"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
4d

It is bad theatre. We are being lied to and bamboozled every day. It is tiresome.

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23 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4d

I wish someone would listen to Marjorie. Together with Massie she was probably one of the handful sane people in govt.

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