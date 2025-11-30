I recently watched the latest television network special on the JFK assassination: “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” from ABC News. While the names and faces were different, it was indistinguishable from all the other disinfo pieces produced by CBS, NBC, the Discovery Channel, etc. in the past. I watched it so you don’t have to.

In 1963, there were only three television networks. On November 22, CBS, NBC, and ABC launched unprecedented coverage of President Kennedy being shot while riding in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. Not the actual shooting, of course. That was never shown. They set the template for all television news to come. They simply passed on official pronouncements from local law enforcement, the FBI, and the White House, which were consistently inconsistent and defied all common sense. NBC signed an agreement, in the wake of the biggest story of the twentieth century, to air only information that supported the government’s official narrative. Six decades ago, a bunch of “journalists” who are almost all long dead, agreed not to do what they were supposedly paid to do; investigate and question. Dan Rather was then a young reporter for the Dallas CBS affiliate. He was front and center, and breathlessly went on the air to relate how he’d seen a copy of the Zapruder film.

That home movie was taken by Dallas dress manufacturer Abraham Zapruder. Giant “free press” outlet Life magazine paid Zapruder a huge sum of money for the film. Surely, you might think, this representative of the public’s right to know did so in order to beat the competition to the punch, and air the film is as many creative and profitable ways as possible. Actually, they buried it for twelve years. Suppressed it completely, like the Epstein Files. John D. Rockefeller would have been proud. If that seems like an odd thing to do, how odd was it that we had to rely on this grainy home video, to see exactly what happened in that presidential motorcade? There were a few other home movies of the event, including the never seen “Babushka film” (so called because the camerawoman wears a Russian scarf), which had the best view. Where was all the professional footage? The press was normally in front of every presidential motorcade, with their cameras trained on the smiling, handsome president. Not this time. Instead, they were packed into a bus several cars back in the motorcade.

Now, ABC News knew this in 1963. NBC knew it. CBS knew it. They also presumably knew that their ambitious local reporter Dan Rather was lying when he said that the Zapruder film showed JFK’s head going forward with great velocity. The film shows the exact opposite- the president’s head going back and to the left with tremendous force. Since the government claimed lone nut Lee Harvey Oswald was firing from above and behind, this obviously defied the laws of physics. They knew that there were multiple witnesses the government wasn’t interested in. At least six people who independently saw someone resembling Oswald running and entering a station wagon immediately after shots were fired. The Umbrella Man, pumping an open umbrella up and down on a sunny day. He was never identified, just like the Babushka Lady. The hole in the limo’s windshield. The absolute failure of the Secret Service to react to gunfire. Limo driver Bill Greer turning around instead of speeding away to safety.

The mainstream media knew all this and more. They knew that more people thought shots were fired from the front- the infamous Grassy Knoll- than from the building where Oswald worked. Look at the film- everyone is rushing for the Grassy Knoll. No witnesses are looking at, or interested in the Texas School Book Depository Building, where Oswald was a lowly paid worker. Only two mainstream journalists at the beginning were willing to actually do some digging. Jim Koethe was a Dallas Times Herald reporter, rumored to be working on a book about the case. Less then a year after the assassination, he was killed by a karate chop to the throat as he exited the shower. Really. “Natural causes,” I suppose. And Dorothy Kilgallen, famous panelist for the TV show What’s my Line? but also a real journalist, was deep into researching what would have been a blockbuster book on the case. Instead, she died under very suspicious circumstances in November, 1965. Her voluminous files were never found, and her best friend, who had once dated the young JFK, died a few days later.

Walter Cronkite, the trusty soul who provided the voice of the Giant Owl at the Bohemian Grove occult rituals for decades, and late in life bragged about being proud to be “seated at the right hand of Satan,” narrated a putrid 1967 CBS apologia for the Warren Report. Dan Rather followed suit in another comical “investigation” aired in the mid-1970s. NBC busied itself with discrediting Jim Garrison, and ABC aired a horrific 40th anniversary special in 2003, hosted by the Canadian high school dropout Peter Jennings. How do you go from high school dropout to national anchor? That’s even more impressive than college dropout turned billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. At any rate, the power of the medium was so strong that one of my sisters watched it and then told me that I was “wrong” about there being a conspiracy. How do you compete with that? The same fellow who dominated that 2003 special with his computer “animation,” Dale Myers, also dominates this new ABC special.

I argued with Dale Myers briefly decades ago on one of the biggest JFK assassination forums. With all due modesty, he really did run away with his cyber tail between his legs. But here I was, watching him spew out his nonsense again, with no one there to contradict him. ABC had nothing but shills for the official fairy tale as talking heads on this “investigative report.” Oliver Stone was there, sitting next to his good buddy Jim DiEugenio, whom I know and have interviewed. Stone was given a few sound bytes here or there, and DiEugenio had one short comment. They didn’t even flash his name onscreen. Jefferson Morley, who has been on a couple of shows with me, was there to provide his very truncated view of conspiracy, but even that was too much for ABC. Unless I missed something, he was only allowed one brief comment as well. There were the usual haggard “reporters,” who have absolutely no knowledge of the subject, and are ordered to spout the nonsensical party line. You want that six figure- hell, maybe seven figure Christmas bonus, don’t you?

There was a young Black man, who was so unimpressive that I’ve forgotten his name. He was listed as a “social media influencer.” Probably has millions of fake followers. At any rate, he was a blatant DEI plant, who was born decades after the event and had absolutely nothing pertinent to offer. To be fair, he was no worse than the worn out ABC News veterans who displayed their mind boggling ignorance for maybe 250,000 viewers. That’s the hilarious thing about network television; they don’t seem to understand how few people watch them now. Cronkite’s audience is as dead as he is, although hopefully nowhere near the right hand of Satan. And yet, I’m sure that ABC pays these “journalists” huge salaries. It’s a crony capitalist business model thing, you wouldn’t understand. Any number of alt media figures draw a larger audience than these dinosaur networks do. So they know they’re not reaching millions. And yet they continue to lie. They must lie. Deception seems to give them sustenance.

If they simply had given Stone, DiEugenio, and Morley an equal amount of screen time, as opposed to giving so much of it to the absurd arguments of Myers, then however many people actually watched it might have become at least a bit educated on the subject. But, as always, our state controlled media has to make certain that the playing field isn’t level. The referees are on their side. They make the rules. They rig the game. I’ve been down this JFK assassination rabbit hole for fifty years now. Not many are left who have seniority on me. But the research conferences aren’t interested in me, so you know the television networks aren’t going to call. I know the facts. I’ve studied this thing well enough to understand how big a lie the official story is. I’m not going to entertain notions of a limited plot, from “rogue” elements, or a benign coverup. This was a massive conspiracy, involving very powerful forces. Journalists not yet born in 1963 continue to peddle these lies. That’s how powerful they are.

It took me, at eighteen years of age, about two weeks of intense study of the available record, to understand how thoroughly we’d been lied to. Oswald was, according to the Marine Corps he served in, “a rather poor shot.” He had a myriad of puzzling connections for a minimum wage earning “loser.” Like his close friend George de Mohrenschildt, a classy dignitary old enough to be Oswald’s father, who had once bounced little Jackie Bouvier on his knee and dated her mother. So, of course, with that kind of background, what other kind of close pal would he look for other than the commie defector Oswald? De Mohrenschildt was part of the White Russian community that despised the Soviets. He appears to have been one of Oswald’s “handlers.” De Mohrenschildt, like countless others connected to this case, died unnaturally and conveniently. He was found shot to death just before he was about to testify before the House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1977.

The evidence is so overwhelming that Oswald couldn’t have done it that I have no patience debating the impossible single-bullet theory any more. I have no interest in the “bunched up” theory to explain why the bullet holes are so low on JFK’s coat and shirt. It took me decades to realize that planting a nearly pristine bullet would have been an odd and incriminating thing for sophisticated, powerful conspirators to do. The “magic” bullet was what I refer to as a calling card. They could have shot a bullet into something, and made it look more plausible. They didn’t. They wanted people to know that what they were suggesting was absurd. Think of the magic floating passport that somehow appeared unscathed on top of all the pulverized steel from the World Trade Center. Calling cards are like the taunting letters Jack the Ripper sent to Scotland Yard. Yeah, we did it. So what? What are you gonna do about it? Watch how we get our talking head puppets to promote the most laughable explanations.

Because they were able to pull off the murder of a president in broad daylight, we wound up with things like Waco, where American citizens were murdered by our government, using a gas that had been banned for use in warfare. You get Butler, Pennsylvania, with Donald Trump’s miraculously healing ear, and a Secret Service that must have been trained by watching JFK’s detail in Dealey Plaza. You get Charlie Kirk, with the same kind of impossible ballistics we saw with JFK. And you suffered under the Greatest Psyop in History, where the entire world was literally shut down over a virus that has still never been isolated and proven to exist. COVID must have really emboldened them. It was perhaps our ultimate litmus test, and we failed miserably. They know they can scare the majority of us with any kind of nonsense they conjure up. Make us stop hugging each other, or visiting dying relatives. Make us follow “mandates” that aren’t legal. The world showed them that they will obey.

And so, yes, it’s still important to point out just how different John F. Kennedy was. He was the only president to resist the orders of the warmongers. He wanted peace. He was the last president to stand up to Israel, and the last to think he was really in charge. His death matters, because his life did. He was a good man- call me a fanboy. So, whatever really happened, what they tell you happened absolutely didn’t. Whoever fired the shots that day, their “investigation” inadvertently proved that it wasn’t Oswald. Again, the domino effect. They have killed a lot of people to protect just this one Big Lie, including JFK’s brother and son. The JFK assassination Body Count was well known, long before Bill and Hillary established their own impressive Clinton Body Count. They first started calling truth seekers “conspiracy theorists” after the JFK assassination. Read the 1967 CIA memo “Countering Criticism of the Warren Report.” It reads like a primer on how they have treated “awake” people ever since.

I really shouldn’t have watched this latest electronic atrocity. I found myself yelling at the screen, just like the good old days. The family never enjoys that. Those of us who spent an inordinate amount of time online are living a different reality. In our world, Lee Harvey Oswald was an undercover government agent who was framed as one of the most famous patsies in history. Here, 9/11 was an inside job. Conspiracies are real, and everywhere. Corruption is as obvious as it is widespread. High crimes go unpunished. The courts are rigged. The elections are rigged. Sports are rigged. We know that there are no White Hats permitted. The Trumpenstein Project exemplifies the scripted aspect of everything. All the world’s a stage. A managed and contrived stage. JFK’s sudden death lit a spark in my seven year old heart. It had a tremendous impact on me, and helped shape my rather jaundiced world view. Of course, I’m not surprised by anything at this point, but it’s still jarring to see such lying in real time.

Why does the assassination of a president over sixty years ago still matter? The Cold War is long gone. “Cuber” stopped being an American political issue with JFK’s death. The JFK assassination was the seminal event for Baby Boomers. America had reached its apex on November 22, 1963. Since then, it’s been straight downhill in every respect. Without JFK, there wouldn’t have been antiwar protests, because he was ending the Vietnam War. There probably wouldn’t have been a counterculture, or massive drug use, or the sexual revolution. That was all built around opposition to the war. The ‘60s wouldn’t have been the ‘60s. RFK wouldn’t have been assassinated. There would have been no Chappaquiddick. JFK, Jr. wouldn’t have been killed. Americans wouldn’t be quite so jaded. I’m not sure what I would have done. Maybe trusted the system enough not to constantly question it. The JFK assassination’s domino effect can still be felt. It was one of the most important moments in history.