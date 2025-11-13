The title of this article may seem puzzling. After all, aren’t we still being misruled by mostly White men? That’s undeniably true, but for the vast majority of White men in this country today, especially those under forty, life is no picnic. We all know that nice guys finish last. Nice White guys finish the lastest of all. Rock bottom.

As the graph above shows, this country was still nearly 90 percent White when JFK was elected. Then some of the usual non-Irish suspects got together, along with Teddy Kennedy for window dressing, and passed the 1965 Immigration “Reform” Act. This Act dramatically changed immigration from 90 percent European to 90 percent non- European. Nonwhite. Now why would powerful White men conspire to literally alter the complexion of the U.S. population? I am White, so the fact my racial group is dying out concerns me. I have White children, and hope to have White grandchildren. I don’t want them living in a world where they have less rights. Sure, I feel for the males in South Korea- they’ve really done a job on the females in that country, too. But the primary group being relentlessly assaulted via advertising, and every product of “entertainment,” are White males. The ones who don’t have a “career,” often live alone, and are being replaced by higher nonwhite birth rates and immigration.

You’d think that with an old fashioned alpha White male, one of a dying breed, as the leader of the no longer free world, all the White guys would have better opportunities. Isn’t Donald Trump the biggest racist the world has ever seen? Isn’t he the only “White Supremacist” in history who never mentions the word “White?” Trump recently reiterated that we need more foreign visa workers, because we don’t have the domestic “talent” we need. He’s talking about Whites, and particularly White males. He is overly concerned with Black unemployment, not unemployment overall and certainly not White unemployment. Trump has done absolutely nothing for, or even given encouragement to White people. Well, except wealthy Whites. Trump does love his One Percent peers. For an alleged misogynist, he’s shown no inclination to return to chauvinistic days. The matriarchy is solidly in place, even with an orange patriarch ranting in all caps on social media. Trumpenstein makes a really pathetic “racist.”

Now remember, Trump is the leader who we are supposed to believe is fighting for White people, especially White males. We’ve all seen the stories about how almost all the new jobs being created, going back several years, have gone to nonwhites. In 2021, only six percent of new jobs added to the workforce went to Whites. During his 2024 presidential run, in true Trumpenstein fashion, the world’s orangest “racist” claimed that “107%” of new jobs were going to illegal aliens. Sounding like a veteran member of the KKK., Trump declared, “It’s going to start with the Black population. African Americans are losing their jobs.” Trump has let everyone know on multiple occasions that he is very concerned about Black unemployment numbers. Again, quite an odd thing for a “racist” to harp on. He even was recorded uttering the monstrous lie that “African Americans built this nation.” Watch the video- it’s on YouTube.

I don’t have to point out just how anti-White the Democrats are now. Recall how Joe Biden claimed that “White Supremacists” were “the greatest threat to our democracy.” So many lies in one sentence. Whatever few “White Supremacists” exist in America 2.0, they are huddling in fear in dark corners. They have no power or influence. Even if they were a “threat,” it couldn’t be to our democracy, since we aren’t a democracy. We aren’t a constitutional republic either, which is what our all White Founders intended. Instead, we’re a plutocracy. An oligarchy. Take your pick; but it’s a form of government where the average citizen has zero say in public policy. And of all those average citizens, none have less influence than White males. Again, these are “average” citizens. Not successful White descendants of the Mayflower, or those who’ve literally sold their souls or are just really good at brownnosing their corrupt “superiors.” Think unwashed masses. Common riffraff. Modern day peasants.

I hear from a lot of people who like my work. This is very gratifying. I’m pretty sure that the vast majority of them are White. That’s the audience you’re likely to have if you talk critically about the Great Replacement. The White males, especially the younger ones, tell me they’re struggling. Can’t find a job that pays them enough to live on their own. Or increasingly, can’t find any job. Most are alone, and have given up on meeting a woman. I can understand that, having watched enough clips online of today’s young White women. Brash, profane, pink, blue or purpled haired, tattooed, overweight wannabe princesses with nasty personalities. Every poll shows that they have little interest in marriage and less in having children. And they’ve been absorbing anti-White propaganda from our corrupt media and education system their entire lives. Everything they see or hear is designed to drive them in to the arms of the “dark stranger” they first dangled out to the Flappers in the 1920s.

Every other group in America has organizations dedicated to promoting and looking out for their interests. The ones promoting Black people are too many to mention here. Women’s groups abound, as well, although there are, of course, no specific organizations for White women. All minority groups have anti-defamation leagues, including the most special ADL, or groups defending them specifically. White men do have many outfits which will promote their interests, as long as they are gay. Or “transitioning.” But the White male who is heterosexual, and not “gender fluid” at all, has no one and nothing. Unless you count the MGTOW people (Men Going Their Own Way). I’m betting there is little “diversity” in their ranks. White males are the ones besmirched by White females. The ones reported to Human Resources (which always has a woman in charge), for “harassment” or “inappropriate behavior” which is usually just an awkward attempt at initiating a conversation with a female co-worker.

Gay White males, however, are wildly popular in media, and in the business world. White women absolutely adore them. Ridiculous television shows like Queer Eye for the Straight Guy were marketed directly at White females. Heterosexual females. Young White girls love having a gay male friend. If I was young and unattached today, cursed with trying to navigate the ruins of what was once the dating field, I’d probably pretend to be gay, in order to get close to cute White girls. Then hope that maybe I could convince one of them that I was now “confused,” having finally found a woman so special, so incredible, that I felt an attraction. Yeah, that’s dishonest. But what else can you do, when you’ve been dealt the hand most single White guys have been dealt today? All’s fair in love and war, they used to say. Seriously, if you look at poll results for the vastly different priorities young females and young males have, and then factor in their drastically different voting patterns, you understand the unworkable situation.

I know lots of young White males. There are a minority who are doing well, but most are floundering. College has become expensive and inconsequential, unless you have the funds to attend an Ivy League school, or are studying to become a doctor or a lawyer. A BA in Business Administration is not going to get you the kind of job it did forty years ago. If you’re nonwhite, especially if you’re Black, you are going to be able to get into colleges that White males with your grades and SAT scores can’t. I’ve communicated with too many Black college graduates who regularly make simple grammatical errors and speak Ebonics. The tests that exist for government jobs, in particular for law enforcement and firefighting, are still “race normed.” Blacks who score lower than Whites are considered first, because their results are “normed” against only other Blacks. Even the laborious online tests for retail jobs just weed out the Whites. You can’t tell me immigrants with limited English are passing them.

Our fathers and grandfathers didn’t have to contend with Affirmative Action or DEI. Families urged their daughters to marry “nice boys.” Every female relative I knew believed that “a wife listens to her husband,” and “the husband is the head of the household.” These are not just outdated concepts today- they would be considered bigoted, misogynistic. “Racist,” because, well, everything is. Feminism altered our society. But as I’ve pointed out many times, wives entering the workforce should have increased, if not doubled, the incomes of every family. Somehow, that not only didn’t happen, but the standard of living actually was lowered. The domino effect from feminism, from latchkey kids to the societal conversion into a matriarchy, were disastrous for White men. As the “Woke” media might describe it, they were impacted disproportionately. Negatively impacted. Husbands in my generation had less power than our fathers did, and our children’s generation has even less.

My father controlled the television set in our home. We only had one, and I was thrilled when we upgraded to a 19 inch Zenith color TV in 1970. I could only watch something if one of his many shows wasn’t on. From the 1950s through the 1970s, all shows were geared towards men. White male viewers. Police shows with alpha White male cops. Private detective shows with alpha White stars. Variety shows starring alpha White male entertainers. My mother didn’t watch anything other than Lawrence Welk and a few soap operas. It was the same thing with motion pictures. Lots of masculine James Bond/John Wayne/Matt Helm type characters. Alphas that the chicks threw themselves at. Could our culture be any diametrically different from that than it is today? All television, all films, are aimed at female audiences. Now the females are the alphas. Beating up any and every White male with ease. White male characters exist to be belittled today. The females and nonwhite males laugh at and mock them.

So how did this remarkable transformation take place? How did we go from men being in charge, and this meant White men in charge since most of our society was White, to White men being simps, cucks, soft losers to be ridiculed and even physically assaulted by the more masculine females? I know, the same non-Irish who have controlled this culture for over a century were there during the last gasps of the Patriarchy, and helped build the Matriarchy. The magical two percent. White but not really White. In the business world, I started seeing the impact of Affirmative Action fifty years ago. White managers promoting those who didn’t look like them, and were less qualified than deserving White male workers. White managers and supervisors were cucks before it became so sadly prevalent. It was sad to see then, and it’s even sadder to see now, when there are precious few alpha White males left in power at any level. Just cowering simps terrified of anyone other than White male underlings.

The Trumpenstein Project has proven to be an utter failure. As it was surely intended to be. To most people, Trump is the kind of extinct White power figure I’m speaking of. Nothing could be further from the truth. This is the guy who pardoned Black rappers but wanted to execute Edward Snowden. Where are the “White Nationalists” in his administration? Marco Rubio? Stephen Miller, who is actually a Zionist Nationalist, far more focused on Israel’s security than in stopping the Great Replacement of Whites? When White audiences cheer at forecasts of a soon to be minority White America, what are we supposed to think? When cute White girls make videos bragging about wanting Black males exclusively, while sneering at White “boys,” what are we to think? When Drunk White Fans lash out at the few remaining White professional athletes, and are rapturous about mediocre Black players with extensive criminal records, what are we supposed to think?

The small number of young Whites who break through into mass media, on radio or television, must endure humiliation rituals, pretending they love gangsta rap, and all other aspects of the deadly ghetto culture. Many of them are (shockingly) Jews, who of course are always permitted a bit more free rein. But they can always be counted on to promote the interests of “persons of color” first and foremost. No one promotes the interests of White males, except perhaps young Nick Fuentes, whose meteoric rise naturally triggers suspicions about him. To get that kind of audience that quickly, someone powerful must be responsible. It certainly isn’t “White Supremacists.” The only kind of alpha males we’ve had in the past few decades were comedians who specialized in misogynist humor like Andrew Dice Clay, a Jew who was hardly fighting for White men. We have had men’s rights groups that dealt exclusively (and unsuccessfully) with the unfair manner in which men are treated in divorce courts.

But Nick Fuentes is a proud incel- involuntarily celibate. My generation would have recoiled at such a term. So he is hardly an alpha male figure in the traditional sense. Our leaders will continue to push an anti-White male agenda. “Racist” Donald Trump just suggested fifty year mortgages. Usury for twenty more years! That is not the answer for struggling young White men, or anyone else. The cost of living, with astronomical rents, home ownership that is an impossibility for most, is not being addressed by any of our leaders. Instead of snickering at “snowflakes” living in their parents’ basement, ask why they haven’t left home. You’ve made it economically unfeasible for them to move out, and what few jobs you’ve created are apparently going to nonwhites only. There is virtually no upward mobility for them, without a very expensive college degree from the right school. And now they can’t even find consolation from a pretty shoulder, as you’ve poisoned White females against them.

Will another of Trumpenstein’s absurd ideas- fifteen year car loans, excite anyone other than his banker friends? Keep kicking the can down the road, like when you raise the retirement age. Young White males should feel no allegiance to this crumbling nation. They must deal with a rigged marketplace and a culture that constantly lampoons them. I hope they all refuse to fight for your profits in the next senseless war you create. I suppose Europe is no better; infected with the same kind of “diversity” that has ruined the chances of most White Americans. Maybe Elon Musk can fly you all to Mars. In the meantime, Whites can at least stop simping. Stop being cucks. Stand up for yourself. You owe zero loyalty to a system that won’t give you a chance, anyhow. You can still be nice, since you’re finishing last regardless. But have a little self-respect and dignity. You don’t need to demean yourself further when society does it for you. You have nothing to lose but your laughingstock status.