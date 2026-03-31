"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6d

Everyone who places another country before our own, should immediately go there, or even be deported there. All those with dual citizenship -same. When you immigrate to this country, it is strongly advised to drop the citizenship of the old country. Not so for those with THAT dual citizenship, though.

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Warren J Van Wie's avatar
Warren J Van Wie
6d

It's so blatantly in our face. They don't care. Similar to our politicians and insider trading. They know we know. As this war expands, and Israel continues to do whatever they desire I believe it's going to get really ugly here. It took this government a month to admit around 13 bases are uninhabitable. Casualty info is slow to be revealed. The non Irish have a python like grip on all aspects of government as well as banking and communications. With 40 trillion in debt and climbing, you can't help but feel world war is on the horizon.

Excellent post, Don.

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