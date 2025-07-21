"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

rm p
7d

This old lady agrees what you say is so...however since it was Wall Street and The City of London financed the Bolshevik Revolution, it is only fair that Americans understand how much suffering hundreds of millions endured (many, until death) because of our ignorance of what harm our own leaders have been doing worldwide....for quite a long, long while....

Susan Daniels
7d

Sad but true commentary, but an interesting comment by Bernie Sanders "that no one should be homeless when they’re working full time." Curiosity caused me to see what Sanders has:

"Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, currently own two homes and previously owned a third:

"Primary Residence – A four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Burlington, Vermont, purchased in 2009 for $405,000. The 2,500-square-foot property is now valued at approximately $699,000, according to Financial Samurai.

"Vacation Home – A lakefront cabin in North Hero, Vermont, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Purchased in 2016 for $575,000, the property is now estimated to be worth around $909,000, as per Zillow. (This is likely the house that Hillary Clinton gave to him to drop out of the race.)

"Former Property – Sanders also owned a one-bedroom townhouse in Washington, D.C., located just blocks from the US Capitol. He purchased the property in 2007 and sold it in April 2021 for $422,000, Zillow reported."

At any given time, Sanders has two empty houses. Why not use them for the illegals whom he fights so fearlessly for?

