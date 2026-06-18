Just the other day, President Trumpenstein negotiated a ceasefire with Iran. I guess it’s a peace deal, but they’re calling it a Memorandum of Understanding. You’d think that this would be considered a good thing. Think again. It is a very bad thing, according to every high profile Zionist, who all have raging war boners.

Because of this too late and too little gesture of half-assed diplomacy, poor Trumpenstein is in hot water with the non-Irish. They may be changing the Israeli streets named after him as we speak. Perhaps they prefer Rubio Boulevard? After all, Vice President J.D. Vance is now despised by the Zionists as well. I’m not sure what he did. Perhaps they sensed an unsatisfactory level of enthusiasm for this nonsensical war? Maybe he was disgusted at the killing of 150 Iranian girls? Maybe he saw one too many videos of IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens giggling and overtly celebrating the killing of little children? Bibi Netanyahu has already “demanded” that the world eradicate “anti-Semitism,” which has never been objectively defined. He says Israel will go it alone if they have to. Sure, they’ll still require billions on demand, but as they are angrily saying, they “don’t need” America. Israel is sticking its collective chosen ass out at us, and daring us to kick it. Trump merely gave it a love pat.

Ever since the Mother’s Day Miracle restored my X account, I’ve been busy tweeting out lots of anti-Zionist stuff. It’s amazing to see the things Zionists- both here and in Israel- put out there publicly. There is a real group hysteria regarding this deal with Iran. Trump “betrayed” them. With a peace deal. Trump “left Israel at the mercy of its enemies.” It’s not like Israel bombed Iran, and Lebanon relentlessly. They were just defending themselves. They’re in a unique continuous “self-defense” posture, which revolves around them attacking others first, and then blaming them for being attacked. If you’d just shut up, give us your homes, and stop bellyaching about the open air prison we’ve built for you, we might shoot a few less five year old kids in the head. You want to “destroy” our attempts to destroy you. We have a “right to exist,” but you don’t. No one else does. Well, maybe America, as long as they are obeying all orders. It’s a Scofield Bible thing, you wouldn’t understand.

Trumpenstein held his ground for about a day, gingerly suggesting that Iran has a right to possess missiles to defend themselves. That didn’t go over well with the angry non-Irish crowd. To the World’s Perpetual Victims, this translates to Iran firing missiles at them. After Israel has attacked them first, of course. How can we safely attack them, then? As both Bibi Baby and his puppet Trumpenstein have said, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Period. And apparently Israel doesn’t want them to have missiles, either. How about guns of any kind? Knives? Slingshots? Boxcutters, like the 19 crazed Arab hijackers are laughably said to have used on 9/11? Israel is in danger from its “enemies.” In other words, its neighbors. You know, the ones who were there for centuries before Israel. The ones who naturally objected to having the World’s Troublemakers inserted into their midst. The ones who didn’t want their land stolen, and their homes bulldozed. The ones who objected to being called “terrorists.”

The United States did nothing when newly created Israel formed their version of the Bloods and Crips. The Irgun Gang, with prominent member Menachem Begin, future president of Israel. Sure, they blew up the King David Hotel, but they were already “defending themselves.” Hotels are often notoriously “anti-Semitic.” We also did nothing after Israel attacked the USS Liberty, killing over thirty American sailors. We did nothing when the IDF bulldozed young American citizen Rachel Corrie to death, as she tried to stop the demolition of another Palestinian home. Only JFK ever tried to confront them on their outrageous behavior. We all know what happened to him. Trumpenstein didn’t blink when Bibi Baby told him Israel would be sending zero ground troops into Iran. But go ahead and send your own pathetic goys. So what do you think he’ll do now, when the entire Zionist world is crashing down on him? How much more could the guy have done to serve his masters in Israel? What ingratitude.

It’s a bit confusing, but after Bibi and company turned the heat up on him, Trumpenstein folded like the actor he is, and announced that the peace deal really wasn’t a deal. Like Israel and millions of females, the U.S. has a right to change its mind. Or renege on a deal, depending on your perspective. In his typical eloquence, Trumpenstein proclaimed that the Memorandum of Understanding was not “final,” and that "If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their heads." Only Trumpenstein could say something like that. You know you’re going to miss him when he’s gone. Just for suggesting that “it’s a little bit unfair” to strip Iran of all its missiles, one Israeli tweeted, “It’s really tough to hear…literally saw these deadly missiles above me with my own eyes.” I’m pretty sure a lot of Iranians and Lebanese must feel the same way, when they see deadly missiles from Israel or the United States. Or IDF soldiers shooting children.

In a performance that would make the world’s greatest crisis actor envious, a female student at Columbia freaked out when she saw a few Palestinian flags. “They want to kill us!” she cried hysterically. Mark Levin, the talentless talk show host with a really small audience, declared “Israel will survive- period,” after insinuating that it might be time to unleash the Samson Project. For those of you who don’t know what that is- and that would include most of the world- Israel reserves the right to blow up as many other countries as they want, if they feel threatened. Clearly, they always feel threatened, so perhaps we ought to be just a little concerned about that. One loud non-Irish voice on X stole a phrase from the Great Decider himself, saying, “You are either with Israel or you are with the terrorists. There is no middle ground.” A cute girl holding a dog bemoans that Israel “doesn’t need anyone’s permission to survive.” Except that “surviving” means killing lots of others. But she was holding a dog.

Another angry representative of the non-Irish wants Israel to “take the gloves off.” What, shooting five year olds in the head and laughing about it on film isn’t extreme enough for you? Bibi Baby has told Trump that Israel will never accept a ceasefire in Lebanon. Wait a minute, I thought it was “Hamas” who perpetrated October 7? Aren’t the “terrorists” in Lebanon “Hezbollah?” It’s hard to keep these “terrorists” straight. Bibi delivers a speech in which he says, “I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism.” Well, maybe if you defined the term, it might be easier to “fight.” But no, instead let’s get almost every state in the union to pass a resolution condemning it. There is a huge push on to make “anti-Semitism” illegal. Which would mean that I, and many other Thought Criminals, could be prosecuted for “hate speech.” Or something. And not use the First Amendment as a defense. A Florida girl is facing felony charges for joking about Bibi on a college message board.

Users on X, all of them faithful Trump loyalists just a few days ago, are claiming he “sacrificed” Israel with this deal. Tucker Carlson is being called “literally a Nazi” for saying that none of the WWII German leaders were as openly bloodthirsty as Ben Gavir. Gavir is Israel’s National Defense Minister, and his behavior has been so objectionable that even Bibi himself has denounced it. In one video, a beaming Gavir taunts detained activists from Gaza by exclaiming, “Welcome to Israel, we are the masters.” He had previously waved the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount, a Muslim holy site. Gavir has expressed support for IDF soldiers abusing prisoners, which many think includes rape. An “M.D.” on X tweeted, “I feel bad for Israel. For once they thought they had a true partner in the White House. And he betrayed them just when victory seemed to be at hand.” This “victory” would seemingly involve removing-or liquidating- all non-non-Irish from the Middle East. The Greater Israel Project.

What is even more shocking than the defense of the world’s only true terrorist state, are the attitudes of so many of the non-Irish. The tremendously frightened attitudes. Hysterically, and irrationally clinging to perpetual victimhood. A doctor in Canada claims he has to leave because of the “atmosphere” there. He doesn’t feel “safe” there. The medical community has been overrepresented by Jewish doctors since before I was born. What is he possibly referring to? A panicked Jew in Ireland alleges that two girls spat on him in the bar he owns. And from that, he concludes that Ireland is awash in “anti-Semitism” and “unsafe” for him. Jerry Seinfeld is “harassed” by drunken fans questioning him about Palestine. To which the very non-scared looking multi-zillionaire responds “they don’t exist.” Gwynth Paltrow comes out for Israel. In non-Irish stronghold Hollywood. Sheer bravery. And expects to be retaliated against. You’ll never work in this town again! If only a goy ran a single movie studio.

J.D. Vance is warned by one of countless Jews on X, who are openly maintaining that we are on the verge of another Holocaust- perhaps this time with two capitol “H”s, that he has “forgotten his scripture and what happens to those who trash the Jews.” Vance first got into trouble last October, when he suggested that perhaps Israel had controlled or manipulated past presidents. Then in December, he disagreed with Zionist CEO Bibi Baby that criticism of Israel is “anti-Semitism.” Now, Vance going on newly christened “anti-Semite” Meghan Kelly’s show was the final straw. It looks like his presidential prospects are as dead as Teddy Kennedy’s were after the setup at Chappaquiddick. Pope Leo XIV is also coming under fire, for speaking favorably of the peace agreement. Peace is very controversial in Zionist circles. Worse than pork. Meanwhile, the IDF shoots a journalist covering a protest against a new illegal Jewish settler outpost. It isn’t likely to be covered honestly, if at all, by our “free press.”

I want to state now, on behalf of all the entitled gentiles, that no one is plotting to exterminate the Jews. No one’s going to herd you onto trains. The vast majority of people don’t even know if you are Jewish, and very few of them care. I have never seen a single example of “anti-Semitism” in my life. Never once seen a Jew or Jews harassed, threatened, or intimidated. Yet, seemingly every Jew posting on X is fearful for their lives. All over the world. “Anti-Semitism,” which they can’t even define, is said to be “rising” everywhere. Now, criticism of Israel may be rising everywhere. That will happen, when you put out videos of IDF soldiers laughing over shooting toddlers in the head. That will happen when you keep intimating that you “can’t stop” until the “enemy” is totally defeated. Most people interpret that to mean that Israel doesn’t want a single non-Israeli left standing. That is what the Greater Israel Project is all about. The land promised by God to the “chosen” means all of the Middle East.

The first land promised to the “chosen” was Palestine. Which Zionists now loudly claim never existed. There never were such things as Palestinians. The map below, from 1887, demonstrates just how big that lie is. There are other old maps with “Palestine” clearly on them. Undoubtedly made by “anti-Semitic” mapmakers. Nazis before Hitler was born. Just some of the countless “Jew Haters” which populated the world then, and now have evidently taken it over. Caused the non-Irish to be kicked out of 109 countries over the centuries. For no reason at all. Just because. They are the world’s scapegoats, and they are blameless. They have a collective persecution complex that is indescribable. But it’s seemingly baked in to their genes. How can you convince the world’s most financially successful ethnic group/religion on average, that the dreaded goyim aren’t out to get them? Given the success of the non-Irish, just imagine what they could accomplish if not for all the “Jew Hate” and persecution.

I don’t want to keep writing about Zionism. ZOG. But when you’re subjected to a persistent rallying cry of “we’re being persecuted” by those who are quite obviously not being persecuted, you have to speak up. The situation has become more nonsensical than anything Lewis Carroll could have dreamed up. What next? Are billionaires going to complain about being called rich? About being persecuted by non-billionaires? We’ve reached another Juneteenth, so there will be plenty of Blacks whining about “White Supremacists” that don’t exist. Their cries of “racism” have been superseded by cries of “anti-Semitism.” The most entitled Black activist cannot hold a candle to the millions of non-Irish who maintain, with straight faces, that the society they disproportionately dominate wants to genocide them. While at the same time, denying that Israel’s devastation in Gaza is a genocide. Some suffering is more equal than others. And nothing is like the imaginary suffering of the “chosen” people.

No matter what Bibi Netanyahu and Ben Shapiro say, peace is something we all should welcome. War is something no sane person should want. But if you’re pursuing a diabolical Greater Israel Project to conquer other countries, while claiming you are somehow being victimized, why would any sane person support you? And you reserve for yourself a “Samson Option,” whereby you can simply blow up as much of the world as you want if you feel “threatened.” Yet Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Or a Samson Option. Or a right to exist. Zionism cannot be intellectually defended. All its proponents can do is hysterically shout nasty names at you. This is apparently what this republic has come to. While our own roads, bridges, and power grids atrophy and collapse, and 80 percent of the people struggle to survive financially, we must prioritize the concerns, and the security, of an artificial ministate created by stealing land belonging to others. And then attributing it all to God’s will.