"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luke's avatar
Luke
2d

Been looking for about a year Don. It’s a bitch out there. I go on LinkedIn and about 90% of the jobs fitting my experience and pay (tech sales) have 100+ applicants. When I had my LinkedIn Premium ($45 mo) I could see the actual number. I have seen the job app numbers in the thousands. I usually don’t apply unless it’s below 100.

Fortunately, I don’t have any immediate family. I have also been fortunate enough to put aside money when I was making it. I can always sell my house and other investments if necessary. Hoping like hell to avoid doing that though.

I can tell you this; I have no confidence the situation is improving. That being said, have you seen how great the stock market is doing Don? 🤭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
2d

This is just so f---ed up. I am old and it's hard to bear what I see happening to the young people. A fine and truthful article, thank you Mr Jeffries

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Donald Jeffries
146 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Donald Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture