"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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John Bottomley's avatar
John Bottomley
Jul 5, 2021

Thought provoking, as always. I never looked at Lincoln under that particular lens, although I did know he was a man thrust into a position and reacted, not acted.

But to put another spin on your taxation without representation thought - whereas I, too, grew up in N. Virginia (High School was GCM in Falls Church - hopefully not renamed!), I've lived outside the US for about 25 years now. Yes, I can still vote in Virginia but does anyone thing Virginia Congressmen and Senators care about constituents living aboard? I speak mostly about the egregious global taxation of the US Govt (along with that democratic champion of Eritria) of it's citizens.

By most estimates, there are 7 million of us Americans living abroad. To have to file - and pay - US taxes when we receive ZERO benefit is true taxation without representation.

Whereas I'm not sure how the founding fathers would view this small sliver of an issue, I do believe that one's taxes should go to one's community first and foremost. It's hard to see how my money sent to the USG is used judiciously and effectively....

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kenny mac
Jun 7, 2023

i went to local hospital for a condition with bmy lungs basicaly to have them give me Predisone.have found out that this is the only thing that provides any releif . Well sure enough they come first with their covid test suprise its positive . Wicket nurse who administered the test tride to shove the cutip into my brain had to forceably stop her .Went in on FRiday my wife could not visit me the Hospitalist docter said on Saturday I would be discharged on Sunday and left ,later another docter came through and I heard him say to nurse Remidisal .Fortunetly I had a good knowlege of this drug that kills over fifty percent of those who take it. Those who live ussally have had their kidneys destroyed also damages the liver so if you are one of the recipient your probally better if you do die. Here comes the horrer story Inford nurse I did not want treament my sister over the phone recorded my wishes this is around four pm .Everyone was aware of my wishes about seven pm I was lightly sleeping when a nurse entered the room with a vial to inject into interveneous bag ask her what she was doing . She stoped and said Oh I forgot byou did not want this Ill just take it back . If I had not woken up she would have killed me. Forced my self to keep aware the rest nof night I will never go back .I feel very fortunet to be alive today dont trust them dont listen to them , if they had pulled off thier deceivery they would have gotten 55 thousand for the remidisil alone .To end this when I returned home we have some of those home test took it negative not once did they listen to me and never adressed the reson I went in the first place .

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