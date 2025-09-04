Donald Trump’s second presidency has been on a downward spiral ever since he exploded at a question regarding the Epstein List, and started calling it a Democratic Party “hoax.” His Justice Department told the public, presumably with a straight face, that there was no Epstein List. Move along, nothing to see here.

Since I last wrote about our Giant Orange hero, he attempted to deflect criticism of the Epstein List comments ( with Trump becoming perhaps the world’s first Epstein Denier), and his Attorney General suddenly started talking smack about another of our beloved presidents, Barack Obama. Supposedly, Obama was about to be charged with treason, or something like that. Not sure which of the horrific acts they were going to prosecute him for; I heard nothing about the murder of a wedding party in Yemen, for instance, but there was a lot to choose from. But there the story ends. As it always does. File it with the $5,000 DOGE refund, or the dismantling of the IRS. You don’t have to be black pilled to understand that Obama is not going to be prosecuted any more than income taxes for those earning under $200,000 are going to be abolished (another of the countless populist Trumpenstein proposals).

But recently, rumors have begun to circulate that Donald Trump is a very sick man. Very, very sick. Those who make predictions, unlike me, have claimed he only has six months or so to live. This cyber diagnosis is based primarily on long range closeups of his swollen ankles and mysterious makeup on his hand. Sounds pretty serious to me. Some even have suggested he’s already dead, and been replaced by a clone. Now, it would admittedly be hard to find a clone like that; with unique orangish skin and the most creative hairdo in the history of politics. It is unknown if this clone is equipped with the orange micro-penis that millions of devoted haters insists that he must have. No Trump duplicate can be without it. This clone has done a pretty good job of mimicking Trump’s head shaking oratory. He/It can repeat the same phrase over and over again, and say “unbelievable” every other word, just as well as the original. Who knows? Maybe the clone will be better at keeping promises.

We’ve been down this rabbit hole before. When Jimmy Carter was president, one of the more interesting left-wing “conspiracy theorists,” Peter Beter, insisted that he’d been replaced shortly after the election. His evidence revolved around Carter abruptly parting his hair on the other side. Well, maybe he thought it looked more presidential? There were many allegations about Joe Biden. He, too, was said to be dead, dying, or cloned. To be fair, he provided a lot of ammunition for such accusations; shaking hands with empty air, wandering aimlessly like a lost patient at the local rest home, and speaking even more incomprehensibly than Trump ever has. During the 2016 primaries, predictions were that Hillary Clinton was deathly ill. There were pictures of her being rushed into an ambulance. When she seemed to recover fully from her near death experience, it was suggested that she, too, had been replaced by a clone. Or maybe executed at Gizmo. I get confused sometimes.

You’re going to have these kinds of theories when your leaders become as old as ours are. Trump is 79, and Biden is even older. Has Trump been wearing a catheter bag? Did Biden crap his pants? Or maybe that was Trump. Perhaps both of them. A female world leader was recently photographed figuratively holding her nose while sitting next to Trump. Of course, this was because his Depends hadn’t been changed. You have to admit that Trump has quite a spring in his step for a guy his age, who is saddled by both a catheter and an adult diaper. This would seemingly interfere with his ability to have that affair with the much younger, hard core Zionist Laura Loomer. Which we were assured some months ago was definitely happening. Well, maybe his Depends didn’t smell as bad then. Why has Trump continually been connected to this kind of stuff? Remember the whole imaginary “golden showers” dossier?

Regardless, someone who looks and sounds just like Trump has been doing some pretty non-MAGA things lately. His whole law enforcement fetish has exploded now, with the National Guard patrolling Washington, D.C., and supposedly doing what the police there couldn’t or wouldn’t do. You could perhaps make a case for that, given that until Home Rule was established in 1973, our nation’s capital was run by the federal government. But now Trump is talking about Chicago, and then perhaps other cities that are crime ridden. Not because of Democrats on a nonstop crime spree, as gutless conservative “influencers” would describe it, but because of Black thugs on a nonstop crime spree. For the country’s most renowned “racist,” Trump does a remarkable job of restraining himself from identifying the racial minority group that is responsible for all of the street crime in Washington, D.C. And Chicago, for that matter. Well, I suppose they probably are Democrats as well.

Today, stories are breaking saying that Trump is proclaiming that his tariffs could replace income taxes. Again. He did say this before, after all. It was somewhere between ending the IRS and scrapping the Department of Education. Which is still up and running, I believe. I wonder if he’s more serious this time. I’m still waiting for those new factories to be constructed here. You know, to provide a bit of domestic industry to compete with the foreign products that are being tariffed. Maybe Tulsi Gabbard will now hold a second press conference, as she did over a month ago, to announce the imminent arrest of Barack Obama. I guess it all depends on the meaning of the word “imminent.” I can’t even speculate on what RFK, Jr. is really doing. What poisons have been removed from the food and water? What exactly is the truth about his efforts on vaccines? Maybe I should check with Rabbi Shmuley.

Other America First things Trumpenstein is doing include burying a study showing a link between alcohol and cancer. That’s odd, given Trump’s very vocal teetotaling lifestyle. Imagine what he’d do with a study linking cancer to his precious Diet Coke. And Trump is digging in deeper on his inexplicable Epstein stance. His Epstein Denial shown through clearly as he reacted to the disclosure efforts of Congress’s best member, Thomas Massie (who Trump, of course, loathes) by declaring, “This is a Democrat hoax that never ends…they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been president." Just who is that supposed to appeal to? It’s almost as if Trump is an actor, hired to play the part of a fake populist rebel, and is now bizarrely trying to make himself look guilty. You could refer to it as the Trumpenstein Project.

Trump has also been mysteriously mentioning heaven a lot lately. He said recently, “I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.” Say what you will about him, but no other president has ever talked like this. In 1990, Trump told Playboy magazine in an interview, “I don’t believe in reincarnation- heaven or hell- but we go someplace.” Not exactly the sentiments of a real Christian, but how many loud Christians walk the walk? I’m sure his most faithful MAGA backers could rationalize this, not to mention all the other un-Christian debris from his past. Can the email being mentioned on conspiracy forums, which begins with “I want to try to make it to heaven,” and closes with “Send $15,” possibly be real? This whole grifter aspect of Trumpenstein’s character has really gotten out of control. Like Jim Carrey’s wild overacting.

The dead and/or dying Trump came back strong recently on his Truth Social platform, where he reigns supreme. He posted several humorous memes, of Chris Christie sumo wrestling, Adam Schiff with an elongated neck, and Gavin Newsome about to step into the ring with Trump, who was wearing a garish championship belt. Now, that’s the Trump we’ve come to know and love! If you’re not going to drain the swamp, or deport millions, or bring the troops home, or finally upgrade our infrastructure, at least give us some laughs. Going into five years with Trump as president, that’s the best you’re going to get. Acerbic “fake news” type zingers. When he does do something, it isn’t anything good. Like how his administration recently arranged for an Israeli pedophile to be whisked back to the land of yarmulkes and menorahs. Much quicker than an illegal who has committed violent crimes gets deported.

While he has stubbornly refused to admit how deadly his “warp speed” vaccine has been, and has maintained that it “saved millions,” Trump has now abruptly demanded that Phizer release its COVID data to the public. If Trump has suddenly seen the light, it would only demonstrate that he is perhaps as dumb as those with TDS believe he is. Even “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me, you can’t get fooled again” Dubya couldn’t look quite that stupid. Meanwhile, Trump has yet to ask his handler Bibi Netanyahu to release the American child from Florida, who has been held in custody by our greatest ally for six months. Well, his name is Mohammed, so he’s probably part of the Hamas Youth Corps. What else could he be? Trump also ordered the recent destruction of a boat from Venezuela, killing eleven people. The government says the boat was carrying drugs. “The president has the right to eliminate immediate threats to the United States,” explained Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Little Marco.

In other news, Trumpenstein oversaw the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a country club style prison, more befitting her status as a Mossad agent who helped Jeffrey Epstein traffic underage girls to powerful figures who were never on that List that doesn’t exist. One of the Epstein victim’s lawyers claims that Trump was trying to secretly bring down Epstein in 2009. Being Trumpenstein, he then appointed the guy who made sure Epstein wasn’t held accountable, Alex Acosta, as his Secretary of Labor. And he even ordered very loud planes to be flown overhead during the Epstein victims’ press conference a few days ago. That’s how he rolls. It’s a Trumpenstein thing, you wouldn’t understand. Trumpenstein will almost certainly pardon Ghislaine, after she provides no information regarding the men she trafficked the girls to. And was convicted for. Ghislaine may not be a Black rapper, but she is an Israeli asset. If there’s one thing Trumpenstein likes more than Black rappers, it’s Israel.

I was talking to an ICE agent yesterday at IHOP. Every Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day there, with fifty percent off the entire menu. The oldsters were bopping around in their walkers like kids in a candy shop. Or unnamed elitists on Epstein’s Lolita Island. Anyway, the ICE agent told me they really are deporting a lot of people. So, maybe I’m wrong. Would an ICE agent lie? In an IHOP, on Senior Citizens Day? I’d really like some updates. An all points bulletin for the missing DOGE. I can understand Trumpenstein promising to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict on his first day was as meaningless as all his broken promises from his first term in the White House. But can he at least stop sending Ukraine any more taxpayer money? He did throw Zelinskyy out of the White House, remember. That wasn’t part of the act, was it? I’m still waiting for the first government agency to be eliminated. Even USAID remains.

In the photo above, Tulsi Gabbard is giving Trump the kind of look every man would love to get from her. That’s hard core adoration. RFK, Jr., who recently did more push ups and pull ups than any seventy year old has ever done before, has shown that kind of loyalty to Trump as well. I had high hopes for those two; Tulsi and RFK, Jr. I don’t really know the truth about what they’ve done so far in office, if anything. Tulsi was supposed to be launching a cleanup of the still active Operation Mockingbird program from the CIA. That was probably right before she announced that Obama was about to don an orange jacket and thrill the Right with a perp walk. Has RFK, Jr. mentioned GMO products since he took office? Or high fructose corn syrup? They’re still better than any White House cabinet officials I’ve ever seen. I think. It’s hard to get anything done when you have that pesky AIPAC handler shadowing you.

It feels as if the Trumpenstein Project is in the final act. This doesn’t mean I believe he’s dead, or dying, or been replaced by a really lifelike clone. There’s just this sense that the sun is setting on the MAGA movement. But he still has almost three and a half years left in his second turn in the Oval Office. Maybe he’ll just go total Lame Duck; with his Epstein Denial and full embracement of the Police State, it already feels that way. I don’t know how many faithful he has left. Many millions, I suppose. Perhaps still a majority of those who voted for him. Maybe they look at the alternatives, which are admittedly very, very bad. And none of them can share a meme like Trumpenstein. Perhaps there is yet another act in the production, where Trump peddles a bit of populism again. Or it is really over. The fat Victoria’s Secret model has sung. An ailing Trump might have to give up his beloved McDonald’s. There’s no telling what that might do to an already collapsing economy.