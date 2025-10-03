"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
2h

After my mother's 3rd heart attack, she was no longer able to take care of her own home, and my 93 year old Grandmother as well. Her Dr was adamant that she had to accept this reality, or die herself.

And so, she moved my Grandmother to an old folks home. In spite of the circumstances, my Grandmother was deeply angry. "How do you like this pit they have stuck me in"?. she asked,on my first visit.

She had anticipated the possibility.,and had her lving will written so that she could not be force fed.

And so, in the middle of Summer, she stopped eating and drinking, except once, when I had brought Gatorade. She took one swallow, felt the life coming back into her, and never took another.

And so, I would sit at her bedside, and read the Bible aloud. Once, my Aunt came by, and did not like that I was reading of Jacob being gathered to his ancestors. But I ignored this complaint, because my Grandmother very obviously liked my reading, and particularly those parts where the various saints were gathered to their people.

Before she fell silent, she expressed her joy at the thought of reuniting with my Grandfather. One day, after spending the early afternoon at the beach, I rode to her nursing home, and she had just passed, with my Mother and my Aunt in attendance.

I was devastated to have not been there, and irrationally guilty at having spent so much time at the beach.

But my guilt was assuaged in the most unusual way. My Grandmother had what can only be accurately described as the biggest, shit eating grin on her face I have ever seen on anyone, and it remained as she lay in her casket at her funeral.

She always said they were not going to keep her there, and she won.

That was my Grandma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Payload's avatar
Payload
2hEdited

The Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing facility industry is largely owned by Jewish companies that pass them back and forth through the Synagog system. They engage in a massive amount of Medicare and Medicaid fraud and run the facilities into the ground and then sell them to another Jew for peanuts and it repeats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Donald Jeffries
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture