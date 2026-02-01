My sister Janet died on January 27, my daughter’s birthday. Four days later, at 4:03 am, the world lost one of its incomparable souls, my special niece Denise. Neither was unexpected, as they’d been going back and forth to rehabs and hospitals for over six months. But the unreal timing turned the grief for Janet into grief for both of them.

My sister was born fifteen years before me, in 1941. Before World War II started. She was like a second mother to me when I was little, and some of my earliest memories are of being with her. Sitting in a booth at a barbecue place. Watching her friend’s parrot fly around her house. She introduced me to rock and roll, before I even entered elementary school. I watched American Bandstand with her as a very hip four year old. She worked at a bank, and would always bring me home some little toy. As she liked to say, “I was just fascinated by you.” I idolized her. She married at just nineteen, as women tended to do in those days. She married a man who unfortunately became an irresponsible drinker, and after having four kids in quick succession (they called them “stairsteps”), she was overwhelmed. I spent a lot of time at her house, and because I was closer in age to them, her children became more like my siblings than she was. I was like a big brother to them, instead of a much younger brother to her.

Janet endured a lot of adversity in the first twenty five years of her marriage. Constant financial worries, and early health concerns which were an unfortunate sign of things to come. Through it all, she was invariably positive. I never saw her lose her temper. She certainly was never angry with me. I like to think she thought I was as wonderful as I thought she was. I admired her for dealing with such circumstances with a smile, and an unbreakable love for her very flawed husband. If what she felt for him wasn’t true love, I don’t know what is. Then, in 1968, her fifth child was born. Denise Marie was what we were indelicately told was a “mongoloid.” As an eleven year old, I had no idea what this meant. But I knew Denise was different. Her eyes were slightly slanted, and everyone seemed sad after the birth. I heard lots of talk about “putting her away” somewhere where she “belonged.” Later, I learned that nearly all the older members of my family were urging her to give Denise up. It would be too much of a burden for her.

But Janet didn’t listen to them. She kept Denise, and hugged her as hard as she could. Her husband started to straighten up and fly right, as he was deeply affected by Denise. Janet’s oldest child Vincent was saying yesterday at the hospital that Denise was sent as a special gift to them, and her essential goodness served to inspire them both. Denise wound up inspiring us all. I stopped saying the word “retard” as soon as I understood what being a “mongoloid” meant. Eventually, the word “mongoloid” was replaced by the kinder sounding Down Syndrome. Denise was what they referred to as “high functioning.” She wound up attending regular high school, albeit it in smaller, separate classes. She participated for years in the Special Olympics, throwing the discuss and the shotput. I volunteered in the Special Olympics a few times, and it was wonderful to see all those smiling faces, high fiving and hugging everyone. They all thought they’d won. They all celebrated. It was such a gratifying experience.

Denise rode a bus to work for decades, even transferring along the way, and also rode the subway by herself. As I’ve noted, this is something I would almost certainly never be able to do, given my often astonishingly bad sense of direction. Because of my sister’s affection for gambling, Denise spent a lot of time in bingo parlors and casinos. She was really in her element there, because that was were my sister felt most comfortable. Janet endured such misfortune in too many other aspects of life, that it seemed supernatural how she became a veritable good luck charm in gambling settings. I lost track of how many large jackpots she won at bingo, or how many times she won large amounts on slot machines. And Denise was right there with her, winning large amounts of money, too. We had countless wonderful times at Atlantic City, New Jersey, where I watched Janet radiate a real glow. The environment suited her. She always had enough “comps” to ensure that we never had to pay for any food.

I had meant to write a tribute exclusively for my sister. Janet definitely deserves that. But I didn’t count on Denise going only a few days after her, so this became a tribute to both of them. That’s probably appropriate, because they were entwined together. When you have a child like Denise, you know you’re never going to experience the Empty Nest Syndrome. Denise wasn’t going to be married, or have children, or be able to live independently. So after the other five kids left the nest, the three of them were there, in that little house that my sister somehow managed to raise six children in, with only one bathroom. Janet’s husband Vince died in August, which I think really triggered everything. Janet and Vince were married for almost 65 years. He was hearty and strong, and was the primary caregiver for both of them. No one expected him to go before Janet. Or Denise. I don’t think either of them ever recovered from that. I’m not sure Denise understood, and it would have been hard to explain it to her.

Janet suffered from a variety of physical ailments. Multiple Sclerosis. A-fib- a really scary condition where your heart rate just goes haywire without warning. She was rushed to the emergency room repeatedly because of that. She was in constant pain, especially from her psoriatic arthritis. She never really returned to full strength after falling and breaking her hip at the wake for my other sister Joyce’s husband, who died on Denise’s birthday. Just like my brother Ricky would a few years later. When Janet died on my daughter’s birthday, it made it even harder to take. My father had died on Denise’s younger brother’s Stevie’s birthday in 1977. What is it with all this strange connection between birthdays and death? Is there a message there? I don’t know, but you can’t help but wonder. Not everyone in my family has my faith, but I prefer to think a spiritual message was being sent, because it defies all the odds.

I learned so much from Denise. As Janet so wisely used to say, “She taught me more than I could ever teach her.” My sister endured all the cold hearted children, and adults, who would call Denise a “retard.” The kids who would see her playing in the front yard, and try to get her to take off her clothes. The old couple in the grocery store that Denise kept trying to make friends with (she would go up to everyone and greet them with, “Hi, I’m Denise”), who my sister finally admonished by saying, “You know, she’s not contagious. She just wanted to be friendly.” This is why I can’t stand the “R” word. Call me a snowflake. If you’ve ever had someone you love that isn’t “normal,” you’ll understand. And it’s also another reason why I continue to be such a fan of the Kennedys. JFK’s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver started the Special Olympics, and changed the way people like Denise are perceived. It's not hyperbole to call them “special.” I stopped thinking they were flawed. They are blessings.

Denise changed my life. She is one of the most influential figures I have ever met. I was honestly scared of her when she was born. I didn’t understand her much better than all the oldsters who wanted her shut away from the world did. When I started dating my wife, she helped me to see Denise in a different light. She bonded with her immediately, and Denise was crazy about her. Denise had so many cute expressions. “Take me a break.” “You bother me a lot, drive me up the wall.” She wouldn’t say, “me, too,” she’d say “me, four.” She’d remember something that happened recently with, “Remember, a long, long time ago?” She was very affectionate and emotional. She loved General Hospital. And The Dukes of Hazard. She even met some people from the show. She loved word searches and twirling pencils. She was fascinated by one dollar bills, and would rather have them than hundreds. She was obsessed with napkins. She loved Reese’s peanut butter cups and Slurpees. She lit up at the very word “Bingo!”

While Denise was still herself to some degree, she would introduce me to anybody who walked into her room at the rehab center as, “This is my uncle.” She would often say, “Hello, my uncle,” or “Hello, my brother,” instead of our names. She could read facial expressions with a keen sense of perception, and would frequently gravitate to someone she knew was most uncomfortable around her, and try to win them over with her charm and charisma. And she always did. Denise loved “good looking” guys, and had a couple of memorable boyfriends. She was fascinated with the movies Dirty Dancing and Footloose, and loved to say “I’ve had the time of my life.” She was always trying to sneak an extra Diet Coke in behind her watchful parents’ backs. She would often open the conversation with, “I’ve got good news,” which would usually be “I lost two pounds.” Denise lost about 80 pounds during those long months in uncaring facilities. Janet lost nearly as much. They both just refused to eat.

I’m looking at every number I see now, and thinking like Janet did. She’d find symbolism in random license plates, and declare, “I’m playing that number” in the lottery. And she’d win an incredible percentage of the time. The connections she drew, the significance she saw in various numbers, was beyond me. But that was uniquely Janet. I didn’t know anyone else who pronounced certain words like Janet. For instance, she would say stripED pants. Or TyLENol. She cried and laughed easily. She loved the word paraphernalia. She was loud, but had to be because all the rest of us were loud, too. You had to speak up to be heard. She weathered storm after storm without any outward scars. Look at the top picture I posted here- that was in 2019; Janet looked pretty damn good for 78! But the past few years, especially after COVID, impacted her appearance. She became scared of falling, because she’d fallen too many times. She didn’t want to go anywhere, and had become pretty much a recluse.

I’m crying as I write this. But just as I did after my brother Ricky died, I feel compelled to write and talk about it. It’s cathartic for me. Mark Twain, who it must be remembered was a notorious nonbeliever, once said, “Why is it we laugh at weddings and cry at funerals? Is it because we are not the ones involved?” Both of my parents were obsessed with death, and I grew up hearing far too many conversations about it. Denise couldn’t stand the mention of it. “I hate that word,” she would say. I hate it, too. Especially after what has happened this week. Far too much death at one time. As bad as that rehab center was, with its insensitive and incompetent staff, I looked forward to going there, because Denise was inside. I’ll miss setting up the FaceTime sessions between Denise and Janet. Janet was actually Denise’s roommate at the rehab center for a while, which made visiting a lot more convenient. I watched football games with her there, and once we sang the old song Sugar Shack together.

It’s been an extremely difficult eight months. I watched Denise gradually go from one of the happiest people on earth to being grouchy and often unresponsive. My heart broke for her, trying to fathom how she must be feeling, as she struggled to comprehend all that had happened in such a short time. Her entire life was completely overturned, and she just couldn’t process it all. We obviously couldn’t adequately explain it to her. I sensed that she was losing the will to live, and the last few times I saw Janet, it was obvious that she just couldn’t fight any more. Both of them were fighters, and they needed each other. All the potential post-rehab plans for both of them seem like ancient history now. We worked closely with the few good people at the rehab, who seemed to care about Denise. However, after she was rushed to the hospital, they never inquired about her. But most importantly, Janet and Denise were fortunate to have a large family who deeply loved them. Not everyone does.

Janet was found unresponsive on January 27, at the small hospice center she’d just been moved to. There wasn’t much time to consider what would happen with Denise, as she seemed to go downhill from that moment on. It was like she somehow realized her mother was gone. The family made the decision to withdraw life support from Denise, and she held on for more hours than they expected. She was always very close with my daughter, who was on vacation, but was able to rush from the airport and be by her side, holding her hand to the end. Actually, like many people, Denise waited to die, until my daughter and the other loved ones there left to get coffee. They were only gone for a few moments. Just long enough for Denise to pass on by herself. The fact that this happens so often strengthens my belief that something beyond our comprehension is at work. The hand of God. At any rate, my daughter reassured me (I couldn’t stand watching it happen) that she went peacefully at 4:03 am on January 31.

Janet never knew what it was like to be rich or healthy. She was kind and generous to a fault, and never hurt anybody in her life. I don’t know why she was so sick for so long. I believe she was like a PTSD victim, because she battled misfortune, and dealt with nonstop drama, as much as any soldier on the battlefield. She survived a war. She appeared to be near the end when I saw her earlier this month, staring blankly and just grunting. Then, she suddenly blurted out, very loudly, “Donnie is great!” I’m convinced Janet did that for me, as she did so many other kind things for me. She knew I was hurting watching her suffer, and she gave me something that really comforted me. I hope she knew how great I thought she was. She rallied a bit after that day, and the last time I saw her was four days before she died. Again, she was really out of it, but when I left, she said, “I love you.” She knew I needed to hear that. She also told me, “Don’t forget her,” as if I could ever forget Denise.

Like untold billions before them, Janet and Denise passed on without this cockeyed world missing a beat. But to those of us who knew and loved them, that world has come to a standstill. My life has a huge hole in it. I won’t be going to the rehab center, and trying to get Denise to eat, ever again. I won’t get to chit chat, as Denise used to call it, with Janet, ever again. I won’t get to hear Janet’s latest, very personal family drama. I won’t see any of Janet’s wild and colorful clothing again. I won’t see Denise wearing purple, her favorite color. They won’t be coming through our door again, as they did for so many family celebrations. Denise was the most joyful person I knew. She had a great life. As she might say, it was damn good. I don’t know what I did to have the blessings I’ve been given, but I know that Janet did nothing to experience the trials and tribulations she had. But I have great faith, and am confident they are in a better place. And I’m eternally grateful that they were both an integral part of my life.