After Donald Trump embarrassed himself by berating a reporter with “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” it seemed likely that he would flip flop and say something to encourage his now disappointed base. But he did nothing of the sort. Instead, he took to Truth Social Media and produced an unfathomable rant.

The post deserves to be quoted extensively. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.” Trump proclaimed. “For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files?”

Where do we begin to analyze such verbal legerdemain? We have come to expect the absurd boasts, and having a “PERFECT administration” fits in nicely with having the “strongest economy in history” and “most secure border in history.” Is the line about Epstein never dying an inside baseball remark, alluding to the fact that he is alive, as many believe? Trump now accuses Obama, Hillary, and the Biden administration of creating the Epstein files. If he believes that such things as Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” are more important, then why isn’t it being investigated by his Justice Department? He asks why the leftist “lunatics” didn’t release the “Epstein Files.” Which, of course, he, his attorney general, and the director of the FBI claim doesn’t exist. Trump insists that the FBI should be focused on investigating voter fraud, political corruption, and arresting “thugs and criminals.”

So, did Trump order Kash Patel and/or Pam Bondi to investigate voter fraud, particularly the dubious 2020 election? Who has been deposed? Who has been arrested? Why aren’t Comey and Hillary, at least, being prosecuted for “Russia! Russia! Russia!?” What Trump’s delusional, surrealist statement comes down to is a ridiculous defense of not investigating those who abused the young girls being trafficked by Epstein. Trumpenstein the actor is now being forced to play an even more buffoonish character, one who seemingly has zero awareness of how the MAGA faithful are viewing his recent statements, and his administration’s glaring acquiescence to that swamp he once promised to drain. He knows that we know he knows that he’s lying. He isn’t planning on looking into Hunter’s laptop any more than he is in reinvestigating 9/11 of the JFK assassination. Remember, not long ago, he revealed that he’d always thought Oswald acted alone. As he released the JFK files.

The “National Security State” requires as little information as possible be shared with the unwashed masses. Going back to the Nixon days, there have been constant battles about insiders “leaking” information. Yes, we cannot have the public learning about what we’re really doing. And so everyone in Washington, D.C. hates “leakers” as much as they hate whistleblowers. At least a few officials have dared to suggest that the likes of Assange and Snowden shouldn’t be prosecuted. The “leakers” have no defenders. If that all that sounds very much like what we were told went on in the Soviet Union back when they were the foreign hobgoblin of choice, you may be starting to get the picture. Imagine if they really audited the Pentagon. Imagine if they even just made the budgets of the intelligence agencies public. They’ve never been. And none of your “representatives” are demanding that they be disclosed.

If Jeffrey Epstein, dead or alive, had truly been investigated, and that notorious “list” of glittering celebrities been produced, it would have been the first such case of transparency in my lifetime. We’ve waited over sixty years to force the release of JFK assassination files, which were classified even though the government and the state controlled media assured us that it was the act of a lone, demented Marxist. Who couldn’t satisfy his wife, for good measure. The CIA claimed, at the end of 2024, to have released the last classified files from World War I. Countless files from World War II remain hidden from the public. Why? That was the “good war,” remember? What could we possibly have to hide about that? There are files related to Roswell, New Mexico that remain classified. You know, where something crashed in the desert in 1947. “Conspiracy theorists” say it was an alien craft. The government says it was just a harmless weather balloon, but is keeping things secret, anyhow.

From the time Richard Nixon first popularized the term “national security” to justify withholding information during Watergate, every politician has grown enamored with it. This includes all those elected officials who permitted the southern border to be a revolving door for over forty years now. Somehow, border security isn’t “national security.” And so, they don’t tell us the truth about anything. Pick your topic. POW-MIAs? Untold numbers of American soldiers were abandoned by the government that sent them into harm’s way, going back at least to the Korean War. I included a long section on this in my book Hidden History. It’s a disgrace that those who pressure us to “support the troops” didn’t rescue them after they’d been captured by the enemy. Both World Wars, October Surprise, Iran-Contra, Ruby Ridge, Waco, Oklahoma City- they lied about all of it. But if you persist in asking questions, if something isn’t classified, they’ll explain that it was “lost,” or accidentally destroyed.

That’s what happened to those intriguing videotapes and other evidence that the FBI found in a safe at Jeffrey Epstein’s stately New York home. They somehow lost it all. Well, to be fair, if NASA can lose the original footage from the first alleged trip to the moon, what can’t our government lose? There are still classified files on Area 51, which the government claimed didn’t exist for decades. They said the same thing about the yearly Bilderberg meetings of international elites, until the late great Jim Tucker started sneaking inside them. The FBI reluctantly responded to Freedom of Information Act requests from Wolfgang Halbig regarding the Sandy Hook incident, and their report is still classified. Why? It was cut and dry, wasn’t it? A demented kid, probably triggered by video games, and with an unfortunate access to guns, acted out of madness, didn’t he? Do we have to prosecute Alex Jones again?

in 2023, the FBI was ordered by a judge to release the information it had on the shooting of young Seth Rich, whom “conspiracy theorists” believe was Julian Assange’s source for leaking documents that incriminated the DNC in rigging the 2016 primaries against Bernie Sanders. They requested another sixty six years of classification instead. Remember, according to our “free press,” this was a random act, a murder that happened during an attempted robbery. Where nothing was stolen. And Rich’s family will threaten to sue those who ask too many questions. At any rate, if they aren’t going to tell the truth about the shooting of Seth Rich, you know they’re never going to disclose what really happened on 9/11. Okay, we admit it was an inside job. We put explosives in the buildings. We blew up Building 7 for good measure, and stole the gold from Building 6. Don’t threaten national security. We’re number one!

It doesn’t matter if someone like the “D.C. Madam” Deborah Jeane Palfrey takes the precaution of saying publicly, as she did on Alex Jones’ show, that she would never commit suicide. She still did. Epstein’s most well known accuser, Virginia Giuffre, supposedly produced a “Deadman’s Trigger,” which was her final video, released after her death, in which she said, “HILLARY HELPED HIM ESCAPE. THE CLIENTS WALK FREE. THE VIDEOS ARE GONE.” Nobody is paying much attention to that. I guess “Deadman’s Triggers” aren’t as important as “conspiracy theorists” think. I’m confident that there is a government Hit Squad that we pay for, in some dark corner of one of our intelligence agencies. Maybe DOGE can get around to finding it, assuming they still exist. Elon Musk is gone, and now feuding with Trump. I remember fondly the early days of 2025, when we were finally learning about waste, fraud, and abuse.

Future President Gerald Ford once claimed that the motto of the Warren Commission he served on was “Truth is our only client.” It’s not possible for there to be a more inaccurate description of the “work” the Warren Commission produced. Our government, through its mouthpieces in the state controlled media, lies incessantly. They are a collective pathological liar. They cover up even when they don’t have to. It’s a “they hate our freedom” thing, you wouldn’t understand. So when the Trump Justice Department just cavalierly announced there was no Epstein List, it didn’t surprise some of us. But it did disappoint millions of MAGA supporters, who have clung to the belief that Donald Trump is different, despite anything he does, or doesn’t do. This billionaire is one of us. Instead of transparency, we got Alligator Alcatraz. Nothing quite sums up the Trumpenstein Project like Alligator Alcatraz.

Alligator Alcatraz is what has become of the “mass deportation” that was promised on “day one,” and hasn’t happened. Well, you have to admit that alligators are cool. Who wouldn’t get excited watching an alligator bite some illegal alien in half? I wonder if Mexico is going to pay for Alligator Alcatraz, like they didn’t pay for Trump’s big, beautiful wall. Big beautiful walls, big beautiful bills. You can’t say Trumpenstein isn’t big on hyperbole. “No new wars” has turned into “bomb, bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran.” Trump is flailing, and failing on all points. I guess maybe blaming Pam Bondi for it might work. Scapegoating usually is successful. Poor Pam. Still amazingly hot and youthful at fifty nine, only to potentially be thrown under the Trumpenstein bus. But Trump seems loyal to blondes of all ages, and at least for now is defending her. Maybe it’s time to find a “sleeper cell” so we can get back to bombing Iran.

Trump has proven to be no different than the other Republicrats who have been such a disaster for the public they “represent.” He’s just wilder and crazier. Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. The majority of Americans have swallowed one whopper after another, for well over a century. They sent their boys “over there” to fight World War I, when no one even bothered to try to give any rationale for it. Later, they planted Victory Gardens. They watched Jack Ruby shoot Oswald on live television and went on with their lives. They bought the 9/11 fairy tale, and rolled over for the Patriot Act and the creation of the unconstitutional monstrosity Homeland Security Department. Homeland Security. National Security. Except for that southern border. That’s where the cheap labor is to be found. And now Trumpenstein wants to grant illegal farm workers, hotel workers, and restaurant workers amnesty. Only we can’t call it amnesty. Just another broken promise. And we’re surprised about Epstein?

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s the government not telling the truth. If they, or their lackey “journalists” and court historians have ever told the truth about anything, I’ve yet to discover it. A false flag happens. Or is staged. They trot out a nonsensical narrative that no citizen should accept. Then they withhold, lose, or destroy evidence associated with it. Witnesses die unnaturally. In the Epstein case, at least four of Epstein’s young victims have left us prematurely. Since we are now told that he was merely downloading child porn- lots of child porn- there could be no actual victims of trafficking. They were probably runaways who turned to drugs. Prince Andrew’s good name should be restored, even though he settled with one now dead non-victim. And Ghislaine Maxwell must be freed. She was convicted of helping to traffic victims, when Epstein wasn’t trafficking. Just enjoying child porn.

When’s the last time a political candidate ran on a platform of “no more secrets?” In a constitutional republic, or a democracy, or whatever you want to call the mess that is America 2.0, the people are supposed to have a right to know. But they seem to not know a whole lot of things. Important things. So denying the Epstein List- call it Sex Trafficking Denial- is entirely in the tradition of our glorious “free” country. In this free country, the People are happy not to know things. To be free of important information. To be historically illiterate. Just chant “USA! USA! USA!” to yourself and rock the vote. It’s your democratic right. You can’t complain if you don’t vote. Just don’t ever vote the bums out. Skepticism is “conspiracy theory.” As Trumpenstein now says, the dastardly Democrats “wrote” the Epstein List. Which also doesn’t actually exist. It’s a complex world, but fortunately, you have the “experts” to explain it to you.