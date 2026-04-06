"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
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"The power to tax is the power to destroy." Compensation for labor is not income. Income is gain. Whatever your work is, you're giving your life, time and energy for money and perhaps benefits worth money. The one cancels out the other, ergo no gain. If you invest a thousand dollars and it becomes eleven hundred after a year, that one hundred you made is gain and therefore legally taxable. You have made money with money. Obviously the income tax system is built on massive fraud. The biggest fraud is that income taxes are totally unnecessary. They exist to control, intimidate, and impoverish the masses. The money printers can create any funds required for any project, civilian or military. Just like wizards conjuring up spells. Beautiful, Don, thank you.

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Pit
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I get the feeling Trump lied about everything since 2015 and could not wait to pounce on the entire world like he's doing right now. He's a delusional mentally ill out of control egomaniac. Hegseth and Netanyahu are equally if not more insane.

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