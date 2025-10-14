When Donald Trump came down that escalator in 2016, just like The Simpsons foretold, I just kind of shrugged. A billionaire running for president. I’ve seen that movie before. But his rhetoric became increasingly radical, even revolutionary. He lashed out at immigration, bad trade deals, “globalists,” and the “senseless wars.”

I wasn’t really sure who Roger Stone was when he contacted me that year, telling me how much he loved my book Hidden History. Talk turned to his long time friend Trump, who’d just announced his candidacy. “He knows about all the conspiracies,” Stone assured me. “You’re going to love him.” I don’t know that I ever loved him, but I did start paying more attention. Much of that rhetoric sounded pretty good to me. And long, long overdue. Trump blasted our Third World infrastructure, which has been largely untouched for more than sixty years. He talked about bringing the troops home from the over 150 countries around the world where they are still nonsensically stationed. He called out the corruption in Washington, D.C.; the “Deep State.” He vowed to “Drain the Swamp.” He especially focused on his villainous opponent, career criminal Hillary Clinton, dubbed her “Crooked,” and promised to prosecute her. He inspired millions, who loved it when he called out “Fake News.”

Naming Mike Pence as running mate was alarming, but JFK had been pressured into putting LBJ on the ticket, and it didn’t stop him from trying to reform things. Trump’s first Inaugural Address was stunning, the best since JFK’s. Among the guests he invited to watch the ceremony was Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who first spread the word about the obvious links between vaccines and autism. Wakefield had been smeared by the state controlled media. It took courage to invite him. The response to his election from the Deep State Trump was critiquing daily was unprecedented. Shrieking women lined the streets in “pussy hats,” screeching “Not my president!” All of Hollywood stood in unison against him. He received countless threats of physical harm, proudly posted publicly on social media. Grown college students were assigned “safe spaces” with crayons, because they couldn’t “deal” with Trump’s election.

But once he entered office, things began unraveling. At least for people like me, who had found it hard to accept the abrupt transformation from lifelong liberal playboy and trash talking reality TV star into a renegade crusader. Almost as soon as the White House door shut behind him, Trump was urging supporters to stop chanting “Lock her up!” in regards to Hillary Clinton. He declared that the Clintons were “good people.” And he didn’t do anything that he said he’d do “on my first day in office.” No executive orders banning birthright citizenship or sanctuary cities. It quickly became clear that Trump was more about talking than doing. Weeks, and then months passed. No mass deportations. No grand infrastructure proposal. No troops called home. Trump’s first term became a mishmash of juvenile food fights online with vacuous celebrities, partisan impeachment efforts, and constant flip flopping. The COVID psyop didn’t help, but it can never be forgotten that Trump presided over it.

Trump’s maddening flip flops on COVID alone are thoroughly documented in my book Masking the Truth: How COVID-19 Destroyed Civil Liberties and Shut Down the World. It’s still the champion- the most shadow banned book in the world. Trump continues to brag about the diabolical “warp speed” vaccine which has in reality killed and maimed millions. He seems to enjoy trolling his most loyal supporters, whom he obviously knows are strongly opposed to him on this issue. That is the essence of the Trumpenstein Project; an “outsider” who is viciously attacked by every corner of the establishment. Who feigns solidarity with dreaded conspiracy theorists and Thought Criminals. Who is always “considering” doing things which really might make this country better. Improve the lives of the People. But who ultimately, when push comes to shove, always sides with the Deep State. The undrained monsters in the Swamp.

We all know what happened in 2020. Cities burned, historical statues were torn down, and Trump did nothing. Except tweet like a blue collar worker in a trailer park. Yes, there was even more electoral fraud than usual in 2020. Trump stomped his feet and hired the worst lawyers he could find. Then threw the January 6 protesters under the bus, while too many of them were denied due process for four years. To his credit, he did pardon almost all of them as he entered office for the second time. He also wrote some of the same executive orders he’d promised the first time. And he created DOGE, headed by another offbeat billionaire, Elon Musk. Eliminate government waste? Sounds good. But DOGE rapidly fizzled out, after some blockbuster exposures from USAID. Musk started feuding with Trump for unclear reasons. As has been the story throughout Trump’s time in office, no one was prosecuted for the fraud.

But something happened to Donald Trump a few months back. Suddenly, he became reluctant to release the files of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s FBI director, Kash Patel, and his top aide, former talk show host Dan Bongino, publicly stated that Epstein killed himself. Then they, along with aging Blonde bombshell Attorney General Pam Bondi, simply said that there was no Epstein file. Never mind all the previous statements, and Trump’s own references to it. Then, Trump was asked about it at a press conference, and exploded in rage. “I can’t believe you’re asking me about Epstein!” It was the first time the public had seen this kind of anger from him. And ever since then, Trump’s character-which I have termed Trumpenstein-has taken a really dark turn and never been the same. No more broken promises about doing great things. Now it’s all frightening threats. Police state type of stuff. Basically, Trump started doing what his deluded TDS critics claimed he really wanted to do.

As it is with everything associated with Trump, it’s hard to tell exactly what he really has done, versus the nonstop loaded language, always full of contradictory twists and turns. He did send National Guard troops into the streets of Washington, D.C., much as Joe Biden had after the contested election of 2020. It seemed like an oddly belated move, given that then President Trump did absolutely nothing when the cities were burning, people were dying, and property was being destroyed in the long, hot summer of 2020. He has talked about sending troops to Chicago, Los Angeles, and other “Blue” cities. That is obviously unconstitutional, but the Right seems to care as little about the Constitution as the “Woke” Left does. At around the same time that he went ballistic over the Epstein List, Trump bombed Iran. Clearly and unequivocally at Israel’s behest. It was the most overt cuckery on the part of a U.S. president ever, and every president has been an Israeli cuck since the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

These moves cost him an unknown number of supporters. The question of just how committed our nation is to supporting Israel right or wrong started being asked, by formerly mainstream figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. It still is unclear how many MAGA supporters were unquestioning Zionists. Because of Trump’s frequent references to “senseless wars” and his campaign slogan of “America First,” it seems logical to assume that most of them weren’t unquestioning Zionists. I like to picture how many of the MAGA faithful are now scratching their heads, having endured the ridiculous QAnon psyop, and the perpetual flop flopping and backtracking. I’ve seen those lists of the hundreds of great things Trump has supposedly done so far. Most of them amount to vague claims of anonymous sex traffickers being arrested, with some of them tried secretly at Guantanamo Bay, where the likes of Swamp Queen Hillary Clinton were also supposedly prosecuted.

DOGE is now AWOL. Or MIA. Either way, it’s as vanished as all those children, whose bikes were found somewhere, and whose sad faces wound up on milk cartons. What happened to that $5,000 DOGE refund Musk talked about? He said that would only be the beginning. With the kind of monumental fraud the U.S. government has been engaged in for decades, we should each be accorded a very nice windfall in return. Call it well deserved reparations. Not only DOGE, but Musk himself seems to have pretty much disappeared. Call me sentimental, but I kind of miss him. I don’t think I’d miss Marco Rubio at all if he disappeared. Or Stephen Miller, who seems intent on converting the necessary repairs on our purposefully broken immigration system into a holy cause. A very Zionist Christian cause, that is. Old Testament. No swimming pools or movie stars. America First has become the American People Last.

I guess this sounds like a eulogy. In some ways, it is. MAGA coulda been somebody. Coulda been a contender. There is nothing “random” about any of this. It’s all part of the very real conspiracy that we are up against. If there was the slightest bit of randomness, then once in a while they’d make a mistake in our favor, as Truman’s Secretary of War James Forrestal said before they pushed him out of a window. There is no “theory” here. By any definition, those who misrule us are conspirators. No tin foil hat jokes. No “wackos.” Donald Trump was inserted into our midst, to play the role of populist crusader. His rhetoric was often stirring. He let us down. Turned out to be just another example of controlled opposition. His character has taken a dark turn because that’s the way the script was written. Like any good actor, he has to follow the script. I don’t know where the production proceeds from here, but I do know that history tells us whatever happens won’t be good for the People.

Read the Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights, and then look around you, at the dilapidated infrastructure, the freak show on Capitol Hill, the “installed” puppets who sell the agenda, and the “journalists” who laughably claim to represent a free press. If you’re human, you’ll weep over what might have been, in contrast to the cold stark, reality. No statesmen. No stateswomen. No statesthey/thems. A shrinking number of elitists stealing an increasing amount of wealth. The People always struggling. Always waiting for the pot at the end of the rainbow. The lottery. The promotion that never comes. Fearing the layoff that probably will. Having to choose between various hues of carnival barkers to “represent” them. Facing a decreasing life expectancy and the perpetual prospect of World War 3. Widespread family dysfunction, created by truly satanic cultural conditioning. That’s if you’re lucky enough to have a family. More and more people are facing this mess alone.

Were millions just stupid in falling for Trump? Was someone like me, a lifelong Thought Criminal and fan of Ambrose Bierce himself, incredibly naive to remain even a Trump Agnostic? The desire for reform, the “you have nothing to lose but your chains” spirit, is strong in the populace. They may not show it outwardly, but they respond in great numbers to that populist message. Power to the People. Too much power concentrated anywhere corrupts. The rich are different. Workers aren’t getting a fair shake from their management, and really never have. When half of your population has less than a handful of plutocrats, and collectively own less than one percent of the wealth, then you know you have a problem. You can’t have such disparity of wealth, and maintain a First World economy. Huey Long knew it, nearly a century ago. That’s why they killed him. Listen to his speeches. They still resonate.

It’s not like America First/MAGA is the first movement of its kind. There was Huey’s Share our Wealth, and the America First Committee back in the 1930s, filled with classical liberals who didn’t want this country involved again in a senseless foreign war. There were other attempts to stop the leftist/globalist drift of America, for instance the “Clean House, Senate too” efforts of the 1990s. The original Tea Party was hijacked by mainstream elements, which always happens. As Lenin said, the best way to defeat the enemy is to lead it. The FBI and CIA infiltrated groups all over the spectrum, from the Black Panthers to the KKK. On the Left, what happened to the Occupy Wall Street movement? Nothing was accomplished there, either. Well, unless you think the emergence of podcaster Tim Pool is an accomplishment. Other parts of the establishment were “occupied,” too. Nothing changed. Wall Street stands strong. And the People, as always, remain mired in a perpetual pickle.

I don’t know what the rest of Trump’s second term will bring. There is still over three years left, after all. Will he go full Police State, and just start invading cities? The mass deportation seems never to have started, but there are videos of females being roughed up and thrown on the ground, by ICE officers who are as militarized now as any of your local police. The only hope left is that RFK, Jr. can get some small good thing done, before Trump fires him. Trumpenstein has turned into a WWE bad guy, as even Hulk Hogan did during his career. The MAGA faithful have nowhere else to turn. Trump even said, “We took the freedom of speech,” when he signed an executive order in late August, criminalizing burning of the American flag. It’s pretty clear that burning an Israeli flag would carry a much stiffer penalty. In this country. All we can do is hold onto our faith, a faith that Trumpenstein doesn’t seem to possess. Forget politics. We can only reform ourselves. Do unto others. Follow the Golden Rule.