We have just seen another of these seemingly endless mass casualty events. This one happened at Bondi Beach, Australia. These events occur so fast and furiously that they are forgotten even more quickly than other, non-mass casualty widely reported events. Some people actually still believe that they are real, organic incidents.

The Bondi Beach event, which has no known association with our gracefully aging Barbie Doll attorney general, very conveniently involved a father and son Muslim duo, who allegedly killed sixteen (that number may grow) at a Jewish festival. This was a tragically fortuitous thing for the embattled Zionist community, which between the genocide in Gaza and the ridiculous official explanation in the Charlie Kirk assassination, had taken quite a hit in public support. But the typically coded headlines about “Australia’s deadliest shooting in decades” just don’t pack the emotional impact they used to. And father and son killers? Well, when you’re Muslim, you don’t necessarily abide by the tropes of deranged White school shooters. The father was killed at the scene, like nearly all the deranged school shooters are. The son is clinging to life at last report. He’ll probably be whisked down the rabbit hole with surviving mass shooters like Jared Lee Loughner or James Holmes.

There were the usual heart-tugging photos of victims, covered in more blood than we’ve seen at any of these events since the Boston Bombing. And like the Boston Bombing, one of them appears to show a “victim” being prepped for victimhood. Or more reasonably a role in a production. The photo above shows a woman painting rather unrealistic looking fake blood on a man’s face. Now, I understand that in the age of AI, this kind of photo can be faked. Which I guess would be appropriate in the midst of a shooting that was being faked. At any rate, we’re told that homemade ISIS flags were found in the suspects’ car. The problem is we were under the impression that Israel was working with ISIS in Israel. Well, the father and son were from Pakistan. Maybe Israel doesn’t work with the Pakistani version of ISIS. It’s so hard to keep up with all the different “terrorist” groups. We’re just told to fear and hate them all. Which is an odd stance to take for those who really, really hate “hate.”

Then, just when we were trying to process this latest assault on the world’s most prominent community of victims, a story right out of the pages of the classic Kenneth Anger book Hollywood Babylon broke. Prominent director Rob Reiner, still best known as the Meathead on the TV series All in the Family, was found stabbed to death, along with his wife, in their home. It soon emerged that the murderer was their long troubled thirty two year old son Nick. Nick had battled severe drug issues, and had been homeless at one point. Some early reports claimed that he was also in the process of “transitioning” to a new and better gender. However, the tried and true “Fact Checkers” sprung into action, assuring everyone that this was an unsubstantiated rumor. There have also been unsubstantiated rumors that other mass shooters were transitioning. Good thing we have Snopes to set the record straight. You’d hate to think that a kindly transgender could do such things.

Donald Trump’s incredibly tasteless Truth Social post about Reiner’s death drew universal condemnation. Trump adopted his typical posture of personalizing everything, declaring, “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.” Like almost everyone in Hollywood, Reiner did have TDS, but this was a senseless swipe at a murder victim. Digging in his heels, this darker and even less authentic Trumpenstein 2.0 told reporters that Reiner was “very bad for our country,” calling him “a deranged person,” and stating “I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way, shape or form.” Strangely enough, although Reiner was the quintessential Hollywood “Woke” leftist, he had long had a keen interest in the JFK assassination, and doubted the official story. Needless to say, neither Trump nor anyone else was about to mention that. Yes, I know his series with Soledad O’Brien was a limited hangout, but this always catches my attention.

Adding a Truman Show aspect to the Reiner tragedy, clips were shown from an interview done nine years ago, with Rob and his son Nick. They had made a film together about Nick’s struggles. At one point, Rob replied to a question with, “What is he gonna do, kill me?” He was referencing his son. Who did indeed go on to kill him. Talk about irony. Talk about Hollywoodesque. How many parents have ever joked about such a thing? It evoked comparisons to James Dean’s last television appearance, in a commercial where he asked people to drive safely, because “the life you save may be mine.” It is also said that trouble really began brewing at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas Party the night before, where Rob and Nick became embroiled in a terrible fight. Well, where else? This is Hollywood. One father and son fighting, before the son killed the father. Another father and son storming an Australian beach to gun down down Jews. I wonder if any of the victims were named Reiner.

Now, you’re probably asking, what does the death of one of the many non-Irish figures in Hollywood have to do with a shooting of non-Irish victims in Australia? Well, perhaps nothing. But you can be certain that we won’t be told the entire truth about the murder of Rob Reiner any more than we’ll be told the truth about the Bondi Beach incident. Hollywood has a bigger Body Count than perhaps even the political world. I wrote a book documenting a lot of this; On Borrowed Fame: Money, Mysteries, and Corruption in the Entertainment World. I’m very proud of it, even though it hasn’t sold very well. We still don’t know what killed non-Irish comedian Bob Saget, for example. Research that one- a strange, unaccounted for fatal head wound. Or, of course, all the warp speed related deaths of celebrities who promoted the deadly vax. Now, when pretty much any celebrity dies, no cause is even listed. But some of us get the message, loud and clear. It’s a died suddenly thing, you wouldn’t understand.

But back to the Bondi Beach event. There was a heroic Jewish couple, albeit too young to be Holocaust survivors, who stepped in and saved others while being shot themselves. They died in each other’s arms. But the primary hero at Bondi Beach was a Muslim named Ahmed al Ahmed, who tackled one of the shooters and was shot twice himself. We’ve seen these sorts of heroic figures in other mass casualty events. Who can forget the brave, overweight Hispanic who may or may not have been transitioning, at the Gabby Giffords shooting? Or the fearless Black teenager who rescued a White woman and her baby, after her cuck husband ran off for safety without them in the Aurora “Batman” shooting? The woman still accepted the cuck’s marriage proposal a few days later, after countless TV interviews where his cowardice was recounted, and the Black teenager’s heroism was praised. That’s the way it works in these events. Things often don’t make sense. Just like in Hollywood.

I don’t think this Bondi Beach incident is going to help restore the people’s faith in Zionism. It’s not going to make them forget the scenes of carnage from Gaza. It won’t cause those who care to forget one of Charlie Kirk’s last texts about being threatened and rethinking his support of Israel. Even for one of these events, there are a lot of fanciful elements in the not Pam Bondi Beach story, including allegations that a victim at another mass casualty event was a victim here, too, as well as the rather bizarre selfie that a well known Jewish activist took, showing off all of the abundant blood on his head. When you’re in the middle of a mass shooting like that, what else are you going to do but take a selfie? And what are the odds you’re going to find a Muslim hero with the same first and last names? You know, like Sirhan Sirhan. Is this a common thing in the Muslim world? Makes it easier to remember their name(s).

I have researched a lot of these mass casualty events, and will include a section on them in an upcoming book. Maybe the fourth edition of the Hidden History series. Look at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Sure, David Hogg may have been too old for the role of high school student, and some claim that he actually had graduated from another high school in another state, and sure his interview with two other students, conducted in a class cloakroom during the shooting seems pretty unfeasible, even if the subject of the interview hadn’t been gun control. But he went on to become the vice-chair of the Democratic Party, didn’t he? Alleged Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is another who went down the memory hole. Who can forget the interview with the blonde student who cheerfully reported that she said, “I knew it was you” to Cruz as she walked down the hall with him after the shooting. No more interviews for her. No positions for her in the Democratic Party.

So many memories. How about the Pulse gay nightclub shooting? That one was in Florida, too. The shooter, Omar Mateen, has remained shockingly unrenowned despite killing forty eight people. Forty eight gay, mostly Hispanic people. But then Hispanics don’t seem to rate as much in these events as say, Australian Jews. The Uvalde, Texas incident had some really questionable elements to it. From the fact that the killer easily entered a typically fortressed modern elementary school, to the fact witnesses claimed he was being chased by authorities as he ran to the school, to the fact that police refused to go inside and confront the shooter, and held back anxious parents. Videotape showed them cowering in the hallway. And the mostly Hispanic parents were told to report to a remote site, where some waited until midnight for word on their child. Then there was the couple who couldn’t remember what grade their child was in. Nothing to see here. Parents forget those kinds of details.

In the Pulse gay nightclub shooting, there was a widely shown video of two gay rescuers carrying a gay victim, who appeared to have no visible wounds, out of the building. However, an unedited version of the video appeared in some dark and forbidden places on the internet, where you can see the rescuers drop the victim, and all three of them then begin dancing in celebration. You can’t innocently explain that, so you make it largely unavailable to the dumbed down masses. Or the gay looking supposed mass shooter in California who taped a really unconvincing rant about not being able to meet women. I think it was the LAX International Airport shooting that featured a video of someone pushing an obvious mannequin along the highway. Yes, that sounds outlandish, but look at the video. If you can find it. I think there was another alleged mannequin at some other airport incident. I get confused, what with so many events, being rushed along one after the other like an assembly line.

The biggest hoax of them all, of course, was COVID-19. The Greatest Psyop of All Time. The Beatles of hoaxes. If they can get most of the people to believe that, who’s going to argue about mannequins, or absurdly unconvincing witnesses in mass shootings? COVID shut down the entire world in a couple of days. Without any police or military troops being needed. Without a shot being fired. People donned masks, like aspiring bank robbers. They blindly obeyed the most ridiculous “mandates” imaginable. Stay six feet apart. Don’t hug. The beloved Anthony Fauci told us we may never be able to shake hands again. Don’t hold memorial services. Or weddings. Don’t let grandpa visit the new baby. Who can forget the photographs of obedient little masked students, gathered together with adults like Stacy Abrams, who weren’t masked? Nothing says “psyop” any better than that. The death rate went up 40%, and no one blinked. Get every booster, and still get “COVID.” Trust the science.

After COVID, all the other psyops are child’s play. The only thing that could top it would be if they actually tried Project Bluebeam, the fake alien invasion. To those that scoff at the notion of hoaxes and crisis actors, remember Operation Northwoods, which would have involved fake and real incidents, to be blamed on Cuba. Fortunately, JFK stopped that insanity. And as I detailed in my book Bullyocracy, for several years now, schools all over this country have conducted live shooter drills. These involve- you guessed it- crisis actors. And fake blood. They are scripted with politically correct precision. The shooter is always a “gun nut,” or demented homeschooler. Never a mad “climate change” activist, or a troubled transgender. They never tell the students beforehand. So even elementary school kids think these drills are real. They think a live shooter is there, and could kill them. Talk about child abuse! Sometimes they don’t even tell the teachers. All reported in mainstream media.

So if they’re willing to torture children with such hideous hoaxes, exactly how much of a step is it from that to hoaxed “real” shootings? There are plenty of crisis actors and fake blood on hand. The scriptwriters are always ready. They have to eat, too. If you look hard enough at virtually any incident, you find puzzling anomalies. Is Charlie Kirk’s “neck of steel” any different from the virtually pristine “magic bullet” that caused seven wounds in two people in the JFK assassination? Is Erika Kirk’s seeming insincere behavior different from what we’ve seen from parents who lost children in mass casualty events? Yes, I know, we all grieve differently. But people associated with these events all seem so incongruently happy. And their first concern is usually stopping gun violence, not being distraught over losing a child. It wouldn’t surprise me if they interview a Reiner family member who is inappropriately smiling.

Candace Owens predicted a false flag in the second week of December. Maybe she’s a real psychic. Just coincidentally, Australia had recently called for recognition of a Palestinian state. In August, Benjamin Netanyahu gave the Australian prime minister an ultimatum to “act against anti-Semitism.” What does that mean? Make criticism of Israel a criminal offense? Which is what Trump and other Republicans would like to do here. It is reported that the father and son team shot for twenty minutes, without any police arriving from the station only a block away from not Pam Bondi Beach. Just like they took inordinately long to arrive at the Uvalde school shooting scene, not to mention other events. Max Blumenthal reported that Australia had investigated whether “paid actors” from Israel were carrying out acts of anti-Semitism. Sounds familiar. The Jerusalem Post pushed nonsense that “state actors,” whatever they are, from Iran were involved. Well, where else would they be from? Iran is everywhere.

The questions are endless in all these events, because the events themselves are rife with unconvincing witnesses and conflicting storylines. Not to mention the quick and predictable anti-gun hysteria. If you question anything about the Sandy Hook incident, you might wind up prosecuted multiple times, like Alex Jones. Turning Point USA seems to be adopting this same “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy towards the Charlie Kirk assassination. Keep in mind, I’m not speculating. I have no theory. But there are these regular live shooter drills that look awfully similar to the reported real events. We all grieve differently, but even leftist parents shouldn’t be ranting about guns instead of being immersed in silent sorrow. We’ll see if Australia withdraws its support of a Palestinian state. We’ll see if the U.S. bombs Iran again, to liquidate those pesky “state actors.” Yes, it’s easy to see hoaxes everywhere in this sea of lies. We’ll see if enough of the American people ever turn their backs on the programmers.