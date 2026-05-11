"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Shnarkle Von Barkle's avatar
Shnarkle Von Barkle
5d

Being ignored by legacy media today should always be viewed as a compliment. Mainstream media no longer wants real people. They cater to fakes and frauds. I loved watching Real People. It picked up the baton where Candid Camera left off. I didn't watch much television back then and watch even less now, so the only thing I remember about Real People was about a guy who would play the violin in a public restroom. It might have been in a park, but the classic line at the end of the segment was something like, "That was a beautiful movement."

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Wendy Lee Hermance's avatar
Wendy Lee Hermance
5dEdited

Thank you for introducing those of us who had not heard of John Barbour to him. In the important ways, kindness, enthusiasm, a fonte of wild ideas - you seem just like him. Let’s hope you live well even a little longer than John did.

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