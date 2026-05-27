"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Realist's avatar
Realist
3d

I don't believe all conspiracy theories, but plenty are true. The fact is, the United States is in the crapper, and the swirl is on. I have very little faith that the American populace will do what is necessary to save their country.

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Timber Wolf's avatar
Timber Wolf
3d

It's just our luck that Anthony Weiner's Laptop never showed up at a repair shop, or BB NuttyYahoo's Phone was never dropped on the tarmac when he deplaned in Washington. Where are those hackers and crackers when you really need them? Instead of doing lame things like stealing 30,000 credit card numbers from Walmart, or 15,000 licences from the Virginia DMV, how about they purloin the black book of Rabbi Schmuley, or Tucker Carlson's contacts with the CIA, or the USCCB's child trafficking routes? How about they give the membership lists for Bohemian Grove or the Roman Freemasonic Lodge? How about if they got all the lists of the ADL's payoffs in the Halls of Congress. Now that would certainly be enlightening.

Instead, we are stuck with tantalizing and titillating bits from shills who attack each other in an ongoing circus designed to obfuscate the truth as much as possible. But God is Truth and it does have a way of getting out. Here's to the unabashed truth.

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