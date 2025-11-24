Family dysfunction is so widespread in America 2.0 that they had to invent a new term to describe it More and more childless, often lonely ‘Murricans are celebrating “Friendsgiving.” Not Thanksgiving. When your family is hopelessly fractured, you turn to friends, if you have any. Hopefully, you still give thanks before eating.

In the photo above, the “friends” appear as if they’re attending a seance, not a special dinner for the purpose of expressing gratitude for the blessings of life. Now to be fair, it is probably safe to assume that most of those participating in a “Friendsgiving” are not devout believers in God. So they can’t be expected to give thanks to Him for anything. And I must say that at this particular “Friendsgiving,” there seems to be a startling lack of diversity. Only one possible nonwhite, although the dearth of White males is commendatory. Perhaps it’s a special lesbian “Friendsgiving,” although there’s not a single transgender in sight. However you look at it, “Friendsgiving” is not based on traditional themes. The very idea is anti-family, as is everything else emanating from our poisonous cultural overlords. All those TV shows and films depicting the dread of seeing your family once a year. Seinfeld already came up with Festivus in lieu of Christmas. Friendsgiving spares us that annoying family contact.

In my parents’ world, and during my childhood and young adulthood, many families invited a friend or two, or perhaps a distant cousin, to Thanksgiving dinner. Most of us still had enough empathy back then to realize that people shouldn’t have to be alone on a day devoted to family gratitude. There were always unmarried uncles, and what was indelicately referred to then as “spinster” aunts. They didn’t have to worry about going to Boston Market or some other restaurant, by themselves, to “celebrate.” They certainly wouldn’t have thought of bonding together with others without families, or outcast from them, in a “Friendsgiving.” Families went well beyond this in those days, as I heard many stories of a bachelor uncle or a lonely, childless widow being warmly welcomed into a family household. No retirement homes for them. When The Waltons depicted their huge family under one roof, that wasn’t an uncommon thing back then. Goodnight John Boy, indeed.

Set against this backdrop of turkey and stuffing, cranberry sauce and assorted pies, is the growing realization, on behalf of millions of Americans, that they are living under an occupied regime. We may not be residents of Gaza, crawling through the rubble of what was once our home, and there may not be actual IDF soldiers patrolling the streets, ready to take out some dangerous child with a rock in its hand at any moment. But we are under an occupation nevertheless. The esteemed “American” congressional representative Randy Fine celebrated Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sudden and inexplicable resignation from Congress by tweeting, “Good riddance. One antisemite down. One to go.” Does this seem like the kind of thing a person representing a free people should say? Isn’t there, if not an actual threat, a snide braggadocio in Fine’s tone? A boast that, hell yes, we’re in charge- what are you gonna do about it? Who, exactly, took Marjorie Taylor Greene “down?”

When you have a supposed U.S. congressional “representative” aggressively advocating for another country’s interests first, and then taunts one of the few members of Congress who are critical of this diabolical stance, you know you’re occupied. When you have another U.S. congressional “representative,” Brian Mast, who feels comfortable in wearing the military uniform of this favored foreign nation, on the floor of our Congress, you know you’re occupied. Both Fine and Mast are Republicans. Many MAGA loyalists probably think they’re strong “conservatives.” Both hail from Florida, a good, solid “Red” state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has done all he could to criminalize “anti-Semitism,” which is, of course, not even a quantifiable term. Legislating with emotion, just like the crazed “Woke” Left. You cannot claim to be “America First,” when you support so many Israel First public figures. The Wailing Wall is not compatible with the cracked Liberty Bell.

Ben Shapiro. Mark Levin. Laura Loomer. Rosanne Barr. Prominent Jews are lowering their masks, and revealing just how loyal they are to Israel. Not America. As Shapiro proudly said, U.S. support of Israel is what keeps him supporting America. Just like a schoolyard bully- hand over your money and I’ll let you alone. Until the next time. Rosanne was seemingly in our conspiracy-tinged world, but recently literally hissed like some genuine witch, that if America stops supporting Israel, “we’ll” just go somewhere else, and “America will get what’s coming to it.” Then, like she was casting a spell, she snarled, “America will fall!” This was sad to hear. Rosanne was a victim of cancel culture herself, and has been bold in the past, once calling fellow non-Irish success story Howard Stern a “pussy,” and expressing sympathy for the dreaded “holocaust denial.” She has also claimed to be a “Hebrew princess.” I guess she’s still doing her standup act. No longer much of a chance of getting her on my podcast.

The battle to counter the insane “Woke” Left cannot be fought, let alone won, with the likes of Shapiro, Levin, Mast, and Fine in the front lines. They are fighting for a different cause. They are fighting for a tiny nation that was installed by great military forces, with nuclear weapons at their disposal. The battle can’t be won by worshiping great tyrants like Hamilton and Lincoln. Or extolling the “greatest generation” and their “good war.” It can’t be won by worshiping the shameful Nuremberg Trials as the ultimate form of “justice.” It can’t be won by yelling “Nazi” louder than even the craziest blue-haired transgender. It can’t be won by supporting our corrupt, noncompetitive and rigged crony capitalist system. And it certainly can’t be won by resorting to your own cancel culture. Say it with me; it is not a crime, nor is it “wrong,” to publicly criticize our favored “ally” in the Middle East.

We are at yet another watershed moment. Well, I guess we always seem to be at a watershed moment. And what invariably happens is that the lethargic American public just turns their backs, and at best shrugs. We clearly don’t have a tipping point. When you can have a vast majority of White people literally worshiping the most obnoxious and ignorant “culture” a supposed First World country has ever produced, what else is there to say? And a majority of this same group of allegedly higher IQ Whites also believe that an even smaller minority group, which has just happens to hold an exorbitant amount of power that seems mathematically impossible given their numbers, are somehow the “chosen” people of God. Are all the partial Jews just half “chosen?” I have lots of cousins who are half, one quarter, or one eighth Jewish. What exactly is their “chosen” status? This is the group responsible for the death of Jesus Christ. They rejected your savior. And yet you think they shouldn’t be criticized?

Give me a logical reason for Marjorie Taylor Greene deciding to resign? And to pick a date that just happens to be two days after she reaches her full congressional pension status. Boy, that looks bad. Makes her look as greedy and unconscionable as the rest of them. Did someone pick that date for her, for the maximum demonization effect? Maybe she was always phony, playing a role like the rest of the crisis actors. But what possible sense does it make for her to resign, right after Trumpenstein attacks her as Marjorie “Traitor” Brown? Is Thomas Massie next, as the honorable Rep. Fine suggests? Whether he knew it or not, in the motion to release the Epstein files, “unclassified” files are specified. Why would you do that, which leaves the door open for the government to just claim everything significant is classified? Massie lost his wife under very suspicious circumstances, and now has remarried, for which the thrice married Trump called him a “loser” in a scathing, juvenile social media post.

Matt Gaetz is already gone. Nominated by Trump as his first choice for Attorney General, then shockingly resigning from Congress, as well as withdrawing his name from consideration. That’s an odd thing for a young, ambitious politician to do. By a really amazing coincidence, the only three Republicans in Congress who are known not to have accepted money from AIPAC are Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie. Massie told Tucker Carlson that he kicked AIPAC out of his office. That really takes some balls. And then, by yet another random fluke, Massie’s previously healthy wife just dies about a week after the interview with Tucker. So who threatened Marjorie Taylor Greene? Both Greene and Massie have described receiving death threats. Probably from all those normally invisible “White Supremacists.” They can be almost as sneaky as terrorist “sleeper cells.” Randy Fine should have included Matt Gaetz in his tweet. Two antisemites down. One to go.

Last year, they passed an Orwellian Antisemitism Awareness Act, with overwhelming bipartisan support. As I’ve mentioned before, I can find no updates on this. It certainly would have been enthusiastically signed by Trump. So who knows the status of what I called the worst piece of legislation in American history. But the fact that “our” representatives could approve of such a thing should cause all Americans to look back a bit more often over their shoulder. Similar legislation has been signed in Florida. Governor DeSantis, in an embarrassing show of cuckoldry, even went to Israel to sign it. You can’t claim to support the First Amendment, while at the same time supporting laws that punish “anti-Semitism.” You know the “Woke” Left doesn’t believe in free speech. And you know that the Zionist Right, which has for all intents and purposes become the Right in this once great nation, doesn’t believe in it either. We either support free speech unconditionally, or we don’t have liberty.

We’ve come a long way, baby, in less than a year. Remember DOGE? Just today, Reuters reported that in its first public comment on DOGE since Elon Musk left the Trump administration, the White House simply stated that DOGE “doesn’t exist,” even though eight months remain on its charter. DOGE has never existed! Oceana has always been at war with Eurasia! What a sad state of affairs. All that ballyhoo and not a single person was held accountable for the massive amount of fraud that was detected with just one half-assed audit of one smaller agency, USAID. Just imagine what a full audit of the Pentagon, the CIA, and the Federal Reserve would have revealed. But the MAGA faithful aren’t even asking Trump about what happened to DOGE. Few of them held his feet to the fire for his Snidely Whiplash stance on the Epstein files. What can anyone possibly like about Trump at this point? Unless you’re a dual citizen of Israel, what exactly is Trumpenstein doing to make America “great?”

Friendsgiving really is the perfect America 2.0 holiday. No family involvement. No spouses, because of course the participants will be single. Maybe “partners.” And perish the thought of any small feet pitter pattering around the Friendsgiving table. It’s a children free zone, much like young White America is becoming. Hold your friends close. I’m sure they’ll always be there for you. They won’t forget you if you get sick. Or fall into the bottom half of Americans financially, where you’ll share less than one percent of the wealth with 175 million others. The one thing I remember that a high school teacher said is that whoever your friends are today, in five years, you’ll be lucky if even one of them is the same. Now this was an English teacher who failed to see my writing ability, but she was certainly accurate about that. Friends come and go. Family is forever. Or it used to be, before the programming that helped trigger dysfunction crept into almost every household. It takes a village, not a nuclear family.

I’m not sure what kind of “family” that is in the picture above, but it reflects what has become reality around too many Thanksgiving meals. With the insertion of Trumpenstein into the body politic, the dysfunction skyrocketed. Adult children or grandchildren not coming to the family get together because the person carving the turkey voted for Trump. Unforgiveable. I wouldn’t disown anyone because of who they voted for. Look, if you voted, the odds are you voted for somebody really awful. That’s because you only have awful selections to choose from. We all fell for the messaging to varying degrees. So relax. Watch the “Woke” Macy’s parade, and turn on the fixed football games. If you’re at a Thanksgiving, and actually asked to give thanks, then you ought to be able to think of something to be appreciative of. Your health. Your children. Your grandchildren. The love of your spouse. The blessings of a nice home and enough personal possessions to lead a comfortable life.

I don’t know what they do at a Friendsgiving. I don’t plan on ever attending one. Maybe they pray to the goddess of Mother Nature. Or just flip the crucifix upside down and worship Satan. Or just scoff at the idea of God, like they scoff at their own biological families. I wonder how many people wear yarmulkes at a Friendsgiving? I’m sure there’s dysfunction in non-Irish families, but I think that the cultural messaging is directed primarily at the gentiles. What does it say about you that you can’t tolerate a three hour visit with the people who brought you into the world, who raised and cared for you? How bad could that possibly be? While I’m sure the White racist Pilgrims were horribly insensitive to the native Americans at the first Thanksgiving, the holiday serves a good purpose. Thanking God for what you have, and consuming a wonderful repast with your loved ones. You don’t even have to mention Donald Trump. And you certainly don’t have to go to a Friendsgiving.