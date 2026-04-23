The old line about “truth forever on the scaffold, wrong forever on the throne” comes to mind regularly now, as I observe the dying throes of the American Republic. It’s probably fitting that we’ve closed most of the mental institutions, since the entire country has largely devolved into the largest insane asylum the world has ever seen.

Now, I understand that, being mere peasants and all, we don’t have the pleasure of seeing who our real rulers are. So I can only assess the leaders we can see, and they are the most pathetic lot imaginable. Not only is America 2.0 the antithesis of a meritocracy, we have accomplished the very difficult feat of elevating the wrong people into the wrong jobs in all the wrong places. There is no bright spot in this decaying civilization, not even a single small district somewhere, with decent and honorable people in charge. Not one corporation anywhere, that doesn’t underpay its staff, while giving executives sinful bonuses, abide by DEI policies, and support the “Woke” globalist agenda. Lord Acton’s declaration that power corrupts has been realized to a degree he could never have envisioned. The lunatics wielding power at every level have left nothing to chance. None of that “randomness” we’ve heard so much about, from the lunatics themselves. It’s true that every child can grow up to become president. But he/she/they/them must be an utter psychopath. Devoid of principle. And then they will still have to compete with countless other candidates.

My books on hidden history have demonstrated, I hope, the evil natures of most of the figures the court historians tell us are “great.” Abraham Lincoln was certifiable. But he’s the secular saint of our society, the “greatest” leader we ever produced. Teddy Roosevelt was a more intelligent version of John McCainiac. Woodrow Wilson was even more bloodthirsty than most of his fellow eugenicists, who have been running things now for over a century. FDR was second only to Lincoln. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that he held black masses in the White House. Give ‘em Hell Harry Truman dropped the bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and was unapologetic about it for the rest of his life. Both FDR and Truman were 33rd degree Masons. Maybe they sacrificed humans in the Oval Office. Eisenhower sent millions of Germans to their death in Operation Keelhaul. LBJ was a crude, reprehensible bastard who is thought by respected researchers to have ordered a hit on his own sister.

I don’t really have to tell most of you about the sins of the presidents in our modern era. Ronald Reagan was accused of rape while an actor in Hollywood. He was an open borders advocate all his life, and the only taxes he cut were those on the wealthiest Americans. He didn’t eliminate a single government program in eight years. He was the first divorced president, and was a cold father. His “family values” were such that he didn’t even see his grandchild for a year while in the White House. George H.W. Bush was part of a generational crime family. He was reported by disparate witnesses as being sexually interested in underage Black boys. Bill and Hillary Clinton have the most extensive and long lasting Body Count on record. So I guess you have to give them some credit for that. Their careers of corruption would make a Mafia don blush. Dubya was a drunk and cocaine addict. To be fair, Bill Clinton was a cocaine addict, too. That didn’t stop them from imprisoning commoners for cocaine possession.

Obama had multiple Social Security numbers. He almost certainly wasn’t born in this country, making him unconstitutionally ineligible to be president. Too many records about his past remain sealed. For all I know, he was created in a laboratory. Donald Trump was the nephew of the guy who was sent to confiscate and disappear the records of Nikola Tesla. Both his parents were real oddballs and apparently never told him that they loved him, although the quote from his mother calling him “an idiot” is apparently bogus. Joe Biden was known to break into empty houses for sale with his boys for unknown reasons. He also took inappropriate showers with his daughter. These are just the transgressions we know of, and limited to our embarrassing collection of chief executives. Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Biden, and Trump have all been accused of rape or sexual assault. You’d think the electorate could keep rapists at least out of the White House. Not sure if Larry Sinclair accused Obama of actual rape.

Our Congress has been full of deviants who can be easily compromised by the true, invisible powers behind the scenes for as long as I can remember. Remember Barney Frank running a gay bordello out of his townhouse? Gerry Studds and his underage male page conquest(s)? Both not only escaped any punishment, but went on to be reelected over and over again by the edumucated voters. We’ve had people reelected to Congress from their prison cells. The voters have even reelected dead congressmen. To be fair, this is altogether fitting and appropriate, given the fact that the dead have more voting rights in this country than anywhere else in the world. And wouldn’t an all dead Congress be much better than what we routinely have to deal with? I recounted the escapades of a bunch of best and brightest “representatives” in my book Survival of the Richest. It’s heartwarming to know that even now we are footing the bill for their lucrative pensions. When most of us don’t have pensions ourselves.

Joe Biden appointed “transitioned” Rachel Levine to his cabinet. He also had the guy/girl/they/them with a shaved head and red mustache, who was addicted to stealing luggage. That was a tough act for Trumpenstein to follow, but his “spiritual advisor” Paula White proved to be a worthy competitor. White has been married three times, the same as Trumpenstein himself. She ran a broadcast ministry with one of her husbands, garnering a very holy $40 million annually. Now that’s prosperity gospel. Republican Senator Charles Grassley led an investigation into how their ministry was misappropriating parishioners’ donations. Her other two husbands were rock musicians, including her present spouse, Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for the band Journey. You have to catch the act of Rev. White (I’m not sure she’s a technical reverend, but it worked for crack dealer turned FBI informant Al Sharpton, so why not?) to appreciate the full magnificent spirituality of this born again blonde.

Rep. Ayanna Presley, one of the stars of “The Squad,” a particularly hateful anti-White group of “representatives,” supposedly came into Congress with $12,000 in assets, but now somehow has a $9 million fortune. On a $174,000 salary. Okay, sure, I’ll believe that as easily as I believe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a humble waitress/bartender who was able to successfully run for Congress. That’s almost as awe inspiring as housewife Patsy Murray running for Senate and winning. With absolutely no charisma. Absolutely no burning issues to motivate her. She’s basically been the female, non-non-Irish version of Chucky Schumer. Another member of “The Squad,” Ilhan Omar, is now worth $10 million. After supposedly marrying her brother to get into the country from her native Somalia, land of the 68 average IQ, if right-wing extremists can be believed. She’s really kind of the total package. Low IQ, possible incest, virulent anti-White mindset. How could she not rise to prominence?

I went over the amazing lack of ability, not to mention mind-boggling greed, of our corporate leaders in Survival of the Richest. This is perhaps best exemplified by Carly Fiorina, who as CEO ran Hewlett-Packard into the ground, to the extent that they gave her a $40 million “golden umbrella” to resign. Why aren’t there any “golden umbrellas” for blue-collar workers? I mean, they don’t have to be $40 million. $40,000 would be great. At any rate, Fiorina, emboldened by her utter failure as a corporate honcho, ran for president after collecting her golden umbrella. It takes a special brand of psychopath, whether leading General Motors or General Electric, to lay off thousands of workers, while collecting a bigger bonus in the process. A tax-free bonus, as all laughably defined “performance bonuses” have been since the 1990s. And the layoffs are usually at Christmastime. Just to drum home the psychopathic nature of it all. Kind of like gang members having to kill or rape as an initiation.

And now, thanks to disclosures from the Epstein files, we know that not only are these movers and shakers hopelessly corrupt and/or incompetent pedophiles, they are literal cannibals. Now, you say this to the average person, and they will give you that vacant look that makes a tyrant’s mouth water, and a bully’s dingaling hard. It’s beyond their comprehension, so they’ll just revert to scoffing at you. Killing the messenger and all that. And beyond the corruption and incompetence, we have a third factor to contend with now. That would be absolute lunacy. Think screaming pussy hats, drag queen strippers gyrating for children, the crazed “educators” lecturing from TikTok. Which is fitting, in that America 2.0 is now largely an open air mental institution. You know, much as Gaza is an open air prison. It’s beyond inmates running the asylum. Inmates might have some morals. They might not be willing to eat other people. They might not be willing to “transition” their young children.

But you do have choices in America 2.0, even after Roe vs. Wade was overturned. They give you two political parties to choose from. Wouldn’t want you to have too much on your plate. In one corner, you have the virulent anti-White party that boasts the likes of Adam Schiff and Sheila Jackson Lee, a DEI queen who mistreats her staff and thinks that humans landed on Mars. In the other corner, you have “conservatives” like Kristi Noem, whose husband is now apparently about to “transition” Bruce Jenner style, and lifelong bachelor Lindsey Graham, seen most recently at Disney World by himself, carrying a very, very un-heterosexual wand in his hand. While the Democrats concentrate mostly on making life miserable for White males, the Republicans focus primarily on serving the interests of their masters in Israel. But ultimately, all of them are Zionists. Democrats agree that Israel “has a right to exist.” And Republicans dutifully say “African-American” with the proper reverence.

Just imagine what a society run by principled leaders would look like. The infrastructure could be as good as China’s, without the totalitarianism. There would be a true meritocracy, with no favoritism. The corruption would be addressed, and the conspirators would be held accountable. No more Oswald/James Earl Ray/Sirhan/ Timothy McVeigh/19 crazed Arabs/Tyler Robinson did it nonsense. “Gender reassignment surgery” would be outlawed. Mothers who advocated such mutilation of their loved ones would have their mental issues addressed, in newly opened facilities all across the country. Our troops, stationed in over 100 countries around the world, would be brought home. Mass deportations would actually happen. All foreign aid would be stopped. We would condemn the despicable actions of Israel, not enable them. Social Security would be means tested, and all income taxed for it. A lump sum option would be factored in, to gradually wean us off the system.

There would be a new and improved DOGE, with honorable statesmen acting on the disclosures, and eliminating all that fraud, waste, and abuse. The people responsible for it would be prosecuted. DOGE would be extended to include the big tax-free foundations, and all offshore profits would be taxed at 100 percent. This would encourage reinvestment in our dearly departed industry. Most every federal agency would be abolished. The national debt would be repudiated, and a new, honest money system developed to replace the counterfeit Federal Reserve. All the trillions saved from DOGE would indeed result in massive reparations payments to embattled U.S. taxpayers. Way more than $5,000 each. A new, fairer tax system would be based on Huey Long’s “Share our Wealth” program, which got him assassinated. The first million of income would be completely tax free, and then rise in small increments until you essentially would have that billionaire tax that is being talked about now.

You’re probably saying, “What are you doing, running for Congress?” Yeah, I know- I sound like the protagonist in a Frank Capra film. As I’ve said too many times, I have watched a lot of his movies. Populism is the answer. Not liberalism. Not socialism. Not conservatism. Not libertarianism. No excessive concentration of power anywhere, whether group or individual. People have admonished me before on exposing the problems, but not offering solutions. As you can see, I have plenty of ideas for solutions. All of which would work better than the few options we’re given. Keep raising the retirement age. Or don’t retire at all, to quote the esteemed Unchosen leader Ben Shapiro. Support the troops. Support the police, unless they’re arresting a “marginalized” person. We’re an equal opportunity (i.e., anti-White) employer. Diversity is our strength. Transwomen are women. Men can have babies, as an increasing number of free, non-residents of mental institutions keep telling us.

You can’t have corrupt, incompetent, and insane leadership without a corrupt, incompetent, and insane base. Or a corrupt, incompetent, and insane support system. America 2.0 has that in abundance. Look at the People of Walmart web site. Look at the obese adults, proudly going public in their pajamas. Showing off their tattoos. Displaying their very real mental instability. Ready to “light up your ass” at the slightest provocation. For instance, looking at them “the wrong way.” We’re all ghetto now, baby! Nobody does disparity of wealth like America. Or systemic corruption. Or DEI fueled incompetence. Or sheer madness, most of it from decades of destructive propaganda. We’re number one! We do it all for you! Shizzle fizzle. Cass me outside. It ain’t nothin’ but a thing. USA! USA! Black women built this country. Your vote counts! It’s hard to keep all the inane slogans straight. But they all advertise our mad reality. It’s no fun being sober at a wild party. Or being sane in an insane society.