"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Sandy Shea
13h

My dad was an ardent anti-seat belt guy. Ex-army, a lawyer who could read Greek and speak Latin, he had tattoos on his arms, and swore like a sailor.

Well, in his later years he was 77, on oxygen, and being driven around by his 75 year old wife, Patti. Well,they got stopped for not having their seat belts on. Patti, who was Irish and not afraid to say a thing or two, lit into that officer, talking about how a seat belt might restrict my dad's breathing and couldn't the officer see how foolish he looked, etc. The officer asked why she hadn't been using her belt. Without a pause she said, "well obviously, if we crash I want us to go together."

The cop shook his head and left.

Silvia Rousseva
13h

A small correction: much as I decry the Evangelical obsession with Israel, I can honestly say that Evangelicals were the only organized group of some sort that questioned COVID 'measures': they discussed the questionable vaccine, they wanted to go to church, they understood isolation was not good for anyone's health, they questioned the effectiveness of masks, etc. During the psycho-pandemic I used to listen to American Family Radio and found myself in agreement with them on everything except their unquestioning support for the demonic, parasitic tumor in the Middle East.

