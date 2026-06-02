"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1dEdited

being expelled of so many countries, you might want to ask why. I remember back in Belgium being warned not to go in the Jewish neighborhood. Unsafe for 'foreigners' that is non Jews. I remember the father who stepped off the bus and let his young wife and his 5 little kids manage to get off on their own, and when they finally assisted by other passengers, got off he was already several meters ahead and did not even glance back. I think none of us on that bus ever forgot that. I also remember a girl who cleaned at a Jewish household. She had to sit in the shed to eat. It are all small things, but they add up.

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Realist
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"This is decidedly odd, given that they are supposedly ideological enemies."

Yes, but they are not. They are two sides of the same coin.

"There was so much propaganda produced against Hitler and the Nazis in this country, before, during, and after WWII, that it is impossible to know the truth about them."

The Treaty of Versailles was unjust to Germany, as it caused terrible economic hardship and loss of rightful territory. At first, Hitler's position held some justification, particularly regarding territory. But his subsequent actions were unjustified.

"But the non-Irish enmity for Hitler and the Germans of the 1930s has transitioned seamlessly to an identical hatred for the people of the Middle East."

As well as most Gentiles.

"You’re going to have a hard time convincing them that Israelis aren’t White, or that the massive slaughter of civilians isn’t genocide."

I don't know about all Israelis being white, but the Ashkenazi ones are!

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