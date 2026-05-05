"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Al DuClur's avatar
Al DuClur
3dEdited

If the fake alien invasion happens in the next few years, shouldn't it be called Orange Beam?

Anyway, if the fake invasion happens I am sure it will be as solidly convincing as Charlie's magic neck, Erika's grieving, the magic bullet that killed Kennedy, Nixon's landline phone call to the moon, building 7 falling down our of sympathy and all those other expertly crafted, totally convincing major events that only coincidentally fit with some agenda of our betters.

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Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
3d

While growing up in Brisbane,Australia I used to see UFOs quite often from a distance. One day while taking a fellow student home to my place she pointed to the sky and said What do you think that is? I thought Not again. Fast forward to when I was 18. I walked onto my front lawn after doing some shift work. A shadow appeared over me and looking up I froze to the spot. A big metallic saucer of some 30 to 40 feet was hovering over me. Let me skip to a story my bestie told me. She was walkng one of her sons to kindy some 60 years ago in Sydney when they saw a UFO near a housing estate. It had colored lights turning around the rim of it, When the craft suddenly sped away all the windows in the estate broke. Lastly a former Pastor's wife while holidaying up in Mackay with her husband thought she heard a truck going down a rocky road. Turning she saw a huge cigar shaped UFOlooking like it was about to land on a field. Suddenly the craft shot back up into the sky. I call Mackay the UFO capital of Australia. Cattle mutilations happen there too.

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