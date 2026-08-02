"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Donald Jeffries
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Okay, Substack is definitely screwing with the Restacks. Some have just disappeared. And again, the ratio is incomprehensible. If you click "like," just click on the far right next to it to "restack."

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JoJoThompson
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When they came out with their ridiculous statements about the covid plague and the need for this mRNA vaccine which I knew was deadly from the get-go, I realized basically that it was over. To see so many people either line up willingly or be forced to do so by their job amazed me. In vain did I try to share with people that they should not take it because it would turn their ribosomes in their cells into factories producing deadly foreign proteins and that this would ignite their autoimmune system because one of their cells had run amok. In vain did I try to tell them that it would simply go through layer after layer of cells repeatedly from now on causing permanent inflammation and destruction in the body. I was sickened by the whole thing. Oh not by your everyday American that went and got it because they had a right to be able to trust the medical profession. It was not their fault that they were betrayed and lied to by virtually everyone in a white coat. No, I was dismayed at those that used it as a means to mock, oppress, and excommunicate even members of their own family for choosing not to wear masks or not to get the shot. That is the part that I cannot forget. I believe in absolute freedom of choice when it comes to these kinds of things. You want the vaccine? Okay, take it if you must although I do feel sorry for you. Don't want the vaccine? Equally okay with me because it's your body. However these incredibly vicious and unkind vigilantes of the pandemic hurt many people. That is the part that is so hard to get over besides the fact that I realized that our government was behind it and that they were trying to reach the Deagel report goals. I'm still sick at my stomach about it all.

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