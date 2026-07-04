"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Mel's avatar
Mel
2d

Sadly, I have to agree with your conclusions here, Don. Happy 4th of July rings hollow this year and the last three decades of July 4ths too, for that matter. It’s gotten worse every single year I’ve been breathing. Love to you and yours. You are a cherished gem of a human, Don.

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Identology
2d

Americans have not yet felt enough pain. It's coming, it's going to hurt, and then, maybe...

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