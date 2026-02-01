"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Turnbull's avatar
Robert Turnbull
12h

You have broken my heart. Life can be so unfair. You are a good man, something our current world has too few of.

Blessings

Robert

Reply
Share
3 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Jeanne McSherry's avatar
Jeanne McSherry
12h

Your compassion and abundance of love for Janet, Denise and for life itself, is palpable and extremely moving. Thank you and bless your loving heart

Reply
Share
2 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
256 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Donald Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture