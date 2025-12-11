Recently, an arrest was made in the January 6 pipe bombing case. That would be from January 6, 2021. If you recall, they had videotape of the bomber. An alert citizen found one of the bombs, and told law enforcement. Their laughably lackadaisical response was also captured by the surveillance cameras.

The new suspect, who the state controlled media assures us is guilty in their customary fashion, is one Brian Cole, Jr. He is a thirty year old Black man who lives with his mother and other relatives not far from me in northern Virginia. His grandmother expressed astonishment at the news, and called him “slow.” I’m sure she’s old- that’s how they used to talk in America 1.0. She also said he is “kind of autistic.” Sounds like a typical alleged school shooter, except for the being Black part. The FBI, on the other hand, said that Cole had “anarchist” leanings. A Black autistic anarchist? Now, that’s diversity. One article claimed that he hated both political parties. Well, lots of us do. But very few of us are Black autistic anarchists. And that he thought there was fraud in the 2020 election. So did millions of others. They claim that cell phone pings show that he was in the area at the time. They claim lots of things, of course, almost always untrue things. So why did it take them almost five years to find this “slow” Black man who “hated both sides?” They had the data.

Interestingly enough, this new diverse suspect emerged just a month after Blaze reported that a forensic investigation had identified the figure in the surveillance videos as former Capitol Hill police officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff. A female cop. Now I suppose that’s somewhat diverse, but it doesn’t compare to a Black autistic anarchist. If only he had been transitioning, you’d have a Hall of Fame suspect on your hands. Now, we were told that Ms. Kerkhoff left the Capitol Police in mid-2021, to take a job with the CIA. Well, where else would she logically have gone? NASA, which is where all of Lee Harvey Oswald’s Reily Coffee Company co-workers went? There was an understandable reluctance on the part of the state controlled media to identify an ex-cop turned CIA employee as the J6 pipe bomber. That would potentially open some “inside job” questions. Kash Patel didn’t announce that the report fingering Kerkhoff was false, until the arrest of Brian Cole, Jr. Why didn’t he do this before?

So, Kerkhoff can breathe easy, and continue doing whatever it is she does for the CIA. Those hoping that the very suspicious nature of the J6 pipe bombing would lead to an unraveling of the government setup that ensnared some 1,500 Trump supporters, who were denied due process and then given draconian sentences, were left disappointed again. Just like those waiting for the Swamp to be drained. Rep. Thomas Massie had been trying to get to the bottom of the J6 pipe bombing case for the past few years. Just over a month ago, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the new January 6 Select Subcommittee, complained that J6 pipe bombing evidence had been “corrupted” or had “mysteriously disappeared.” Well, that’s what invariably happens in all these cases, as readers of my books know. And the FBI continues its long tradition of subverting the truth. The J6 pipe bomber was a Black autistic anarchist. Epstein killed himself. Charlie Kirk was assassinated by lone nut Tyler Robinson.

Speaking of Tyler Robinson, the more suspect figures in the alt media are now lining up behind the preposterous official story. Jack Posobiec recently declared that he believed Robinson acted alone. Without even the help of his transgender lover, who seems to have vanished from the scene. Maybe he/she/they/them got a job at the CIA, like former Capitol Police officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff. And now Nick Fuentes has come out forcefully on the side of this official narrative. Isn’t it just a bid odd that the world’s foremost “anti-Semite,” who lambastes Jews regularly, doesn’t think there is any evidence of Israeli involvement in the Kirk assassination? Now, this may be fueled by his feud with Candace Owens, whose intriguing research has raised so many legitimate questions. Owens publicized Kirk’s text the night before his assassination, where he talked about being threatened and said he’d been wrong to unquestioningly support Israel. She also found internet searches related to Kirk emanating from Israel.

Candace has become embroiled in a heated dispute with the top figures at Turning Point USA, which Charlie Kirk founded. She exposed them for lying about several relevant issues, and challenged them to a debate. Turning Point USA wound up asking her to join them live, in a midnight tweet, and then gave her 24 hours to respond. They picked her husband’s birthday on purpose, and when she said she’d be happy to join them virtually, which is the way most interviews are conducted online, they insisted she’d have to be there in person. Candace believes these people might have been associated in some way with her friend’s murder. So why would she walk into their midst? She might be frightened that perhaps some loner with a transgender lover might fire a bullet into her neck, which almost certainly doesn’t have the supernatural qualities attributed to Charlie Kirk’s neck of steel by the authorities.

Nick Fuentes has all the earmarks of a “plant.” It certainly looks like someone “installed” him. In December, 2020, Fuentes was given $250,000 in Bitcoin by someone in France, who also left a suicide note. Now, that doesn’t sound suspicious. Well, lots of twenty two year olds receive that kind of generous gift from people they don’t know, who are about to commit suicide. I’ve been at this for a lot longer than Fuentes, and not a single suicidal person in France has ever sent me a penny. Fuentes already had his “Groypers,” which are indistinguishable from cult followers, in 2019, when they started heckling Charlie Kirk during his college appearances. Fuentes’ meteoric rise is difficult to explain innocently. But then so was Charlie Kirk’s, who started Turning Point USA as a teenager. Those of us struggling to build an audience know how difficult that is to do organically.

Just this week, Fuentes appeared on Piers Morgan’s show. It doesn’t get much more mainstream than that. As I’ve pointed out, when Fuentes talks to Alex Jones, or Steven Crowder, or Tucker Carlson, the subject of the Holocaust never comes up. Piers Morgan did bring the subject up, and Fuentes’ response was beyond bizarre. He basically said that “at least” six million Jews were killed. Now, I believe he was trying to be sarcastic, but if so it was very ineffective satire. He might have said, for instance, “sure, maybe there was 100 million. maybe a billion.” This was the first time, to my knowledge, that a supposed “Holocaust denier” was given such a mainstream platform. Fuentes probably will tell his “Groypers” something different, which is what he usually does. Fuentes told Morgan that Hitler was “fucking cool,” and went on to call WWII itself “cool.” 75 million deaths, including 40 million civilians, was “cool?” Fuentes has also said that he admires mass murderer Josef Stalin.

Another dubious alt media “star,” Tim Pool, lashed out with great vulgarity at Candace Owens as well. Apparently, all these “conspiracy” voices really resent anyone looking into the death of Charlie Kirk. Pool is another one who seems to have been “installed.” He was involved with the Occupy Wall Street movement, and Time magazine called him one of the top young “influencers” on the internet. And you know that Time magazine has always been fair to real dissident voices. Earlier this year, Pool was forced to admit that he met privately with Benjamin Netanyahu. Now why would the leader of Israel want to meet with a guy who hosts a conspiracy-friendly podcast? Don’t get me wrong; Candace Owens was probably “installed” herself. But she appears to be doing good work. Real journalism. They seem to have big plans for Fuentes. Perhaps the 2036 president election will feature Fuentes running against ESPN blowhard fraud Steven A. Smith.

I don’t know who really killed Charlie Kirk. Or, as some of my readers believe, if he was even killed. Lots of strange aspects here. Watch the video of them carrying Kirk to an SUV after the shooting. Well, how else would you transport a shooting victim? They may have ambulances ready at high school games, but not at events where a controversial speaker is confronted by angry, often demented college students. There is no blood trail seen. And a woman with a video camera can be seen ignoring Kirk, and training her camera somewhere off to the left. Not to mention, of course, Robinson’s taking apart and putting together the weapon multiple times, then hiding it a box, to be easily discovered in the woods. As “conspiracy” guy Jack Posobiec tried to rationalize, “If he didn’t do it, then explain why his parents turned him in.” Well, the authorities claim they turned him in. The authorities aren’t noted for telling the truth. Lee Harvey Oswald’s brother turned on him, as well. It happens.

The only reason the Charlie Kirk story hasn’t faded away as quickly as news events do nowadays, is largely because of the work of Candace Owens. She isn’t letting it disappear, and lots of people aren’t happy about that. Charlie’s widow Erika, in one of her less histrionic but still rather unconvincing interviews, spoke of how “conspiracy theorists” like Candace had caused so much grief to her family. It’s just hard to take someone seriously when they’re loaded up with expensive jewelry and garish makeup, and trying to portray their deceased husband as one of the pivotal figures in world history. Charlie Kirk was just one of many conservative influencers. He became very wealthy because of it, but his name was unknown outside of the internet. He wasn’t that famous, or that important. Outside of the tragedy that a young man dying before his time represents, the only really interesting thing about Kirk was his growing disenchantment with the Zionists who kept pressuring him.

You can’t continue trotting out such absurd explanations and expect even our incredibly dumbed down American population to keep accepting them. Everyone knows Epstein didn’t kill himself. Except our government, and the mainstream media. The rise of blunt references to “Black Fatigue,” and open criticism of Israel is testament to this. Trump is the executive embodiment of this. He just makes up outrageous claims about inflation plummeting, and the economy being stronger than ever. The only ones left who buy our subservience to Israel are the Christian Zionists. No one else supported bombing Iran. And outside of Zionism, who is on board with trying to incite a war against Venezuela? Does anyone want 50 year mortgages? A lot us supported DOGE, but that “doesn’t exist” now. Where are the Epstein files, anyway? Didn’t Congress just vote to release them? Will the Epstein victims reappear, to demand justice? Or will this just fade away, like the Antisemitism Awareness Act?

The state of this union is not good. Actually, it’s awful. It’s collapsing, under all the unrecognized and unpunished corruption, and the weight of decades of nonstop lies. We’re dealing with a level of dishonesty that the world has never seen before. If the truth will set us free, we are obviously never going to be free. At least not in this realm. Not in America 2.0. Most of us just want to lead a happy, comfortable life. We want to have someone to love, and someone to love us. We want to be healthy. We don’t look to hurt others. But those in power apparently have different objectives. Presumably, they want their health and are in favor of love, but they do look to hurt others. At best, they hurt the masses financially, with their rigged system. At worst, they literally kill people. If DOGE had continued auditing agencies, I’m sure they would have found a government Hit Squad funded in there somewhere. Democide. Ask Danny Cassolaro. And the DC Madam. And Gary Webb. And countless others.

This J6 pipe bomber is just the latest example. Here we thought the Trumpenstein administration would ferret out all those government informants who infiltrated the Stop the Steal rally. Thought they’d investigate the shenanigans of the unlawful January 6 Committee. Thought they’d hold the biased prosecutors and judges accountable for trampling on the rights of American citizens. But, as the real conspiracy folks say, there hasn’t been a single meaningful arrest or prosecution. Why not question all those cops who waved the J6 protesters into the Capitol? Why not hold the killers of Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland accountable? It was nice to pardon the J6ers, but now those who suppressed their liberties should face the music. But instead, we are given some ridiculous explanation about another lone nut, this time a Black autistic anarchist. That shouldn’t satisfy anyone. So we’ll just wait for Trump to promise to eliminate the income tax again, or send us a nice dividend.

Unless more people in the alt media show an interest, Candace Owens will become a lone cyber voice, focusing on the inconsistencies of the official story of the Kirk assassination. Kash Patel will continue to brag about all the great things his FBI is doing, and 99 percent of those replying to him will ask why there hasn’t been a single arrest of a Deep State villain. They’ll ask about the Epstein List. A few might poke fun at the Bureau’s contention that a “slow” Black autistic anarchist planted pipe bombs on January 6, 2021. But business will go on as usual. The FBI has lied many times before, and will lie many times again. Whistleblower Frederic Whitehurst’s revelations about widespread corruption and destruction of evidence didn’t change a thing. Instead of J. Edgar Hoover or Christopher Wray, we have Kash Patel and Dan Bongino propping up fairy tales and mocking “conspiracy theories.” And we have an “alternative” media that is willing to give them their support.