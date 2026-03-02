Donald Trump, aka Trumpenstein, has really done it this time. As he did last summer, he ordered our military to bomb Iran in the middle of the night. You could almost call it a Dirty Sneaking Rotten Jap kind of thing. And just like last time, peace negotiations had already been scheduled. America 2.0 doesn’t do diplomacy.

It’s so sad- even tragic- to see how this whole MAGA/America First movement has unraveled since last summer. You know, when Trumpenstein suddenly took an abrupt turn down the darkest of rabbit holes, and started referring to the Epstein Files- which he had long demanded be released- as a “Democrat hoax.” A year ago at this time, I was positively giddy over the initial DOGE revelations. The Capracorn from all those Frank Capra films had really been triggered in me. I fantasized about what might be exposed with the promised audit of the Pentagon. Then an audit of the Federal Reserve. And the CIA. And FEMA. And the FBI. The people would see in live time that what the Grace Commission found in the 1980s- fully one third of all government spending is waste, fraud, and abuse- has only grown worse. I just knew there was an official Whistleblower Hit Squad in there somewhere, which the taxpayers were financing. I can be ridiculously naive for an acclaimed author.

We all know what happened next. Trump became hysterical when asked about the Epstein Files, and then bombed Iran on command, started talking about taking over Greenland again, kidnapped the president of Venezuela after bombing a bunch of dangerous fishing boats, and sent militarized ICE officers- an unknown number trained in Israel- into Minnesota. The ICE troops killed a couple of American citizens, and at last report none of the Somalians involved in any daycare fraud had been questioned, let alone prosecuted. Meanwhile, actual deportations continued at a level slightly below that produced during the Weekend at Biden’s presidency. After bombing Iran the first time, Trumpenstein backed off, and it was claimed that whatever nuclear capability existed had been destroyed. He declared, with his usual statesmanship, that “Now is the time for peace.” Then came February 28, 2026. At around 2 a.m., the time I normally go to bed, when Iranians are most vulnerable.

They say that our brave forces took out an insidious all girls’ school, killing 50 of the budding terrorists in skirts. Only it happened on a Saturday, so some claimed it was fake. Why would anyone doubt that those running America 2.0 would bomb an all girls’ school, in Iran, Afghanistan, Dresden, or anywhere else? It’s the kind of thing that has made us world renowned. But in fact Iranian schools are open on Saturdays. It is further claimed that Iran retaliated by hitting U.S. military bases in five different countries. I don’t know- we’re lied to about everything. But, assuming the entire story isn’t fake, Israel and then the United States decided once again to bomb a country that has done nothing to either one of them. The U.S. government has been meddling in Iranian affairs for over 70 years, since the CIA toppled Mosaddegh. Israel has irrationally resented Iran for a long time, almost like they were a romantic rival. Now, Benjamin Netanyahu won’t be needing any Viagra for the time being.

Netanyahu had just visited Washington, D.C. for the seventh time in Trump’s first year of his second term. Maybe he just can’t stay away from that magnificent Holocaust Memorial. Bibi, as he likes to be called, has been warning that Iran is “on the verge” of developing nuclear weapons since 1992. It’s no wonder that the elite love Bibi- they have demonstrated that they revel in juvenile, low class cultural nicknames, from Billy the Kid to Baby Face Nelson to Snoop Dogg to Queen Latifah. If he ever wanted to switch careers, from genocidal maniac to Yiddish rapper, he could always morph into ‘Lil Bibi, Bibi Baby, Bibi Bunny or something. The Beastie Boys did it, didn’t they? They could make a comeback as Bibi’s Boys. At any rate, for someone with such an unimposing name, Bibi sure strikes terror in the hearts of American politicians. Donald Trump, in particular. Reports were that Trumpenstein was going to refuse to do Bibi’s bidding this time. You don’t say no to Bibi. Ask Charlie Kirk.

Will this be Trump’s one enduring legacy- his super cool dance?

I was on the brave Canadian R.B. Ham’s show again Saturday night, and he played a compendium of clips from Trump, I think mostly from 2016, speaking about the foolishness of our interventionist foreign policy, and how under his presidency there would be no more “senseless wars.” Now, he comes on stage after the late night attack, wearing a “USA” baseball cap for optimum effect, and tells Americans to expect casualties. That’s the price of war. Woodrow Wilson and FDR couldn’t have said it any better, although to be fair I can’t picture either of them wearing a baseball cap. This situation is as far removed as can be imagined from that which those voting for Trump could have reasonably hoped for. In the past, Trump rightly criticized Barak Obama for just threatening to take this non-diplomatic path towards other countries. He even blasted Marco Rubio for being an Israeli puppet. But that was when he was “Little Marco,” who called out Trump for being a “con artist.” Now he’s Trump’s Secretary of State. It’s a Trumpenstein Project thing, you wouldn’t understand.

The Free Thought Project, a web site I respect and used as a frequent source when researching Survival of the Richest, tells us that 29 polls show that Americans are opposed to any war with Iran. But pro-war voices claim otherwise. Most telling of all was the fact that the Hodge Twins- who strongly opposed bombing Iran- ran a poll on X, in which people who were presumably mostly their followers voted in favor of war with Iran. It’s really hard to judge public sentiment, because most of the public has no principles and will follow the crowd. And they have shown, during every war America has been involved in, that they will unquestioningly support it. The only significant peace movement we’ve ever had was during the Vietnam War, but that took a while to become unpopular, and the general public was still essentially divided over it. Americans went “Over There” to fight the Krauts for no reason. They planted Victory Gardens and bought bonds in droves. They gave George H.W. Bush a 90 percent approval rating after our boys bulldozed surrendering troops alive in Iraq.

Less than 10 days before the 2024 election, Vice President J.D. Vance said, “Our interest, I think, very much is in not going to war with Iran.” He continues to insist there is “no chance” of a prolonged war. Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, and Laura Loomer are all giddy with excitement over the prospect of war. They want to go full Old Testament here. Some Israeli politician was trying to blame ancient Persia for the Holocaust, if I understood him correctly. He was talking about Purim, quoting the Book of Esther, and generally making the argument that all Zionists do; any criticism of Israel gives them right to “defend themselves.” With powerful missiles paid for by U.S. taxpayers. The non-Irish are the only religion/ethnic group that is allowed to base their military strategy on an interpretation of the Old Testament. How do you think the usual suspects would react if Russia, which under Putin is now more Christian than America is, based their actions on quotations from Jesus Christ?

I am trying to maintain hope, to “keep hope alive,” as the recently dearly departed Jesse Jackson liked to say. Gen Z is especially cynical about all this, I believe. I don’t think the career warmongers can sell this one. I don’t know that they can sell any war at this point. They haven’t attempted to construct a foreign hobgoblin here. Where’s the Hitler for this new pointless bloodletting? They didn’t even bother to stage a false flag. I think the conspirators are becoming as incompetent as everyone else. Besides, according to RFK, Jr. some 70 percent of military age youth in America are physically, mentally, or emotionally unable to serve. How are you going to possibly field an army? Boots on the ground? Maybe high heels on the ground, if you can recruit enough tenacious transgenders. It doesn’t matter that we all know this won’t end well for America. None of our foreign interventionism ends well for America. They just keep doing the same things, and the dumbed down masses keep waving their flags.

The meme above effectively conveys the absurdity of the situation. Iran, like Iraq and other smaller countries that America has invaded and occupied, has ludicrously been called a “bully” by neocons. Unlike any other known bully in world history, Iran has not “picked on” any other nation. Hasn’t taken anyone’s lunch money or given them a swirly. I read a tweet yesterday from one of our brave men in uniform, calling out Iran for “killing U.S. troops,” and declaring it was “time to fight back.” Others challenged him to cite a single incidence of Iran killing Americans, but he didn’t respond. That’s what you do when you don’t have any facts to support your mindless bluster. How would Americans react if Russia or China established over 40 military bases around our borders? Just like our favored ally Israel, we have “a right to defend” ourselves. Even though no one is attacking us. No one, in fact, has attacked us since Pearl Harbor, and that doesn’t count since FDR and company set that one up.

You have to wonder how their stale propaganda could possibly work yet again. They lied about Spain blowing up the USS Maine in 1898. They lied about the sinking of the Lusitania to lure us into World War I. As noted, they lied about Pearl Harbor, instantly decimating what had become a powerful America First movement. All polls showed Americans were against getting into another European war. But all it took was one false flag, and every parent in the country was pushing their young sons towards the closest recruiting office. The Gulf of Tonkin, now admitted by even court historians to be a false flag. The pretty young Kuwaiti girl, crying Erika Kirk-style tears about babies being thrown out of incubators. Weapons of mass destruction, such an obvious fabrication that President Dubya would later joke about it. And yet our illustrious eligible voters bought each one of them. Never questioned a thing. And scoffed at the “conspiracy theorists” that did. Don’t think they won’t do it again.

The battle lines are being drawn. Those still irrationally clinging to MAGA are lashing out at those advocating peace, as they have ever since Honest Abe Lincoln ridiculed the “appeasers” of his day. The lovely Meghan McCain, daughter of perhaps the greatest warmonger in U.S. history, tweeted out, “President Trump doesn’t give one single fuck what Tucker Carlson cares about foreign policy.” I can remember when “conservatives” would frown upon sprinkling “fuck” into their sentences. McCain is rumored to be gay, but denies it. The late, beloved statesman Dick Cheney’s daughter Mary doesn’t deny it, however. It’s hard to keep the lesbian daughters of neocons straight. Tulsi Gabbard, though, bless her heart, boldly stated, “He conducted and committed an act of war without congressional authority…” I imagine she’s updating her resume. Scott Jennings, “conservative” CNN talking head, declared, “Trump isn’t starting a war. He’s ending a regime at war with the U.S….”

Nikki Haley, Queen of the Neocons, echoed what that earlier quoted soldier said, tweeting, “It’s absurd for Democrats to say the Iranian regime was no threat to America. For decades, they targeted American troops…plotted assassinations against President Trump and other U.S. leaders- myself included- on American soil.” Ah, the magic ear thing, the assassination attempt that no one wants investigated, least of all the victim. I don’t recall the Nikki Haley failed assassination. What are the details? Supposedly, Nikki’s son is one of Nick Fuentes’ “Groypers.” Maybe they should go to family therapy. Trump is now seriously alleging that Iran was involved in rigging both the 2020 and 2024 elections. Wait, didn’t Trump win the 2024 election? They rigged it for him, and this is the thanks they get? I thought Venezuela did the rigging. Venezuela is so yesterday. Is there any difference in accusing Russia, Russia, Russia of rigging the 2016 election, and accusing Iran and/or Venezuela of rigging other ones?

Bibi says he and Trump are working together to “save the world” from the diabolical Iranians.

Whatever was left of the MAGA movement is gone. While it meant different things to different people, MAGA essentially was collective opposition to business as usual. To systemic corruption. To the evil Deep State. With his embarrassing subservience to the tiny state of Israel, which has fed off of us like a parasite for nearly 80 years, Trump has blown up “draining the swamp.” Blown up rebuilding the infrastructure. Blown up any future Third Party/independent political movement. Blown up MAHA. Blown up DOGE. Blown up no more taxes on Social Security. Blown up no taxes on incomes under $200,000. Blown up abolishing the IRS. Blown up returning industry to these shores. Blown up ending birth-right citizenship. Blown up ending Transgender Story Hour and Critical Race Theory. And distracted from the incomprehensibly evil tidbits from the Epstein Files. Distracted from a horrific, rigged economy that provides no opportunities for 80 percent of workers.

What has also been blown up is any chance that our leaders will ever be held accountable for their countless crimes against the people. Congress is supposed to have the sole power to declare war. They haven’t used that power since World War II. That’s irrelevant, anyway, because it’s not like any Congress has ever voted against a president who wanted to go to war. And they never will. War and military adventurism is the foundation of our rotten, crumbling system. Those who misrule us need war like vampires need blood. And judging from the Epstein emails, they may need blood, too. Along with human flesh. Forget about more than 70 percent of you living paycheck to paycheck, with no savings. Forget about insufficient wages. Forget that life expectancy is dropping. Forget the Third World infrastructure. The Iranians/ Iraqis/Afghanis/Syrians/Yemeni/Venezuelans are the problem. They hate our freedom. We have hopelessly misguided priorities. We need to get our own house in order.