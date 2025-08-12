"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

I hear white women complain about "White Supremacy," apparently unaware that they are white themselves. When called out, they say "Yes, but white people have taken advantage of their color to get more power and money than non-whites." That assumes that given the opportunity, non-whites would compete evenly with whites, and possibly invent things, run businesses, and otherwise succeed in the "woulda-coulda-shoulda" world these idiots live in.

As an employer of nearly 50 years, I can say that there are plenty of flakey white people who won't show up to work or hold a job for very long. Maybe they have a hidden disadvantage that liberals need to defend and cater to?

Munchhausen would be the first to point out the seemingly conflicting opinions of these white women. Who needs eugenics when you can get people to denigrate and diminish their own self worth by simply telling them that they are the problem? They won't ever find an appropriate mate to continue the bloodline because no male in his right mind would date them, much less have children with them. They are truly doomed.

When making the wrong decisions develops into a bad habit, it's no wonder we see so many confused people. Confused about politics. Confused about the economy. Confused about religion. And most importantly, confused about themselves.

Greatest lie of the 20th Century (there are several) is that National Socialism is somehow "right wing". Fascism is Communism with a capitalist veneer & is found on the left, not the right. Under Communism The State owns both the means of production & distribution & dictates the outcome; under Fascism The State nominally leaves means of production & distribution in private hands (in big corporations) yet dictates the outcome. This is the reason Fascism is often referred to as "corporatism"; the govt gets in bed with the corporations. A good example of this is China today, back in the 1950-1970's they were Communist. That began to change in the late '70's & '80's when they decided they could make a lot of $$ exploiting slave labor for overseas corporations. NAFTA was the accelerator.

