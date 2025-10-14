"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Ernest N. Curtis
2d

Those that supported Trump the first time were optimistic but naive. Those that supported him the second time are just plain stupid. Unfortunately, H.L. Mencken was right on the money with his assessment of the intelligence of American voters. As if his enthusiastic (and continuing) support for Operation Warp Speed wasn't enough, the real tell was his pardon of the January 6th "insurrectionists" after his inauguration in 2025. Why didn't he do it before leaving office in 2021?

Probably because he had the future re-election in mind. So, no problem letting them sit in jail for 5 years. When people call me a cynic, I say "thank you" and refer them to The Devil's Dictionary by Ambrose Bierce. "cynic n: a blackguard whose faulty vision sees things as they are, not as they ought to be."

John TONNEMACHER
2d

This is exactly how I feel. As Warren said above, I voted for him three times, hopeful about the rhetoric, but more so because his opponents were vile. I’m tired of all of it.

