Warren J Van Wie
14h

I remember Danny Cassolaro's family interviewed on a local DC network shortly after he committed suicide after stabbing himself to death. He was in a West Virginia hotel, meeting a contact concerning the Octopus, or Promis software scandal that implicated Cheney and I believe, Israel. The family was adamant he didn't kill himself. Conveniently, his documents were missing.

As for the prissy former(?) Naval Intelligence load, Posobiec, I find him extremely umtrustworthy, as much so as the TPUSA clowns carrying on with the Kirk show on RAV. Then we have a president who glad hands a Syrian terrorist with a 10 million dollar bounty on his head, in the oval office, pardons a notorious drug dealer, but then threatens Venezuela for their drug operations. Now today, he threatens Colombia. No word on Mexico so far.

We're mind effed on a daily basis. 8 months ago, the dems are dead. Now, they'll sweep the midterms. It never ends.

I'm your age Don, you put in words what I've been witnessing for decades. Many thanks for all you do.

Jill
14h

I love your work, as always. So many excellent questions that we will sadly never receive honest answers for (and this has been the case for decades, at least). I used to wonder why Trump was sworn in using Lincoln's bible, but really, the similarities between those two tyrannical overlords make it crystal clear. Lincoln trampled on innocent people's rights and just did what he wanted to do, and Trump does the same. They seem (to me) to be a lot alike in many ways, which is a horrifying thought. Two self-serving, power hungry jackasses in charge of a country. What could possibly go wrong? Well, with Lincoln we know: a disgusting, unnecessary war that forever changed this country (and not for the better) and the absolute loss of states' rights. On a side note, how hypocritical is it that the atheistic Lincoln even had a bible?

I really don't think Charlie is dead. That whole show was so poorly staged and the actors taking part in it were so incredibly bad that just none of what allegedly happened is believable. I don't know about Candace. I agree that she was most likely installed just like all of the other successful podcast people, bloggers, and "influencers" (and I really hate that term). We will probably never know the truth about anything.

And don't even get me started about J. Edna's FBI clowns. That outfit has been a criminal enterprise from the get-go (just like the CIA) and nothing has changed.

I really appreciated your mention of Danny Casalaro and Gary Webb. Nobody that I ever talk to even knows who they were, which is so mind-boggling to me. Just two poor souls trying to do their jobs and tell what they knew to the public who got killed for their efforts (most likely by the outfits mentioned above).

Yeah. America 2.0 is toast. It's just a matter of when it implodes.

