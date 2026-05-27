Recently, Candace Owens interviewed Hunter Biden. You know, the wayward presidential son with the infamous laptop. Crackhead. Made a lot of money in Ukraine. He looked better, with freshly capped teeth. He sounds just like the Big Guy himself. If he waits until he’s past 70, maybe he can run for political office.

I am cautioned all the time by my less naive friends in the alt media to stop becoming so easily smitten. With Tulsi Gabbard. With RFK, Jr. With Tucker Carlson. With Leonarda Jonie. With Lilly Gaddis. They’re all compromised! They wouldn’t have the huge platforms they do if they weren’t. All controlled opposition. And indeed maybe they are. My head has always been turned too easily. I’m perhaps the only bleeding heart on the planet who has been called racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic. So it’s natural that I would gravitate to a figure who has been smeared continuously by the likes of Ben Shapiro. I’ve been impressed with the work of Candace Owens. Candy-O, to steal the clever nickname from my friend Tom Siebert. Yes, I’ve seen her flash seemingly freemasonic or occult hand signs. Dana from Rotting Jewels has done some very Candace-like research on Candy-O, and she seems to be distorting the truth about herself, in a similar manner to what Candy-O discovered about Erika Kirk.

Now, on the surface, Candy-O and Hunter Biden look like a real odd couple. Not even the kind of forced mixed race romance you find so much on television. Although Candy-O does have a White husband- and a very rich one at that. Candy-O seemed really excited, when she announced that she’d booked Hunter Biden. Almost like she’d hooked one of the Beatles in their prime. I looked forward with great anticipation to watching Candy-O rip apart poor, pathetic Hunter. This was going to be better than if they’d actually gotten him to testify before Congress, on that whole Contempt thing. Back then, Hunter was brash. Disrespectful. Openly daring the government to do something. And, of course, because of who he was, they didn’t do anything. Hunter just contempted them some more. His dad- the Big Guy in the White House- pardoned him on his way out of office. In fact, pardoned all the Biden crime family. And they know how to commit crime- read my earlier work on the subject.

So, here in one corner, we had the aggressive young journalist who has dared to talk about the undue power of the non-Irish, and has even nibbled around the edges of the Holocaust with a capital H. In the other, we had a living and breathing picture of modern corruption. Addicted to crack cocaine. Started sleeping with his brother’s wife, albeit after she was a widow. This widow had a cute 14 year old daughter- Hunter’s niece- who was apparently one of the stars of Hunter’s notorious laptop. it was reported early on that Hunter’s niece could be seen on the laptop, in various states of undress. But then, it was also said, very early on, that Hunter had been filmed raping a 10 year old Chinese girl. And there was that truly disturbing leaked photo of a naked Hunter, walking beside a girl who was probably no more than five, dressed in a sexy black outfit. Was Hunter into kindergarten dominatrixes? I have searched in vain for that photo. They have clearly memory holed it, much as they have memory holed any mention of the 10 year old being raped. Well, we were finally going to find out. Candy-O was going to go after him like an unchained pit bull.

So I watched the interview, expecting to see typical Candy-O in action. In her recent interview with Victor Marx, associated with TPUSA and now running for Colorado governor, she was absolutely vicious. I actually felt a little sorry for Marx, even though he impressed me as insufferable and connected in some way to the coverup of Charlie Kirk’s death. So I pictured her grilling Hunter about that laptop. About his 14 year old niece. About the picture of the half clothed toddler. About the 10 year old Chinese girl. But I waited in vain. The laptop didn’t even come up at all, other than Hunter proclaiming, “You know what that laptop proved? That I was a crackhead.” Now, you might have anticipated Candy-O responding, “Well, there was a lot of other stuff on that laptop,” but no, she just smiled, nodded, and said, “Yes, it showed you were a crackhead.” Candy-O smiled a lot during the interview. Giggled like a schoolgirl. Agreed with everything Hunter said. Never once pushed back in the slightest.

Now, you’re probably saying, “Hey, wait a minute, Mr. Everything is a Conspiracy, surely she asked him about all those suspicious financial transactions in Ukraine? Surely, she mentioned the 10 percent cut for the Big Guy? Nope. She literally never brought Ukraine up. So, if she didn’t question him about the laptop, or Ukraine, then what did she do to fill up all that time? Well, she allowed Hunter to pontificate, and murmured dreamily to the former crackhead’s every word. She treated him like Nina Burleigh would have treated Bill Clinton in an interview. If you don’t recognize the name, “journalist” Burleigh said she would give Slick Willie a blow job, just for keeping abortion legal. Man, talk about loving abortions. At any rate, Candy-O was wearing her figurative presidential kneepads as she “interviewed” this controversial figure. For all intents and purposes, Candy-O materialized into Oprah. That might not be fair to Oprah. I’m not sure she could have lobbed as many unthreatening softballs.

I admit that Candy-O’s has become my go-to podcast. She questioned why other holocausts without the capital H and other genocides haven’t garnered attention. Her research on Macron’s “wife” was exceptional. And she has shown convincingly that Erika Kirk may have the most dishonest public persona of anyone in recent memory. She produced the text from the night before Charlie Kirk’s death, where he expressed fears for his life, and has shown all the video clips of him, in his final weeks, questioning his own support of Israel and calling out the genocide in Gaza. She was the Mark Lane of the Kirk assassination, pointing out all the flaws in the ridiculous official narrative to her millions of viewers. She uncovered the videotape of Erika’s presentation for a 2014 CIA training film. She exposed all the holes in Erika’s timeline, in her biography. Did Candy-O exaggerate how close she was to Charlie? Probably. Candy-O also has all the right enemies. But then so did Donald Trump.

Candy-O has made Erika Kirk the primary focus of her broadcast. She’s created a twisted, bizarro icon. Let’s call her Amerika Kirk. Like Trumpenstein himself, she has the magical ability to keep loyal supporters, in spite of her best efforts. Being videotaped caressing Charlie’s casket. I would say that any caressing of a casket is pretty inappropriate, but hers definitely was. Her constant dabbing of the eyes. The flash of anger that can be seen in those eyes, which turn unnaturally dark. Her questionable attire. The memorial service with the WWE entrance and the pyrotechnics. The tape of her smiling and bragging, a few weeks after her husband’s death, talking giddily about all the merch that had been sold, and calling her husband’s memorial service “the event of the century.” Candy-O is still trying to get TPUSA to release the video to go along with the dubious audio of Charlie announcing that if anything happened to him, he wanted Erika to take his place. Not stay at home.

I watched Candy-O’s first broadcast since the interview. Apparently, I’m the only one outraged by her lack of inquisitiveness with the former president’s son. Candy-O never addressed any complaints from her loyal fans, so apparently no one but me is whining, “Say it ain’t so, Candy-O.” Or she is just ignoring the criticism. Candy-O says she didn’t want to question Hunter about his father, because that’s a personal family issue. What? His father was the leader of the Free World. Why else would anyone want to talk to Hunter Biden, other than the fact he is the son of a president? There are plenty of random crackheads out there, who would be at least as interesting as Hunter. But without a much discussed laptop, and without any financial ties to Ukraine. Candy-O did mention the cocaine found in the White House. But it was in a joking manner, permitting Hunter to ridicule the notion that it might have belonged to him. There might have been countless other crackheads working for the president.

Recall that three weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published the story of Hunter’s laptop, which revealed questionable business dealings that implicated the Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden, as well as the lurid details mentioned earlier (but not the 10 year old Chinese girl, which was never mentioned anywhere in the mainstream media). The laptop was seemingly abandoned by Hunter Biden in a Delaware repair shop. John Paul Mac Isaac was the Wilmington repair-shop owner, and it was Rudy Giuliani and others who circulated that to the New York Post in October 2020. Almost immediately, 51 former intelligence officials were on hand to tell the dumbed down public that the story had “the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” In other words, Russia, Russia, Russia. Now, you’d think that Trumpenstein, having regained office, would have gone after all these Russiagate- Steele Dossier disinfo agents. But no, not a single prosecution.

Ah, who can forget those days of yore, the autumn of 2020, when social media platforms conspired to block any mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop? Funny, I don’t remember Candy-O questioning Hunter about that. She also didn’t mention the very clear video evidence of the Big Guy bragging about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired before he could look into Hunter’s financial shenanigans. She didn’t compare both Democrats and Republicans ignoring that, to how Trumpenstein was impeached for an insignificant phone call. We know that the FBI- that would be Trumpenstein’s FBI- had the laptop in December 2019. So the Trump administration held this political ticking time bomb for almost a year, without taking advantage of it. John Paul Mac Isaac tried twice to sue Twitter for implicating him as a hacker, but predictably both times it was thrown out of court. Isaac’s home would be “swatted” in January 2024. That is the last news I could find on him. Presumably he’s still alive.

I tried to contact Candy-O a few months ago, when I heard her talking about the late podcaster Rob Skiba. She didn’t mention that Rob was a Flat Earther, but did note his work on the COVID psyop, made all the more ironic when he died in the hospital, like my brother and so many others, from COVID “protocol.” I had his widow Sheila on my podcast in May, 2023, to talk about that. Candy-O didn’t mention Sheila, and I thought she might be interested to know that I subsequently learned that Sheila had passed away herself in December, 2024, of unknown causes. Candy-O never replied. Now this isn’t that surprising, given how big she is, and the propensity anyone with a “name” in the alt media has to ignore those lower than them in the hierarchy. But I did think the subject would grab her attention, given that she had just talked about it. She does encourage her fans to send her “tips,” but so do other notables that have ignored my emails. Unanswered emails are the digital version of rejection slips.

This was likely our only chance to find out anything meaningful regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop. And Candy-O blew it. On purpose. She certainly isn’t stupid. She knows the history of this laptop, and the history of the financial improprieties in Ukraine. Just as we don’t have updates regarding the whereabouts and welfare of John Paul Mac Isaac, there is no information on where Hunter’s laptop is. For all we know, he may be filming other 14 year old girls in various states of undress, or hobnobbing with other scantily dressed toddlers. For that matter, where is Anthony Weiner’s laptop? I guess if Candy-O got him to come on her podcast, she would neglect to ask about the sensational rumor that Hillary Clinton can be seen abusing (perhaps killing) a child on the Weiner laptop. Maybe she’d gently ask Hillary about the pressures of trying to raise a daughter while being such a powerful statesman/woman/they/them. Neglect to mention the largest Body Count ever seen in American politics.

Candy-O treated Hunter with kid gloves. They waxed rhapsodic over their religious faith. Candy-O dutifully criticized Trump to impress Hunter. Now, certainly Trumpenstein deserves to be criticized, but not when you’re interviewing Hunter Biden. She let Hunter boast about how much more impressive his resume was than the resumes of Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump. Who knows? Maybe she wound up buying some of Hunter’s timeless art. He may be perhaps the greatest painter from the political world since Dubya Bush. Maybe since Hitler. Candy-O and Hunter agreed that “they lie to us.” Well, no one emphasizes that more than I do. Maybe Hunter reads my work. He did mention David Talbot’s The Devil’s Chessboard, a book which focuses on Allen Dulles and the JFK assassination. Candy-O just kept nodding. Cooing actually. It was hard to watch, and should have been embarrassing for her. It was like one of the humiliation rituals prominent males often are forced to endure.

Candy-O built a bigger, more extreme brand out of the outrageous “grieving widow” Erika Kirk. Everyone grieves differently. Was she assigned to interview Hunter Biden as one of those “calling cards” the elite love to display? They like to boast, like Jack the Ripper once did. They planted a “magic bullet” that was nearly pristine. They found one of the “hijackers” passports on top of the 9/11 rubble. They figuratively wink at us all the time. Most people still don’t get the joke, which must provide them with endless laughs. I’ll probably still watch Candy-O. I’ll just watch it differently. Maybe the black pillers are right. They are all “installed,” to use Katt Williams’ term. My racist, anti-Semitic bleeding heart just can’t stop feeling for those like RFK, Jr., with Rabbi Shmuley grinning behind him. Maybe they made Candy-O an offer she couldn’t refuse. Maybe they make them all offers they can’t refuse. Or maybe they don’t want to refuse. Maybe they enjoy toying with the hearts and minds of the public.