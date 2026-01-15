Americans labor under the belief that they are a free people. We get to elect our leaders, after all, and are protected by the Bill of Rights. We’re not like those poor saps in shithole countries like Venezuela. Our elections are as pure as the driven snow. Our “representatives” are breathtakingly brilliant. Be wary lest you believe otherwise.

As my book Survival of the Richest demonstrated so convincingly, there is very little upward mobility in this free country of ours. There doesn’t seem to be a meritocracy in any field that I’m aware of. This includes the world of sports, the subject of the current book I’m writing. It certainly doesn’t include those who run our government. A meritocracy is impossible when so many factors, from the Old Boys network to Affirmative Action, prevent it. In my 44 years of being gainfully employed in our rigged job market, I rarely if ever saw the logical person promoted. You know, the one who actually deserved it. On a national level, we never see any legislation passed that benefits the majority of the people. That actually makes things better. None of this is by accident. As Harry Truman’s Secretary of Defense James Forrestal said, before they pushed him out of a window, if this was all random, once in a while they’d make a mistake in our favor. The record shows they have never made a mistake in our favor.

So there is unquestionably a “They.” You can work as hard as you like, be honest and forthright, and still never rise above a certain level in society. Sure, you can have the right connections, or dumb luck, but most important is the assistance of those who really pull the strings, the unrecognized Occupiers of our country. If the Occupiers choose you, and decide to “install you,” you’re like a “made man” in the mob. Comedian Katt Williams touched on this in a mesmerizing interview with Shannon Sharpe almost exactly a year ago. Podcaster Jason Whitlock has taken this notion that public figures are “installed” to more extreme levels. If you wonder how a particular individual became famous, or how certain people get lucrative jobs that virtually anyone could do, it’s because someone “installed” them. From the 15 minute famous, like Psy and his “Gangham Style,” to the 13 year old “Cash me outside” girl, to truly dubious celebrities like Snoop Dogg to monstrous no-talents like Leslie Jones.

Literally anyone can do a podcast, but what kind of mechanism determines which ones explode with millions of subscribers? Sure, Alex Jones is understandable. Regardless of what he says, he is wildly entertaining and watchable. But have you tried to sit through a Lex Friedman podcast, for instance? They could torture the prisoners with that one at Guantanamo Bay. Friedman has nearly Five million subscribers. The public is fickle, but how did 13 year old Danielle Bregoli go “viral” with a stupid phrase like “Cash me outside?” Virtually all teenage girls say dumb things like that. Bregoli was eventually nominated for a Billboard Music Award, under her wigger rap persona Bhad Bhabie. You just add an extraneous “H” in there, you see. And wallah, you’re “viral!” She’s produced musical masterpieces like “These Heaux” and “Hi Bich.” Not surprisingly, her father is an Ashkenazi Jew. Bregoli’s music manager was Adam Kluger. How many managers in the entertainment world aren’t non-Irish?

I could provide endless examples like this. All these agents, producers, managers, political advisors, form what amounts to an Occupying force. Planted in seemingly every nook and cranny of this crumbling civilization. The Beatles had their Brian Epsteins and Allen Kleins. RFK, Jr. has his rabbi Shmuley. Donald Trump his Jared Kushner. His Miriam Adelson. His Stephen Miller. His Benjamin Netanyahu. These Occupiers, often out of sight behind the scenes, “install” and then manipulate both the talented and untalented public personas they create. JFK had his Irish mafia. But he also was surrounded by non-Irish advisors. Every president has been, going back at least to FDR. As Thomas Massie revealed to Tucker Carlson, AIPAC assigns a “handler” to every member of Congress. You could call AIPAC the Occupiers of Congress. The fortunate gentiles who are “installed” enter into an unsaid agreement whereby they will not question the Occupiers.

Why can’t we acknowledge the reality that people from a very tiny portion of the population occupy key levels of power in this country? Wouldn’t they be akin to a Royal bloodline, since they perpetuate themselves in positions of power, generation after generation? In Hollywood, at the beginning you had Louis B. Mayer at MGM. You had William Fox at Fox. The Warner Brothers. Harry and Jack Cohn at Columbia. Carl Laemmle at Universal. Adolph Zuker at Paramount. All of them from a select two percent of the population. The ones I choose to call the non-Irish. They vastly outnumbered the non-non-Irish at the top in Hollywood, with only Darryl Zanuck at 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney there as Gentile quotas. In radio/television, you had David Sarnoff at RCA. At CBS, you had William S. Paley. The first head of ABC, astonishingly enough, was the non-non-Irish Edward J. Noble. However, he was pretty quickly bought out by Leonard Goldenson, who didn’t celebrate Christmas.

For the zillionth time, I am not castigating Jews as a group. Most of my relatives are part Jewish. And there are lots of very bad non-non-Irish engaging in crime and corruption. But, damn, how can we not notice the prevalence of Jewish names in these enviable positions? Why do so many non-Irish, for example, become sports, acting, and literary agents and publicists? How did they come to dominate that field? Remember, there was an uproar over too many Catholics being on the Supreme Court. Why no uproar over too many Jews in Hollywood, including as heads of every film studio and every major television network? Why was it Mark Zuckerberg who “invented” Facebook, and not Mark O’Brien? Google co-founder Sergey Brin was fully non-Irish, and his partner, Larry Page, was half-Jewish. YouTube was founded by a diverse group, all of them non-non-Irish. However, once non-Irish Susan Wojcicki took over as CEO in 2014, it wasn’t long before freethinkers began being banned. Jab aficionado Wojcicki was particularly keen on stopping “medical misinformation” before she #diedsuddenly at fifty six. Doctors were said to be baffled.

If you looked around you, and noticed that a plethora of people with red hair and freckles seemed to hold a wildly disproportionate number of influential jobs in your society, wouldn’t that grab your attention? About two percent of Americans have red hair and freckles. Hmm. That two percent sounds awfully familiar. You saw what happened when too many Asian students began being accepted at Harvard. The media has an issue with “too many” Whites anywhere, except maybe in prison. But there has never been a push to “diversify” the top of television networks, film studios, social media platforms, publishing, etc., beyond making it less White. A non-conspiratorial YouTube video boasts, “Why 64% of Fortune 500 Companies have Jewish CEOs.” So it looks like this incredibly successful two percent is Occupying corporate America as well. Tim Pool, a classic example of someone who’s been “installed,” got his start with the Occupy Wall Street movement. Can we start an Occupy the Occupiers movement?

If all American Jews wore yarmulkes in public, like odious “U.S.” Rep. Randy Fine, who recently said on Newsmax, “If you get in the way of the government, you’re going to end up just like that lady (in Minneapolis),” even the Sheeple might get the point. Whenever you looked at who’s framing public discourse, and establishing the parameters of acceptable debate, you’d start noticing all those yarmulkes. Maybe half-Jews would only wear half a yarmulke. We can’t even question this almost supernatural level of disproportionate power, because the Occupiers hold such sway in every possible place that you might open up an uncontainable can of non-Irish worms; politics, business, all brands of media and entertainment. This is a simple matter of honesty. We need what the leftists of the 1970s would call a “sunshine law,” to disclose just what a significant percentage of our most prominent citizens come from a group small enough to not outnumber the freckled redheads.

The Occupiers were front and center in the Civil Rights movement. Martin Luther King and the other Civil Rights leaders had a non-Irish Occupier behind them. Watching and observing, like rabbi Shmuley watches RFK, Jr. Howard Cosell was there to orchestrate the Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali script. Probably the two most influential intellectual figures of the 20th century were Sigmund Freud and Albert Einstein. Both Hannukah celebrants. Freud’s magnificent contribution to our civilization was to convince the populace that all boys are born with a desire to kill their fathers and screw their mothers. Einstein, who apparently never learned to tie his shoes, developed a theory of “relativity” that is incomprehensible to pretty much everyone. The true genius Nikola Tesla had the courage to call Einstein’s theory, "a beggar wrapped in purple whom ignorant people take for a king.” Just think: without this magical theory, they could never have faked the moon flights.

Why are all the sex “experts” non-Irish? Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Dr. Laura Schlesinger. Dr. Drew Pinsky. Why no Dr. Maggiano? No Dr. Callahan? The world’s first child rearing “expert” was Dr. Benjamin Spock. He wasn’t a Vulcan. Don’t forget Dr. Joyce Brothers, who was an “expert” on boxing on one of those rigged game shows of the 1950s, but survived the scandal to become a regular guest on all the talk shows of the era. Dr. Carl Sagan was the first celebrity astronomer. Johnny Carson loved him; they would regularly ridicule those who reported seeing UFOs. Dear Abby and Ann Landers. Twin sisters. Non-Irish sisters. “Competing” for best “advice” column. Dave Portnoy, head of one of those “competitive” gambling sites, which bankrupt sports fans. Portnoy also rates pizza at various establishments. It takes a special mind- one might even call it “chosen”- to excel at that. Occupiers. Everywhere. It is impossible to chronicle this culture of ours without noting these Occupiers in key roles.

What is most apparent is that, in the year of our Lord 2026, there is no opposition to the Occupiers. There may be growing resentment to them, and a “noticing” of them, but only among the people they are occupying. No one in a position of real authority can be anti-Zionist and remain in authority. Probably the most powerful voices questioning Zionism at this point are Rep. Thomas Massie, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson. Massie will be lucky to survive a primary challenge from Trumpenstein’s pro-Israeli candidate. Most in the alt media are skeptical of both Owens and Carlson. Their opposition to Zionism may be controlled. By the Occupiers, of course. Look at Nick Fuentes, the seeming “anti-Semite” who nevertheless insists that there is no evidence Israel was connected to the Charlie Kirk assassination, and now is cheerleading Trump’s foreign interventionism that has warmed the hearts of all powerful Israelis.

We must first get the sheeple to understand that they are Occupied. And that an unknown number of these Occupiers are dual citizens, with the other citizenship always being Israel. I mean, you could at least vote out the overtly Israel-first Randy Fine, and Brian Mast, who proudly wears his IDF military uniform on the floor of our Congress. If that doesn’t represent the actions of an Occupier, I don’t know what would. Cancel Nancy Pelosi’s pension for saying that a commitment to Israel is the top priority of Congress. Stop listening to Zionist lapdog Dan Bongino, who when asked what one issue was dear to his heart, instantly replied, “the defense of Israel.” Recognize the propaganda for what it is, and whose purpose it serves. Iran is no threat to the United States. They had nothing to do with the very dubious assassination attempt on Trump in Butler. Before you accuse a nation of being a “state sponsor” of terrorism, explain what that even means. Then define “terrorism” for us.

Without “terrorism,” and the continuously changing groups associated with it, from the PLO to Hamas, Zionism wouldn’t have a leg to stand on. Without the persistent reminders about the one and only Holocaust with a capital “H,” people would rightfully question why Israel was created, on land belonging to other people. This is not even considering everything the Israelis- who are obvious Occupiers of Palestine, have done to the inhabitants over the course of nearly 80 years. From blowing up the King David hotel to the present genocide in Gaza, it’s quite the laundry list of atrocities. One might almost call it “terrorism.” Worst of all, U.S. taxpayer money made it all possible. It costs money to subjugate a population. Palestinian blood is on our hands. And again, without what amounts to a foreign Occupation, how can we explain why our illustrious leaders are reluctant to issue a single discouraging word? Why do they all go the Wailing Wall, and not to some holy Christian place?

It’s no fun writing about the non-Irish so much. It certainly does nothing for your career prospects. Jews like Bob Dylan, Mark Lane, Harold Weisberg, and Randy Newman were heroes of my youth. When I talk about the non-Irish, that doesn’t apply to 99.9% of Jews, who are victims of the same rigged system we all are. It certainly doesn’t apply to my many cousins who are half-Jewish, one quarter-Jewish, and one-eighth Jewish. But we have to be able to discuss this, because it is relevant, and is at the heart of whatever truly ugly anti-Jewish bigotry exists. We are told that diversity is our strength. What kind of diversity always includes primarily people from only one tiny group in decision making roles? Movers and shakers should come from a cross section of the population, not just that magical 2 percent. All men, women, and they/thems are created equal. It isn’t “hate” to point out the truth. We all should have a say in this crumbling country of ours. And we all ought to resent being Occupied.