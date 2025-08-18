"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

Alan
7h

Lot of Truth here! A Trip to Walmart or the movies demonstrates all 7 of these deadly sins. Applauded. Encouraged by the endless commercials. We like Lot have pitched our tents toward Sodom! God's judgment is real -- will come when we least expect it!

Kris
5h

Greed is the sin that consumed my family. My parents were obsessed with money. They used money to control their children...up until their deaths from the clot shots. The last two years of his life, my dad had become so angry with my brother and sister (whom he put in charge of his business) that he accused them of stealing from company funds. They didn't need to steal. They were in charge of determining their own salaries. For years all my brother did at work in the office, was play on the Internet and work in his online projects. He never even apologized when his mistake on payroll cause my dad to have to fork over 150k to the state.

As a result of my parents obsession with money, four of their five children are obsessed with it as well. Never was their a more greedy and entitled bunch than my four siblings. I cut ties with them 35 years ago, and it's hard to get info about their lives because they don't do social media, but I suspect they are still fighting amoungst themselves about the properties they have recently inherited. I doubt they will be enjoying their piles of vast wealth for long though. They all took multiple death jabs.

My observation is that gluttony and sloth are the major sins of America 2.0. Maybe it's lust, but that would be something I don't know about, living a life totally removed from that. What I DO see is the obsession with stuffing one's face. Lines out the door at food joints. It used to be just fast food and restaurants. Now it's separate stores to buy cookies, cakes, corn dogs...you name it. Candy bars in pet stores and hardware stores. And most telling of all, mobile food cart pods EVERYWHERE...even one at the end of my road. When my dad bought this property in 1974, everyone on this road had cattle/horses. If someone had shown me a vision of food carts here, back then...I would have dismissed it as the wildest fantasy...and anyway...I never even saw a food cart in my state until the nineties.

I only consume local media for weather and traffic reports...but that doesn't spare me from seeing daily headlines about food. Headline stories are now about how a new fast food outlet is being built, a restaurant closing, etc. The Oregonian used to do a weekly insert called: Food Day. They dropped it, because now every day is food day. The sloth I see is people who refuse to do the daily maintenance on their homes, yards and bodies that we all used to do without thinking. Certainly, I am the only one in my neighborhood who does their own yard work. The ultimate in the gluttony/sloth combo, are the millions of Americans who daily order poisonous, processed food, delivered to them at home, so they don't have to interrupt their day of video games and movie streaming. Dear Lord, deliver me from this cess pit.

