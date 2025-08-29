"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Beeby's avatar
Bill Beeby
4d

Donald as usual your article is full of truth and reality . Here in England our football / soccer is full of black African players in every team and at every level of the game . Thirty years ago this was not the case although there were a few black players at the top level but now it is over fifty per cent and it stands out a mile to me but our mostly white crowds in their hundreds of thousands just don`t seem to care .I do not believe these imports are better players than our white home grown players at all so something else is going on . I look forward to your book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
68 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
4d

I could care less about sports. However here in Alabama there is a cult around football. Most folks can tell you all manner of statistics about this or that player or team. All manner of superfluous meaningless trivia. Tommy Tuberville became a Republican Senator not with political skill but by name fame popularity. Most alabaman's haven't a clue about politics local or world. Neither did Tuberville. I could care less about Crimson Tide or Auburn. But I do care about Genocides, wars, taxation of groceries, COVID fraud, lock down strategies, and the cost of living in the conquered CSA. That coaches of college teams make lucrative salaries is as much a scandal as the choice of players is another question to ponder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
513 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Donald Jeffries
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture