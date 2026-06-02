Is there a more popular word than “Nazi” in America 2.0, especially on social media? Well, maybe “retard,” or any of its endless derivatives; libtard, Trumptard, etc. Both liberals and conservatives call anyone they disagree with a “Nazi.” This is decidedly odd, given that they are supposedly ideological enemies.

The National Socialist German Workers’ Party existed in Germany from 1920-1945, but they really were only in power for little more than a decade, after Adolf Hitler was appointed Chancellor of Germany in 1933. There was so much propaganda produced against Hitler and the Nazis in this country, before, during, and after WWII, that it is impossible to know the truth about them. The hatred felt for Hitler is unmatched in human history. Millions today despise him like no other living and breathing creature, outside of perhaps Donald Trump. He’s been dead for decades, although they lied about him committing suicide in the bunker. He seems to have fled to Argentina. Whisked away to safety by the authorities who installed him. At any rate, he isn’t able to do anything nefarious now. No restoring excessive national pride. No more Autobahns. No lampshades made out of human skins. No goose stepping. No disastrous invasion of Russia. No “Final Solution.”

Hitler gets more attention today than he ever has. The non-Irish, whom we are told he was dedicated to wiping out, are absolutely obsessed with him. They honestly seem to believe that the Gestapo still exists, and is waiting to round them up again. They routinely call any critics of Israel “Nazis.” Along with “anti-Semites” and “Jew haters,” of course. I guess you can be all three. Ask a rabbi. Interestingly enough, many critics of Zionism call the Israelis “Nazis,” too. Be a Nazi, wouldn’t you like to be a Nazi, too? But the non-Irish enmity for Hitler and the Germans of the 1930s has transitioned seamlessly to an identical hatred for the people of the Middle East. You know, the ones who were living there before modern Israel was inserted into their midst at the point of a potential nuclear weapon. Palestinians, who the modern non-Irish and their Christian Evangelical sycophants claim don’t exist. Never existed. Pay no attention to all the old maps with “Palestine” on them. Map makers were “anti-Semites.”

So we now have a situation where the sins of the Nazis have been visited upon the Palestinians. And the Lebanese. The Syrians. The Turks. It’s a “Greater Israel Project” thing, you wouldn’t understand. Israeli Firsters like Mark Levin gleefully sneer at “Islamo Fascists,” who seemingly are the reincarnation of the Brown Shirts. I just don’t see the connection. They are interchangeably referred to as “Jihadis.” I have asked several pro-Zionists on X to give an objective definition of “Jihadi.” I’d also like an objective definition of “Sharia Law,” which the Levins of the world also blather on about incessantly, and most importantly “anti-Semitism.” I mean, most of our leaders want to literally outlaw it, so shouldn’t we know exactly what it is? I understand that countries run by Islamic leaders are patriarchies. Like we used to be. Do they really stone women to death? I don’t know. Remember, we are lied to about everything. Is Mark Levin upset about female genital mutilation in Africa? Why not?

I keep searching for Nazis. And Islamo Fascists. Or even Jihadis. I haven’t met a single one. Maybe they’re hanging out with all the White Supremacists. I’ve never seen an example of “anti-Semitism” or “Jew hate” in my entire life. Yet we are supposed to believe that it’s all the rage now, sweeping the entire world. Rich and prominent Jews like Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Douglas complain about it. Seinfeld was the most popular show on television. Most people, and most people are lowly “goys,” after all, made it the most popular show and still enjoy the reruns. The obnoxious non-Irish Dave Portnoy, “famous” for starting a degenerate sports betting platform, claimed to have been harassed in a pizza parlor, with dirty, rotten “goys” throwing pennies at him. Think about the likelihood of that. This is why so many of us have developed Jewish Fatigue Syndrome. It’s Black Fatigue, but a little less violent. But the perpetual victimhood status is even more ridiculous.

They tell us that Jews were persecuted for thousands of years. They tell us lots of things, and none of them turn out to be true. Of course, I feel great empathy for anyone who is persecuted, group or individual. But given that we are now told that the Jews are being persecuted today, one cannot be blamed for being skeptical about any history of persecution. Rep. Randy Fine, an obnoxious non-Irish congressman, stated that the Jews have been expelled from 109 countries over the centuries. And, of course, it was never their fault. This was considered an “anti-Semitic” trope before the honorable Rep. Fine said it. So, why were they expelled so often? What does “expelled” even mean? They rounded them all up? Couldn’t they have denied they were non-Irish? What other ethnic or religious group has ever been expelled from one country, let alone 109? I mean, doesn’t that seem to indicate perhaps they were being a really objectionable lot? That is, if they’re even telling the truth about it.

We know the Holocaust industry is especially concerned with “Holocaust Deniers.” Not “Holocaust Apologists.” I’ve never heard of anyone who celebrated the Holocaust with a capital H. No, they doubted the math. And the logistics. Shouldn’t real “haters” be upset that they weren’t all exterminated? But given how the “Islamo Fascists” have inherited all this baggage, will they eventually just try to claim that “Jihadis” were working on their own “Final Solution?” That they wanted to kill all the Jews, once the Israelis had the audacity to steal their land and ruin the neighborhood? Maybe some court historian will discover secret meetings between the Third Reich and “Islamo Fascists” of the day. Shouldn’t the non-Irish wrath logically be directed at the Germans? Sure, they’ve been a self-hating, emasculated civilization for eighty years, but wouldn’t any remnants of Nazism be there, and not in the Middle East? But then, I’m not even clear on the differences between Sharia Law and Noahide Law.

Ever since the Mother’s Day Miracle suddenly restored my X account, I have been interacting there primarily with Zionists. Angry, irrational Zionists. My page is flooded with them. They all seem to support the ethnic cleansing of the Middle East, more commonly known as the Greater Israel Project. Rep. Randy Fine laughs at photos of dead children in Gaza. Several of these posters say that all Arabs need to die. Abby Martin visited Israel and recorded too many disquieting views from the population. One young girl was filmed giggling while saying, “kill all the Arabs.” A woman asked about the IDF killing children says, “children grow up to be Arabs.” A talk show host announces enthusiastically that, if he could push a button to kill everyone in Gaza, he’d happily do it. A Jewish girl on an American college campus is on video, crying hysterically and shouting, “they want to kill all of us,” in response to a peaceful pro-Palestinian protest. Some outrage is more equal than others.

Conservatives very rightly condemned cancel culture on college campuses. But that was when conservative speakers were being harassed and not allowed to speak. Sean Hannity, almost in tears himself, whined that the college administration, if not the federal government, “didn’t care” about the poor weeping Jewish student. Ben Shapiro famously sneered that colleges were not there to provide a “safe spot” for deluded leftists. But he’s just as upset at college officials who won’t “do something” about pro-Palestinian protests. In other words, cancel them. A kinder and gentler cancel culture, and one that revolves entirely around defending Zionism. The same Right that understandably objected to the “Woke” Left’s heavy-handed authoritarianism, even citing Free Speech in the process, was eager to shut down any protests against Israel. It’s clear that neither side supports Free Speech for those they disagree with. But the Right is utterly committed to protecting the interests of Israel above all else. So committed, in fact, that they are now attempting to merge our militaries together. Just put “ZOG” on the front of their uniforms. There will be very little opposition.

As I’ve said in response to some of the most deluded non-Irish voices on X, no one wants to exterminate the Jews. No one wants them to have less rights. No one is discriminating against them, or advocates discrimination against them. I don’t believe that people all over the world are coming up to Jews, who they of course don’t know for sure are Jews, and saying these awful things to them. A video (conveniently filmed by someone) of a raging man castigating Jews and scoffing at the Holocaust is only one of what I suspect are many staged incidents. Crisis actors, undercover assets, whatever you want to call them. But I cannot accept that people are just organically berating the non-Irish like that. That only happens on television and in the movies. The virtue signaling and immortal victim status is nauseating. No one is trying to harm you. They don’t even realize what kind of disproportionate power you have. They’d much sooner punish Thought Criminals like me for questioning that.

Watching an interview the other day, I learned that the IDF were in Dallas up until six hours before the JFK assassination. If that seems strange, they were supposedly on a nationwide public relations tour of some kind. But they cut their stay off very abruptly, and hightailed it back to Israel. I thought I knew all there was to know about the JFK assassination, but here we have another indication that Israel was involved in some way. Along with JFK’s intense efforts to get David Ben-Gurion to stop developing nuclear weapons, to the point where he threatened to cut off aid to Israel. No one does that and escapes assassination. He and his Attorney General brother tried seven different times to force AIPAC to register as a foreign agent. Thomas Massie tried to do the same thing, just before his shocking “upset” primary loss to a guy whose only issue was restoring the military draft. At least he wasn’t assassinated. He has been called a “traitor” for vacationing with Marjorie Taylor Greene, however.

In contrast to all the wild accusations that the country is full of “Jew haters,” Bibi Netanyahu has publicly asked Israelis to “Remember what Amalek did to you. We remember and we act.” He compared this event from the Old Testament to the Hamas attack of October 7. The Amalekites were the first to oppose God’s “chosen” people. Supposedly, the 188th mitzvah commands that the non-Irish are to wipe out all the descendants of Amalek, including children. So isn’t Bibi Baby urging genocide? Which really has already happened in Gaza, although the Zionists on X refuse to acknowledge that. You can’t really have a genocide without Jewish victims, it seems. I have been chided, “You started a war. Israel is finishing it” on X. I didn’t start any war. The U.S. did, at Israel’s behest. I have no connection to any “Jihadis” or “Islamo Fascists.” I am no Muslim. I’ve never stoned a female in my life, although I confess to having gotten stoned with a few of them. And my sister did live in Iran.

With all the intermarriage that has taken place over the last century, you wind up with lots of families like mine. Full of 1/2, 1/4, and 1/8 Jews. What are they, exactly? Partially “chosen?” The problem is with Zionism, which can only maintain its insidious grip on our country because of the confused and indoctrinated Christian Fundamentalists. The ones that love to visit the Holy Land, maybe even kiss the Wailing Wall. Judeo-Christian values are a construct, an invention by the same forces who distributed the Scofield Bible to all those gullible Evangelicals. You can’t push the anti-White Great Replacement for decades, and not have it blow up in your face when White Israel mistreats the “marginalized” persons of Palestinian color. Those kids of all races on college campuses grew up on anti-White propaganda. You’re going to have a hard time convincing them that Israelis aren’t White, or that the massive slaughter of civilians isn’t genocide. You can’t keep shouting, but what about the Holocaust?

As you can see by the sign above, Jewish paranoia, hysteria, delusion- call it what you will- has grown to epic proportions. Are there really Jews who believe someone, somewhere, is “hunting” them? For food? Just because the Epstein Class are cannibals, doesn’t mean that the average goy is. We wouldn’t be arguing about this, if the United States simply minded its own business. Started taking care of its own home first. Listened to “isolationalists” like George Washington and John Quincy Adams. We have spent a fortune on aiding Israel. Even if they were doing good deeds- which obviously they are not- that money should have been spent domestically, to fix and repair an ailing society that needs a mighty handyman. Instead, our own problems are neglected as always, while the number one issue becomes stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon. All courtesy of Trumpenstein and his “America First” promises. No one voted for an Iran War. No one voted for Israel First.

We have been told that “anti-Semitism” is rising, for as long as I can remember. The ADL itself- another unregistered foreign agent of Israel- concluded in 2021 that “anti- Semitism” was at an all-time high. That was five years ago. Jerry Seinfeld could still walk American streets safely at night. I guess maybe now, in 2026, “anti-Semitism” is at an all-all-all-all-time high. I see a lot more hate from the Zionists than I see directed at them. Although they have started really pissing people off, here and abroad. That happens when you do what you did in Gaza. You’re not going to win any more popularity contests. People will start conflating “Zionist” with “Jew.” They might stop laughing at non-Irish comedies. They might boo public officials who ask for more money for Israel, while Americans sink into a figurative pothole. The real Nazis are long dead, remembered mainly in Hollywood. The non-non-Irish inhabitants of the Middle East are very much alive. But they are victims, not “haters.”