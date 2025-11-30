"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3dEdited

The government has been lying non-stop since the Civil War. Ask the real Indians (not the Cleveland Indians). They have heard it all. I do not believe anything from the MSM or the government. Why should I and what does it matter? Covid after 6 years and we have not heard one smidgen of truth. And more than ONE person was murdered when that occurred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Eveohtse-heomese's avatar
Eveohtse-heomese
3d

Our government is the face of evil and 90% of the people have zero clue, thanks to Donald for trying to wake people up.

I have reduced my readings on all things politics and society to just perusing Rantingly, American Thinker, LewRockwell and the sort, laughing at the stupid shit people write and read.

And even that, having taken up 1 hour per week of my life, is 60 minutes too much.

Thanks Donald, I would say truth is impossible to find online any longer, but then I would be incorrect…. Since we have you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
338 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Donald Jeffries
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture