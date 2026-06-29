"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
7h

Mr. Jeffries- You were on the right path from the get-go. You will never have to realize, as a late-bloomer-thinker, what a dumbass you were. Thanks for helping the rest of us along. You rock!

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1 reply by Donald Jeffries
Gwaihir's avatar
Gwaihir
8h

I tick all the boxes: black sheep, scapegoat, opinionated and defiant thought criminal. And yet, the ostracism did not weaken me. I still have the courage to be unpopular.

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