"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Caryl Johnston's avatar
Caryl Johnston
2d

Bravo, Mr. Jeffries. You are one of the few who really understands and communicates the situation of the USA. As a Southerner and descendant of those who fought the Yankee State, I am proud of my heritage. But how many Americans today have any heritage, much less one to be proud of? That is the secret of the Big State--turn people into historyless, memoryless automatons--not exactly animals, but not so far removed. then they have nothing to be proud of or to fight for. Recipe for the New World Order.

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Cankerpuss's avatar
Cankerpuss
2d

Excellent write up today Mr. Jeffries. Again, you write the words that I feel and it does my heart good to know that there are others who feel the same way I do.

War should only be fought to defend our homes, families and property. The key word there is "defend." We should never go on the offense and it would appear that every war the USA has been involved in since the war of 1812 has had the USA being the aggressor. Instead of defending our homes, families and property from an aggressor, the USA is destroying others' homes, families and property in their nations. The USA has long lost the moral high ground. War is evil, immoral and destroys the many while enriching the few.

I frequent a few substack blogs and I am surprised at how many war humpers are on those blogs. I post comments railing against any war that has the USA as the aggressor and I am ridiculed and insulted, accused of not being pro-America. I post comments about the USA using its tax dollars and troops to repair America's aging infrastructure and seal the borders and I am called horrible names. This is by people who take the time to read conservative blogs.

War serves only one master and that is the military/industrial complex. The likes of Lockheed, Northrup Grummond, Raytheon, Boeing and many others. These companies earn enormous profits when there is a war going on and the CEOs get massive bonuses on top of incredible salaries. That's the purpose of America's warmongering. You can't justify a trillion dollar defense budget without a war to fight somewhere.

I'm sick of it. I'm sick of putting US soldiers on a pedestal and thanking them for their service. Why? What has their service done for me lately? I'm sick them going off and getting mutilated, having their brains scrambled or dying in shithole nations far far awa. And for what? Nobody knows, including them. But "thank you for your service." Service my ass. Our soldiers are noble pawns to the wealthy fat cats of the MIC. That's it.

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