I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie with Sydney Sweeney in it. Sure, she’s easy on the eyes, in the way that so many blondes and brunettes before her have been. I guess I’ll add another “racist” notch on my belt by saying that White women look the best now, have always looked the best, and will always look the best to me.

Evidently, having a pretty blonde in a jeans ad, with the caption, “Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans,” is yet another example of the White Privilege which Blacks seem to find everywhere. To my former blue collar worker mind, it just seems like a clever play on words, the kind I enjoy coming up with. But somehow, this has been deemed beyond racist, and perhaps a glorification of Hitler’s National Socialism. You know, Nazism. After all, it’s undeniable that Sweeney has the kind of Aryan looks that would have titillated the Fuhrer, one testicle and all. And that appears to be the main issue here. A lot of overweight, non-Aryan looking women are jealous. Hip hopping mad. Once again. And the ad was accused of “setting unreasonable standards of visual interest.” Which could be said about pretty much every advertisement in the history of Madison Avenue, prior to the past decade or so. Attractiveness was a known selling feature.

Rather astonishingly, it doesn’t appear that Sweeney has apologized. Yet. She was even seen wearing a tee shirt that proclaimed, “I apologize for having great tits.” Clever girl. Seems like the total Aryan package. I still expect that she will eventually issue the standard White apology, but so far she’s in the running to become the first White celebrity not to do so in the face of predictable “Woke” criticism. This is where we are at as a society; simply having a famous, good looking White as a spokesperson for, in this case, American Eagle jeans, can be considered “controversial.” They could have hired Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender who nearly broke Anheuser Busch when he was hired as the face of Bud Light. Or some obese Black woman. That’s always cool. The objective obviously isn’t to sell products, which we are told is the foundation of our wondrous capitalist system. Other agendas are clearly more important.

Because of decades of White capitulation in the face of increasingly irrational demands, any White in the spotlight is considered unworthy. Kind of like how working class Whites used to view all the Black Affirmative Action hires. What is never mentioned is how this anti-White agenda, this Great Replacement, contradicts the core beliefs of those who misrule us. Our leaders are virtually all eugenicists. They can’t stop telling you about that. The late Prince Philip, Ted Turner, Bill Gates- all have publicly declared that millions of human beings have to die. To make the planet “safe.” Climate Change and all that. The eugenics mindset, which is basically the credo of evolution- survival of the fittest, is historically connected with Adolf Hitler. Some eugenicists are more equal than others. It seems unfair to associate the murder of millions exclusively to him, when it’s perhaps the most frequently stated desire of those who despise him. Still make movies about him. Still call their enemies Nazis.

Hitler was known to admire American eugenicists, and their forced sterilization programs for the “feeble minded.” “Liberal” Woodrow Wilson, whom the court historians tell us was one of our greatest presidents, passed the first forced sterilization law, as governor of New Jersey. At its peak in the twentieth century, thirty two states legalized compulsory sterilization. Another great “liberal” hero, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, the guy who invented the “You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” line to justify imprisoning WWI protesters, spoke for the Court when it legalized this odious practice in 1927, observing that “three generations of imbeciles are enough.” The American Eugenics Society, supported by Teddy Roosevelt, and assorted Rockefellers, Carnegies, and Harrimans, advocated sterilizing a full ten percent of the population.

Over in Germany, a frustrated painter named Adolf Hitler was noticing, and approving. In Mein Kampf, he marveled that it wasn’t “our model German Republic,” but the United States, that was making progress on the eugenics front. Hitler wrote to American writer Madison Grant, author of The Passing of the Great Race, declaring, “The demand that defective people be prevented from propagating equally defective offspring is a demand of clearest reason and, if systematically executed, represents the most humane act of mankind.” F. Scott Fitzgerald was among Grant’s admirers, although it is doubtful he was a fan of Hitler. In the early 1920s, the Rockefeller Foundation funded a series of programs based on German eugenics research, and one of the grantees was Josef Mengele. He was a mere eugenicist at the time, like pretty much everyone who was anyone, and yet to become the “angel of death.”

Leading eugenicists like California’s CM Goethe visited Germany, and returned full of praise for how they were implementing eugenics programs. “Everywhere I sensed that their opinions have been tremendously stimulated by American thought,” he wrote. Goethe’s letter was considered important enough that the Human Betterment Foundation, a San Diego-based eugenics institute, included it in their 1935 annual report. Eventually, some American media outlets began criticizing the eugenics in Germany, because it was claimed that Jews were the primary target. It was perfectly fine to sterilize the common riff raff and the “feeble minded” of all races, but once that particular group, the one that even then was wielding extraordinarily disproportionate power, was targeted, eugenics quickly became “genocide.”

In 1917, Hollywood produced a film called The Black Stork, in which Dr. Harry Haiselden, chief of staff at a German-American hospital in Chicago, played himself. Haiselden was a thoroughly unpleasant character, who infamously performed what were in effect abortions of babies he determined were not worth saving because of some affliction or perceived weakness. I’m guessing Hitler liked that film. Abortion has always been closely associated with eugenics, and again, it was pushed then, as it is now, almost exclusively by the Left. I’m sure my readers are aware of the ugly philosophy of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. Sanger was a true racist, publicly supporting the eradication of Black people. I don’t care how obnoxious ghetto culture has become, it seems a whole lot easier, and far less evil, to simply hold them accountable in the same way everyone else is.

So we have a Left, including all the great “liberals” of the early twentieth century, approving of the weeding out of all those who are too “weak” for society. Survival of the fittest. That’s why I continue to condemn evolution, not only because it’s a stupid theory that is riddled with missing links, but because it triggered the eugenics movement. After all, if you’ve determined that all life isn’t sacred, that some people simply aren’t “fit” enough to survive, then you introduce the horrors of abortion, and euthanasia, and assisted suicide. You can find articles about how American “racism” inspired Hitler. But not how all the leading “liberals” of that era inspired him. And, of course, at the risk of lowering my social credit score even further, the atrocities attributed to Hitler are very questionable, to put it kindly. But the forced sterilizations that were committed in this country, for much of the twentieth century, are on the record. But the victims of that horror didn’t write books or get portrayed onscreen.

So this whole eugenics thing has become terribly twisted. Bill Gates, following eugenics tradition, wants desperately to vaccinate Africa and India. With the presumed hope that a good number will die or become sterile. Yet at the same time, his odious foundation is devoted to every “Woke” policy imaginable, all of them viciously anti-White. Ted Turner has expressed the requisite desire for a massive population reduction, yet he has long been a typical modern liberal. Remember, he was married to Jane Fonda. Margaret Sanger is still a hero to the Left. That’s quite a balancing act; to worship someone that advocated the extermination of Blacks, while promoting the ghettoized antics of modern Blacks incessantly. When I was a kid, “population control” was all the rage. Now there are only two ways to control the population; fewer births and more deaths. They’ve definitely succeeded on the fewer births front, especially with our endangered White species.

The eugenicists need to make their minds up. Eugenics revolves around the weeding out of those who aren’t “fit.” Back in the day, this mostly meant Blacks, other nonwhites, and the poorest Whites. The eugenics mindset remains, and our leaders continue to wish for that much smaller population. But they appear focused not on Blacks and other undesirable nonwhite elements, but on White people. All White people. Well, except for them. The Great Replacement is a eugenics-inspired program. It’s a new “Woke” eugenics. Kinder and gentler, and more “diverse.” In other words, less White. This isn’t your aunt Margaret Sanger’s eugenics. Eugenicists today have evidently decided that they prefer the Beyonces to the Sydney Sweeneys. The Denzel Washingtons to the….well, are there even any White leading men left? They certainly prefer any Black athlete to every White athlete, as the book I’m writing will show.

Maybe we should call this new abomination Bluegenics. Where Black genes and kinky hair are the most desirable traits. Where blonde hair and blue eyes are “cancelled.” No more racial purity, but instead a pure adherence to the corrupt state. No more fit Aryan youths, but an obese, tattooed and chronically sick populace that requires a universal basic income. There were “No Jews Allowed” signs on some American beaches as recently as seventy five years ago. Now there might as well be “No White Gentiles Need Apply” signs posted on the entrance of every government agency. A century ago, Black sports fans cheered for White athletes on the field. Now, the stands are full of drunk White fans who not only cheer, but often seem to lust over the Black athletes on the field. Blacks used to enjoy all the White programming from Hollywood, and cheered on the likes of “racist” John Wayne. Now Whites pay exorbitant prices to watch productions that openly mock and ridicule them.

What would Margaret Sanger think of America 2.0? After all, not only were Blacks not exterminated, they seem to hold important positions of power in every major city, and dominate film, television, and advertising roles much as Jews dominate the executive positions that hire them over the far more plentiful, and usually more qualified, White actors. On the other hand, untold millions of babies have been aborted in the last fifty plus years. So I guess her feelings would be torn. Sanger theoretically would have admired Hitler, one would imagine. But as always, there are those hard working, ever present “fact checkers” to tell us otherwise. Sanger’s eugenics were different from Hitler’s, we are told. Some eugenics are more equal than others. Who knows? I wonder if Margaret Sanger liked the 1933 version of King Kong. One of the greatest films ever made, in my view. And it was Adolf Hitler’s favorite. Just picture the Fuhrer waving his arms wildly as the giant ape snatches the lovely White maiden Fay Wray.

I don’t know what Sydney Sweeney’s political views are. Maybe she is racially aware. After all, she hasn’t apologized. Or she’s just a young kid who has been thrust into fame and is trying to adapt to that. Recall the Calvin Klein jeans ad with then twelve year old Brooke Shields, captioned, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins.” I don’t know, but considering how young she was, to me that seems more controversial than “Sydney Sweeney has great Jeans.” That was the late ‘70s; era of the nymphet sex symbol. When Shields appeared completely nude in Pretty Baby, and underaged Jodie Foster aroused the desires of John Hinckley and many other adult males. I’m not sure I’d ever even heard the word pedophile back then. Now, the ghetto culture is in an uproar because a fully grown White actress was used in a jeans ad, which has been suggested constituted an endorsement of eugenics. I really don’t think it’s eugenics that’s the problem. It’s the fact that Sweeney is White and beautiful.

So it’s eugenics vs. the Great Replacement. A battle royal. Either way, lots of people die off. Which is the objective, after all. Maybe the masters at the top have decided that they’d rather have nonwhite peasants to serve them. Whites ask too many questions. The World Wars alone killed many millions of mostly White young males. And now the White birth rate is plummeting. Then there’s the deadly warp speed jab, which so many White people love. You do the math. Sydney Sweeney got caught in the crossfire. Nonwhites are supposed to be the faces in all advertising now. She doesn’t have to become an Aryan warrior. Just not another cuck. She did nothing wrong, and neither did American Eagle. Perhaps I’ll buy a pair myself to support them. Eugenics is wrong. So is Bleugenics. All life is precious. There is plenty of room on earth for everyone. Be fruitful and multiply, and give a giant middle finger to the elite.