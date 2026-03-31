As we sink deeper into the inexorable Middle East quagmire, it’s increasingly obvious that a tiny but influential segment of our population is more emboldened than ever. The non-Irish, as I prefer to call them, have dropped all pretenses. The leadership of the magical Two Percent is growing more strident, more entitled, and less likeable.

I guess that can happen if a superiority complex is instilled in you from childhood. What could be more impressive to put on your resume, than that you are one of God’s “chosen” people? It wasn’t enough that thirty eight states have already passed some kind of “anti-Semitism” law that further restricts our free speech. It wasn’t enough that a president seemingly suffering from worsening dementia was ordered to launch the most unpopular and nonsensical war imaginable. It wasn’t enough that this miniscule group has produced the heads of every television network, every film studio, and every record company. Most social media. Our rotting culture is shockingly non- diverse at the top. Shockingly non-Irish. The world’s perpetual victims aren’t satisfied. They want us to destroy all the other countries in the Middle East. They aren’t going to scrap the Greater Israel Project. It’s kind of like the maniacal Morgenthau Plan, devised by one of FDR’s many non-Irish aides, to forcibly starve all Germans.

All of the most irrational high profile Jews are screaming at anyone who dares to oppose our disastrous foreign interventionism. Mark Levin, who was an angry Never Trumper in 2016, is even angrier now, and calling the likes of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and now Joe Kent “neo-Nazis.” I suppose that’s more serious name calling than merely chanting “anti-Semitic.” Laura Loomer, who has been accused of being Trump’s young lover as well as being a male named Larry, is working full time for Israel. She doesn’t care that every one of her tweets receives overwhelmingly negative comments. She and other prominent non-Irish figures are calling it “treason” to oppose Zionism. It’s Salem witch hunt-level hysteria, but because prominent non-Irish figures are the ones displaying the hysteria, no one dares object. Alan Dershowitz doesn’t pause for a second over his name being attached to the Epstein Files. He isn’t embarrassed in the least. He just screams even louder.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, has seriously proposed that anyone identified as an “anti-Semite” should be targeted with exploding pagers. Now, being a mere commoner, an unworthy goy unchosen by God, I consider this to be a violent threat. Greenblatt made his comments over a year ago, so I’m not sure why it’s become newsworthy now. You’d think it would have been considered very newsworthy at the time. Controversial, even. Greenblatt boasted of the great success Israel had in using these exploding pagers in a 2024 attack on Hezbollah. Didn’t the Hezbollahans find the presence of so many pagers suspicious? What is this, 1994? But they are mindless terrorists, as goy as you or me, so I guess they’re easy to fool. The exploding pagers is a non-Irish thing, you wouldn’t understand. Our government wasn’t interested in Greenblatt’s comments. They wouldn’t be interested if 1,000 pathetic goys got blown up by pagers. Chosen people play by different rules.

During the ill-fated Kennedy administration, both JFK and his Attorney General brother Robert F. Kennedy tried to register the American Zionist Council, the parent organization of the AIPAC we’ve all come to know and love, as a foreign agent of Israel. At the same time, JFK was attempting to place Israel’s Dimona nuclear weapons program under U.S. inspection. We all know what happened in Dallas put a halt to all that. The AZC disbanded in 1965, and all their lobbying efforts became concentrated in AIPAC, which refused to register and has for all intents and purposes taken control of our Congress. As JFK wrote at the time, U.S. “commitment to and support of Israel could be seriously jeopardized” by Israel’s continuing development of nuclear weapons. Mordechai Vanunu, a courageous Israeli whistleblower, spent 18 years in prison (11 in solitary confinement), for exposing Israel’s nuclear program. He said in 2004 that JFK was assassinated because of “pressure he exerted on Israel's then head of government, David Ben-Gurion, to shed light on Dimona's nuclear reactor." Rep. Paul Findley, driven from Congress by AIPAC, wrote a 1992 article with the title, “In Kennedy Assassination, Anyone But Mossad is Fair Game For U.S. Media.”

In his memoirs, Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko related how, during his final meeting with JFK, two months before the assassination, the president named two groups as being responsible for thwarting peace efforts between Washington and Moscow: ideological anti-communists and Zionists. Gromyko wrote, “I don’t know why, but when I first heard the Tass report of Kennedy’s murder it was that talk on the White House terrace that came into my mind — what he had said about there being opponents to his policy.” A declassified November 25, 1963 document reveals that leading Palestinians at the time felt that “Behind the mysterious crime is a carefully plotted zionist conspiracy.” Two very notable changes occurred with JFK’s death. The first, of course, was JFK’s scheduled withdrawal from Vietnam. The second was U.S. opposition to a nuclear Israel and the power of its foreign lobbying outfit. The Civil Rights Act was passed. Nothing happened in Cuba. The CIA just got stronger.

Sixty three years later, much of the alternative media has begun focusing intently on Jewish disproportionate power, and Zionist control of America (Zionist Occupied Government, or ZOG). It is something I never thought I’d see. ZOG is a term that was expressly forbidden in polite society, uttered only by White Nationalist “extremists.” Now, Candace Owens says it regularly. She also chirps, “Welcome, fellow Goyim,” with a huge smile on her face. Tucker Carlson has said, in an least two different interviews, that he would like to know what is meant by “Israel has a right to exist.” This “right to exist” clearly doesn’t extend to Iran, for instance. No one in the media has ever questioned this. All people have a right to exist. But no one particular nation has the same kind of “right.” But why are Candace, and Tucker, and many other lesser known voices, being allowed to say this kind of stuff? I don’t pretend to know. I can only react to the fact that they are saying it, and I find that extraordinary.

Joe Kent worked directly under Tulsi Gabbard, as Trump’s counterterrorism chief. He resigned recently over our senseless war in Iran. He also told Tucker Carlson that he was blocked by the FBI from examining evidence that may have pointed to Israeli involvement in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In a typical display of retaliation, the FBI is now “investigating” whether Kent shared classified material. That’s the way every whistleblower is treated in this country. Each time a goy calls out bad behavior on the part of the non-Irish, “anti-Semitism” increases. Just ask the ADL. Jonathan Greenblatt claimed that he had no choice to but blow up “terrorists” with pagers, in response to 10,000 alleged incidents of “anti-Semitism.” Boy, that’s a lot of “anti- Semitism.” Makes all the alleged “racism” look like a walk in the park. Funny, I’ve never seen a single example of anyone being mean to a Jew, let alone becoming violent or painting a swastika somewhere, in all my life. I must not get around enough.

My friend Naomi Wolf, who wrote the Foreword to Survival of the Richest, is now resorting to saying it’s “anti-Semitic” to make fun of Ben Shapiro’s eyebrows. Tucker Carlson may well be prosecuted. You don’t question the routine mantra, “Does Israel have a right to exist?” without exposing yourself to potential prosecution. Free speech isn’t free. And doesn’t protect “hate speech,” whatever that is. Don’t ask questions that aren’t allowed to be answered. Candace Owens has already started nibbling around the biggest taboo of all: the Holocaust with the capital H. If she puts her investigative skills to work there, it’s all over. They will just have to come out of the shadows and open up the FEMA camps. Zionism itself cannot be intellectually defended, as the world is finding out. Shrieking and name-calling only expose the emptiness of your arguments, and at worst point towards some form of culpability. When you act this guilty, even normies may suspect you are guilty. Of something.

The leading non-non-Irish Israeli loyalists have been out in force, as well, doing the dirtiest work as usual. After all, Bibi Baby has proclaimed that no Israeli boots will be involved, if Trumpenstein is stupid enough to send ground troops into Iran. Let the goy be your attack dogs. The lovely Lindsey Graham. And Israeli-firster Ambassador Mike Huckabee. And Ted Cruz and Dan Bongino, both of whom said publicly that the “defense of Israel” was their most important issue. RINO operative Karl Rove lashed out, saying, “Much of the criticism of Operation Epic Fury comes from the likes of the Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the Israel-obsessed podcasters Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and the conspiracist Candace Owens. Do voters who identify themselves as MAGA Republicans share their opinions? Do they feel betrayed by the president?” Rove was given the charming nickname of “Turd Blossom” by his boss President Dubya. I’ll leave it to the imagination to wonder how he came to earn it.

What has also been exposed is the transparent tribalism of so many high profile Jews. Rob Schneider had built a reputation as a rare “awake” entertainer, questioning the vaccines and many other things. But boy is he on board for this war. He’s actually calling for a reinstitution of the draft, so that today’s Gen Zers can know the glory of fighting not just for the most corrupt government the world has ever seen, but for the obnoxious little bully state that controls it. I’ve lost some supporters from the evangelical community, because of my criticism of Israel. It’s amazing how people can be so awake on everything except Zionism. And there are still, unbelievably enough, some QAnon stragglers left out there. Trump is playing a more exotic brand of 4D chess than ever. They’re saving Israel for last. He’s showing the world just how dangerous Zionism is, by supporting it more fervently than all the other political puppets. You’ll see- just wait two more weeks. Trust the plan. WWG1WGA.

Israel is thrusting a giant middle finger out at the dumbed down ‘Murricans. While Christian evangelicals clutch their Scofield Bibles tighter and presumably pray for Armageddon, the Knesset is pushing a law to outlaw “unauthorized” worship at the Western Wall. Translation; no expressions of Christian faith. This is hardly surprising, because hardliners in the Knesset have been trying to outlaw the Gospel for decades. For years, two of the Bibi Baby faithful have proposed legislation to jail Christians for talking about Jesus Christ. Or publishing pro-Jesus content on the internet, in print, and even via email. Sounds worse than that Sharia Law I keep hearing about. This forbidden Jesus talk could result in a two year prison sentence, “if it involves children under 18.” Not sure what that means. If you are under 18, you’re particularly subject to prosecution? Or does this mean adults who mention Jesus to minors? Compare that to the revelations in the Epstein Files. Is it better to sexually abuse or eat them?

Israel is openly hostile to Christianity, much as the Talmud is openly hostile to Jesus. The most notorious “anti-Semites” tell us that the Talmud depicts Jesus burning in hot human excrement. Shouldn’t that offend the sensibilities of every Christian, even the ones awaiting the Rapture? Tucker Carlson claimed that Franklin Graham called him “anti-Semitic” in a private letter to Trumpenstein, and wouldn’t respond to him when he asked for an explanation. Graham’s father Billy was Tricky Dick Nixon’s BFF. He famously discussed the excessive power of Jews with Nixon, but was too cowardly to talk about it publicly. Billy Graham helped make devotion to Israel common among evangelicals. Even insincere figures like Kenneth Copeland, John Hagee, Joel Osteen and others can’t quell the Zionist passion in Christian fundamentalists. They focus more on the “prosperity Gospel” than the Gospel of the New Testament. And their favorite nation is the one that wants to outlaw worship of Jesus Christ.

There is no way life in America is going to improve because of our intervention in Iran. In fact, it’s quite clearly going to get worse. Skyrocketing fuel costs. A plummeting stock market. Perhaps reluctant Gen Zers forced to fight for Israel, whose own young citizens will remain far from any battlefield. That’s what makes our relationship so “special.” Israel creates constant havoc. They continuously start things, while claiming a “right to defend” themselves. And then they don’t fight their own battles. That’s for the dumb goyim. As Jeffrey Epstein himself told us in one of those emails, “The goyim exist only to serve us.” Doesn’t sound like much of a deal for the goyim. The Wall Street Journal recently stated, “A new Middle East war sparks another surge in antisemitism. Jews begin to wonder: is anywhere safe?” Another opinion piece asks, “Does the world have any idea how tired the People of Israel are?” Yes, stop objecting when we start trouble and claim we “have a right” to self defense.

I’m currying no favors by talking about the power of the magical Two Percent. It isn’t good for one’s career to do that. And, as bears repeating, we don’t even know what “Jew” means now, let alone what “anti-Semitism” means. There are huge numbers of partial Jews in this country, including most of my relatives. Jesus himself said, “I know the blasphemy of those which say they are Jews and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.” Those identifying as “Jews” today are not the Biblical Israelites, in my view. The leaders of Israel certainly echo what Jesus meant when he told the Pharisees, “You are of your father the devil.” That’s an odd thing for a supposed rabbi- the “King of the Jews,” to say. Whoever and whatever the people of Israel are, we owe them no allegiance. We should, in fact, demand a refund for all the billions (if not trillions) we’ve lavished upon them. For nothing in return. Except histrionic whining and demands that we finish their perpetual fights with people who never harmed us.