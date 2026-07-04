Happy Birthday, Declaration of Independence! 250 years is a nice run, but it’s time you were updated. I don’t mean how some want to “update” the Constitution by taking that pesky Bill of Rights out of it. We must delineate some of those “abuses and usurpations” we’ve experienced over the last 150 years or so. It’s a very “long train.”

The Declaration of Independence was a revolutionary document. Subversive. Those signing their names to it would have been hanged for treason, if we’d lost to Great Britain. The fact that all of them were extremely wealthy- really the One Percent of their day- makes it all the more remarkable. Think of John Hancock as Elon Musk, without a practicing witch for a mother, a Baphomet party costume, and all the baby mamas. Ancestry.com tells me that signer Thomas Stone of Maryland was my first cousin 11 times removed or something. So I’m claiming that he must have been especially heroic. This amazing document closed with the words, “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” It was no hyperbole. I’ve written about what happened to many of them. It was an act of inestimable courage. No One Percenter today is going anywhere near a battlefield, to risk their lives. Their fortunes are sacred to them, not their honor. They have no honor.

Let’s examine some breathtaking passages. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” Now that’s a controversial passage. We have the right to alter or abolish this government. And we have been “disposed to suffer” for far too long a time.

The Declaration continues, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.--Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government.” I hate to diminish the “patient sufferance” of the colonists, but it doesn’t compare to the patience the American people have shown ever since Abraham Lincoln shattered the concept of the consent of the governed- which was the foundational principle for the Declaration of Independence. Lincoln in effect waged the second American Revolution- killing nearly a million of his countrymen in the process. His Revolution repudiated and destroyed the original. We can never gain control of our government again until we acknowledge that.

The “abuses and usurpations” that Thomas Jefferson detailed amounted to child’s play, compared to what the average American citizen has been subjected to since 1861. Not only did Lincoln throw thousands of northern dissenters into makeshift prisons without any due process, and shut down hundreds of dissenting newspapers; after his “inside job” assassination, a heinous Reconstruction, or military occupation of the defeated southern states was instituted. Out of that came the Fourteenth Amendment, the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow laws, and a century of racial division. We were then subjected to a series of obvious false flags, starting with the 1898 Spanish- American War, up through the Gulf of Tonkin and weapons of mass destruction. The Federal Reserve- a private corporation- was created, which legalized counterfeiting for powerful bankers. FDR instituted a slew of unconstitutional alphabet agencies, which did little to help the masses suffering from a depression caused by the Fed.

Along the way, those ruining this country did not hesitate to murder those who were in their way. FDR’s most vocal critic, the fiery populist Senator Huey Long, was assassinated after predicting that he would be. We all know about JFK, RFK, MLK, JFK, Jr., and other victims of what George Bernard Shaw termed “the most extreme form of censorship.” In my books, I have tried to tabulate other, lesser known victims of our tyrannical rulers. The Body Count is high, and I’m sure I’ve missed a lot. Just a brief list of the crimes committed by our leaders makes the references to King George’s taxes, and failure to enact proper laws seem like child’s play. Just in the past thirty years: the massacre of citizens at Waco, the Oklahoma City demolition, the 19 Arabs armed with box cutters and plastic knives 9/11 fairy tale, electoral corruption cheating Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul, the massive vote fraud in the 2020 election. That’s just to name a few. Our “abuses and usurpations” are continuous.

What would Jefferson, and George Mason, and Patrick Henry, think of us putting up with all this corruption? What, you allow police to run random checkpoints? You cheered on SWAT teams? You’ve instituted DEI and Affirmative Action policies that discriminate against White males? You know, like all of us who signed this Declaration we’re supposed to be celebrating? You’ve become subservient to a small nation in the Middle East that didn’t even exist when we fought for independence? You’ve created a monstrous Military Industrial Complex, when all of us are on record as being opposed to a standing army? I included lots of very clear statements from all the Founders, regarding the right of the people to keep and bear arms in my book Crimes and Coverups in American Politics: 1776-1963. There was no ambiguity. And yet our leaders pretend there is, and have abridged that right. Just as they’ve created Orwellian “Hate Speech” laws to restrict our essential First Amendment rights.

I suggest it’s time for a second Declaration of Independence. One that lists the most egregious of all the endless “abuses and usurpations” inflicted upon us by every president (except JFK), and every Congress. Every Supreme Court. All the horrific federal judges under Judicial Review, which shattered the separation of powers, at the very beginning of this republic. State and local officials, with their traffic cameras and police forces, which alone serve as the kind of standing army the Founders warned against. I call them the occupying army of the state. Mandates and restrictions from our deadly Medical Industrial Complex, which came to full fruition during the COVID psyop. Licenses and registrations for everything from hunting and fishing, to driving a motor vehicle. The only thing they haven’t done is insert a chip into us, and they very much want to do that. We’re not literally housing soldiers, but the Fourth Amendment has been shattered. The Tenth Amendment is just simply ignored.

We would need to replace the “He” with “They” in a new Declaration of Independence. We would not be breaking free from the control of a tyrannical monarch across the ocean. We would be divorcing ourselves from a far greater tyranny all around us, in the personages of an endless supply of totally corrupt leaders at every level of society. A poisonous, cancerous group that has infected every good organization and created so many bad ones. How many poor persons are behind bars in our overcrowded prisons, simply from being caught with the crack cocaine that our own CIA distributed into the inner cities? And murdered reporter Gary Webb for exposing it. How many were framed by corrupt police officers, and convicted in our courts of injustice, by corrupt prosecutors, compromised judges, and incredibly stupid juries? How many have lost their children to the criminal Child Protective Services? How many have ended their days in negligent, uncaring nursing homes?

A Declaration of Independence 2 would basically be a massive secession from governmental rule. A collective unplugging from the grid. Sure, it was tried before and failed. There are far more of us, dealing with a far greater subjugation than the colonists in 1776, or the Confederates in 1861. Every one of us living in a crumbling and corrupt America 2.0 should want to secede from it. It is not only as far removed from the thrilling words penned by Thomas Jefferson as could be, it is not the kind of government any sane people would envision, devise, or support. We should admire the Founders for what they accomplished. The consent of the governed was a concept worthy of the Enlightenment. But we lost that concept with Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. We owe no allegiance to this government, which came out of that second American Revolution, and contradicted everything Jefferson wrote. Uncle Sam and forced withholding taxes aren’t quite the same as the Boston Tea Party.

As could have been predicted, the celebration for this 250th anniversary of a document our leaders vehemently disagree with has been muted. The History Channel is running a marathon of World War II documentaries today. That’s not exactly the same as chronicling the midnight ride of Paul Revere. And it celebrates a catastrophic conflict that cost the lives of millions of vibrant young men, and would only have been possible with Lincoln’s second revolution. At least they didn’t run all day American Pickers like they usually do. Trump’s big extravaganza was his Great American State Fair. I’ve seen the videos of the nearly empty crowds. It’s sad, and represents the state of this confused union. Trump couldn’t get any celebrities to perform. I think he actually had Dr. Oz on stage at one point. Maybe he’s become a rapper. I searched for television specials, and the pickings are slim. I tried to watch a series on Jefferson, but the narrator had an Ebonics accent. Narrators shouldn’t have Ebonics accents.

I went searching the other day for Patrick Henry’s quote “I may disagree with what you say, but I’ll defend to my dying day your right to say it.” These words had a huge impact on me, when I first heard them in elementary school. They triggered a keen interest in the revolutionary era. However, nothing came up on the search engines. Voltaire’s almost identical quote did, but nothing from Patrick Henry. Are they simply disassociating Henry from the idea? Throwing it down the American Memory Hole? Of course, very few Americans would agree with this idea, which is the foundation of civil libertarianism. Probably fewer would approve of Jefferson’s contention that the people have a right to “alter or abolish” any government they no longer consent to. Jefferson included a powerful condemnation of slavery in his original draft. It was removed in order to get enough politicians on board. That passage would have quelled a lot of the criticism that we hear today, from those still obsessed with slavery.

Below is a fascinating audio clip of then Senator John F. Kennedy reading the entire Declaration of Independence in 1957. You can sense he reveres the timeless nature of the words and the concepts. JFK’s admiration of Jefferson was expressed best when he said, during a White House dinner honoring distinguished Nobel Prize winners, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.” Jefferson has been smeared and misrepresented as a garden variety racist by the court historians. Thomas Paine, who wrote the pamphlet Common Sense, which helped inspire Jefferson and rallied public opinion in favor of independence, has been largely ignored by the court historians. No one even knows where he was buried. The real irony is that most of those high profile figures celebrating the 250th anniversary would want to lock up a Thomas Jefferson.

However you look at it, 250 years after the original Declaration, America is running on fumes. An alarming number of the people have varying degrees of dementia, but the society as a whole has become demented. We don’t act from reason. We act from emotion. Childish, immature emotion. Americans are largely historically illiterate. all they know about the Founders is that they’re dead White racists. Except for Alexander Hamilton, who is a cool Black Broadway star who loved the bankers. I suppose the celebration should be subdued, because our founding document is contradicted by our history. We aren’t extolling the virtues of human liberty. Many of us don’t believe in God, so we don’t believe in inalienable rights derived from Him. We can’t form new Sons of Liberty groups to meet anywhere, because the surveillance cameras and our own smart phones record everything. We can only come together in the millions, declaring our independence from this immoral, criminal, mess of a civilization.

I don’t think we can rent out Independence Hall for this Declaration of Independence 2. The much larger and more diverse population is going to be a hard sell, and there won’t be a single One Percenter advocating for it. But sooner or later, we have to stop kidding ourselves. Our “representatives” swear an oath to a Constitution they don’t like. They find the Declaration of Independence even more objectionable. They are the problem. As long as we have this kind of compromised and corrupt leadership, things will just continue to get worse. If our ancestors were willing to risk everything to break away from British rule, why are we so hesitant to recognize how much worse the tyranny we live under in America 2.0 is? We can demand a part of the country. Pretend we’re Israel. We should cut all ties with local, state, and federal government. Come up with smaller communities, under something like the Articles of Confederation. What we have isn’t working. And there is no reason to celebrate.