Wikipedia tells us that a data center is “a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. Data centers are critical infrastructure for the storage and processing of information, and they support the global financial system….and artificial intelligence.”

Data centers are being constructed now on a scale never seen before. These big, beautiful data centers have been described as “foundational to how modern society functions.” And, like so many other nefarious things, they are said to be vital to national security. This would be the same society that is so concerned about national security they left the southern border completely open for decades, and are now hot and heavy to merge our military together with that of another nation. In January, 2025, our beloved former President Biden signed an executive order on Advancing United States Leadership in Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure, with a decided emphasis on AI’s central role in shaping the economy and our national defense. This order triggered the development of “domestic AI infrastructure,” visibly represented by large-scale data centers. We have to “ensure U.S. economic competitiveness,” after all. It’s not like building factories and reviving domestic industry would do that.

So who is paying for all these data centers? That’s a bit unclear, as you might expect. We do know that Google invested $40 billion just in Texas for AI and new data centers. One report said Microsoft was planning to spend $80 billion on the same thing in 2025. Something called Digital Realty operates more than 300 data centers worldwide. All we know is that it’s a “real estate investment trust.” A company owned by a Dubai billionaire friend of Donald Trump is kicking in $20 billion. The U.S. worked out some kind of “investment agreement” with Saudi Arabia that amounts to $600 billion. Taxpayers are kept in the dark about lucrative data center subsidies, and one source claims we are paying about $1 million for every data center job created. In Israel, Larry Ellison’s Oracle is building a new data center that takes up nine stories. Underground. For “security” reasons. “Experts” warn that “anti-Israel protesters” are among those objecting to all these new data centers.

As always, the Zionist connection is prominent. In a remarkably revealing recent speech, “AI researcher” Dr. Maya Ackerman told the American Jewish Committee, “instead of trying to control the whole world, and trying to somehow manage what’s happening in this big blob of Wikipedia and social media, we can go directly to the companies with clear technical and advocacy solutions. For the first time, there is a path to correcting the digital world.” I’m certainly no “AI researcher,” but I think the lovely Zionist is confessing to an Israeli desire to control the world here. Just imagine if an Iranian “AI researcher” said this. Or a Russian. Bari Weiss would be up in arms. Jerry Seinfeld might cheer a little less loudly at the next Knicks game. Clearly, there is a powerful consortium pushing for these data centers, and an expansion of AI. In my state of Virginia, over 600 new data centers have been, or are being built. Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger is ecstatic about that. But so are Trumpenstein and his cult.

I worked in Information Systems for nearly thirty years, in three different data centers. So my knowledge of data centers is limited to what they historically were. Companies, or government agencies, would utilize a data center to store the data specific to their company or agency. So these sudden super data centers baffle me. One in Utah is said to be envisioned as twice the size of Manhattan. What? How many servers would that require? And what data in Utah is being stored? No particular company built it. No special government agency did. So what is its purpose? What is the purpose of the over 600 data centers springing up in Virginia? Was that much of the state really offline, to require 600 new data centers? Shouldn’t someone be asking these questions? What else could they be used for, other than nefarious AI monitoring? If they’re not for surveillance, explain what they are for. Whose data are they storing, and why is there so much of it? Where was all this data before?

While few of our illustrious leaders are opposing this Orwellian expansion of AI technology, local opposition blocked some 48 new data centers in 2025. Famed whistleblower Erin Brockavitch has been reinvigorated and has introduced a map tracking data centers across the country. Communities are complaining about the cost of the infrastructure, and the usage of crucial resources like water and electricity. In 2010, there were 310 data centers across the country. By 2024, the number had quadrupled, and they are now exploding everywhere. Environmental activists like Greta Thunberg seem unconcerned with the massive “carbon footprint” these super sized data centers will have. It remains to be seen whether Americans can, for once, mount an effective grassroots movement to stop these data centers, which can serve no traditional IT purpose. It’s not just “conspiracy theorists” who understand that all this new “data” can only be the personal information of American citizens.

Last July, President Trumpenstein signed an Executive Order to facilitate the rapid and efficient buildout of data center infrastructure. Well, at least he’s interested in some kind of infrastructure. He sure isn’t interested in upgrading our roads, bridges, and power grids. Trumpenstein delighted his cult by removing Biden’s DEI and climate requirements. Promises kept. Trump signed his first Executive Order on AI in 2019, when he established national AI research institutes. He would later sign another Executive Order to advance AI education for America’s youth. It’s for the children. Trump summoned his big tech cronies to the White House to sign a pledge to provide their own power to their data centers. Trump’s broken promise to cut electricity costs in half resulted instead in an average increase of 6 percent in 2025. But the details of Trump’s “deal” remain secret, even from Republican supporters. It’s a “pass the bill first, then we’ll read it thing,” you wouldn’t understand.

So here we have Trumpenstein and the Republicans, pushing hard for this rapid deployment of big, beautiful data centers, while the Democrats support it wholeheartedly. Think of it as military intervention in another country. A banker bailout. Or a congressional pay raise. Bipartisanship at its worst. Trump, like the man of the people he is, was anxious to rollback AI regulations. It’s not like AI could be used for any nefarious purpose. It’s not like countless films and books have been based on the robots/artificial technology takes over and rules the stupid, mouth breathing humans plotline. No one’s seen that movie before. You’d think that, with how successful all the decades of indoctrination has been, this scenario would trigger a lot of fear and anger. The public should know this plot by now. It’s not like it ever ends well. AI never turns out to be our friend. Maybe that’s what we’re seeing in the local protests. You could even call them tiny ripples of hope.

Polls seem to show that more than two thirds of people oppose these potentially liberty-threatening data centers. The people rarely show such good sense. They did just return Lindsey Graham to office, after all. So maybe more tiny ripples of hope. Time magazine called it a “populist backlash.” I’d love to think there was a populist backlash over some part of all this crime and corruption. Much as the political support for AI data centers is bipartisan, so is the opposition on the part of the public. The New York Times called it “the most bipartisan issue since beer.” The Washington Post acknowledged that the people are irate about these “energy guzzling behemoths,” but attempted to rationalize, state controlled media-style, the disconnect between the “representatives” and those who keep irrationally voting for them. Of course, they can’t do that, but nobody reads those newspapers anymore, anyhow. You can’t really have a “populist backlash” without a free press. Which we obviously don’t have.

Two politicians who have pushed back on the data centers are Bernie Sanders and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now I don’t trust either one of them, but their opposition here is notable. Global spending on these big, beautiful data centers is predicted to top $7 trillion by 2030. But as usual, the elite have a backup plan. Tiny “data centers” which can be installed in individual homes are now being pushed as well. The same questions apply here; just why would any home need a tiny “data center,” and exactly what “data” would be involved? Just as no one delineates what the big, beautiful data centers will be doing, that isn’t being done now, no one bothers to share what an individual homeowner “data center” would do. What else could it do, other than monitor individuals and families? A home security system on steroids. Tracking internet usage. Television viewing. Music listening. Phone conversations. Personal conversations. Energy use. Is that something anyone would want?

These big, beautiful data centers are the culmination of decades of government destroying our civil liberties. Drunk Driving checkpoints (i.e., unconstitutional roadblocks) and SWAT team raids that obliterated the Fourth Amendment. The Patriot Act. Free Speech Zones. Hate Speech, which is Thought Crime. The Supreme Court has ruled that the police are under no obligation to protect the public. They have also ruled that police can use ignorance of the law as a defense. But the public can’t. Think about that- “law enforcement” doesn’t have to know the laws it enforces. As a lifelong Thought Criminal, I was ranting about the MADD-inspired roadblocks, and the militarized police, almost fifty years ago. Very few were listening. We allowed this. We built this, to paraphrase the beloved Barack Obama. It’s nice to see some people out there protesting the data centers, but why didn’t they protest the Patriot Act? They were too busy waving the flag and chanting, “USA! USA!”

The Left protests voter identification laws, claiming they’re “racist.” But they didn’t protest when the Patriot Act authorized government to access lots of formerly protected private information. And very few even supported Edward Snowden, when he revealed the extensive NSA spying on American citizens. Many thought he was a traitor, including Donald Trump, who prefers to pardon Black rappers who never supported him. Whistleblowers like Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Julian Assange were not supported by a majority of the people. Lesser known whistleblowers lose their jobs, and sometimes their families, for exposing corruption. I’ve interviewed a lot of them. Most high school students of my generation were required to read 1984 or Brave New World in English class. The society we’ve allowed to be built stands as a bleak testament to their lack of reading comprehension. Does the U.S. population need literal posters of Big Brother to understand what’s going on?

As I’ve stated many times, few Americans really believe in free speech. They only want to protect the speech they agree with, and are perfectly fine with prosecuting those who say things that “offend” them. Fewer still know what the Fourth Amendment even is, and even if they did, they wouldn’t care enough to protect it. There are lots of Second Amendment advocates, but as the unconstitutional COVID lockdown showed, they aren’t inspired enough to use it when the situation warrants it. Just let them hunt deer and target shoot. Their guns are meant for animals and skeet, not for protection from tyranny. The ACLU no longer cares about civil liberties, and few others ever did. I used to be part of the smallest minority group in the world- the Trump Agnostics- but as a civil libertarian, I am still in very select company. I don’t think we could fill an average sized family room. Think of us as one of Hillary Clinton’s laughable campaign “rallies.”

What irks me the most, and should irk all Americans, is how quickly these data centers burst upon the scene. How nothing was explained about their purpose, or why there has been such such a tremendous expansion of “data” since I left the IT world so unceremoniously in 2018. They just are. They’re big and beautiful. We “need” them. True, we didn’t “need” them before, but we really “need” them now. We won’t tell you why we “need” them. Trust us. Would we lie to you? Look at all the “identify theft” commercials. Where are the commercials warning about the truly massive identity theft that will result from these AI data centers? The only “data” they can possibly collect is your personal information. Maybe that’s how they’ll calculate the Social Credit Scores, which will go along with the new Digital Currency. Anyone reading this is sure to have a very, very low Social Credit Score. Congratulations. It’s a big club, and we’re all going to be in it. I’m sure my score will be Hall of Fame worthy.

No politician has ever run for office on a campaign of restoring and securing the civil liberties of the people. We are at the point where we should all be wearing t-shirts that say, “I trusted the system and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.” Except we didn’t even get a t-shirt. How could anyone not be suspicious of gigantic AI data centers appearing everywhere? How could anyone not be suspicious of everything at this point? Ask your friends and family what they think all these data centers are for. Just for laughs. Did you hear any protests when all the surveillance cameras started showing up on every street, outside of every business? Why was there no opposition to all the red light cameras to catch the driving infractions that police patrol cars missed? Sure, you have potholes and ancient power grids. But you have SWAT teams. And roadblocks. And free speech zones. And “Hate Speech.” And cancel culture. But no liberty. We are all Winston Smith now. 1984 is here. Big Brother is watching you.