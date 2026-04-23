"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Timber Wolf's avatar
Timber Wolf
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History is full of the Syndicate doing controlled demolitions of their own creations. The Controlled Demolition of the Spanish Empire began with the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588. It was a battle the Spanish never should have lost. But King Phillip was stuck on stupid and decided to have his Armada stage on invasion on the windward side of England rather than use it as support for an invasion across the channel, which would have made logistics a heck of a lot easier. At any rate, losing the Armada was the door to English control of the seas and the rise of what would eventually be the British Empire. The cabal was obvious prepared. just twelve years later, they would charter the British and Dutch East India Companies, the ancestors of Royal Dutch Shell and British Petroleum. They also built Nazi Germany, and Soviet Russia, and also the current "Regime in Iran". The Military-Industrial Complex always needs some Evil Empires to stay in business. We just can't have peace breaking out anywhere. Just not good for business.

The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire, built by the Military Industrial Complex after World War II destroyed Japanese, German, and British Industry, began with the Kennedy Assassination. That event ended Camelot, and began dystopia. During the Nixon Administration the Federal Reserve unleashed the Printing Presses. And the creation of the Petrodollar ensured that the world would give us resources and goods for the Funny Money, importing the inflation abroad, which is why those Banana Republics were always paupers and running to the World Bank for loans to support the lifestyles of the Tinpot Dictators put in place by the CIA. The next phase would be the Oil Embargo and the stagflation of the 1970's, which was also triggered by an ocean of taxes, regulations, and exploding bureaucratic structures, especially "Law Enforcement" which was bloated by the "War on Drugs". The next phase began with George Bush's Gulf War of 1991, where all the hubris of the Neocons took center stage. That was a defining moment, because the Tinpot Dictators suddenly realized that they came with an expiration date, and would soon be going to way of Saddam, who despite playing every role the CIA had for him, eventually ended being hung to dry, as they say. The next phase was the Financial Meltdown of 2008, where the Wall Street Midlevel scions were put on notice they had an expiration as well. The smart money started looking for the exits. The next phase was the Obamination and the Biden Show, where rampant immorality that would have made Sodom blush was the order of the day. And then came Trumpenstein, whose job was to push the plunger all the way to the metal and "pull it". And now, the American Sheeple are watching the collapse.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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I think no honest, correct person is willing to try an run the race for president. The 2 parties bring in a hopeless candidate and we the people can chose between rotten pears and rotten bananas. That is why I quit voting. These people are not voted for, they are placed there because they are easily manipulated and they dance to the pipes of big pharma, big bankers, big Ag. Who provides the money otherwise? Oh right the Fed. Anyone who thinks that a president has any other power than do as the Uppeties behind the screen is kinda naive IMO.

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