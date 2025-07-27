"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHUCKY's avatar
CHUCKY
11h

"I will say again that of course 99 percent of Jews aren’t in control. But it can’t be denied that those in control are disproportionately, beyond all reason, Jewish."

The other 99% who "aren't in control" are mostly still complicit with those who are. They're indoctrinated with their mother's milk to stick together, no matter what, and this is reinforced via their "hebrew schools" and jewish summer camps while they're growing up. Even "secular" jews stick together with the tribe, including the orthodox and religious parts of the tribe.

They've shoehorned themselves into society's chokepoints - the professions, government, etc - and their inherent nepotism ensures they continue to clog up those chokepoints, regardless of talent or ability.

They almost all love and defend israel, and a large number of them are "sayanim" who aid and assist the mossad. There's actually a brand new "Blackpilled" video on this subject: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UE222YLsS6Pj

If you read The Protocols, it says that "antisemitism" is very valuable to the "cause" because it helps them consolidate control, strengthens their "us vs. them" tribalism, and gives them an enemy on which to focus their collective attention. That's why I'm keeping an eye on the "rising antisemitism" we are seeing; they're allowing videos on youtube and other public calling out of israel and the jews that makes me suspect something big is in the works, response-wise... I mean, they've already started with the "antisemitism" and "no criticism of israel" laws (or proposed laws). What's next?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
11h

Also, Judaism is a religious, not ethnic designation.

There is no Jewish race.

Also, I believe many if not most Israelis are not Semitic. Palestinians are. This may be why DNA tests are hard to get in Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Donald Jeffries
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture