I sometimes have people ask me, “So what are you doing to help?” Sure, I’m full of radical takes and contrarian views, but how does that change anything? Have I led any marches? Have I even participated in any marches? Run for Congress? Run for school board? But I certainly shoot my mouth and pen off about everything.

I would counter with the fact I am doing something. Really all any average person can do at this point. I call out the corruption, and the tyranny, and I don’t pull any punches. I name names. More recently, I have stepped up my attacks on Zionism, and the ZOG that rules America 2.0. That’s not going to win you any popularity contests. In my case, it appears to have cost me a wonderful publicist. Authors who aren’t big names get half-assed publicists, if they get any at all. But this one was special. She got me on lots of bigger platforms, including Kim Iverson. Earlier this year, she said she was going to check out my Substack and try to get me on some shows discussing the Epstein Files. And that’s the last I’ve heard from her. She hasn’t responded to several texts and emails. I can only conclude that she was offended by all the non-Irish references in those articles. So, now I’m back to having no publicist. To being my own publicist. So please forgive me when I start tooting my own horn. No one else will.

The term Thought Criminal comes, of course, from George Orwell’s 1984. Which naturally became my favorite book of all time. Orwell’s forlorn hero, Winston Smith, noted that Thoughtcrime “was not a thing that could be concealed for ever. You might dodge successfully for a while, even for years, but sooner or later they were bound to get you.” We might not have literal Thought Police, but we do have militarized police forces in every city, every county of this country. And we have Social Justice Warriors that will report you to the corrupt authorities if you step out of line. Fail to wear your mask during fake pandemics. Fail to have your child fully vaccinated. Fail to celebrate the “joys of diversity.” Fail to support Israel and its “chosen” people. Fail to follow the “science.” As Winston Smith said, “Thoughtcrime does not entail death: Thoughtcrime IS death.” I am one of those who never tried to conceal my Thoughtcrime. I was apparently born with it. Yes, I was a Teenage Thought Criminal.

I could have made very different decisions, going back to the mid-1970s. I didn’t have to join the ACLU. I didn’t have to inject radical commentary into every conversation. I didn’t have to become obsessed with the JFK assassination and join Mark Lane’s Citizens Committee of Inquiry. I didn’t have to continually question The Man. If I’d simply played the game in the least bit, I would have been promoted. Probably many times, and risen up the corporate ladder. I didn’t have to drop out of community college. I could have buckled down and concentrated on my studies, and gone to a real university. But instead I kept reading, pontificating, researching, and writing. Mostly about the JFK assassination, but also about UFOs, the Bermuda Triangle, and other assorted paranormal phenomena. And I wrote lots of songs that few people ever heard. I wasn’t really risking anything by doing that, but I was remaining true to my principles. I was “keeping it real” without even knowing it.

When the internet appeared, it was like manna from heaven to me. I could find like souls, kindred spirits. JFK assassination forums, forums for every conspiracy imaginable. I’d felt isolated philosophically in the 1970s and 1980s. Now I was “meeting” others who were awake to what was really going on. Blogs were everywhere. I started one on Word Press. I’ve linked to several old articles there. You can find all the archives at donaldjeffries.wordpress.com. The powers that ought not be (to quote RB Ham) loathed the internet. They hated the fact that mere peasants could start a blog, and comment on their criminal activities. They desperately wanted FCC-style control and censorship. But that didn’t happen, until the big social media platforms started banning Alex Jones and others. The Left used cancel culture to keep the parameters of public discourse very narrow and predictable. Safe. Confine debate to “education,” “terrorism” and the like. No critical thinking allowed.

Of course, I was pointing all this out. On Word Press, and now here. On my weekly podcast, which many of you seem not to know about. Every Friday, from 5-7 pm eastern, live streaming on my YouTube channel, which is always hanging by a thread. Here’s the link: Donald Jeffries YouTube channel. In the countless interviews I’ve done for more than a decade now. And, of course, in my ten published books. All of them controversial, none of them welcomed by polite society. My COVID book, Masking the Truth, is the most shadow banned book in the world. I’ve been willing to talk honestly about Black pathological behavior and ghetto culture. I lost more than a few readers and listeners when I started to condemn the transgender agenda. And I really tempted fate, and undoubtedly lost a lot more people, when I started talking and writing about the wildly disproportionate power that comes from a tiny two percent of the population. The non-Irish. But I also gained many new followers.

So what am I risking? The chance at ever being gainfully employed again? Any hideous Social Credit Score that comes with the digital currency they are pushing so hard? Future invitations to family gatherings? Appearances on the truly big platforms? The enmity of many Blacks and Jews who might otherwise be drawn to my work? And transgenders as well. A few years back, someone who had “transitioned” sent me a touching note about how Survival of the Richest had changed his/her life. But that was before I stated writing about the topic. I want to be liked by everyone. I’m not talking about your average Black person when I condemn ghetto culture. I’m talking about the Blacks we see promoted in the state controlled media. The ones who’ve been “installed.” I’m not claiming every Jew has an insidious influence when I write about the non-Irish. I’m just talking about those who do have power and push agendas which are despicable. I’m just trying to be honest.

I don’t have any fortune to risk, like the Founding Fathers did. I do have a life, and I am all too aware that others who have opposed these conspirators wound up losing theirs. Even without a fortune, they could certainly take away what I do have. I have interviewed enough whistleblowers to understand what is at risk here. Men whose marriages broke up over their truth telling. Whose children disowned them. This happened to poor Wolfgang Halbig, who was marched out of his home in the middle of the night by law enforcement, in the manner of Honest Abe Lincoln’s Union goons. All for questioning a widely reported event at a school. Alex Jones was prosecuted multiple times for doing the same thing. Yes, I’m aware that he may well have been part of the show, but the ugly precedent was set. Many people have been fired from their jobs, for simply posting something on their own free time, which offended some “marginalized” group. Naturally, they then become largely unemployable.

That’s my foundational issue- free speech. I may be the last civil libertarian standing in America. And I have no license to practice law, so I can’t fight these battles in court. The Right has instituted its own form of cancel culture, which revolves exclusively around criticism of Israel. Or references to disproportionate Jewish power. I don’t know which is worse for your career; simply stating that men can’t give birth, or calling out mass murder in a certain part of the Middle East. But that’s basically our choice at this point. Forge an alliance with a Left that largely hates all White people, and encourages deranged mothers to “transition” their young children. Or unconditional support of the world’s only truly terrorist nation. A young female college student faces potential felony charges for joking about Bibi Netanyahu in a college chat room. Where does a Thought Criminal who hates both Zionism and insane mutilation of children go? Only a small sector of the alt media can relate to us.

I am enjoying a retirement that really isn’t a retirement. I write full-time. I keep my license to sell real estate active. But no employer is going to hire me. Sure, I spent decades in work environments where I ranted about everything from the management to the criminal conspirators who were in the process of bringing down a once great civilization. No one complained. No one reported me to HR. Most people were entertained by it. Free speech once flourished in workplaces. I know. I was there. I utilized the First Amendment to the fullest degree. A young Don Jeffries today would find himself reported to HR regularly, until he was fired. Perhaps he’d have to physically fight some violent transgender who was attacking him. Regardless, he’d lose his job. He’d lose any job. Good thing I came along when I did. I would probably have never dated, since trying to converse with females can produce more trips to HR. I might instead be going my own way, like all the Incels.

My family used to counsel me to “go back to college.” Not the community kind, either. They would give me the left-handed compliment, “It’s a shame- you’re really smart.” My circumstances of senselessly fighting the system was a “shame.” No wonder they don’t mention my books, or anything else about my online life. They respected the fact I passed the tests to become a Realtor, after taking a one week crash course in the Principles of Real Estate. That’s my preferred method of learning- the crash course. But most of them still managed to not use me as their Realtor. I’ve been extremely fortunate to remain committed to my anti-establishment radicalism, while managing to own a nice home in a quiet, peaceful suburb, and raise two good and decent children. As I got older, coaching youth sports, volunteering in the schools, I learned to become a kinder and gentler form of Thought Criminal. I’m proof that you can call out the tyranny and corruption without vulgarity. You can still manage to be polite.

Once they install the digitalized currency, which they seem to very much want to do, it will be easy to identify the most dangerous Thought Criminals. We’ll be the ones with the lowest Social Credit Scores. Our corrupt and incompetent cultural overlords never refer to Thoughtcrime, of course. They do mention “Hate Speech” a lot, however. And it’s essentially the same thing. Wikipedia admits that it is a term “with varied meaning and has no single, consistent definition.” Yet they quote the Cambridge Dictionary in defining it as "public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation." Now, we all know that a person who is White, or a group of anti-Zionist Christians, cannot be the victims of “Hate Speech.” They can certainly be guilty of committing “Hate Speech,” but some hate is clearly more equal than others. In simply clarifying this, I have perpetrated yet another Thoughtcrime.

Taken to its logical extremes, Hate Speech/Thoughtcrime could result in White kindergartners being ostracized (maybe prosecuted) over noticing physical differences in other children. They could be branded Junior League Anti-Semites if they noticed a non-Irish kid’s yarmulke. The elite is upset over so many people finally noticing things. Like Donald Trump’s supernatural level of flip-flopping. Or Erika Kirk’s histrionic insincerity. Or the fact that MAGA really changed nothing except lowering the already juvenile level of public discourse. The infrastructure still cries out for repairs. DOGE audited one minor agency, got people excited, reneged on those $5000 checks, and then disappeared. The war with Iran has become an incomprehensible blur of ceasefires and peace deals, which are quickly violated by Israel. I can’t keep track of who’s bombing who. I am seriously willing to listen to those who say nothing is happening, and that it’s all theater. Whatever is happening makes little sense.

I may have been involuntarily retired from the workforce, but I will never retire from being a Thought Criminal. Every time I see something wrong (which is multiple times every day), I’m going to call it out. When I see hypocrisy, I’m going to call it out. I will write and talk about the unfortunate trends that are evident everywhere. Some of us are awake and getting smarter every day. But more of us refuse to wake up. They aren’t going to get any smarter, without some kind of nuclear style epiphany. I’ve learned to just remain quiet at family gatherings. If I haven’t woken them up by now, it’s not going to happen. But I’m certainly not changing my beliefs. And they know that. The world, including our own families, doesn’t respect Thought Criminals. At least they don’t have the wherewithal to report us yet. To streamline our journey to the FEMA camps. Let’s hope they don’t tie our Thoughtcrime to our Social Security payments. Don’t think they don’t want to- they hate paying us our money back.

We don’t have literal Telescreens, but we do have Smart phones, and Smart TVs, and Smart Computers, and Smart appliances. They spy on us just like Big Brother’s Telescreen spied on Winston Smith. It’s not easy being a Thought Criminal. Sometimes I think of the old saying about ignorance being bliss, and I wonder if it’s worth the trouble. The pursuit of truth, when the majority is married to lies, seems pointless. But what else can you do, once you know the truth? You can’t close those doors after they’ve been opened. You can’t unsee corruption. I guess you could volunteer for a frontal lobotomy, and become a happy vegetable. Somehow, I think being a despised Thought Criminal is better than that. And we always have that small chance of enlightening someone. Watching the light go on within them. Having them thank us- well, okay, that almost never happens. I will always try to send out tiny ripples of hope. With, as JFK reminded us, a good conscience our only sure reward.