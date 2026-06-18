"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Kris's avatar
Kris
4dEdited

My very elderly social studies teacher in 1972 always refered to the Holy Land as Palestine. It was the first time I had ever heard that term. Then I was leafing through a geography book at my grandparent's home, and I saw the map of the Middle East, with Palestine clearly printed on that map. This has been an unexpected turn in the Trumpenstein script, but as the script gets weirder and weirder, nothing would surprise me. I thought the story about fights on the White House lawn was fake, at first. The rioting in Portland has stopped as if a switch was flipped. Perhaps they received notice from whoever pays them, that their summer break has started.

Donald, you've written about rotten cops who shoot dogs at the drop of a hat. My friend's co-worker had her Chihuahua killed last week by a cop. Her kids found a handgun...and naturally posted that fact of FB...which necessitated a visit from the city cops. When the cops entered their home, the dog grabbed the cop's pant leg...so he blew it away. NEVER post anything on FB that could draw cops like flies to **** (just don't use FB at all, imo). NEVER allow cops in your home. This happened in Salem Oregon.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4d

well said

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