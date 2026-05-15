"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
18hEdited

"Medical science has made such incredible progress

that there is hardly a healthy human left."

Aldous Huxley

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
18h

I'm increasingly persuaded that many of the events of recent years are not real.

I put Covid at the top of that list. Maybe the reason why all these scientists and others keep arguing about the origin of Covid is because it doesn't exist

Or, rather, it was just the flu rebranded as something called Covid to provide cover for a dry run at totalitarianism. Our masters wanted to see who would comply and who had to be watched.

Other entries on the list include the assassination attempts on Trump and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

We're living in the age of the staged event. The funny thing is, the people who put on these productions, the ones who carried out 9/11, have become complacent to the point where the seams are showing.

They don't seem to feel that they have to try hard anymore and maybe they're right.

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