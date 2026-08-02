Recently, Anthony Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, testified before Congress. If this seems like a severely belated move on the part of our “representatives,” you aren’t familiar with the way they conduct business. They are, to quote Dickens, experts on not getting it done.

Who can forget those halcyon days which began in early 2020? So many memories to cherish. The required masks everywhere. The disposing of those masks, which we were told protected us from the World’s Deadliest Virus Ever, wherever you wanted. Not in special biohazard containers. Throw it on the ground for the dogs to chew. The magical “six feet” distance between human beings, a figure which Fauci himself admitted “just appeared” and wasn’t based on any science. If you tried telling that to someone who bought this ridiculous psyop completely- in other words, most of the world’s population- you’d be fortunate to escape the clutches of the Contact Tracers. Bill Clinton took credit for coming up with that particular bit of Orwellian tyranny. Bill Clinton knows tyranny. He’s a Hall of Fame level lifelong conspirator. The empty hospitals. The dancing nurses. The ruined small businesses. The fractured relationships. How can we adequately express our appreciation for all that?

It’s now safe to criticize Fauci, whose pretentious pronouncements were the foundation of COVID- the Greatest Psyop in the History of the World. He came to represent the face of the “science” that Americans were conditioned into trusting. He contradicted himself consistently, most memorably when the warp speed vaccine went from stopping you from getting “COVID” to “no one said vaccines would stop you from getting COVID, they just make it milder.” Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during his congressional testimony. The Fifth Amendment is an important right, if you were a communist in old Hollywood, or if you’re a career Deep State criminal like Anthony Fauci. If you’re some right-wing extremist, then it means you have something to hide and should be hanged from a lamppost in the nearest Walmart parking lot. The intrepid Republicans were like pit bulls with Fauci. They showed off their bark, but they have proven they have no bite.

Fauci was pardoned, you see, by our former beloved President Joe Biden. You know, the elderly dementia patient who shook hands with the open air. Thank goodness he’s been replaced by another elderly codger who imagines he’s Alexander the Great. If any of the Stupid Party faithful had hopes that Fauci could be prosecuted, despite his pardon, fearless leader Trumpenstein rebuked them by declaring that he now “respects” Biden’s pardon of Fauci, and will no longer question its validity. Odd that he chose to stop questioning it just when Congress finally started questioning it. Rand Paul, fresh off his curious vote to merge our military with Israel’s, really grilled Fauci on his gain-of-function research. Rand, like most Stupid Party members, starts the discussion about COVID at point B, not point A. He pushes the Republicuck notion that “COVID” escaped from a lab in Wuhan, during gain-of-function research. And, of course, that exposes the real villain here: China! China! China!

For the past few weeks, we have been inundated by allegations that China was behind pretty much everything that has happened in this country for the past decade. In a July 16 speech, Trumpenstein channeled all the accusations he’d made against the “Deep State” and “the Swamp” to China. China is now the "Deep State” and “the Swamp.” Trump accused China of rigging the 2020 election, and called their supposed acquisition of election data “the largest compromise of election data in history” and an “unprecedented election security nightmare.” What’s left of the Republicuck faithful are regurgitating this mantra. Investigations into fraud in the 2020 and 2022 elections have begun in Arizona and elsewhere. Somebody tell poor Kari Lake. And the Stupid Party is trusting the same courts that wouldn’t even look at evidence of vote fraud right after the 2020 election, to now acknowledge and address it. There was massive fraud in 2020, even more than usual. But why focus on it now, six years later?

Donald Trump became president again, after all, in 2024. And has demonstrated quite clearly that no shadowy conspirator, in China, Russia, or Tel Aviv, had anything to worry about. He wasn’t going to change anything. He has essentially handed the keys to the White House to Bibi Netanyahu. He doesn’t talk about the infrastructure any more. There was no “mass deportation.” RFK, Jr. looks like a lost lamb, and has not been allowed to Make America Healthy Again. We are engaged in a nonsensical war with Iran. We captured the president of Venezuela for no apparent reason. Trumpenstein has threatened everyone from Greenland to Cuba. And not a single Deep State villain has been prosecuted. Trump now loves “Little Marco” Rubio, the globalist tool who is as devoted to Israel as he is. Elon Musk and DOGE- the best thing about the second Trump administration- are long gone. And accomplished nothing. Trump said recently that Americans should embrace the new data centers.

Both the grilling of Fauci, and the response to Trumpenstein’s China speech reveal once again the futility of our Uniparty system. What exactly is the difference between claiming that Russia! Russia! Russia! was behind everything, which is what the Democrats have done ever since Trump became president in 2016, and China! China! China!, which is the new rallying cry of Republicucks? The allegations are the same, but the foreign hobgoblin changes, depending on which “competing” party is making them. As always, there is an attempt to deflect attention away from those who lead this country. The ones who do nothing about the potholes. The disparity of wealth. The absence of real job opportunities. The wasteful, bloated government that taxes with an iron hand, but provides no services in return. The ones who always vote for war, and austerity, and hate “conspiracy theories.” Like magicians, they distract. Look over there- at China! Pay no attention to what’s behind the curtain in Washington, D.C.

At this point, the only strategy left for Trump and his remaining cult members is to point the finger elsewhere. “Sure, I’m in the Epstein Files, and I’ve broken all my promises, driving away every real America First supporter, but what about Chiiina!” The Chinese may be a totalitarian technocracy, but their government at least prioritizes its own people. They have a clean and orderly society, with top notch infrastructure. How does that compare with our American Shithole? They don’t waste their resources intervening militarily in other countries. They certainly don’t seem beholden to Israel. And in the other corner, you have the “Woke” Democrats, sworn to uphold anti-Whiteism and transgenderism at all costs, who point at Russia, and call Trump “Putin’s bitch.” This would be the same Vladimir Putin who is rebuilding churches and is concerned enough about the plunging birthrate to pay Russians to have babies. Pretty scary, eh kids?, as SCTV’s Count Floyd used to say.

The other focus recently for the MAGA stragglers who are hanging around, perhaps hoping in vain for an invitation to the first soiree in Trump’s new big, beautiful ballroom, is “communism.” This would be the same communism which sprang from the Bolshevik Revolution over a century ago. All the leading capitalists of the day were enthusiastic supporters of Bolshevism. Which is a decidedly strange thing, considering that the “Russian” revolutionaries were sworn to destroy capitalism. They were led by the likes of Trotsky, whose real name, shockingly enough, was Lev Bronstein. There wasn’t a whole lot of “Russian” in that Russian Revolution. Read my book American Memory Hole for more exciting and little known details. In a July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore- under the watchful eye of our greatest tyrant Lincoln and leading interventionist Teddy Roosevelt, Trump called the rise of democratic socialists like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani the “greatest threat to our country since its founding,” comparing the movement’s potential impact with World War II and the 9/11 Inside Job that he refuses to call an Inside Job.

This would be the same World War II in which we were allied with the dreaded Soviet Union and “Uncle Joe” Stalin. We, in fact, never confronted the Soviets, or Mao’s Red Chinese directly anywhere on a battlefield during that long, pointless, phony Cold War. So why are Trumpenstein and the Stupid Party suddenly labeling communists as the “greatest threat” to America? Isn’t this exactly the same kind of nonsensical “logic” which former beloved President Biden used to label “White Supremacists” as the greatest threat to America? Isn’t it, again, China! China! China! to their Russia! Russia! Russia!? The sudden attacks on both communists and China appeared just as public sentiment against our disastrous special relationship with Israel appeared to be at record levels. I’m sure that’s just another coincidence, like the 50,000 “migrants” from Morocco, which flooded across the border into Spain spontaneously right after Bibi Baby chastised Spain for not supporting the genocide in Gaza or the war in Iran.

Young Zohran Mamdani has become the main target of Stupid Party rhetoric. I’m well aware of his background. No one that young suddenly gets elected to anything without the support of great powers behind the scenes. Especially when you’re criticizing Israel and calling Bibi Baby a “war criminal.” He may not have passed a literal casting call, as future presidential candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did, but his mother is an award-winning filmmaker who has worked with A list stars. These people never come from true obscurity, as I detailed thoroughly in my book Survival of the Richest. Both AOC and Mamdani are better crisis actors than what we normally see in our frequent mass casualty events. I don’t know that his free grocery stores idea can work, and it’s very doubtful that he keeps such a promise. But the Stupid Party has to counter the allure of all that “free stuff” they love to hate with something tangible. Something more than corporate tax cuts and chanting USA! USA!

China. Russia. Communists. White Supremacists. So many “enemies” for our intrepid leaders to contend with. It’s a delicate balancing act, managing to condemn the correct hobgoblins, depending upon which “competing” party you’re affiliated with. While avoiding any issue of substance. Mamdani ran on “affordability.” Now, he isn’t about to do anything to make things affordable for the 70+ percent of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck. But at least the “democratic socialists” mention something that is vitally important to every household in America. Trumpenstein, on the other hand, either lies and says gas prices have fallen, or declares “they aren’t that bad.” Only the Stupid Party could think that is a winning formula. Foreign intervention and war- imperialism- is now MAGA. The IRS still lives. Trump hasn’t abolished income taxes, as he promised to do. How about starting with abolishing property taxes? That would have the support of the overwhelming majority of the public.

Fauci’s congressional testimony triggered the despicable Black idolator Stephen A. Smith to profusely apologize to NBA player Kyrie Irving, for having previously attacked him so mercilessly because he refused to take the warp speed COVID vaccine. Smith is rumored to be running for president, and this certainly seems like the actions of a spineless politician. Sure, he’s incredibly loud and would have the lowest IQ of any president in history, but Smith is perfect for America 2.0. A few other public figures have inferred that just maybe/perhaps/possibly, some aspects of the unconstitutional lockdown were wrong. The mandates might have been a bit extreme. The Unvaccinated were sometimes unfairly treated like lepers. But still “trust the science.” And Anthony Fauci is still somehow a “hero” who “saved lives.” I don’t expect Congress to be grilling Bill Gates, or the leadership of the WHO and the CDC any time soon. Fauci is the public face here. And he’s been conveniently pardoned.

No one is going to be punished for the 2020 election fraud. No one is going to be punished for the crimes perpetrated during the COVID psyop. There will be no prosecutions. No “swamp” drained. Social media is awash with revelations of how much illegal immigrants have scammed from Social Security. This is old news, and they’ve known about it. I wrote about it in Survival of the Richest. Again, in the words of Dickens, they are experts on not getting it done. While America 2.0 has more people in prison than any country ever has, our corrupt and incompetent leaders remain at large, free to continue terrorizing the citizens who pay their outrageous salaries. Even a single, symbolic scapegoat is too much for our misruling class. I’ll continue to think of The People in an idealized sense, and hope for a Frank Capra style mass epiphany. Some victims take a long time to stop giving their lunch money to the bully. We’ve waited a lifetime, but these are very confident and entitled bullies.