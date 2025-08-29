I’m deep into writing my latest book. It will be even more controversial than the ten that came before it, if such a thing is possible. I am going after a true sacred cow. It will be fully sourced and documented, and the points will be irrefutable. Numbers don’t lie quite this often. I expect to be called lots of predictable names.

The picture above shows the great Tom Brady with three of his New England Patriots’ White wide receivers. That was almost as many as the rest of the league had combined. This group won a couple of Super Bowls, and had the number one offense in football for several years. And yet no other team, in a supposedly “copycat” league, tried to mimic their formula of taking White skill position players from off the scrap heap, which no other teams wanted. Despite the Patriots’ great success, the other teams in the league continue to ignore White skill position players. No one has talked about this. If anyone else has noticed it, they’ve opted to forever hold their peace. Well, I’ve noticed it, and am talking about it regularly. I don’t care if anyone calls me “racist.” This is about fundamental fairness. And merit. We know that the best person rarely gets the plum job, but most of us still think that the best players play.

Sports has been both a passion and a pain in the ass to me, my whole life. I saw things as a player, and then as a youth sports coach, that really raised questions. Now this is hardly surprising, since it obviously takes very little for me to question something. I recall one basketball game, where I was coaching an 8 year old girls’ team. The other team had a huge kid, who just happened to be Black. I held my tongue, but doubted she could possibly be only 8. This girl ran roughshod around the court, knocking over my girly girls, and committed probably twenty fouls in the first quarter alone. She also took every shot for her team. Fortunately for us, she had zero skills and missed all of them. I attempted to point out how unfair it was to allow a bigger kid to foul with impunity, but the referee threatened me with a technical. She finally made a free throw, after clearly jumping at least a foot over the line. I protested, and he told me, “I’m not going to take her heart away.” What? He was, of course, a typical White cuck.

I bring that incident up to emphasize how widespread the favoritism towards Black athletes extends, in every sport, at all levels. White fans, White referees, and White parents, see a Black kid, and everything that Black kid does on the court or field is viewed through the prism of athletic superiority. I once saw a little Black kid, who literally couldn’t dribble, shoot, or pass, make a select basketball team simply because he had his hair in corn rows and was wearing an Allen Iversen jersey. Take that kind of prejudiced perception to a warp speed level, and you will begin to understand how all those same Whites view Blacks who are wearing an NFL or NBA uniform. The pandering and condescension we see toward common, everyday Blacks by cucked out Whites becomes unbearably nauseating when the Black is an athlete. If you haven’t seen it, watch the movie The Fan, starring otherwise hopelessly “Woke” Patton Oswalt, where a White fan is beaten severely by his Black hero, who he still loves.

The following quote should give you an idea of how the sports “journalism” community treats every Black athlete: "In profile, against the orange sun setting into the smog over the industrial badlands of northern New Jersey, Barber's facial structure is so defined that you imagine you know what he will look like in a thousand years, long after the flesh has decomposed and he is only bone. His face is all sharp angles and perfect planes. His broad smile bares gleaming white, evenly arrayed teeth, an extra helping of perfection after the symmetry of his features." This was not written about one of humanity’s greatest benefactors. Karl Taro Greenfeld (I know you’re shocked by the name) was referring here to former NFL running back Tiki Barber. Barber was a decent player, but no superstar. Of course, because he’s Black, he’ll almost certainly make the Hall of Fame. I will have a whole section of the book devoted to undeserving Black Hall of Famers in every sport.

Mac McClung is pictured above. He’s won the NBA slam dunk contest the last three years. So, evidently this White man can not only jump, but jump better than any other professional basketball player. And yet, amazingly he is not actually really in the NBA. No team can seem to find a way to feature such a phenom, such a feel good story. Now, I wonder why that is? Remember how popular tiny Mugsy Bogues was? McClung isn’t small, despite cucky old White sports talking head Skippy Bayless calling him a “little White Boy.” Bogues was only 5 foot 3 inches tall. And had a fourteen year NBA career. You can watch the NBA for the next century, and you’ll never see a 5 foot 3 White player with a 14 second career, let alone 14 years. But Bogues was Black. And so he was cute, humble and lovable. All the adoring Whites wanted to pat his head. But McClung is literally ignored other than when he keeps winning the slam dunk contests. And the league doesn’t appear to even want him.

Most Whites accept the shocking number of Blacks in football and basketball especially, because they instinctively believe they are better athletes. I’m sure they laughed uproariously at the film White Men Can’t Jump. But my research shows that it isn’t just Mac McClung who most decidedly can jump. And run. These unheralded and mistreated Whites often jump higher and run faster than their Black counterparts. Beyond the athletic numbers, Whites often dominate on the field, when they are given a fair chance. The problem is that the vast majority of them are not given a fair chance. Such a small minority group can’t innocently have such disproportionate representation in these celebrated and well paid professional sports. It’s just as unnatural and mathematically impossible as it is for an ethnic/ religious group that is just two percent of the population to run every movie studio, television network, and record company. And, significantly, the sports “journalism” community.

The numbers even shocked me. The NFL came up with something called a Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which measures a variety of skills, like the 40 yard dash, high jump, cone shuttles, bench press, etc. You don’t hear much about it now because too many of the overpromoted Black prospects produced low RAS scores, and too many of the unrecognized White prospects produced high RAS scores. Every search engine tries to hide these facts, as surely as if you were searching for information about the Epstein List or Bohemian Grove. Black 40 times and RAS scores are only available when they are good. And they also “tweak” the scores of White prospects, always to make them worse. For instance, star college running back Cam Skattebo’s decent 4.56 40 time became 4.65 and then 4.7. Black players, conversely, often see their numbers “tweaked” in a positive direction. It’s all very, very obvious.

I won’t go too much into the statistical minutiae here, in order not to lose the interest of those who ignore sports. Which I really should be doing. At any rate, you’ve all heard of Tim Tebow. I will make a very strong case in the book that he was the most unfairly treated athlete in the history of the world. The fact that he was of good character, openly Christian, and stood out like a clove of garlic in the den of NFL vampires, certainly didn’t help him. But it was his great athleticism, his unstoppable running ability, his chiseled frame, that did him in. The NFL decided a long time ago that few if any Whites should be allowed to run the ball. It might not look kosher (pun intended) if a “White Boy” was shown either bowling over the magnificent Black defenders, or outracing them down the field. I will provide plenty of examples of great White players who were drummed out of the league for just this reason.

When I was a kid, there were lots of White sports stars. Now there are virtually none. There are still Whites producing at a high level, but they are largely underpublicized by the same state controlled media that lies about everything. Have any of you heard of Cal Raleigh? He just became the first catcher in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a season, and joined Mickey Mantle as only the second switch hitter to ever do it. So ESPN must be going crazy over him, right? The Karl Greenfelds of the world must be devising new homoerotic ways to describe his shocking manliness. Guess again. He is not now, and never will be a household name. He’s White. He’s irrelevant. Every backup Black point guard and cornerback will garner more news coverage for their latest escapade with the law, from which they always emerge unpunished. It’s a White privilege thing, you wouldn’t understand.

The two best players in the NBA right now are arguably White guys. Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and was cheated out of the other. Luka Doncic is right there with him, and just as undeniably White. But I don’t hear the awed reverence in the tones of the odious Stephen A. Smiths of the world, or the perverted lust in the words of the Greenfelds writing about them. White players are only discussed on any sports talk show in order to ridicule them. Tom Brady will probably be the last true White superstar, and even he was largely hated by both the sports “journalists” and what I call the Drunk White Fans. Sure, he may look like a movie star, but can he inspire the Greenfelds of the world to wax rhapsodic about what his face would look like in a thousand years? Of course, he won a record 7 Super Bowls, but he doesn’t wear pimp outfits or do “creative” end zone dances.

Conservatives are no help on this issue. They firmly believe that sports is a meritocracy. Virtually no other sector in our crumbling society uses merit as a basis for hiring and promoting. Conservatives fully understand that the fraud of DEI taints all other areas of life, but remain committed to a belief that sports is somehow sacrosanct. So the highest percentage of Blacks, succeeding beyond what 99% of Whites and other races are able to, achieve because they are just that good. Better than what White quarterback Eli Manning smilingly called “slow ass White Boys.” Since Affirmative Action was created primarily to give Blacks an advantage in the workplace, why would the industry where you find the largest percentage of wealthy and celebrated Blacks somehow not be considered a giant DEI project? Especially now since some Thought Criminal like me has taken the time to thoroughly prove statistically just how overtly Blacks have been favored in sports.

Drunk White Fans have such man crushes on their Black sports heroes that the number of violent crimes they are accused of is meaningless. Like Patton Oswalt’s character in The Fan, there is never a moral component to their idolatry. Oswalt’s character was severely injured himself by his Black idol, and yet his primary concern was that the player not be suspended. He didn’t have to worry about him being prosecuted, because Black athletes are almost never prosecuted. And when they are, a jury that probably includes both Drunk White Fans and Blacks who are in racial solidarity with them, invariably find them not guilty. Think of Kobe Bryant’s rape case, where for the first time in history, the rape victim’s name was reported by the media. Not a peep from the feminists about this. Bryant was Black. They would have objected if the accused player was just some “slow ass White Boy.” Below is Cam Newton, former NFL player whose ridiculous outfits Whites routinely drool over.

I’m not kidding myself. I know that I will be writing this book for personal satisfaction, and how ever many other frustrated fans may exist out there. I’ve tried to contact many of the White players who have been screwed over by the professional sports leagues. Only a few have responded, and they weren’t exactly pleased. That’s the tough thing to accept; none of the White players I defend in the book will be happy about it, and most will probably resent me for writing it. White players, like White coaches, White fans, and White “reporters,” are like figurative cheerleaders for the Black players. Witness the embarrassing performance of so many White players in slobbering over Shedeur Sanders, who should be recognized by now as a wildly overrated media creation who is probably not even a legitimate backup NFL player. Once in a while some current or former Black player speaks out about the massive anti-White discrimination in sports. But you will never, ever see anyone White do it.

I don’t want sports to be all White. But we’re still almost 60 percent of the population, and young Whites still play a lot of baseball, football, and basketball. The numbers in the NFL and NBA should at least somewhat reflect that. But they don’t. At all. Sports has basically become a Black thing, like all other aspects of our ghetto culture. Flamboyance and theatricality instead of teamwork and sportsmanship. Modern sports mirror the decadent nature of our society. Out of shape Drunk White Fans wildly cheering on Blacks who are usually just not that athletic, and too often really bad at the sports they’re playing. Dropped passes. Missed free throws. Never held accountable, in their play on or off the field. The Babe Ruths and Johnny Unitases had their flaws. But they never “kept it real.” The last people that should be worshiped are these often criminal prima donnas who are wildly overpaid to play games with balls.



