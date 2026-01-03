Recently, our invaluable Somalian immigrants have been in the news. For whatever reason, an inordinate number of Somalians migrated to, or perhaps more accurately were placed in Minnesota. Africa is pretty hot. And yet they were attracted to, or steered to, a state with one of the coldest climates in the country.

A young YouTuber named Nick Shirley visited several alleged day care centers in Minnesota, all of them run by Somalians. If it seems odd to you that Somalians have somehow cornered the market on day care in Minnesota, you might be a “racist.” Shirley found no children in any of the day care centers, and was in fact denied admission to them. He also attempted to enroll his imaginary son, but again those running what appears to be a shell game had no interest. Now, we are told that our vaunted FBI has been targeting a slew of Somalian ventures for fraudulent activities, including autism, housing, and disability services. FBI director Kash Patel assured the public that he was on it. His unintentionally hilarious, wide eyed stare is his bond. We got this! Shirley has been attacked in the predictable fashion, by “journalists” who instinctively defend official corruption and genuflect towards the authorities who engage in it. It’s a state controlled press thing, you wouldn’t understand.

Nick Shirley is only 23 years old, and his sudden prominence invites comparisons to both Nick Fuentes and Charlie Kirk. He has amassed over a million followers on YouTube, and his video on fraud in Minnesota day care centers garnered an incredible 116 million views on X. Now, that’s viral. So, of course, I’m suspicious of him. I know how hard it is to increase your subscriber and follower numbers, without a powerful backer or financial shenanigans. But fraud is fraud. Somalians, Eskimos, or rednecks- it’s criminal to funnel millions of taxpayer dollars into businesses that don’t really exist. That should be the argument, not whether Shirley is a legitimate journalist. No one who works for any television network is a legitimate journalist. “Tim Walz and the fraudsters aren’t escaping this one,” Shirley tweeted on X. Well, the question is: who is going to hold them accountable? “Tampon” Tim Walz? Kash Patel?

Walz, known for once having horse semen pumped from his stomach, assured the public that he has been investigating the fraud. He’s got this ! And, of course, he called Shirley a “White Supremacist.” I mean, how else could he defend this kind of corruption? Somalian immigrants aren’t White. Thus, they cannot possibly engage in fraud. They cannot possibly be guilty of corruption. They are hard working, upstanding people who are constantly being exploited by the Whites all around them. If you doubt that, watch any product that has come from Hollywood over the past sixty years. Whites are corrupt. Especially “White Supremacists.” Shirley claims to have uncovered $110 million in fraud in one day. Minnesota Republican leader Tom Emmer lashed out at Walz, declaring, “4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?” What? Somalians can’t spell the world “learning?”

Okay, here’s the indelicate part. It’s doubtful that many Somalians are good spellers. This is because, according to the available statistics, the average IQ in Somalia is 68. “Right-wing extremists” note that Somalia is one of the most dangerous and violent countries in the world. So how could our leaders not do all they could to import them here? Every study has shown that the average Black IQ score in the U.S. is 15-18 points lower than the average White score, but 68? Due to political pressure, the IQ threshold for mental retardation was dramatically lowered in 1973, from 85 to 70. So until 1973, someone with an IQ of 68 would have been considered to have a severe mental incapacity. Yes, I am aware that IQ scores don’t mean everything. Look at your average Ivy League graduate, whose high IQ doesn’t prevent him/her/they/them from swallowing the most absurd propaganda ever concocted. But IQ does equate with a general level of efficiency, an ability to perform tasks independently.

What exactly could society expect someone with an IQ of 68 to do in the workforce? Beyond mundane physical labor? Well, I suppose not run a fake daycare center, or some other shell company. But would you want one as a surgeon or an airplane pilot? DEI insanity pushes for just that. IQ scores are “racist,” so they are ignored. Tim Walz and other deluded leftists would rather innocent people die than be “racist.” Former Fox News contributor Dennis Michael Lynch tweeted out that “If tens of thousands of Somalians are not deported back to their third-world country, and if government officials like Tim Walz and other people in Minnesota are not sent to jail — or at least indicted — let me just say this: this administration, the concept of ‘Make America Great Again,’ and, for that matter, the rule of law are all completely full of BS. Nothing say. Full stop. Case closed.” Lynch is absolutely right, but it is hard to believe that the cucked Trump administration will do something. Except maybe bomb Venezuela.

In 2017, a Somalian immigrant turned Minneapolis police officer shot and killed a woman who had simply called 9/11 for help. The incident caused such an uproar that the cop was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. The victim, Justine Damond, was from Australia, where the average IQ is much higher than 68. An outraged group called Identity Europa, which promotes “European identity,” erected a memorial to Damond, which the police angrily took down, since the group had been identified as “White supremacist” by the Anti-Defamation League, an unregistered foreign agent for Israel. JFK and RFK were in the process of forcing groups like the ADL to register as foreign agents until they were rudely interrupted on November 22, 1963. The Minneapolis mayor called the memorial “cowardly and disgusting.” He also reminded the formerly very White community that “hate has no place here.” If calling attention to murder is “hate,” then how would this public official define murder itself?

You may recall that Melissa Hortman was the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, before she and her husband were murdered in their home on June 14, 2025. Just before her death, she was the only Democrat to vote with the Republicans, on a measure to stop extending free healthcare to undocumented immigrants. Who can forget the even more preposterous official story than usual here? We were told that the Hortmans were shot by 3-namer Vance Luther Boelter, a former 7-11 manager and mortuary worker who was impersonating a police officer. Although he was depicted as a far-right “wacko,” the alleged assassin had been appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. By Tim Walz. Who called the shootings “politically motivated.” So a Democrat that voted with the Republicans was shot by a Walz appointee, who is still somehow a MAGA extremist? How do you get a cool appointment like that, by the way, with a background in funeral homes and 7-11s?

Now, some of those that Hortman voted to deny free government healthcare to would have been those humble and lovable Somalian migrants. The ones with an average IQ of 68. The ones who have now been connected to massive daycare center fraud. No wonder Tim Walz was upset. One struggles to understand why people with such mental limitations are desirable to American officials. But then again, these are the same beloved officials who filled up Springfield, Ohio with Haitian immigrants that were accused of murdering and eating dogs and cats. That was a big story for a moment in September, 2024. As usual, the story was quickly forgotten. And now, all mainstream sources in our “free press” refer to this as the “Springfield pet-eating hoax.” Normally, they recoil at the word “hoax.” Consider that some 20,000 Haitians were placed into a city of 60,000. For what possible reason? To be falsely accused of eating pets? Shockingly, Haiti’s average IQ is even lower than Somalia’s, at 67.

It’s one thing to hold some idealistic notion about “diversity.” To picture all the pretty colors producing a rainbow that would make the LBGTQ+ crowd envious. But what are we doing here? Aren’t American citizens unintelligent enough? I mean, they’ve been dumbed down so effectively that our average IQ has been plummeting. Alex Jones claims it’s been falling a few points for each of the past several generations. The mainstream just acknowledges that it is falling now. So thank a purple haired teacher for that, I guess. Looking at the average IQs by country, we find China at the top, with 107, followed by South Korea and Japan. Somehow, those IQ tests aren’t “biased” against Asians. The much maligned Iran is at number four, at 106.3. Almost forty points higher than Haiti and Somalia. Such crafty “state sponsors.” The U.S. is ranked 30th, at 99.74. This would undoubtedly be higher if not for the average IQ of 85 posted by African Americans. Which was considered mentally retarded until 1973.

The movie Idiocracy focused almost exclusively on dumb White ‘Murricans. There are plenty of those, but how dumb were African Americans 500 years into the future? A Black man was fittingly pictured as president of this Idiocracy. Our largest minority, Hispanics, which by the time the film takes place should have been a clear majority of America, also weren’t shown. Hispanics generally average about 12 IQ points lower than Whites. I don’t want to flirt with eugenicist philosophy here. There are different types of intelligence. For example, I was tested at a 135 IQ. Borderline genius, they told me. But if you were stranded on a desert island with me, I wouldn’t be capable of building much of a shelter, foraging for food, etc. I’d analyze the situation perfectly, and complain a lot. I’m very adept at complaining. You’d be better off with a Haitian handyman whose IQ was half as high as mine. But the point is we don’t need even high IQ immigrants to “give the joint atmosphere,” to quote from It’s a Wonderful Life.

Italian immigrants immeasurably improved the cuisine here. For that reason alone, they should be lauded. The Irish brought a rebellious spirit. Countless Americans like me are descendants of Irish immigrants. My heart will always be with them. But the newer immigrants, those who came in the wake of the disastrous 1965 Immigration “Reform” Act, have not improved our civilization. Hispanics have brought cheaper labor, and while they have been exploited themselves, their presence has been a primary reason that blue collar wages have fallen in real terms, and benefits have been slashed, over the past fifty years. Haitians, even if they aren’t really murdering and eating family pets, have brought nothing positive. Neither have Somalians, even if they aren’t involved in widespread business fraud. We don’t need them, any more than England or France need the Muslim hordes, even if the rape gangs are fictitious. Why did the Brits allow a Londonistan to be constructed? Why is there no Pekingistan?

Don’t get me wrong. If these IQ test results reflect reality, then the White subservience all over the world is even more inexcusable. Why would Whites let nonwhites who are quantitatively less intelligent dominate them? Why would they favor them over other Whites? At some point, you’d think that our higher average IQs would cause the vast majority of Whites to recognize what is going on. I mean, who’s really smarter here; the Ebonics-speaking rapper with his pants falling off, or the White engineer who mimics his ridiculous fashions and pays to listen to his gibberish? Why does a society run largely by Whites (insert non-Irish reference here), value the contributions of tall men who can play with balls more than the labor of men and women with IQs 15 points higher? Whites have permitted the desecration of their culture, and the rewriting of their history. White-run colleges sanctioned Black Studies courses. Whites in power are responsible for all anti-White discrimination.

The scene depicted above was shockingly common during the summer of 2020. The George Floyd summer. White police officers, religious leaders, and mere peasants knelt and kissed Black feet. Is there any doubt that many White Minnesotans today would kneel and kiss the feet of Somalians accused of daycare center fraud? We, and I’m not afraid to say I mean average White people, have lost this country. Not a superior position in this country, but any position at all. We exist as a prop for multiculturalism. For “people of color” to mock and attribute “privilege” to. As Dennis Michael Lynch said, if we can’t hold people-both nonwhite offenders and White enablers and string pullers- accountable for something like this, then not only MAGA is gone. Our desire to vote should already be gone. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a national refusal to pay taxes. I love that idea. Why should any White citizen pay for a diabolical plan to literally exterminate him from the world?

Anyone with an average White IQ should be able to see this for what it is. The Great Replacement is all too real. Haitians have no more logical reason to flock to Springfield, Ohio, than Somalians do to Minnesota. Someone is arranging this. Haiti and Somalia are Fourth World countries. These aren’t wealthy migrants seeking a better life here. They are clearly poor, seemingly without the financial means to travel here. And yet they do. It’s almost as if someone, who has a twisted vested interest in their being here, is footing the cost. For all we know, U.S. taxpayers are. There could be a migrant transportation fund stuck in there, in some agency that will never be audited by the late, lamented DOGE. We know that no Somalis will be deported over the daycare scandal. Tim Walz will stay entrenched in power. We don’t need “skilled” migrants, so we certainly don’t need desperately poor ones who are corrupt. What we do need is real opportunities for those who are here legally. And that includes Whites.