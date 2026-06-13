"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
1d

There is paranoia and there is justifiable suspicion. I discern these "Data Centers" to ultimately have a far more sinister purpose than just data accumulation and storage as that is already effectuated on devices a tiny fraction of the size and power. I theorize that they will ultimately be converted into cyber mass killing machines. Precisely how they can interface them with humans to accomplish that purpose I can't say but I'm certain the technology for it already exists. They have a timetable for bringing it out. Hell, the military had the internet in the 1960s, several decades before the public even knew about it. With "Data Center" exterminators, the oligarchic swine that control this cesspit called a world can cull the herd in far greater numbers and far less time than any mass vaccination program. The ultimate grim reaper. An exemplary and highly disturbing article, Don, thank you.

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
1d

I was 13 when I read 1984 and I took it to heart. I fully expected to see it happen and I have. I have told so many people through the years that it was happening but I never felt a meeting of the minds. I've told so many people to read that book. I very much doubt if they did. As I've been told so often, " I just want to be happy. I don't want to think about that." I know what is happening inasmuch as we are living in a police state and much worse is coming. Just showing up at a medical appointment is now infuriating. It's like being admitted into a prison. And you're likely to be executed while you're there.

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