"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Donald Jeffries
10h

I hate to harp on it again, but very few are restacking when they like. Please- all of these numbers count. When you click on the left button to like, just click on the right one to restack. I'd very much appreciate it. My ratio is way off. Thanks!

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
11h

When Dylan recived his major label contract with CBS Columbia Records, the largest record company in the music biz, back in the 60s, he was basically an unknown singing & strumming his folk guitar at Greenwich Village coffee houses for a scant dozen or so mildly interested listeners. Believe me, as someone who slugged it out in the trenches in bands for years, including playing at the hottest NYC rock clubs, that does not happen in the real world. Further, his signer and handler was John Hammond, a big name in the business back then. Dylan's first 5 or 6 albums tanked commercially losing the record company much money. Because of this he was derisively referred to as, "Hammond's Folly". The protocol was if your first record didn't take, you were cast out as if you had the Bubonic Plague. Again, what happened to Dylan does not happen in the real world, unless ... Dylan's father, Mr. Zimmerman, was very wealthy owning a chain of movie theaters. Considering Dylan's bizarre and unlikely route to musical stardom, he was obviously also bloodline and secret society connected to receive such lavish and preferential coddling from a viciously ruthless business. Thank you, Don, for this great trip down memory lane.

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