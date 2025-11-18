If you haven’t read it, go online and check out the late, great Dave McGowan’s expose of international child sex trafficking, “The Pedophocracy.” It’s shocking, and exposes our corrupt elite as being the worst kind of sexual deviants. There has been a tragic but undeniable market for children as sex objects, since at least Victorian England.

When we talk about the enigmatic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, however, it’s not really pedophilia that’s involved. Attraction to teenagers is clinically referred to as Ephebophilia. But ‘Murricans have never been noted for getting their terms right, so to the world Epstein is a pedophile. To begin to unravel this mystery, we need to look at Jeffrey Epstein himself. We are told that Epstein was born into a blue-collar family. His father was allegedly a groundskeeper. If you’ve ever heard of another Epstein who was a groundskeeper, let me know who that was. Epstein dropped out of college, just like me. Unlike me, and anyone else in the free world without a college degree, he nevertheless was allowed to teach math at an elite New York City private school, run by the father of future Bush crime family loyalist and Trump Attorney General William Barr. From there, he entered the world of finance. High finance. Well, don’t all college dropouts do that? Do we sense some missing connections there?

We are told that this son of perhaps one of the world’s only Jewish groundskeepers, after getting a teaching job which requires a college degree for mere mortals, went on to become a “financial advisor to billionaires.” Well, if you were a billionaire, wouldn’t you be looking to entrust your fortune in the hands of a college dropout? Does this make any sense at all? So the official narrative here, like all official narratives, is completely illogical. I think it far more likely that Epstein began his blackmailing career on behalf of the Mossad, perhaps before he even became a math teacher, hired by his fellow non-Irishman Donald Barr. But how did he get into a position to blackmail famous politicians and celebrities? There are a lot of unscrupulous, struggling Americans that would like to figure out how to get into the blackmailing the famous business. Who provided Epstein with all those underage girls, without whom no blackmailing could have taken place?

It seems obvious that it must have been powerful Israelis who took an interest in their shockingly unsuccessful fellow non-Irishman. First and foremost among these was former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who is known to have visited and slept over at Epstein’s home many times. Talk about an odd couple! Do prime ministers normally consort with the sons of groundskeepers? College dropouts? What did they have in common? Epstein was close to Peter Thiel, of Palantier infamy. Thiel, as yet another non-Irish success story, was a former director of Israeli signals intelligence, whatever that is. As a member in good standing of the Uniparty, Epstein was friends with both Steve Bannon and Noam Chomsky, who called him his “highly valued friend.” Keep in mind, Epstein had already been arrested for sex crimes, and then partnered with Barak to start a security tech business. Leaders of nations are well known for partnering with college dropouts who’ve been charged with sex crimes.

It is against this background with all the inexplicable pieces missing, that we should consider the Epstein story. Once Donald Trump, and his oldest son, were adamant about releasing all of the Epstein information. Then suddenly the wildly off kilter president was dead set against it, pressuring all the RINOs in the Stupid Party to vote against making them public. Attorney General Pam Bondi went from having the files on her desk to proclaiming that the files didn’t exist. Bondi may be traumatized herself. There’s a photo out there, of an alluring, very young blonde, dancing with Donald Trump, who does look like she could have been the underage future attorney general. One rumor has it that Bondi told Trump his name was “all over the files.” Well, if she was perhaps one of the Lolitas involved in the blackmail scheme, wouldn’t she know that already? Do we really have any confidence in a near senior citizen still playing a bimbo, and wide-eyed FBI director Kash Patel? Patel and his aide Dan Bongino both made asses of themselves by declaring that Epstein killed himself.

The Democrats, to a man/woman/they/them, are all in favor of releasing the Epstein information. This is decidedly out of character for today’s “Woke” Democrats, whose every impulse has historically been to conceal information from the public. And now Trump orders his aging blonde attorney general to look into the connections between Bill Clinton and other prominent Democrats. But no Republicans. The Democrats, meanwhile, only care about Trump’s connection to Epstein. Something tells me that Oprah, and celebrities from Woody Allen to Jimmy Kimmel, will never be prosecuted. If, indeed, they are really on the “list.” If there is a list. Can you imagine both Clinton and Trump, striding alongside each other in matching orange jumpsuits? The Giant Orange Man would look especially fetching. Or all those Hollywood figures being grilled on the stand, confronted with the presumed evidence of flying on the Lolita Express, and visiting Lolita Island? That alone could bring down the Deep State.

Of course, before any of you exclaim, “There you go again, Mr. Fancy Pants populist, with your ridiculous faith in the People.” Yeah, I realize they would never let this kind of disclosure be made public. All of the favorite celebrities of the proud eligible voters, caught with their hands in an underage cookie jar. But I can dream, can’t I? They’re making an issue of Epstein for some reason. Will they be able to convince the public that Donald Trump was the only name on Epstein’s list? That he was actually partners with Epstein, just like Ehud Barak? Trump probably knew a lot of rich perverts. Will this then be the end of Trumpenstein? To wind up this political project by having him led, kicking and screaming, from the White House? Maybe they’ll pull down his pants, and let those with TDS become orgasmic at the sight of his micro-penis. After all, it just has to be tiny. South Park wouldn’t lie to us.

We are told that this college dropout, arrested twice for sex crimes, became involved in setting up negotiations between Barak and Vladimir Putin, which included a CIA- style proposal to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. I’m guessing he brought along lots of pretty nymphets to assist him. No son of a Jewish groundskeeper is complete without them. And then, finally we’re asked to believe that Epstein killed himself, while the guards were sleeping and/or surfing the internet. No one accepts this nonsense, outside of high ranking officials in the U.S. government. Now, juicy emails from Epstein are being released. Good timing. In one, it is suggested the Trump got down on his knees and serviced Bill Clinton. Just like Monica Lewinsky. Now, do we really think that the story would have ever been reported otherwise- Clinton and Trump with their roles reversed? Trump just couldn’t have been the top there. Bill Clinton wasn’t about to go to town on that micro-penis.

I don’t believe Trump and Clinton ever had a sexual encounter with each other. Although, there is that bizarre painting of Slick Willie in a dress. Epstein is supposed to have been so fond of it that law enforcement found it hanging in his townhouse. Why are the Epstein victims suddenly being respected by the odious state controlled media? This includes the late Virginia Giuffre, who was almost certainly murdered, and was universally ignored outside of the conspiracy world. Until now. The congressional hearings should be interesting. Assuming they ever happen. Phony partisan politics at its worst. Democrats desperately trying to implicate Trump and Trump only. Republicans desperately trying to implicate anyone other than Trump. I hope someone speaks up for all those young guys sitting in prison for statutory rape. She looked older. Had a fake ID. Doesn’t matter. I don’t think any of them conspired to traffic anyone. Just had sex with their underage girlfriend.

There was the June 29, 1989 Washington Times front page which read: “Homosexual prostitution inquiry ensnares VIPs with Reagan Bush.” Underneath it was announced, “‘Call boys’ took midnight tour of White House.” That all sounds pretty normal, right? After a few unnatural deaths, the story went quickly away. Rep. Barney Frank, who literally ran a gay brothel out of his D.C. home, went on to be reelected many more times. I covered this, and other sordid scandals like it, in my book Hidden History. These diabolical One Percenters like the little boys as much as the little girls. Pizzagate has been “debunked,” right? Actually, no it hasn’t. I don’t care if Alex Jones issued a forced apology. Those Instagram photos were really disturbing. Who duct tapes a four year old girl to a table and takes a picture? Who captions a frightening empty room with metal walls “kill room?” Why did Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta have a painting depicting cannibalism in his office? Why did his brother Tony have drawings of naked kids with red bottoms hanging in his home?

All those Podesta emails, which were leaked by the exiled Julian Assange, with far too many references to “pizza” and “pasta.” What’s the innocent explanation for saying, “I think you left a pizza-related map here?” Or talking about having pizza for “a couple of hours?” Supposedly, “pizza” and “pasta” are codewords in the sexual underground for girls and boys. Barack Obama had an email where he talked a bit too enthusiastically about “hot dogs” as well. We can guess what that’s code for, and Larry Sinclair probably wouldn’t be surprised. This is the darkest part of the corruption that I have investigated. But it’s unfortunately true. Our leaders do seem to choose, when they have the option, children as sexual partners. Now, this may not be entirely for sexual gratification. Apparently, something called adrenochrome is released from children when they are absolutely terrified. This perhaps explains snuff films. And it allegedly has the side effect that produces the very crowded “black eye” club.

This is dangerous territory. The private investigator working with state senator John DeCamp on exposing the Franklin Credit scandal in Nebraska, Gary Caradori, was killed along with his eight year old son in a small plane crash. His papers, including incriminating photos of famous figures in compromising positions, were never found. One of the young boys who was victimized by the abuse would die in a hospital waiting room of unknown causes, with a copy of DeCamp’s book in hand. Now that’s staging. Nancy Schaefer, one of the most vocal critics of the putrid Child Protective Services, which has been linked to child sex trafficking itself, was murdered along with her husband. Cathy O’Brien was an outspoken survivor of child sex trafficking, who once appeared on my podcast. She told a horrifying story of being hunted like animals by elitists including the recently departed, beloved Dick Cheney, in a demented version of “The Most Dangerous Game.”

So how likely, given this kind of hidden history that I’ve barely scratched the surface of, are we to get the truth about what happened to Virginia Giuffre and others on Lolita Island, which allegedly included guests like Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and so many others who have lifelong “stay out of jail free” cards? I am perplexed that this story has received the mainstream coverage it has. There is no non-conspiratorial way to cover it, is there? We know that Epstein had cameras and surveillance video everywhere on the island. This footage was probably part of what was discovered during an FBI search of the safe at his New York estate, which subsequently “disappeared.” Will either Clinton or Trump go down? Bill Gates? Any of those Hollywood figures? Maybe they’ll find a secret cabal of “White Supremacists” who were actually controlling poor college dropout Epstein. No way is Israel’s Mossad going to be reported as paying Epstein to blackmail all these public figures.

Meanwhile, these filthy rich and famous personages committed statutory rape with impunity. Virginia Giuffre described being violently raped by Ehud Barak. One rule for prime ministers, another rule for young burnouts. I hope feminist groups want to have one of their famous “dialogues.” But not with the common riffraff. With the elite figures who used and exploited vulnerable girls under the age of consent. Rock stars, actors, and athletes have been getting away with statutory rape for decades. No angry parents for them. No judge throwing the book at them. No angry communities demanding justice. Unless this is the final act of the Trumpenstein Project, no one powerful will be held accountable. They never are. Ask the McMartin preschool kids. The adult survivors that were abused as children in the Franklin Credit Scandal. Already, the Epstein victims have largely vanished. They aren’t going to touch the Pedophocracy, because they’re part of it.

This should be an issue that every adult in America can understand. And be outraged by. Well, except for the unknown number of adults who wish they had the money and connections to engage in sex with minors, too. What parent doesn’t want the truth exposed about the Epstein files, the Epstein list, whatever? I think the least we can expect of our elected representatives, if not our movie stars, is that they don’t rape children. That’s not much to ask, is it? I have no idea where any of this will go, whether there will even be an investigation by Bondi, Luna, or anyone else. Whether any prominent names, except Trump’s of course, will ever be mentioned. Who else would the Democrats talk about? Hollywood is on life support as it is; imagine the repercussions if some of these glitterati get exposed as sexual predators. I don’t expect anything, but as Grandpa Simpson once said, I have watched a lot of movies. In the meantime, put your feet up and pop the popcorn.