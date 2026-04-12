"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Irritable Farmer's avatar
Irritable Farmer
37m

Great article Mr Jeffries. I have maintained this one belief for many years; America has one primary enemy, and that is Israel.

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Retired Librarian's avatar
Retired Librarian
37m

Thank you DJ, very well done. I've been waiting for over a week, to hear from American Christians --& preachers/pastors/priests -- waiting for them to decry Donald Trumps's desecration of Easter. Still waiting.

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