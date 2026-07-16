"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
9h

My daughter played basketball ever since she could dribble a ball; she played on school teams and on travel teams. When she hit HS, the coach was a man who everyone hated (ditto for the softball coach who was literally banned from one of his player's funerals because he would harass her on the field). Every parent told me to "let it alone". Basically, the abuse and outright chauvinism. I made it my mission to get rid of this hated BB coach. I took my time, made notes, cut out news reports of his interviews on games lost (he had the tallest team in the conference and yet struggled to win games.) By my daughter's junior year, I had backed the school board into a corner regarding this BB coach's behavior which directly affected my daughter adversely and many other players as well. (The players actually tried to get rid of him year's earlier with a signed petition but failed to hand it in. The coach literally had ONE play. He was only there to pad his pension.) The school board had no recourse but to get rid of him or face a lawsuit. So, they promoted him, had him resign as BB coach, and installed a new, younger female coach. My daughter faced the consequences by sitting on the bench most of her senior year. We laugh about it now. Because the coach would always put her in when the game was on the line, and the team won. Despite sitting the bench 50% of the time her senior year, she ended up being #3 in threes in the very competitive conference her HS was in, written up in a year end sports paper. Several years ago, my daughter pointed out Cailin to me when she was a junior at Iowa. Said "Mom, watch this player, she is amazing."

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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
9h

Thank you Mr. Jeffries. It's terrible how Caitlan is treated. We've truly become a society of "mean girls." And Lindsey was one of the biggest of all.

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