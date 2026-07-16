Lindsey Graham died the other day. Suddenly. As in “Trust the Science.” His long career in politics will be remembered for his remarkable reluctance to side with the interests of the People. He never met a war he didn’t embrace. He never married, and he left this world as lonely as one of the countless male Incels our society has created.

I was a bit surprised to learn that Graham had a long military career. I mean, when you think Chickenhawk, you think Lindsey Graham. But a closer look reveals that he managed to stay far from any battlefield. An attorney, he was a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, and was the Air Force’s chief prosecutor in Europe. He laughably won a Bronze Star for his legal work in Iraq and Afghanistan. More specifically, he oversaw the detention of military prisoners. So you know he definitely deserved some kind of distinguished medal. I wonder if he got to insert a florescent bulb (or anything else) in the anuses of male prisoners there? Graham’s political principles were such that in 1994 he swore, along with several other Republicans who didn’t mean it, either, not to serve more than 12 years in office. 12, 34- who’s counting? And who’s remembering? He validated the 2020 election his chum Donald Trump was contesting, and suggested the police should shoot January 6 protesters.

Graham epitomized what used to be called Rockefeller Republicans. Now commonly referred to as RINOs. And yet, Republican voters couldn’t elect him overwhelmingly enough. It’s a Stupid Party thing, you wouldn’t understand. He was one of many Republican Never Trumpers, until he became his favorite golf partner. Lindsey was especially committed to Israel, and loved posing for pictures with Bibi Netanyahu. In 2011, Graham said, "Free speech is a great idea, but we're in a war.” As it turned out, we were at war for all of Graham’s life. Which must have made him happy. To be fair, his opposition to free speech was, and is shared by almost everyone else in Congress. Graham was no supporter of Edward Snowden, declaring in 2013, “I don't mind Verizon turning over records to the government if the government is going to make sure that they try to match up a known terrorist phone with somebody in the United States.” He introduced a bill to sanction any country that offered asylum to Snowden.

I’m confident that Graham thought Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. He certainly didn’t think 9/11 was an inside job. His record was as bad as his hero and mentor, John McCainiac. But there’s a part of me that feels sorry for anybody who leaves this world without close loved ones to mourn him. We’re all forgotten soon enough. But Graham had nobody to forget him. Well, he did adopt his younger sister when their parents died. So he deserves some credit for that. They say there’s some good in all of us. Lincoln knew how to turn a phrase. Harry Truman regretted creating the CIA. Ike stopped the first flow of illegals from the southern border. Jimmy Carter granted amnesty to Vietnam War draft resisters. Even Barack Obama commuted then Bradley Manning’s draconian prison sentence. Maybe Graham put some young, sexy boy through college. The guy visited Disney World by himself this past March. Who does that? He looked so empty, so pathetic carrying some kind of pink, non-manly wand.

While Lindsey Graham was dying suddenly, like so many other prominent figures have over the past five years, Caitlin Clark was enduring something no great athlete ever has. The Caitlin story has really picked up steam over the past month. What was suspected by many has been all but officially confirmed; her own coach is conspiring against her. Now, certainly marginally talented players in all sports have been victimized by incompetent and/or vindictive coaches. But nobody of Caitlin’s magnitude has ever been treated so shabbily. By not only her coach, but most of her own teammates. Some of them openly mock her on the court, and have shared nasty tweets about her on X. The officials who run the WNBA itself, the league that Caitlin singlehandedly rescued from richly deserved obscurity, despise her. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has refused to intercede, or take any punitive measures against all the numerous angry Black lesbians who have targeted her.

Note- it was almost impossible to find images of Caitlin being attacked on court. Every search engine censors it

Some podcasters- oddly most being Black men- have put together video compilations of all the on court abuse Caitlin has undergone. She withstood it all in 2024, and produced the greatest rookie season in the history of the league, setting an all time league record for assists. She is reportedly dealing with what appears to be a phantom back injury, going back to 2025, when she only played 13 games. WNBA attendance skyrocketed during Caitlin’s rookie year, and continued on into 2025. But the reaction from players, coaches, league officials, and most of the state controlled media, to her great success, and the new widespread interest in the league, was to deny it. It was ludicrously maintained that Caitlin was one of only many “stars” in the WNBA, who should be credited with drawing attention to the game. All the other “stars,” naturally, were Black. With a few White lesbians, usually with Black wives or girlfriends, thrown in as a show of “diversity.” We were constantly told it was “their” league.

Most of you have heard of Jackie Robinson. The first Black player to break the color barrier in Major League Baseball. To all sports “journalists,” he is a combination of Frederick Douglass and Rosa Parks. We are often reminded of how much Robinson suffered. But he never was physically assaulted by any of the endless “racists” who ran things in pre-1950 America 1.0. Caitlin has been poked in the eye, smacked in the head, and had hands on her throat, all on the court of play. And she has been treated worse off the court. Jealous Black “journalists” haven’t bothered to hide their disdain. For the unquestioned biggest star of a sports league. Jealous Black ex-players have literally made up statistics, lied about her age, how many shots she takes, etc. And they attack her huge fan base as “racist.” Because they support a star White athlete. Think about that. It’s “racist” to support star White athletes. Not that many are allowed to exist now. I will have all the receipts on this subject in my upcoming book.

Black Fragility is a real thing. And it is most evident in the world of sports. Blacks, and most cucked Whites, think that basketball is “their” game. Sure, James Naismith was reportedly White, but maybe he was one of many secret Black inventors who never received credit from the “White Supremacists” who are still running things. Pete Maravich, who was the greatest basketball player I ever saw, ran into Black Fragility when he entered the NBA over 50 years ago. He still had an amazingly good NBA career, given the hostility he encountered, but he could have, and should have been one of the all time best in league history. So did Jeremy Lin, an Asian who briefly lit up the NBA in 2012, creating “Linsanity.” But he wasn’t even partially Black, unlike Tiger Woods, so his peers became jealous, and he was soon gone from the league. And now Caitlin. The first female basketball player to play like a man on court. Hated like no other athlete since Tim Tebow, and being driven to the brink of madness.

Because of the physical and psychological war waged against her, Caitlin has been adversely impacted. She doesn’t have the same confidence. Dealing with game after game where the referees- who hate her, too- have refused to keep order on the court and hold the thugs accountable, she has become a “flopper.” Naively thinking that this will result in more calls in her favor, instead it has added to the nonstop barrage of abuse directed towards her, by ESPN and other Blackcentric media outlets, her fellow players and coaches, and even one time defenders like the iconoclastic Jason Whitlock. She’s a “whiner” who is too soft for a league known for its “physical” play. In other words, for dirty play. Especially towards uppity White girls who show everyone up on the court. Just go to the back of the bench, and cheer on the “real” athletes. Drop your boyfriend, and become part of the LBGTQ+ crowd. You can have a Black girlfriend, like the White Paige Bueckers, who gets remarkably positive press.

As for Graham, sure it doesn’t seem heroic to prosecute people in a military court, even if you’re in uniform. But technically, I can’t call Graham a chickenhawk any more, since he did serve in the Air Force. Graham was one of the House Managers during the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton. You know, a real act of drama that had happened only once in our history, and was not even televised live by most of the television networks. Graham, like the other RINOs, wouldn’t have been interested in the extensive Clinton Body Count, or the murder of American citizens at Waco, which was the most impeachable event in presidential history. I’m sure he never looked into Whitewater, or Filegate, or Travelgate. Bill Clinton was a career criminal. And Monica Lewinsky was the best they could do? The Stupid Party was at it stupidest during that trial, and young Lindsey Graham was front and center. Once Trumpenstein is escorted off the world stage, that is the Republican Party you’re going to get.

Since his death, trans author and actress Jesse James Rose has come forward to say, “Most of you know him as the homophobic Senator from South Carolina but to me he will always be the man who paid a twinky pre-transition college student a fat stack of cash to do unspeakable things to him in a hotel room while he wore red lingerie.” Graham denied the accusations that he was gay, but not too vigorously. Graham didn’t bother to get a “beard” as a wife, as other gay politicians do. Allegedly, of course. Some people are just asexual. Not interested in sex with any male, female, or they/ them. I think it’s one of the 8 million or so genders. So maybe he wasn’t Lady Lindsey. Maybe he just didn’t like sex. They said the great Nikola Tesla died a virgin, because he just had no sex drive. He was too busy inventing and discovering mind blowing things that are suppressed to this day. And yes, it’s true that the government sent John Trump, uncle of our beloved president, to confiscate and then disappear all his files.

When I was a kid, I used to love Clair Bee’s series of sports books starring an impossibly upstanding and heroic Chip Hilton. I even communicated with Bee’s daughter years ago. Caitlin Clark kind of reminds me of a female Chip Hilton. She embodies the qualities that make competitive sports a positive influence on our culture. Angry Black lesbians would never have fit into any of Clair Bee’s plotlines. The WNBA referees- many of them lesbian, too- are akin to our out of control militarized police forces. They aren’t there to keep the peace. To maintain a civil order. They don’t rectify wrongs by holding those who commit them accountable. Like all authority figures, they instinctively side with bully personalities, as I described in my book Bullyocracy. They penalize the victim, not the victimizer. Caitlin Clark has become a stereotypical victim, relegated to dramatic overreactions in every game. She cannot find justice, and is perhaps on the verge of losing her mind because of it.

Clark’s coach, Stephanie White, was once a basketball star herself. She wound up converting to the LBGTQ+ lifestyle, and now boasts a Black wife. That’s kind of like winning the MVP in the WNBA. White’s disdain for Caitlin is visible in her every expression. She keeps her on the bench more than any other star player in the history of sports. And now, she has Caitlin on some kind of unprecedented “minutes restriction,” dubiously related to that phantom back injury, which resulted a few weeks back in Caitlin dramatically leaving the court during the game. That has never been explained, and the “restriction” is in effect “stat management,” designed to diminish Caitlin’s impressive numbers. X is full of uneducated Black bigots and pathetic cucked Whites who figuratively shout “She ain’t that good!” Caitlin looks defeated. Like so many other victims of corruption, she won’t speak out. Neither will her parents, who have to be incensed. It’s wrong. She doesn’t deserve this.

Both Lindsey Graham and Caitlin Clark reflect the extremes of America 2.0, especially for White people. No one talks about White people, unless it is to condemn them, or complain about them. So I’ll do it. Graham is the only kind of White that can succeed in politics these days. Utterly without principles. Easily compromised. I feel bad for any man who dies ahead of his time, and Lindsey was just a year older than me. I won’t condemn him further in death, but his record speaks for itself. He notably vowed, before his latest primary victory, that “I go back to South Carolina. I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast.” He once said that “We’re killing all the right people, and we’re cutting your taxes.” Who isn’t fired up to be a Republican after hearing that? I’m not one of those who gets excited at the prospect of a Lindsey Graham, or a John McCain, or a Henry Kissinger, or a George H.W. Bush, suffering in hell. I believe that we will all be judged. Rest in peace, or rest in war.

I admit to being somewhat smitten with Caitlin Clark. Not in that way. She just seems so wholesome. She’s like Jackie Armstrong, the all American girl. She’s obviously apolitical, and just wants to play basketball. But they won’t let her. She’s the wrong color, and has the wrong sexual orientation. No sports star of her magnitude has ever been treated like this. He coach is overtly conspiring against her. To make her into a role player, and not the transcendent force that brought attention to a failed league. I hope she’s traded. I further hope she summons the courage to speak out. She’s a positive role model to all those wide-eyed little girls who never had interest in the WNBA before. They want to crush that. They want to crush anything innocent and decent. Caitlin reminds us that sports can be uplifting. Sportsmanship is honorable. This country, and this world, needs fewer Lindsey Grahams and more Caitlin Clarks. Our society is full of villains. We can make room for some heroes.