I try hard not to unfairly attack people. But we all still have, as of this moment, a constitutionally protected right to our opinion. The Bill of Rights may be in critical condition, but it still lives. Public figures can be critiqued. Erika Kirk is undeniably gorgeous. Charlie Kirk was hardly the only man who would have fallen hard for her.

Shortly after Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September 10, his grieving widow appeared on the scene. She was largely unknown to the general public before that. Now everyone knows her. We all became familiar with that unconvincing dab of the eyes. We all watched as she instructed someone to videotape her caressing Charlie’s body in his coffin. We observed her early remarks, and I wasn’t the only one to compare her to a younger, prettier Tammy Faye Bakker. I might have been the first, but it’s a dubious honor. There was something significantly “off” about her behavior. “Everyone grieves differently,” we were counseled. Erika Kirk seemed to adopt the kind of grieving process that we’ve seen in the wake of so many mass shooting events. To be fair, she didn’t lecture us about the need for gun control. And when she walked out, accompanied by inappropriate fireworks, to headline the world’s gaudiest memorial service, dressed in a nontraditional White outfit, she displayed a style of grief never seen before. It was performative art. Crisis acting, if you will.

Popular podcaster Candace Owens has been tracking Erika Kirk. She has gone so far as to employ actual investigative journalism here. The kind which is not permitted by any television network, radio station, or mainstream print periodical. Her work shows just what a real reporter can do, with the proper resources. Candace unearthed a video tape of Erika, recorded just fifteen days after her husband’s assassination, where she is giggling, and absolutely giddy over what she calls “the event of the century.” That would be the memorial for her dead husband. That’s really an odd term to describe it, but as we are constantly told, people grieve differently. In this case, so differently that “haters” will unreasonably jump to conclusions. She also bragged about how many people attended, or watched “the event of the century,” and how much merchandise Turning Point USA had sold. Extremely different grieving. Erika was so swept up in the joy of the moment that she forgot to sporadically dab her eyes for the camera.

In her blockbuster series “Bride of Charlie,” Candace investigated the background not only of Erika Kirk, but also her family. We’d already seen the clips online of her telling new CBS honcho, Israeli Firster Bari Weiss, that she “never dated” during the five years she lived in New York. She also sanctimoniously claimed to be a teetotaler, boasting, “I saw vicariously through my roommate how terrible it was. Somehow, getting drinks became a replacement for having coffee or breakfast. I personally would rather have coffee or brunch with someone than go for drinks … I always thought it was very strange how she would go for drinks with one guy and then go to dinner with another.” Way to throw your roommate under the bus, Erika. What a slut! Maybe you can still “save” her, though. Get her to publicly support Operation Epic Fury, and buy some TPUSA merchandise. You could send her a case of grape soda.

Erika was simply trying to maintain her cover story. Which is just hilariously outlandish. According to the myth, both she and Charlie were virgins, saving themselves for marriage. Now perhaps Charlie was. He certainly seems to have been a bit naive. But Erika? Those five years in New York, in which she supposedly never dated or drank, were filled with lots of evidence on social media suggesting otherwise. Erika was trying desperately to break into some kind of reality TV show. She tried out for The Amazing Race, along with her ex-boyfriend, a Major League Baseball player. Pro athletes are renowned for not pressuring their girlfriends for sex. She was on some kind of television dating show, openly drinking alcohol. Another ex was Cabot Phillips. Now there’s an upper crust name for you. You can almost hear him exclaiming, “Capital idea!” or “I really must protest!” Okay, obviously my view of the extremely wealthy was heavily influenced by watching 1960s TV.

This Cabot Phillips now works for Turning Point USA. He used to work for the Daily Wire. You know, Israeli Firster Ben Shapiro’s outfit. Cabot was supposedly seen at Fort Huachuca right before the Kirk assassination. With Erika. Now, Alex Jones and others have angrily debunked this. Well, be that as it may, Cabot has posted a picture of his…unusual tattoo on social media. First of all, the tattoo is on his inner lip. That’s an odd place, and certainly must have been especially painful. But you go through pain for your art, or big club, or whatever. Second, the tattoo is of the word “Pizza.” Oh. You mean the same word bandied about so frequently in the Podesta emails, and in the Epstein files? Cabot is intense about this subject, and has said, “Pizza talk is the new pillow talk.” That doesn’t make sense if you’re talking about the delicious food we all love. It does if it’s code for sex with children. A Facebook user describing Cabot’s book shelf wrote, “One book is called ‘c@nnibalism’ that is so disturbing. The next one is Stiff, ‘the curious lives of human c@davers’ and possibly the most concerning is ‘Rise and k*ll first, the secret history of Israel's targeted assass*nations.’”

Cannibalism and Israel- that Erika sure knew how to pick them. We know that she was Miss Arizona, and was in the 2012 Miss USA pageant, run by Donald Trump. We are told that Erika worked as a realtor, for the internationally renowned Corcoran Group. The company that handled Jeffrey Epstein’s properties. If you search very hard, you can find references to the Corcoran group being run by Lynn de Rothschild, friend of Jeffrey Epstein. I don’t know how Candace does it. They really have amped up the censorship on every search engine. I’ve been a licensed realtor since 1985. Not once have I ever been with a company associated with the Rothschilds. I certainly never sold any of Epstein’s properties. Erika also started some kind of company that makes tee-shirts with Biblical verses on them. She teamed up with the Marines for the Romanian Angels program, which some “conspiracy theorists” have tied to child sex trafficking, and Candace Owens specifically suggests may be connected to Epstein.

Even Erika’s birthdate is questionable. On various documents, it is listed as either November 20 or November 22, 1988. One typo can be understood, but it’s several, and part of a disturbing pattern. One of Erika’s most fantastic fables is spreading the myth that she was raised by a single mother, Lori Frantzve. This was contradicted by the video of her telling her own husband, Charlie, about her father being a “stay at home dad” during her childhood. Well, single moms always sound better in a matriarchy. That, and the “didn’t date for five years” thing are just giant misrepresentations of the the truth. On the surface, they may seem small, but this goes a long way towards revealing her character. Is there an innocent reason? Lori worked for the NSA, and is now the CEO of a defense tech company. It is alleged that Lori had more than seven different aliases. Well, don’t we all have more than seven different aliases? Just like Barack Obama’s multiple Social Security numbers. It’s very common. Don’t be a hater.

One of Erika’s alleged cousins is named Rothstein. Which would make Erika part Jewish. But her genealogy suggests no such non-Irish roots. And Candace unearthed some truly bizarre references to Erika’s mother being directly related to legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi. Yet officially, Erika has mostly Swedish and Lebanese roots, but there is a maternal great-grandmother named Lombardo. The Fact Checkers predictably shoot this down, but there is that pesky interview Charlie Kirk himself gave, where he volunteered that his wife “is a Lombardi,” and said her mother was a direct descendant, and that their home was filled with Green Bay Packers’ paraphernalia. Lombardi had only two children officially, so this really represents a Super Bowl legend in the woodpile. Now, it’s possible I suppose that Erika told a very tall tale to Charlie, hoping to impress the football fan in him, then kept the charade up. But it’s just another puzzling question that isn’t being asked, let alone answered.

Then there was that whole 2013 CIA documentary about the threat of EMT attacks on our vulnerable power grids, where the intrepid Erika appeared as some kind of lecturer, in a production featuring Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro and former CIA director James Woolsey. So how did this beauty pageant contestant/reality show star wannabe come to be recruited for such a role? A role for which she appears to have had zero qualifications? Perhaps Donald Trump consulted this impressive entry on her wide ranging resume when he recently hired Erika for a position on an Air Force Academy Board. As Candace Owens asked, why not just name her as Secretary of Defense? And don’t forget that music video she was in, where she showed off her tramp stamp. I wonder how many 32 year old virgins have tramp stamps? As noted, that’s the story- Erika was a virgin when she married at 32. You have to applaud her moral resolve. With those looks, and that lifestyle, somehow managing to avoid sex.

Erika has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA. She’s explained that this was Charlie’s wish. Only that seems to contradict Charlie’s often expressed view that wives, including his own, should stay at home and be full time mothers. I’m not sure how often Erika has even seen her children since Charlie’s assassination. And about those children: is there a photograph of them anywhere, that shows their faces? They always have their backs turned. If you’re a parent, you know how suspicious this is. When parents take family photos, they normally want their children to be front and center. Who wants a bunch of photos of the back of their heads? And there are no photos of Erika pregnant. Shades of Michelle Obama! Erika explains that this was due to a concern for privacy. From the lovely lass who had someone film her mourning over the dead Charlie, including zooming in on his hands. Now Erika’s mom is said to be very ill. Candace infers this may be just more disinformation. Who knows?

So you’re probably saying, “Hey, Mr. Conspiracy, Mr. Crimes and Coverups, why are you wasting time writing about some hot religious blonde?” Good question. There is far more here than meets the eye. I never realized how big Charlie Kirk and TPUSA were. I’ve head the clip of Charlie very astutely analyzing the obvious conspiracy to kill JFK. I’ve seen a handful of videos that demonstrate just how much he was starting to question his long time devotion to Israel. TPUSA’s reaction has been to claim that Charlie was more committed than ever to Israel, which is directly contradicted by the statements he made shortly before his death. And now, in supporting Trumpenstein’s attempt to oust the best member of Congress, Thomas Massie, TPUSA officials are lying and claiming Charlie would have been opposed to the “RINO” Massie. The problem is, there’s another inconvenient little video, where Charlie calls Massie his favorite member of Congress. Massie is the antithesis of a RINO. Trump is a RINO.

Turning Point USA officials have clearly steered the organization towards a standard, mainstream Zionist path. It is very noticeable that Candace Owens is being attacked by all the most vocal cheerleaders for Israel: Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Laura Loomer, and the esteemed Rep. Randy Fine, who Candace rightfully called a “monster” after he mocked the photo of a murdered baby in Gaza. Alex Jones became almost apoplectic during a recent interview with Jimmy Dore, absurdly confessing that “I killed Charlie, the Mossad made me do it.” Turning Point USA, and Erika, along with supposed “anti-Semitic” shill Nick Fuentes, buy the FBI’s laughable narrative that Kirk was killed by lone nut Tyler Robinson. Not even his transgender lover- who has vanished down the memory hole him/herself, conspired with him. That’s like accepting that Oswald did it. The government’s version of events is absurd. You’d think that TPUSA, and Erika, would want to leave no stone unturned regarding the death of their beloved Charlie.

Just who is Erika Kirk? Was she a honeypot, who after flaming out in the world of reality TV, took on a new, much more important assignment? Why are there so many questions surrounding her family history? And what about those kids? The photo above is identical to every other one I could find. No parent documents the lives of their children like that. There’s also one or two videos they’ve shown of the little girl running towards Charlie. Filmed from behind, of course. You never see her face. For someone who bragged about the importance of being at home with her children, why is Erika now a real Boss Babe, seemingly never at home with them? Are they being raised by Spanish speaking nannies, like the offspring of the rich and famous usually are? The whole situation is so strange that you can’t really blame the theories that say those kids are not really hers, or conversely that the daughter’s father is not Charlie. When you are being lied to all the time, it’s going to create a lot of speculation.

For someone who is just 37 years old, Erika Kirk has led quite an eventful life. She’s traveled and lived all over the world. She went from the land of “do what thou wilt” Hollywood to evangelical Christianity. Zionist Christianity, that is. The story is that Erika oddly applied for a job with TPUSA, which she admitted she didn’t need, and Charlie said “I’m not going to hire you, I’m going to date you.” Sounds like a Hallmark Channel movie. All that’s missing are the kids who never show their faces. As Jimmy Dore told Alex Jones, this is the most significant political assassination in a long time. Why are Alex and so many others in the alt media unwilling to look deeply into it? Charlie’s magic neck of steel. Assembling and reassembling a rifle multiple times for no reason. The contrived texts between Tyler and “Twiggs.” The old guy who initially confessed at the scene. Dan Bongino says Candace is a “demon” who should burn in hell. Just remember the Lord helps those who help TPUSA and the grieving Erika.