I don’t know how long this Charlie Kirk thing will last. It’s already been two weeks, which is a very long time in the short attention span of America 2.0. The event itself has been ignored by professional “journalists.” Maybe the Right will succeed in getting a school named after him. But the many anomalies will never be explained.

As always, the official narrative of the incident doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. Any scrutiny at all. This is why there is so little focus on the actual shooting. These government produced narratives are so nonsensical that it couldn’t be due to mere random incompetence, or bad storytelling. Let’s start with the autopsy. Was there even an autopsy performed? Who knows? The few sources that mention it either say that there wasn’t one, or that it hasn’t been released. An autopsy is required for homicides in Utah (and I believe all states). So, there must have been one. Why don’t we know for certain? As the late JFK researcher David Lifton used to say, it’s only the “best evidence” in a murder case. Even in the JFK assassination, when they were in the midst of launching the coverup of all coverups, an autopsy was publicly acknowledged. A shameful, shoddy one, to be sure, but an autopsy nonetheless. So we ought to be able to get an answer to a basic question like this. And yet we can’t.

As I touched on in my previous Substack piece about the Charlie Kirk incident, the ballistics simply don’t add up here. You can’t have a shooting without ballistics evidence. But the evidence presented is preposterous. A shot from the victim’s left will cause the victim to move in the opposite direction, according to the laws of physics. Did an apple fall on Sir Isaac Newton’s head or what? That didn’t happen in this case. When those pesky thought criminals on the internet kept asking where the bullet was, because there had been no reports regarding when and where it was found, they were at first ignored. However, the surgeon who operated on Charlie Kirk- and when did that happen- belatedly announced that the bullet had been found. Inside his neck. It was referred to as Charlie’s “last miracle,” as if he had performed others. “His bone was so healthy and the density was so impressive that he’s like the man of steel.” The surgeon declared, crediting Charlie’s rock hard neck with saving lives.

Now, I don’t want to be disrespectful, but does that sound even remotely believable? I’m no doctor, but what dense bone is there in a human neck? Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet reported that this curiously unnamed surgeon told him that the bullet “absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.” Oh, okay. So it was another “magic” bullet. This ridiculous explanation takes care of both the missing bullet and the missing exit wound. Arlen Specter, father of the JFK assassination single-bullet theory, would be proud. Why isn’t the surgeon identified? We know the names of those who fouled up the medical evidence in JFK’s murder. And what kind of surgery was performed? Weren’t we told that Charlie was dead before he hit the ground? The remaining critical thinkers want to know.

There are several videos out there, which postulate that the shot was fired from Charlie’s right, so that the wound on his neck which we see was actually where the bullet exited. Well, that makes more sense than the official version of events. Tyler Robinson, who oddly isn’t your typical three name assassin, has been presumed guilty by everyone, on all sides. No one says “alleged” or “accused” before his name. While no one has a chance at a fair trial in our monstrous injustice system, this guy really doesn’t. The New York Post, which is kind of a slightly higher class National Inquirer, published some interesting photos of young Tyler at gun shows with his parents. How ironic to see him posed that way. Well, that’s what happens when you let your kids handle guns. Tyler’s parents really did quite a job, as he also fell in love with a transgender male. But at least his father turned him in to the authorities. It’s important to always turn your gun crazed, transgender kids in to the authorities.

There has been lots of speculation about Charlie’s widow Erika. I know- everyone grieves differently. Snuggling uncomfortably close to our supposedly dying old President Trump at the memorial, which featured fireworks, was perfectly normal. Someone sent me a 2012 video, of the song She’s my Kind of Crazy by Emerson Drive. The future Erika Kirk is the star. She shows off her tramp stamp, which is of course a butterfly. MKULTRA, anyone? At one point, she’s ziplining through the street, and a “9/10” shows up in the background. You know, as in September 10. Shades of The Simpsons’ predictive programming. Afterwards, Erika posted on social media, “What a blast Tyler and I had shooting this video.” Tyler? I looked up the band Emerson Drive. None of them are named Tyler. So who was she referring to? Maybe Tyler is a really common name now. Even then, as Miss Arizona, Erika was wearing just an incredible amount of eye makeup. It’s hard to deny the Tammy Faye Bakker vibe.

There are some of the usual connections here. Charlie’s father Robert worked as an architect on Trump Tower. Sure, Charlie grew up wealthy, as pretty much all people who wind up in the spotlight do, but still founding a national organization like Turning Point USA is pretty uncommon for an eighteen year old. Kirk, like so many others, was “helped” by the right people. He was “installed,” to use Jason Whitlock’s term. One of his largest donors was arch-Zionist tech mogul Robert Shillman. According to rogue Jew Max Blumenthal, ”However, as Kirk drifted from the official, Netanyahu-enforced line on Israel in the past year, expressing frustration with onerous demands from Zionist donors and hosting the leading conservative critics of Israel at his TPUSA events, Shillman apparently grew resentful.” This is a common theme we’re hearing, as evidenced by those videos where Kirk himself can be seen questioning his long time commitment to Israel. A very unwelcome common theme.

But, Netanyahu says he didn’t do it. So does everyone else in the state controlled media. There was no conspiracy! If there was a collective tomb for those who are well paid to parrot the party line, that would be its four word epitaph. I’ve even seen some in the alt media entertain the notion that this MAGA loving/MAGA hating split personality did it. All alone. Assembled and disassembled the weapon like a billion times. Carried a large box to place it in, the better for the authorities to find it, without that box being evident anywhere in the videos taken of him. Was filmed at a Dairy Queen, with his clothing questioned by the likes of Candace Owens, appearing extremely calm for a fleeing assassin. But lone nuts are like that. Lee Harvey Oswald, while traveling in opposite directions after the JFK shooting, is said to have offered his taxi to another woman. Never let it be said that lone assassins can’t be chivalrous.

It’s ironic that while Charlie Kirk’s last college appearance featured little security, just six police officers, and no ambulance or EMT personnel, his over the top memorial service (I guess they call them “celebrations of life” now), was granted the highest U.S. security designation, with a bulletproof glass-encased podium, TSA-style metal detectors (that might have come in handy in Utah), and counter-sniper teams. What were they expecting? Don’t they have the lone guilty party in custody, pining away for the transgender lover he’ll never translove again? Exactly who were they protecting the speakers from? Does Tyler Robinson have “sleeper cells” out there? It’s like keeping files classified from the JFK assassination. Or 9/11. There’s probably still some documents withheld from World War II, if not World War I. I predict information will be withheld in this case as well. The autopsy, for instance. If there was one. Why? There was no conspiracy! Remember? So, what’s to hide?

Kash Patel, the once conspiracy-friendly FBI director, announced, “We are examining every facet of this assassination. We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential ‘signals’ near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter’s residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025.” So he knows about at least some of the anomalies. Patel has mentioned that the FBI was pursuing more than twenty people in an online chat room. I guess because of some kind of connection to Tyler Robinson, whom it must never be forgotten acted alone. So, what is Kash telling us? There are more than twenty lone nuts? Twenty=one. It’s a Common Core thing, you wouldn’t understand.

We should have full confidence in the FBI. It’s not like they’ve lied, covered up, destroyed evidence, and conducted tyrannical raids on citizens for the past century. The honorable Mr. Patel now tells us that not only did Epstein have no list, he never trafficked anyone. Donald Trump completely trusts him. You know Trump has no interest in getting to the bottom of the Kirk case. He literally doesn’t want the Butler, Pennsylvania alleged assassination attempt on him investigated. That one had a magic bullet, too. If God hadn’t caused Trump to turn his head miraculously, we might never have seen the fastest healing ear in medical history. Charlie Kirk had his neck of steel. Trump apparently has an ear of steel. Butler featured another rooftop shooter, who was seen by multiple witnesses casually strolling along, rifle in hand, and then climbing the side of a building. Nothing to see here. Tyler Robinson, meanwhile, was tracked by the boastful authorities. They just forgot to stop him from shooting.

How can they expect us to believe such stupid stories? To accept such “evidence?” Well, perhaps it’s the fact that the majority of Americans always believe them, no matter what? They accepted Oswald being shot while being “protected” by more than seventy police officers. They bought the women and children at Waco “killing themselves” when the authorities broke down their “compound” with armored tanks that spewed a gas that was banned by the Geneva Convention. They bought Building 7 collapsing when no plane hit it. They accepted Epstein “killing himself” even though no one but the government believed it. And on and on. As was said long ago, no one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people. We’re a stupid lot, so it’s no wonder we accept stupid stories. They didn’t preserve the crime scene here, just as the Secret Service washed out the limo-which was the crime scene in the JFK assassination. In fact, they actually paved over the Kirk crime scene.

This was a bit of a departure from their standard procedure of carting away what’s left of the crime scene, as they did at Waco, Oklahoma City, 9/11, Sandy Hook, etc. They don’t want anyone independently investigating these crime scenes, any more than they want them examining the ballistics, or the backgrounds of the patsies. Well, to be fair, I think they also cemented those troublesome tunnels under the synagogue in New York. So there’s a precedent. Perhaps they took the stained mattresses and high chairs as some kind of morbid trophies. We’re told that serial killers like to do that. The evidence never supports their fanciful accounts, so they destroy or hide it. And again, most of the public is perfectly okay with this. Just click your heels and chant “they hate our freedom” three times. Are you with us or are you with the lone, demented nuts? We have cases to frame and peddle. We don’t need any questions.

Another oddity here is the fact that Kash Patel made an emotional statement after the shooting, in which he stated, “to my friend Charlie Kirk, rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I’ll see you in Valhalla.” What? A Hindu FBI director referencing Norse mythology when paying tribute to a very public Christian? The fact checkers have assured us that this phrase is common in the military. Which neither Patel nor Kirk ever served in. And Alex Jones, who very loudly professes his own Christian faith, also referenced Valhalla when speaking about Kirk on his show. Several anonymous voices on the internet searched with AI to learn that Valhalla is a code word used by the government for its Witness Protection program. Well, who are you going to believe, some unknown riff raff online, or the government, and its mouthpieces in our “free press,” who have never been caught telling the truth?

The recent garish memorial for Charlie Kirk only raised more questions. Are pyrotechnics normally part of a memorial service? Why did RFK, Jr. not only refer to “Reptilians,” but compare Charlie to Jesus Christ? Is that what it appears to be in the photo above- the grieving widow flashing the infamous devil’s horns salute that is seemingly so irresistible to celebrities? Or was she just showing her loyalty to Texas football with a hook ‘em horns gesture? Or is that merely the sign language expression for “I love you?” However you look at it, the full blown extravaganza seemed more appropriate for a world leader than a young conservative activist. As for Erika herself, are the online rumors about child sex trafficking within the Romanian Angels program she was associated with true? Charlie Kirk may have been the nicest guy in the world, and Erika may be even nicer. But we have a right to ask questions.

If you don’t want speculation, start providing believable explanations. Don’t lose or destroy evidence. Don’t punish the messenger with predictable name calling. Why should we trust government officials who lie about everything? Or the state controlled media which promotes those lies unquestioningly? Any death at such a young age should be mourned. But nothing about this incident is remotely plausible. I’m not kidding myself. Tyler Robinson will be convicted and summarily disappear into the penal black hole. No one accused of assassination is ever found not guilty. Netanyahu will continue to get whatever he wants from “our” representatives. Hopefully, the increasing disenchantment with Israel continues to grow. Someday, perhaps another president will stand up to them like JFK did. I can even dare to dream that one day our government at long last will tell the truth to the American people.





