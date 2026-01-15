"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
11h

If Israel killed JFK, and got away with it, wouldn't that convince Israel that it could commit any atrocity, like attacking the USS Liberty and get away with it?

Reply
Share
22 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Landon Torle's avatar
Landon Torle
11h

The gaslighting from these zionists is off the charts.

Pointing out how they are manipulating our country and destroying it for their purposes is

always met with "that's antisemitic" or "that's a lie, where's your proof?".

Proof is in the pictures. It's enough for me that all of the puppet presidents have went over to israel, put on the little hat, and bowed before the crybaby wall.

This fake cuntry of israel has NO right to exist!

I know it doesn't because we sent Americans in WW2 to stop the Axis from taking the lands of other countries and some never came back home. RIP James Reginato, Anzio

Allowing one group to displace another group after the end of WW2 is spitting on the graves of our dead!

The US did not end its relationship with this genocidal cuntry after they attacked the USS Liberty. No, they did their best to cover up the crime. Disgusting!

RIP Ronnie Jordan Campbell, USS Liberty

And now our occupied government continues to send weapons to these demons so they can murder unarmed civilians.

Dear Lord, deliver us from this EVIL!

Reply
Share
15 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
163 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Donald Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture