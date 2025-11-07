A few days ago, we experienced what is characterized as a “Blue wave” in elections held in places like New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey. Now, this is if you believe they are actually counting the votes. The process is hopelessly corrupted, but I think the alleged results do tell a story of changing demographics and lack of principles.

Zohran Mamdani’s win in the New York City mayoral race garnered most of the attention. Mamdani is a Muslim, now set to lead a city that has long been associated with Jewish power. He’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. As is the case so often with these suddenly famous figures, Mamdani has a connection to show business. His mother is an award winning Bollywood filmmaker. Mamdani really drew attention when, in a debate with other mayoral candidates like mobster wannabe Andrew Cuomo, and former leader of the now forgotten Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa, he answered the question, “What foreign country would you visit first as mayor?” by declaring that his job would be to represent the people of New York City. Sounds pretty reasonable to me. The rest of the Zionist fanatics running for mayor competed to shout “Israel!” the loudest.

Instead of examining why the other answers were so horribly wrongheaded, revealing a mindset that places the importance of another country over our own, Republicans responded by calling Mamdani a “communist.” Now, Mamdani may well be a communist. If so, that hardly differentiates him from the leaders we’ve been cursed with since Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt. At least he appears to be addressing issues that impact the lives of those living in America. The high cost of living. Subpar wages. He promised to freeze the rent for poorer residents, and to build affordable housing. He promised free buses and free childcare. Well, the cost of living is outrageous. Donald Trump hasn’t lowered those costs, as he promised to do. When you run a campaign centered on affordability, you’re likely to attract a lot of votes from those who struggle to afford things.

The reaction to Mamdani’s election by some high profile Jews has been interesting but predictable. Famous attorney Alan Dershowitz, who may or may not be on that Epstein List that no longer exists, said that he would “blow his brains out” if Mamdani was elected. Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine, who never removes his yarmulke while “representing” Americans in Congress, blasted Mamdani as a “terrorist” who should be stripped of his citizenship and deported. Histrionic talk show host Mark Levin called Mamdani a “moron,” a “Jew hater,” a “radical Islamist,” and “an enemy of the people.” Ben Shapiro, who doesn’t exactly resemble a weightlifter, mocked Mamdani for his failed attempt to bench press 135 pounds, chiding him for a “very, very embarrassing” display of weakness. These responses were similar to those we’ve seen from notable figures on the Left, who swore to leave America if Trump was elected. To be fair, none ever swore to “blow their brains out.”

In New Jersey, a smiling woman with arrested development, calling herself “Mikie” Sherrill became the new governor. She supposedly flew missions for the Navy as a helicopter pilot. Call me cynical, but it’s hard to take a fifty year old woman who refers to herself as “Mikie” seriously. And she was supported by odious comedian Chelsea Handler. Still, she fit some time at the establishment breeding ground London School of Economics in there, so she’s been approved by higher powers. In my own state of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger handily defeated the DEI Black Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears. Incredibly, another DEI candidate, this one a Democrat, Jay Jones, was elected Attorney General despite having openly discussed shooting his opponent in the past, and even wishing for the death of his children. Yet another absurd DEI candidate, Ghazala Hashmi, became the first Muslim woman to be elected statewide in any state, when she won the Lt. Governor’s race.

Donald Trump’s typically narcissistic response to all the Republican defeats was to declare, “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters.” Trump wasn’t about to address the largest elephant in the room- the blind mainstream Republican support for Israel. As I’ve said so often, Zionism is simply impossible to intellectually defend. The lavish taxpayer support of Israel is not a winning issue anywhere, outside of tribalistic Jews and Christian evangelists. Do you really think you’re winning adherents to your Stupid Party, by calling Tucker Carlson the head of the new Hitler Youth, as the esteemed Rep. Fine recently did? Formerly loyal allies like Carlson, Candace Owens, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and former congressman Matt Gaetz have wandered off the Zionist reservation. Unquestioning support for Israel cannot be reconciled with being America First.

The conservative wing of the political spectrum has been swallowed up, almost completely, by neocon Israeli firsters. Ending the senseless wars, finally addressing the dilapidated infrastructure, ending DEI and Critical Race Theory, countering the transgender madness, advocating peace in Ukraine and elsewhere, while remaining neutral. All of these populist positions are countermanded by the Republican Party establishment’s obsession and devotion to Israel. To protecting their security, not ours. Ever since October 7, it has become crystal clear to most Americans that too many high profile Jews are more concerned with Israel’s welfare than America’s welfare. We not only have Fine in Congress, but another Republican, Brian Mast, who has proudly worn his Israel Defense Forces uniform on the job. Here- in this country. Let me know when China allows some Korean to “represent” them, while wearing a Korean military uniform. As more and more people online are saying, “We’re noticing.” You can’t put this kind of a genie back in the bottle once enough people are aware of it.

The crazed “Woke” Left has taken over the Democratic Party, and now is the face of “liberalism” in America. But the neocons, largely Jewish and often “former” far Leftists, coopted the conservative movement, beginning in the Reagan years. They made it impossible for conservatives to discuss race, or comment on the quite obvious Great Replacement transpiring in our midst. And, with the help of the fervent Christian fundamentalists, they made allegiance to Israel a mandatory plank in any Republican platform. At the same time, conservatism became less about big government, and more about the infallible marketplace. It’s an Ayn Rand thing, you wouldn’t understand. And even now, in the face of irrefutable evidence that Reagan’s “trickle down” economics don’t work for well over half the people, the Stupid Party stubbornly clings to it. Thus, the indomitable fetish for “tax cuts,” which of course go primarily to the wealthiest, the better to “trickle down” to the common riffraff.

As Tucker Carlson used to point out to some of his conservative guests, you have to offer something tangible to counteract the glittering handouts being dangled before the public. If you don’t want a universal basic income, then you have to construct a marketplace that pays workers fairly. Pays them enough to live independently, and afford the costs of living. The average twenty one year old, trying to figure out what “to do” with their life, is going to accept the offer of an unconditional UBI, over all the “entrepreneur” rhetoric you can muster. Horatio Alger was a fictional character. You can’t pull yourself up by the bootstraps if you can’t afford boots. And “the Lord helps those who help themselves” is simply not a Biblical passage. Not even a typically mischaracterized one. It’s just unadulterated right-wing propaganda, kind of like the cold interpretation of the “he who does not work does not eat” verse.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has brought out what appears to be a shocking level of awareness on the part of the public regarding disproportionate Jewish influence. The buffoonish Rep. Randy Fine has recently declared that Jews have been thrown out of 109 countries. “We are a people that have been kicked out of every place we’ve lived for over 2000 years. Every. Single. Place.” He explained that “it’s never been our own fault.” Humorous memes appeared online, declaring that “I’ve been kicked out of 109 bars, but it was never my fault.” What is amazing here is that a prominent Jew is publicly peddling what was heretofore deemed to be one of the estimated 100 billion examples of “anti-Semitism.” Any mere gentile talking about Jews being expelled from other countries historically would be instantly accused of “blood libel.” But there is nothing humorous about Fine and others pressuring hardcore Zionist Gov. Ron DeSantis to criminalize “anti-Semitism” as a third degree felony.

We have concocted a strange stew of total Zionist control, seasoned with a relentless non-White agenda, including extolling the virtues of Islam and the dreaded “Sharia Law.” Perhaps we’ll become like England, where gangs of Muslim migrants roam the streets in search of young British girls to rape. Allegedly. I don’t know, not having lived there, but that’s what the soon to be extinct White Brits say. And yet, England’s leadership is betrothed to Israel, too. So why aren’t British Zionists up in arms over all the Muslim raping? Do they believe Muslims must be given a “sexual emergency” card, as one violent deviant was given here, after raping an eight year old boy? The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is a Muslim. Londonistan. I haven’t heard about him repudiating the British government’s support of Israel. Is this the new model for formerly White nations? To convert the population into a desirable Brown hue, but still somehow swear loyalty to Israel, as it commits genocide against Brown people?

Assuming hypothetically that they counted the votes at least somewhat honestly in this election, it should be quite apparent to every American that demographics make elections. Because of the laziness and cuckoldry on the part of White Americans, the complexion of our society has literally been changed. Right before our eyes. And still, White people just turn on the television and crack open a beer. We’re whistling past a cultural graveyard here. This is why I am still suspicious about Trump’s election in 2024. How did he accomplish a pretty impressive win, including the popular vote, given the demographics? Win every key “swing” state, as he has reminded us so often? Was this another example of electoral fraud, designed to further lull dumbed down White America to sleep? We are told that Trump formed a unique coalition. One that seems impossible, and which hasn’t materialized in other recent elections.

The loyal “opposition” party ambles about toothlessly. As Tucker Carlson said, we all should question things if Lindsey Graham is elected once again by South Carolina Republicans. Chickenhawks like Graham, Mike Johnson, and John Thune continue to run the Stupid Party. Not a MAGA in sight. Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming an outcast in her own party, given her new awakening on Israel. Thomas Massie, the best Congress has to offer, is being challenged by a Zionist backed by Trump. Unless MAGA forces- the ones not in bed with Israel- take control of the party, the Republicucks will revert back to their familiar Washington Generals role. Standard Rockefeller Republican fare won’t work. “What’s good for business” becomes irrelevant in light of the untold numbers of small businesses destroyed by the COVID psyop. Why would any young person vote for a party whose mantra is “no one wants to work?” At all of those nonexistent new U.S. factories? But foreign visa workers do.

I don’t make predictions, but I think it’s very probable that the incredibly dangerous Mayor Mamdani rapidly changes his tune, the way that all the non-Muslim politicians do. He has already condemned alleged “anti-Semitism” on X. Despite the fact that the Anti-Defamation League has launched a “Mamdani Monitor” to ferret out his alleged “anti-Semitism,” I don’t think powerful Zionists have to worry that he represents a sort of local JFK, trying to stop the Israeli nuclear program. If I was a betting man, I’d check out the over/under on how long it takes this proud Muslim to visit the Wailing Wall. Nothing makes for a better political photo op than that. The Rabbi Shmuleys of the world are lining up to be his handler. RFK, Jr. can fill him in on the details. New York won’t collapse; I believe that already largely happened during the COVID psyop. Will prominent Jews be more likely to leave New York City than celebrities were to leave Hollywood after Trump’s election? Well, Dershowitz isn’t on suicide watch.

In Virginia, I await the dawn of a bolder, louder Matriarchy. The governor and Lt. governor are both strong and proud women. The attorney general is an angry Black man who has publicly fantasized about murdering his political opponents. The New Jersey governor will be a cute and perky female named “Mikie.” Our society is careening faster than ever towards full Idiocracy, and no one is attempting to stop it. Certainly the Republicucks won’t. They are too busy sighing in ecstasy over Trump’s inexplicably gigantic new ballroom. They might not be as blunt as Rep. Fine was, with his tweet, “There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood,” but they agree with him privately. Only powerful Jews could call nonwhite people “animals,” and get away with it. We must continue to confront the Zionist demon, and forget the tired old “Left” and “Right” labels. The American people need real hope, not continued homilies to a special little “chosen” country.