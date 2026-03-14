"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
1d

I find this story so distressing I often will not read about it. As usual, Donald Jeffries does an exceptional job adressing the many questions here.

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James Eubanks's avatar
James Eubanks
1d

Yes, TPUSA is now a bigly-strong supporter of the war on Iran, while Charlie was sounding alarms about it, and did not want it. Weird---they turned on a dime after Charlie's death. If I were into conspiracies, I would say that Erika was his handler, spying on him, and maybe worse. Maybe she could not turn him into a Zionist, with all her sexual tricks and acrobatics, so . . . I am with Candace.

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