Charlie Kirk was a popular radio host, and the founder of Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed on September 10, at Utah Valley University, during one of his “Prove me Wrong” appearances before often hostile college students. Immediately, his death became the biggest story in the country, and the response says a great deal about us.

Kirk was hardly the biggest name in the alt media, or the right-wing world. He wasn’t Alex Jones. He wasn’t a household name. He is now. Fox News treated his death like the JFK assassination, and devoted their entire evening schedule to over the top tributes. Kirk became an instant martyr to the Right. President Trump lowered the flags to half staff. Now that sounds outlandish, but remember that President Obama did the same thing for singer Whitney Houston, so the the bar had been set pretty low in recent years. Meanwhile, the Left figuratively danced on his grave, with countless online posters rejoicing over the shooting. He was posthumously smeared as a “racist,” “transphobe,” “hater,” etc. There were too many “I’m not celebrating his death, but….” posts. As Pee Wee Herman once said, everyone I know has a big “but.” Both sides demonstrated once again why America 2.0 is such a shithole, and why those of us who are awake are being forced to live under such corrupt tyranny.

Unlike any member of our “free press,” I’ve actually attempted to look into the logistics of the shooting. You know, the evidence. That’s what they should be doing, of course, but we know they aren’t allowed to investigate anything of substance, and someone has to do it. They tell us that only one shot was fired at Charlie, ironically right after he’d commented on transgender shooters. It struck him in the neck, apparently hitting the jugular vein there, and blood went pouring down the left side of his shirt. My friend Peter Hymans has analyzed the shooting, and has noted that the blood flow doesn’t seem to fit with the alleged position of the assassin. But those who “investigate” these crimes are experts at coming up with conclusions that don’t fit the ballistics evidence. See the JFK and RFK assassinations, for example. And unless I’ve missed it, they still haven’t found the slug that took Charlie’s life. Yet it is matter-of-factly reported that the authorities have identified the weapon.

Establishment sources say the angle of the shot from the rooftop was on a downward, right to left trajectory. Video footage of Kirk being struck, which I have watched far too many times, shows him falling over to the left from the impact. Much as there was in the JFK assassination, when Kennedy’s head can be seen going violently backwards (“back and to the left”), when Oswald was supposedly firing from above and behind, we have a physics problem here. Equal and opposite reaction? I guess we’re just not supposed to trust some “science.” Also, exit wounds are invariably larger than entrance wounds. We only see the alleged entrance wound on Charlie’s neck. Where was the exit wound? What did it look like? Why no ambulance or EMTs? I won’t dwell on Charlie holding onto the microphone after he was hit. It would seem like the shot would cause him to drop it, but maybe that happens sometimes. At any rate, a shot from his left front should logically have knocked him back and to the right.

There are always early reports in these incidents, which subsequently turn out to be “misinformation,” once the authorities establish the consistently unbelievable official narrative. In the Kirk case, We were told that an elderly guy named George Zinn was initially arrested by police, and reacted by shouting, “Shoot me!” He was known, according to the New York Post, as “a political agitator with a string of bizarre arrests dating back to the 1980s.” The crowd seemed to think Zinn was the shooter, but one of the six police officers at the event astutely assured them, “He said he shot him, but I don’t know.” And oddly, the old man was hauled away with his pants down at his ankles. I just wrote about male humiliation rituals, but I have no idea what that was. At any rate, after apparently pulling his pants down, and listening to him plead for them to shoot him, law enforcement released him. It’s not like he was a J6 defendant.

Now, some on the internet, who have gone deeper down the rabbit hole and analyzed how Kirk reacted to the single shot, the blood spatter pattern, the curious actions of his security team, etc., have reported that Zinn was at other significant events. Internet sleuth Ryan Matta claimed that the odds are one in two billion that this same guy witnessed the planes striking the World Trade Center on 9/11, then played a “joke” on the authorities, by sending in a fake bomb threat during the 2013 Salt Lake City Marathon, which took place shortly after the Boston Bombing. To those who are running this collapsing country, Zinn is an obvious “wacko” who is of no significance. And deserved to have his pants pulled down for unknown reasons. To those of us who are capable of critical thinking, Zinn could be a veteran crisis actor, assigned a new and exciting role. Either way, you’ll hear no more of him. And, it must be pointed out that Zinn appears to be yet another non-Irish player in these productions.

The authorities eventually got their man. I say man because it is never men. Never plural. Always a lone nut. America is the only country on earth where political figures are never killed for political reasons. No one powerful ever conspires to knock others off. U.S. leaders might support, and even directly order the murder and rape of civilians in smaller lands that we nonsensically occupy, but they would never resort to putting out a hit on a rival, like common mobsters. The arrest of Tyler Robinson, a twenty two year old apparent incel, was breathlessly announced by our state controlled media. We were told that the authorities had been tracking him for a period of time, before he accessed a rooftop and fired the shot that killed Charlie Kirk. It has not been explained why they were monitoring his movements, which included perching on a rooftop, and yet did not attempt to stop him from firing his weapon.

The official claim here is that Robinson walked into the event with his German Mauser tucked inside his pants, after disassembling it. He then reassembled it on the roof, fired the shot heard all over crossover country, and then disassembled it again, before leaping from the roof, John Wilkes Booth-style, Amazingly, Robinson didn’t break his leg, unlike Booth. Even more amazingly, he took the time at some point to reassemble the Mauser yet again. And then deposited the assembled rifle in the woods, after placing it in a box and wrapping it in a towel, both of which he had handy. Researcher Peter Secosh found that a Mauser cannot be disassembled. When you’re a lone nut assassin, you do things like that. James Earl Ray left a handy package of evidence behind in the doorway of the motel where a fatal shot was fired at Martin Luther King, Jr. And then they took a mug shot of Robinson that really had a bit too much Lee Harvey Oswald to it. They must have used AI to achieve the desired effect.

Echoing what we’ve seen over the past few years, during other emotionally charged events involving guns, both the Left and Right are painting different portraits of the alleged assassin. I’ve seen many memes and social media posts about how awful it was that conservatives blamed transgenders or other liberal demons for the shooting, when “his whole family was MAGA.” This appears to be true, as demonstrated by the photo of his purported mother brandishing an Uzi or something (I’m no expert on guns), while looking pretty attractive in a Sarah Palin kind of way. Now, as is the “new normal” with search engines, I can’t find that photo. Maybe George Zinn has it, wherever he is. Robinson’s grandmother was surprised (and what self-respecting grandmother wouldn’t be surprised that her grandson was an assassin), explaining that he was a MAGA supporter. But she also said he’d never fired a weapon. That’s what happens when you rely on grandmothers to prop up your weak official stories.

Robinson apparently took the time to inscribe some messages on his shell casings. This has become a trend in recent years. All the best patsies are doing it. They reportedly read: “Hey, fascist! Catch!"; "If you read this, you are gay"; and "Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao," apparently lyrics from an Italian anti-fascist folk song. Doesn’t really sound very MAGA to me. The “gay” reference might be connected to the most recent blockbuster disclosure that Robinson had a transgender roommate, and they were involved romantically. So I guess this contradicts all the sneering comments about the Right making up a transgender connection. I think if you’re in a relationship with a transgender, even though you may not technically be “transitioning” yourself, that qualifies as some kind of transgender association. But I don’t claim to know anything, having never “transitioned” even once in my lifetime.

However you look at it, this was not a random, lone nut shooting. Although Kirk had been known as a typical right-wing dedicated Zionist, there is abundant evidence that he had recently been reconsidering his support of Israel. A “longtime friend and Trump insider” told the Grayzone that Kirk had rejected an offer earlier this year, from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who wanted to provide a huge amount of money to Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Kirk had come to despise Netanyahu, referring to him as a “bully.” Concerned about the influence Israel was wielding over the White House, Kirk had advised Trump not to bomb Iran, and the friend recalled how the president angrily “barked at him” in response. Kirk began to be intimidated by powerful Israeli supporters. Tucker Carlson noted, ”Since Charlie Kirk urged Trump not to strike Iran, many of his (Jewish) donors have waged war on him.”

In a recent interview with arch Zionist Meghan Kelly, Kirk reiterated how he supported Israel but that the behavior of “a lot” of Israeli supporters “are pushing people like you and me away, not like we’re going to be pro-Hamas, but honestly, the way you are treating me is so repulsive. I have text messages, Meghan, calling me an anti-Semite….I’m an American citizen…my moral character is now being put into question…You and I believe that we are Americans first…I have less ability to question the actions of Israel than actual Israelis do.” Kirk noted that the threats he’d received were from Jewish “leaders” and “stakeholders.” On August 13, Harrison Smith of Infowars tweeted that “I’m not gonna name names, but I was told by someone close to Charlie Kirk that Charlie thinks Israel will kill him if he turns against them.” If I were in law enforcement, I think I’d consider Israel to be the chief suspect in this case.

As always, because these events are never properly investigated, internet sleuths, and Thought Criminals like me, will ask uncomfortable questions. I do think it’s kind of astounding that both Charlie Kirk and George Floyd share the same October 14 birthday (albeit twenty years apart). I don’t know what that means, but I do know that if Biden had been in office when Floyd died, the flags would probably have been flown at half staff for him. There is the question of the rather unusual (to put it nicely) comments from Kirk’s widow Erika in the wake of his death. Then she topped that by being photographed leaning into Charlie’s casket and kissing his hands. Kirk’s body (but not his head) was filmed, and of course some of those pesky “conspiracy theorists” speculated about the way his hands looked. There was also a picture of his neck, which was wrapped in some kind of bandage with blood still visible. Assuming the photo was real, I think that is unlike any embalmed corpse in world history.

Someone sent me a picture of a smiling Charlie Kirk, holding his neck, in the exact spot where the future bullet wound would be. People send me lots of stuff. The obvious explanation would be that the photo must be AI created. And, of course, that is a problem we face now, when trying to analyze these incidents. It’s bad enough that we have to work around a state controlled press that won’t ask any pertinent questions, and law enforcement that can’t or won’t actually investigate honestly, we now have to deal with the AI craziness, where a picture or even a video that looks entirely realistic can be created to portray whatever you desire. To those who object to people inferring that the shooting was fake, or questioning the behavior of Kirk’s widow, I say if you don’t want speculation- responsible or reckless- then come up with better narratives. Your stories are absolutely ridiculous. We have been lied to about everything. We have no good reason to believe anything you say.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, renowned as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s “handler” on Middle East issues, decided to grift off the tragedy by raising funds for himself. As he shamelessly declared, “Today, as we witnessed yet another attempt to silence pro-Israel voices, we are reminded of the constant threats facing Rabbi Shmuley. For years, he has stood boldly for Israel and the Jewish people…” Well, to be fair, that really isn’t any more irreligious than the good rabbi’s regular occupation of selling dildoes and vibrators. In an interview with Israel’s leading cheerleader, Ben Shapiro, the day before he was shot, Kirk stated that a friend had told him, “Look Charlie, we push back against the media on COVID, on lockdowns, on Ukraine, on the border…maybe we should ask the question is the media totally presenting the truth when it comes to Israel? Just a question. You know, maybe we shouldn’t believe everything the media says. I know I’ve been conditioned to ask more critical questions…”

As for Donald Trump, he was the first to announce Kirk’s death publicly, which is a rare thing for a president to do. When a reporter asked him how he was holding up in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Trump replied, “Very good.” Okay, normal enough. But then, like a child with warp speed ADD, the president continued, “And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years.” Needless to say, it will be the best ballroom ever. There have been threats to revoke the passport of anyone who is insufficiently disconsolate over Charlie’s death. Trump also spoke of a “crackdown” on any foreigners who “make light” of the assassination. Supposedly, people have been fired for their gleeful reaction to the murder of Kirk. I think such behavior is reprehensible, but is it criminal? If so, what is the crime? Disrespect? That sounds like ghetto logic. Cancel culture is cancel culture.

The Left is afraid that the Trump administration will use the memory of Charlie Kirk to inflict all kinds of horrors upon its critics. They may be right. It is morally bankrupt, but not illegal, to act insensitive or ghoulish over the death of another. Not yet, at least. But if the Republicucks can convince millions that it should be illegal to criticize Israel, or talk about Jewish power, then why not? What’s the legal distinction, in the world of Orwellian lawfare, between criticizing a particular foreign nation, and being happy over the death of a public figure? No one in power, least of all those tasked with solving this crime, cares the least bit about ballistics, or eyewitness testimony, or means, motive, and opportunity. I’m not Sherlock Holmes, but I can easily see who the leading suspect is. Imagine watching Thomas Massie grill Benjamin Netanyahu. No, instead let’s give Charlie some medals. I think some in the alt media want colleges to all name a building after him. More “winning.”

They say that Tyler Robinson had vowed to “take out” Charlie Kirk because he “hated” his views. Presumably, his transgender lover, who is apparently cooperating with the authorities, agreed with him. Kash Patel says there was a “manifesto” but it was “destroyed.” Notorious RINO Utah governor Spencer Cox proclaims, “There clearly was a leftist ideology.” Every liberal person on social media proclaims, “Clearly, he was a MAGA supporter.” As the “Woke” boys and girls say, we all must find our truth. Not the truth as an objective reality. So both the Left and Right can celebrate, comfortable in knowing that the demons they believe in were responsible for this. And the FBI and the rest of the government will definitely find their truth as well. The same truth they found with the JFK assassination, and 9/11, and Oklahoma City, and the 2020 election, and every other important event of our time. We may never know what happened to Charlie Kirk. But we do know they will lie about it.