We’ve all heard about Project Blue Beam, which revolves around a fake alien invasion of Earth. Many have speculated that we were on the verge of such a fake invasion before. So I’m certainly not going to predict one now. However, if you wanted to distract the public in such a massive way, this seems like the perfect time.

Donald Trump recently rekindled such suspicions, with a speech at a Turning Point USA event. How appropriate, given that TPUSA’s outlandish CEO, Erika Kirk, is as close to fake as it gets. Trumpenstein ordered federal agencies to begin releasing files on UFOs in a February 19 Truth Social post. He elaborated on this during a Phoenix TPUSA event on April 17, telling the audience that “‘very interesting documents” had been discovered and that “first releases will begin very, very soon.” Trump’s comments followed a podcast appearance by our former beloved leader Barack Obama, in which he declared that aliens are “real.” He later clarified things, saying that he’d only meant that given the endless universe, and the billions and billions of planets, to quote Dr. Carl Sagan, who routinely ridiculed UFO sightings on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, there must be other lifeforms out there. We get it, Barry baby. Everything is random. We’re all mere cosmic specks of dust. God is Mother Nature.

When questioned by reporters about whether or not he believed that UFOs were real, Trumpenstein teased the crowd by saying, “I know you people, you're really into that. I don't know that I am. I don't have an opinion on it. I never talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it.” If you recall, earlier there had been claims that Trumpenstein was going to make a dramatic disclosure about UFOs last July 8, to correspond with the anniversary of the famous “weather balloon” landing in Roswell, New Mexico. It was rumored that the Giant Orange Leader would acknowledge that an alien craft had indeed landed there in 1947, with occupants on board. The lovely Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has told Joe Rogan that she has seen photos of advanced aircraft that don’t appear to be man-made, and suggested we have been visited by interdimensional beings. She linked them to “missing books of the Bible.” She appears to have forgotten all about the JFK assassination, but is as pretty as ever.

As someone who studied UFOs intensely as a teenager, I am all too familiar with how those who claimed to have seen them were treated. By the government. By the state controlled media. By their own families. They were ridiculed and sometimes “cancelled,” even when they had unexplained physical marks from their encounters, which they often did. Then out of the blue, less than a decade ago. the same government and media which had scoffed at the subject inexplicably began taking it seriously. Suddenly began acting like videos of unidentified objects were something new. Or that unidentified submerged objects hadn’t also been reported for decades. Tucker Carlson devoted segments on his old Fox News show to it. He clearly was sympathetic towards those who had seen UFOs. 60 Minutes featured a serious story on it. The same 60 Minutes which had spent decades participating in a media coverup of the topic. I asked then, and I still ask now, what the hell is going on?

When I was reading all those UFO books as a youngster, by Frank Edwards, Jacques Vallee, and many others, I was predisposed to think of them as alien spacecraft. I mean, what else could they be? I’d watched all those cool 1950s sci-fi films. I knew that others in the universe were upset with stupid, backward Earthlings and their development of nuclear weapons. That’s what one finds when one sifts through the records of “close encounters,” or actual contact between dumbfounded Earthlings and the operators of these magnificent crafts. While many of the encounters are nonsensical (my favorite was the one where the “aliens” offered a startled farmer some perfectly normal pancakes), if they mentioned anything at all, it usually was associated with nukes. The universe is concerned that you could upset the balance with your terrible weapons. Disarm. End national sovereignty and join a world government. Think The Day the Earth Stood Still. Great film from 1951. But pure propaganda.

It wasn’t until I started reading the works of John Keel that I became enlightened. The Eighth Tower really cast doubt on the extraterrestrial hypothesis. Keel, who was kind of an updated version of the legendary Charles Fort, thought that the craft might have come from another dimension (maybe the lovely Rep. Luna read his books), or could be time travelers. Look at it logically; if you were an advanced race from some superior civilization, wouldn’t you contact someone in authority on our stupid, little planet? Why did they choose to appear to motorists on dark, lonely roads late at night, or to bewildered Brazilian farmers? Why no “Take me to your leader?” If they were so concerned about nuclear weapons, couldn’t they have destroyed them with their liquidating ray guns? These sightings go back to 1896, when people all across America saw a Zeppelin-like airship. Some encountered the occupants, who were often described as human. One offered to take them to “a place where it doesn’t rain.”

The indefatigable Charles Fort found similar incidents, which he didn’t classify as UFOs or “flying saucers,” because the terms hadn’t been invented yet. But it was clearly the same phenomenon. John Keel thought they might be the result of interdimensional practical jokers. To be fair, too many close encounters are absolutely comical in nature. Like Fort, and Vallee, Keel speculated that we were looking at a mystery connected to Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and ghosts, among other things. The distinct sulfuric smell reported at the scene of all this phenomena is noteworthy. But is it cosmic practical jokers, or our familiar terrestrial conspirators, up to more of their tricks? Don’t aliens kind of contradict the uniqueness of human beings, of life in this world? When you’re just one of billions of planets in an endless universe, it becomes harder to picture heaven, not to mention hell. Doesn’t it seem odd that the Bible wouldn’t mention all these creatures from other worlds?

Before I’d even heard of Project Blue Beam, I theorized that one day our horrific leaders might stage a fake alien invasion. There is no question that UFOs are a real phenomenon. Untold numbers of people all over the world, sometimes in large crowds, have witnessed them. They aren’t “swamp gas,” or the planet Venus. But I think it most likely that these craft are made right here on Earth. They provide glimpses of a secret, superior technology. Which we know will not be used for altruistic purposes. Project Blue Beam wasn’t heard of until 1994, from Canadian Serge Monast. The theory holds that NASA, in conjunction with the United Nations, would use advanced holographic technology for such a staging. I’m sure they hope that it works better than the CIA’s ridiculous fake Second Coming of Jesus Christ decades ago. It was the Zoolander of fake events. Their recent fake Artemis II space mission was a bust. Those expecting doom boners will probably be disappointed.

I mean, given the amount of official incompetence everywhere, does it seem like they could produce a believable fake alien invasion? Sure, that might be the only kind of war we could win at this point, a fake one. But won’t every skeptic on Earth be posting convincing videos- more convincing than the fake invasion- exposing the fakery? Maybe they’ll go full cannibal- now that we know they are cannibals- and mimic the plot of the Twilight Zone episode “To Serve Man.” I can see some overconfident African-American shouting out, “It’s a cookbook!” I’m sure that’s how they’d cast it. This won’t be like Independence Day. Will Smith lost his manhood card when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Ah, thanks for the memories. It won’t be like Mars Attacks, either. Jack Nicholson has retired from acting. But I think we can predict with confidence that any fake alien invasion will actually be less realistic than either Mars Attacks or Independence Day. Earth First isn’t as catchy as America First.

Kenneth Arnold didn’t know what he started when he described the strange craft he saw in 1947 as looking like “flying saucers.” The media instantly started running with it. Everyone from Donald Duck to Casper the Friendly Ghost had run-ins with alien creatures. One of my favorite shows as a kid was Lost in Space. After the first season, which was done seriously, the rest of the series turned into unintentional camp comedy gold, starring Dr. Smith, Will Robinson, and the funniest Robot in Hollywood, if not the universe. I was thrilled to speak to Marta Kristen, who played Judy on the show, while researching On Borrowed Fame. Meanwhile, Star Trek developed a cult following. I thought the show was okay, but landing on a planet of Nazis? I wonder how the non-Irish trio of Gene Roddenberry, Leonard Nimoy and the still living William Shatner came up with that. I preferred the short-lived series The Invaders, which used the ever popular theme established in Invaders From Mars and Invasion of the Body Snatchers, that has always stimulated the paranoid in me. The remake was great, too, with that classic ending of Donald Sutherland pointing at the screen.

It’s funny how for decades the government refused to admit that Area 51 even existed. Now they’re selling lots of Area 51 merchandise. Roswell is big business, too. Perhaps they’ll feature one of Whitley Streiber’s “Grays” in a starring role in the fake alien invasion. Personally, I’d prefer Ray Walston’s uncle Martin from My Favorite Martian. Will they get an alien Julie Brown to sing “Earth Girls are Easy” as they take over our planet? I mean, it’s kind of true that Earth girls have become pretty easy. If you’re a chad that is. No Earth girl is easy enough for an incel. Superman is an alien, after all. A native of Krypton, not Earth. Although really, he is basically a non-Irish alien. Anyway, if they feature an AI Superman in the fake invasion, it’s all over. Especially if he senses that any “White Supremacists” oppose him. Remember, how effective he was in the comics, even before we entered WWII. We would have no defense against that, unless we could provide an AI Lex Luthor with a supply of fake kryptonite.

If the government stages a fake invasion, the script won’t be hard to imagine. It’s a good bet that fake aliens will be very concerned about Iran, not Earthlings, developing a nuclear weapon. And they’ll unquestionably be upset about all the “racism” here on Earth. The other billions of planets in the universe have long been bothered by “White Privilege” and the way we mistreat our gender fluid inhabitants. You can bet the fake aliens will lecture us about Climate Change, too. Maybe they’ll cast a fake Greta Thunberg for that role. No one says “How dare you!” like her. Unless they go with the whole theatrical, green or gray skinned alien look, it’s possible they keep it simple, and just cast a suitably diverse group as the fake invaders. Maybe put some vulcan-like pointed ears on them. That doesn’t require a lot of costume design. And they’ll speak perfect English, like all fake aliens. I don’t think the fake invasion will take place in any other country, but it’s possible. They’ll be fluent in any language they need to be.

Could this be the predicate for placing us in those FEMA camps? Will the fake aliens prosecute us in some Twilight Zone-style “obsolete” courtroom? We are kind of obsolete. Will we be found guilty of being “conspiracy theorists?” Of suggesting that these fake aliens were fake? Imagine what they’d do with the non-evangelical Christians, not to mention Flat Earthers. The camps will be pretty crowded. One of the most intriguing aspects of UFO culture has been the Men in Black (MIB). I had a lot of fun with MIBs in my novel The Unreals. Will the fake alien invasion feature fake MIBs as well? Just don’t make them like Tommy Lee Jones and Wil Smith (wow- two Wil Smith references in one Substack?) in that crappy movie. They are supposed to be vaguely unearthly, odd, out of place. But also threatening. Warning people not to talk about those strange lights in the sky. They are also supposed to drive black Cadillacs. Make me a fake consultant for your fake invasion. You can afford to pay well.

So I guess we’re hoping for a flop of a fake invasion. Given the sorry state of affairs in America 2.0, that may be the best we can hope for. But even with the expected bad special effects and CGI, and typically preposterous scripting, you know that more Earthlings than not are likely to accept it. They may sell them on it being “cool.” If it fails like so many other recent psyops, will they just drop the storyline and go on to something else? When they ask for our “leaders,” will it just be Trumpenstein? Or will he bring some cultural “icons” with him? Snoop Dogg? Queen Latifah? It’s a fake invasion, but we’ll all be trying to keep it real. I just hope a bunch of people don’t jump out of buildings. We don’t want the kind of hysteria Orson Welles created with his 1938 broadcast of War of the Worlds. Please spare us Oprah conducting an interview of whatever “diverse” leader the fake aliens have. That will get a bunch of the White women on board. Will the fake leader speak a cosmic form of Ebonics?

Sure, they know that many of us out here are predicting a Project Blue Beam scenario. I’m not suggesting that they read my Substack, but who knows? I’m not predicting anything. I do believe they want us to think they’re going to fake an alien invasion. If for nothing else than to make us look stupid when they don’t. Why can’t we fake a victory over Iran, and disengage from the Middle East? Send fake money to Israel and Ukraine? In the age of AI, a fake invasion should theoretically be possible. But so should a fake flight to the moon, and we just saw how laughable that was. Maybe some whiz kids in Japan can come up with an AI White Hat Brigade, to overthrow our satanic leaders. The X-Files told us “the truth is out there.” But where is “there?” And we know that no one with power has any respect for the truth. If they stage Project Blue Beam, I hope everyone makes fun of it. Laughs and points and shames them. If we can’t have honesty and decency, we at least deserve better fake productions.

Postscript: After finishing the initial draft of this article, I took my dog outside and I am pretty sure that, for the first time in my life, I saw a UFO. Hovering motionless in the sky. Round, with different colored lights. Considering how often I searched the skies for them as a youth, without success, it was kind of anticlimactic. I didn’t have my phone with me, or I would have filmed it. Sure, that’s what they all say. Dr. Carl Sagan and Johnny Carson would have a laugh over that. For some reason, it just didn’t excite me that much. Not like it would have in 1975. Even with the strangely new accommodating attitude of the establishment, I won’t report it. But it was a pretty astounding coincidence, given the subject of this article. Were there creatures scoffing at me, as they did during The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” episodes? Are they finally watching me? Or did I just see a colorful Venus? Regardless, I wanted to mention it. Perhaps someone up there is reading my work.