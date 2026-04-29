A few nights ago, there was a third attempt on the life of President Donald Trump. Well, at least that’s what was reported. Even more so than on the first two occasions, there was an unmistakable theatrical aspect to it. Bad theater. Ed Wood style theater. Think Reefer Madness. Think nuclear activated dinosaurs crushing big cities.

There are many reasons to doubt this dubious story. Why did UFC president Dana White describe a gunman in the building as “fucking awesome?” How about that hot Israeli influencer who shared a generous selfie of her protruding breasts at the scene? Well, as we’ve noted at other questionable events, fear is erased when it’s time for a really cool selfie. The lovely young Zionist did offer the observation that there “was, like, no security at all.” Others would say similar things. Odd, isn’t it, that when the most controversial president of modern times decides to finally attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, that security wasn’t ramped up? Why not on orange alert, to rekindle memories of the post-9/11 “terrorism” barometer? As even loyal Fox News reported, “Attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner raised concerns about security at the venue, describing inconsistent screening before the shooting occurred.” A German journalist stated that “there was no security screening.”

Piers Morgan, of all people, called the security “scandalously lax.” When Piers Morgan calls anything associated with an official narrative “scandalously lax,” you know your false flag had really poor production values. We’ve seen a grainy video, which looks like it came from 1989, that shows a very fleet man- allegedly the lone nut would be assassin- dashing past a security guard. So, of course, the security guard points his gun and opens fire. What else could he do? You can’t have someone just running inside like that. Sure, he might have had a bad case of explosive diarrhea, but you can’t take chances. If they’d arm teenage lifeguards, it would solve the vexing problem of kids running around outside the pool. Most reports say the wannabe lone nut was hit twice. Some reports say that he shot a security guard. He must be a really crack shot, because he was moving extremely fast. Well, what would you expect from our first high profile, half Black lone assassin? He’s not going to be some slow ass Hinckley.

Speaking of John Hinckley, President Ronald Reagan was shot just outside this same hotel, 45 years earlier. The cover stories were more sophisticated back then, although admittedly the whole Jodie Foster motive was over the top. If you read my book American Memory Hole, you’ll find some truly explosive information on Hinckley and the future lesbian actress. It’s strange how they portrayed Hinckley’s obsession with her as some kind of pedophilic perversion, when she was actually nineteen at the time of the shooting. Fully legal in every state. At any rate, I’m not giving any spoilers about what I discovered there. You’ll have to read American Memory Hole to find out. Hey, I need to sell books like every other author. But we know that Reagan really was shot. I think. There’s just doubt about the gunman being Hinckley. Recall the original Judy Woodruff report about a gunman firing from above. That was quickly unremembered. Here, at the WHCD event, they concentrated on pure comedy.

Let’s look at Cole Allen, the alleged suspect. What- not a three namer? What kind of an assassin could he be, anyway, with only two names? When we caught a glimpse of the speeding man presumed to be the suspect, he was fully clothed. Then we saw him laying face down on the ground (providing fodder for plenty of Don Lemon and Lindsey Graham jokes). And oh yeah, he was naked. What? A picture taken from another angle showed that his bottom half was covered with what looked like a giant piece of tin foil. Was this an inside “tin foil hat” joke? Did they just happen to have a giant piece of foil for such an occasion? And the angle of the photo we’ve all seen- taken at floor level. What, did the photographer lay on the ground to get the shot? Hopefully, he wasn’t naked, too. Cole Allen was a part time California teacher, we’re told. Who traveled across country to not shoot Trump. He was shown on television in 2017, advertising his wheelchair invention, and also appeared with Usha Vance.

While that differs slightly from both Thomas Crooks, the dead alleged shooter in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Ryan Routh, who was supposedly stalking Trump outside a Florida golf course, appearing in Black Rock commercials, it is noteworthy. I don’t know anyone who was ever interviewed on television about his wheelchair accessory. And, of course, Cole Allen had a “manifesto.” Why must they always have manifestos? John Wilkes Booth had a plain old diary. So did Lee Harvey Oswald, although he certainly didn’t write it. So did Sirhan Sirhan. I wonder if Allen referred to the Illuminati, as Sirhan did in his MKULTRA-induced journal? What about that 2023 tweet from Henry Martinez, his only, lone, sole tweet ever, and it consisted of a Pepe image and two words- Cole Allen. Maybe he was a fan of Allen’s wheelchair wizardry. Is this the same Henry Martinez linked to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory? Faked assassinations aren’t any more or less impressive than faked space flights, you know.

What was very noticeable was the demeanor of Trump and his inner circle, shortly after the suspect had been apprehended. They seemed very relaxed, even delighted. Lovely, super pregnant Karoline Leavitt was wearing the stereotypical shit-eating grin, standing next to Psycho Pete Hegseth, who was beaming like he’d just received word that another girls’ school had been blown up in Iran. Melania was smiling the way an older supermodel does, and Trumpenstein himself wasn’t fazed in the least. Didn’t he fall as he was whisked off stage? You know, about 30 seconds after J.D. Vance was? Doesn’t your average almost 80 year old suffer some ill effects from pretty much any fall? He didn’t even look like he was bruised. Maybe they shot him up with a fresh batch of Adrenochrome. For a guy who has supposedly been the victim of three assassination attempts now, he seems shockingly unaffected by it all. Maybe it’s that patented Diet Coke and McDonald’s diet of his. Why are we bothering with vitamins?

Laura Loomer, who Candace Owens says isn’t even really Jewish, and is so mentally disturbed that she can’t legally own a firearm, proclaimed that the shooter was an “Epstein and Israel conspiracy theorist” who’d been inspired by podcasters. And the fixation with the ballroom. Even for Trump, it was strange to say that “every president for 150 years” has been trying to get this ballroom. Yet none of them were able to do it. Only our Giant Orange leader. This presidential desire also curiously went unmentioned for 150 years. As if on cue, all the highest profile MAGA “influencers” popped up on X, tweeting out identical sentiments about “this is why we need the ballroom.” What exactly does a ballroom have to do with a fake assassination attempt? The wording matched precisely, bringing to mind all those memes posted by the same kinds of MAGA influencers, which showed quite clearly that left-wing news anchors are issued the same talking points. Which seems to have happened to MAGA here.

And the grieving widow Erika Kirk was on hand as well. She seems to have one simple go-to move- the dabbing of the eyes to suggest crying. And she didn’t disappoint here. She was filmed walking out, dabbing away, seemingly distraught, and made sure to say loud enough for the microphones to capture it: “I just want to go home!” Okay, we get it- she just lost Charlie like seven months ago. And they didn’t get the guy who actually did it, either, even though she becomes angry if anyone suggests that. And that’s assuming the Kirk assassination wasn’t a hoax, too. Whatever it was, they have lied about every aspect of it. It seems odd that Erika was there, but then it seems odd that J.D. Vance, FBI director Kash Patel and other officials were there. In the past, the WHCD has been a lame production, whereby a state sponsored “comedian” gently roasts the president, as White House reporters get drunk and laugh uproariously. There was no comedian at this one. No roasting. Just a bored looking Trumpenstein.

This traumatic evening served to distract the public from the disastrous, nonsensical war with Iran, as well as Trump’s plummeting approval ratings. Not to mention the poor, utterly forgotten Epstein Files. But instead, the script seems to have called for the big, beautiful ballroom to provide the primary motive. Apparently, a part time teacher in California was so incensed that Trumpenstein wanted to really win bigly with this grand new ballroom, that he was inspired to show up with a shotgun, a .38 automatic pistol, at least three knives, and “all sorts of paraphernalia.” Is it just me, or does that seem like a lot to be carrying without drawing attention? You know, like by the crack security staff? I can’t find any information on how Allen arrived at the hotel. Did he Uber there? Walk down the streets? Were the same law enforcement officials around who failed to notice Thomas Crooks carrying a rifle over his shoulder and his own ladder? And Trump does nothing but praise these guys for doing a great job!

We’re also told that Allen put the shotgun together in some corner of the lobby or something. Witnesses reported seeing it. And again, this didn’t alert any security personnel? Sure, he may have been an amazingly athletic biracial Flash, but putting the gun together was noticed. But not reported, I suppose. And only noticed by mere civilians, as was the case in Butler. Alex Jones tried to maintain that “the evidence shows it was a real event.” He also once said that Saudi Arabia runs Hollywood. What about the guy who kept calmly eating his dinner, in the midst of all that mayhem? Why was a “mentalist” hired for entertainment instead of the traditional comedian? A non-Irish mentalist, naturally. Are there any other kind? What about the Fox News reporter, noting that Karoline Leavitt’s husband had warned her to “stay safe,” and said he seemed “very serious,” as he scanned the room and declared “there are some-” At that point, the reporter’s feed cut off. Move along. Nothing to see here, folks.

The response to the incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner has revealed that a startling number of people, especially on the Left, believe that it was staged. Now, the “Woke” Left has never met an event it thought was staged before. They were the loudest cheerleaders for Alex Jones being prosecuted for questioning anything about Sandy Hook. They still seem to trust the “science,” whether it be the dangerous warp speed vaccine, or NASA’s latest production. But undoubtedly due to their virulent TDS, they instantly turn as skeptical as a “right-wing wacko” when it comes to assassinating Trump. For once, they appear to be right. So the next time we commoners question the legitimacy of a pandemic, or an election, or some mass casualty event, please remember not to screech and demand that we be thrown behind bars. The government can and does fake things, as the Trump assassination attempts prove. No more “everyone grieves differently,” please. No more gun control lectures.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who as HHS secretary was oddly there, was whisked away by Secret Service, as his unprotected actress wife Cheryl Hines fended for herself. FBI director Kash Patel sat there, looking dumbfounded as usual, with those trademark wide-eyed expressions. He didn’t exactly appear to be a proactive FBI director. The vaunted FBI will, of course, take over the investigation, and announce that they have once again arrested the right man. The right lone, unaided man. Trump aide Stephen Miller especially embarrassed himself by being caught on camera using his pregnant wife as a shield. Almost the way that Zionists like Miller claim Palestinians do. But how many Palestinians have the focus to grab their wife’s breast while doing so? Their pregnant wife’s breast. Katie Miller is quite the vocal Zionist herself. I candidly admit that I just have trouble taking anyone named Katie seriously, after Katie Couric.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, sounding more and more like one of us, now that she’s no longer in Congress, asked on Twitter, “Why does every shooter have a manifesto? Most shooter’s manifestos remain classified so they don’t inspire more would be shooters. Why did they release Cole Allen’s manifesto almost immediately?” The questions are endless. How did photographer Andy Harnik remain so calm, snapping pictures during the mayhem, while holding onto his bourbon? That’s like they did it in the old days. Nothing made you drop your whiskey. What about Trump’s post on Social Media, which was time stamped two hours before the WHCD event? In which he talked about the incident. We’ve seen these same time stamp anomalies in many of the other mass casualty events. Which the same leftists wholeheartedly believe were real, and should not be questioned. Unlike the fake and ridiculous Trump assassination attempts. As with everything, Trumpenstein is in a special category.

Two male reporters were caught on a hot mic, scoffing at the security for the WHCD. One of them can be heard laughing at the entrance being guarded by “two random chicks holding the front door open,” then adding that they were “not even trying anymore,” causing the other to laugh. As has been pointed out regarding the lovely widow Erika Kirk, why did she get whisked out of the building when everyone there was under lockdown? And who was in perfect position to capture her crying and exclaiming that she wanted to go home on film? Was the Instagram photo of Cole Allen proudly wearing an IDF shirt really photoshopped? Trumpenstein, the alleged “conspiracy theorist” president, quickly attributed the act to a “lone wolf.” Dana White was one of those who refused to duck down. UFC tough, I guess. Longtime Trump aide and former caddy Dan Scavino actually tried unsuccessfully to start a “USA! USA!” chant. I think “Fight! Fight! Fight!” worked much better.

I don’t necessarily enjoy pointing out how the public keeps being hoodwinked. I’m not going to say everything is fake and ghey, like my astute supporter Timber Wolf, or Candace Owens. But we have to tell the truth, don’t we? Doesn’t it set us free? I know this will fade away, just like Butler. Cole Allen will wind up the answer to a trivia question. The next probably fake event will distract the public. So will the latest developments in our senseless war with Iran. You know a fake landing on the moon would. But no matter how obviously fake it is, more people are still going to believe it than not. I don’t think there’s enough TDS power out there to expose the fraud of the WHCD incident. No hoaxes can ever be admitted, just like no conspiracies on the part of our government can be acknowledged. Random disturbed individuals, in a totally random world, will randomly do bad things. The increased skepticism is refreshing. As JFK reminded us, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.