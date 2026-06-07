"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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John Kirsch's avatar
John Kirsch
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If you conclude that the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty was deliberate, and I think common sense makes such a conclusion inevitable, the question arises of why Israel believed it could kill allied soldiers with impunity.

The answer, in my opinion, is that Israeli leaders believed Johnson would let Israel get away with the attack, which he did.

So, why did they believe that?

Because they knew Johnson was far more supportive of the apartheid Zionist state than Johnson's predecessor, JFK, had been.

He allowed Dimona to proceed and shelved the Kennedys' effort to make the AIPAC predecessor obey the law.

After Dallas, everything got better for the gangsters in Tel Aviv.

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
2d

In 1973, I was in "The Suck", what we enlisted men lovingly called the U.S. Navy. I was standing midnight shift, barracks security watch at NAS (Naval Air Station) Oceana, Virginia, a Master Jet Base, and I've heard from a good source it is the largest military base in the world. The supervisor was an E-6, Petty officer 1st Class, Lifer. He was on the carrier that received the Liberty's distress call and he told me how the entire ship (A carrier has approx. 5,000 sailors. It's called "Steel City".) went into shock when they heard that LBJ in D.C. instructed the carrier's skipper to immediately abort the counter-attack and order the fighter planes to return to the ship, which of course he did. As far as I'm concerned, that skipper should have told the White House to stick it where the sun don't shine and proceeded to have his planes blow the murderous Yids out of the sky to save the Liberty. Because he didn't, he is guilty of collusion with high treason. Fabulous article, Don, thank you.

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