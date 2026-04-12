There is now no doubt about it. The “power behind the scenes” that Disraeli and so many others have referenced throughout history, is centered in an ever widening part of the Middle East. There’s still probably an Illuminati-like group above it all, but as far as what we can see and hear, the ones in charge are the troublemakers in Tel Aviv.

I’ve run out of analogies to describe our relationship with Israel. A spoiled, trust fund baby running amuck. A perpetually cheating spouse that mocks our fidelity. Just during this nonsensical conflict with Iran, Israel has launched bombs while diplomatic talks were ongoing. I’m not sure any country has ever done that. And now, after a controversial “ceasefire” which may or may not have been legitimate, Israel simply ignored it, and just started bombing Lebanon with impunity. Why Lebanon? What did they do? Are they perhaps the “second largest sponsor of state terrorism?” Is there a new sect of “terrorists” emerging there, with some suitably Hollywood name? How about the Go-Go Goyims? At least 254 are said to have been killed in Lebanon. Sure, I know they exist only to serve the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, but still it seems like a lot of death, over nothing. Israel justified it- they always justify their madness- by claiming Hezbollah launched fire first. The other goy always starts it.

It’s really no fun to have Israel as your ally. I mean, they just ignore any attempt at diplomacy. Like their sycophant Pushup Pete Hegseth, they negotiate with bombs. How much less respect could they show us- you know, the great benefactor that enables their reprehensible behavior- by just ignoring the alleged ceasefire agreement that was allegedly agreed to? Well, informing us that they would not be getting any of their boots muddy in any ground war was pretty disrespectful. It’s a good thing no proud Black is our president. No way would they put up with that kind of disrespect. I know that the first and only U.S. leaders- John and Robert Kennedy- to stand up to the Zionists wound up assassinated. But are we just not going to even try to reign in this out of control, demonic monster that we created? If you see clear photos and film of the devastation in Gaza, the Zionist response is- “October 7!” They are right there with the U.S. in bombing more countries than anyone else. We only do it for them.

The world is gradually having an epiphany. “Antisemitism” has lost its bite. Spanish MP Ione Balarra recently declared, “If we do not stop Israel now, what they are already doing to Palestine, they will do to the entire world. THEY MUST BE STOPPED.” Just imagine any U.S. politician saying that. President of Italy Georgia Meloni chimed in by saying that Israel “crossed the line” with their genocide in Gaza, and that her country would back sanctions against our most favored nation. Cucked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson spoke for all stupid Americans, when he declared that Israel would have attacked Iran even without us. In such a case, Johnson said that would have been “devastating,” and that our involvement was “absolutely necessary for our defense.” Why more “devastating” than with us doing all the heavy lifting, as usual? Would Israel bomb harder? I mean, they are still bombing anyhow, and can’t seem to distinguish between Iran and Lebanon. All brown goys look alike, I guess.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tepidly criticized our involvement, and gingerly stated that Israel was “sort of an Apartheid state.” They’re sort of entitled, too. Sort of obnoxious. Sort of disloyal. Sort of supremacist. Sort of ungrateful. Sort of terrorists themselves. And we should all be sort of sick and tired of all their shenanigans. Sort of fed up with paying all their bills. Supporting their parasitic state. If we stopped giving them aid, they would collapse pretty quickly. Let them finally stand on their own. Use their own alleged superior ingenuity to build a First World society. Use their tremendous courage in taking on their inferior neighbors, who have the audacity to object to being occupied. Let’s see how they’d fare, the chosen vs. the unwashed masses. Actually, I’m going to officially object to this “chosen” nonsense by hereby referring to them as the Unchosen. It’s the new non-Irish. They aren’t faring well against Iran as it is, with our help, if you can trust alternative sources.

Our beloved fearless leader Trumpenstein has been rapidly unraveling. Well, since I still believe he’s an actor, I think the script is calling for him to appear unraveled. Now, it could be that his mind is going. He is almost 80. Whatever is really happening, he has produced the most uncouth and embarrassing public statements of any U.S. president. Consider this gem, which he published on Easter Sunday: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP." He was so upset he forgot his standard “thank you for your attention to this matter.” Does this sound like something a supposed Christian would say? Does he seem like the kind of person that should be the darling of the Evangelicals? Leave aside his three marriages and long history of crude comments and behavior. Does he sound remotely holy?

But in his latest deranged tirade, Trumpenstein took it to the limit. He lashed out at his biggest supporters, writing, “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some ‘clicks’ because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA…” Does that sound like an adult?

Trumpenstein continued, “MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question, or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called ‘pundits’ are LOSERS, and they always will be!”

So, as Trump said earlier, MAGA is Trump. Former Never Trumpers like Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro (who voted for Hillary in 2016), and “Little” Marco Rubio are now the face of MAGA. Trump urges whatever supporters he has left to listen to Levin’s show. Presumably, he still likes Sean “CIA lapel” Hannity. The only issue that matters to Trumpenstein now is allegiance to Israel. I hope my friend Michael Rectenwald’s Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) becomes successful in getting at least a few candidates elected to Congress who are not pro-Zionist. That is the battle that counts most now, far more than Left vs. Right. Zionism vs. anti-Zionism. There isn’t a person inside Trump’s cabinet who isn’t an Israeli apologist. This includes Tulsi Gabbard, who had a different perspective before being picked by Trump, and RFK, Jr. who went from having arch Israeli critic Dennis Kucinich as his presidential campaign chairman to being led around by Rabbi Shmuley. The White House is Israeli Central.

Now, even Melania has contradicted her very troubled husband. In a rare speech at the White House, she stated, “I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.” She went on to boldly say that “Epstein was not alone,” and declared that “the lies need to stop.” More importantly, she called for a congressional investigation for the victims. I guess she doesn’t buy Trump’s “hoax” theory, either. Trump initially reacted by saying he had no idea she was going to make such comments, then agreed that she didn’t know Epstein, before ending a conversation with a reporter. Will he go full Trumpenstein, and throw his own wife under the bus? Is it that hard to picture him saying, “She was nothing before I met her. Just a slut who posed naked. I gave her great wealth. She worships me. She'll tell you I’m really big where it counts. She loves my hair. She should have kept her mouth shut. Maybe she needs a little spanking.”

While most Jews are taught that they are so special that God “chose” them, some rabbis actually teach that Jews are an alien race. A superior alien race, naturally. Rabbi Michael Laitman preaches that Jews are preparing to conquer Earth. A Harold Rosenthal, who is represented by two photos on various memes (perhaps they taken were decades apart) supposedly said, “Most Jews don’t like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer…and we are his chosen people.” Isn’t that the same thing claimed about Freemasons, that once they obtain the 33rd degree, they learn that the “Great Architect of the Universe” is Lucifer? Aliens, reptilians, worshipers of Lucifer, whatever they are, the Unchosen definitely seem to be running things in America 2.0. But why? And how? What does Trump, or any other leading goy figure, think will happen if they stand up to Israel? Sure, they obviously have something juicy on these leaders, but many already suspect Trump has had sex with kids, if not eaten them.

The world is catching on, even if our Congress and media aren’t. There just aren’t many profiles in courage around now. Actually, there don’t seem to be any profiles in courage among Americans who have a large public platform. The sudden awakening on the part of Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Meghan Kelly and others to how disastrous our unwavering support for Israel has been, hasn’t stopped the Zionists from continuing to be large and in charge here. Outspoken anti-Zionist Dan Bilzerian is challenging Florida Rep. Randy Fine, perhaps the most overtly pro-Israeli congressman in our history. Does anyone really expect Bilzerian to win? He called Fine a “fat Jew,” which he very clearly is, and now that has been determined to be “anti-Semitic.” So you can’t call a Jew fat. And you can’t really even say the word “Jew,” the way you can “Muslim,” “Catholic” or “Buddhist.” The Unchosen not only have a “right to defend” themselves, they have a right to censor words they don’t like.

Why wouldn’t you like the word “Jew,” if you are a Jew? Is there a Methodist or a Baptist anywhere on earth, that would be offended by the word describing their religion? Oh, that’s right- “Jew” is both a religion and an ethnicity. Remember the old Doublemint commercials- “Two-two-two mints in one!” Everyone who is called “anti- Semitic” at this point needs to laugh right in the faces of those attempting to curtail their right to free speech. Recognizing that Israel is an illegitimate country, formed at nuclear gunpoint by the United States and their WWII allies, is not “anti-Semitic.” They stole the land of others, and labeled them “terrorists” when they objected. It isn’t “anti-Semitic” to say that AIPAC and the Anti-Defamation League control our politicians and our public discourse respectively. Putting the interests of another country before our own is suicidal, globalist cuckoldry. And saying so is a long overdue act of bravery, not “anti-Semitic.”

More and more Americans are seeing through this absurd relationship we have with Israel. Each time a Jewish public figure hysterically demonstrates that their loyalty lies with the world’s troublemakers in the Middle East, and not with this country, a few more normies wake up. The most charismatic evangelical preacher cannot sell the fact that consistently violent and untrustworthy Zionists are somehow the “chosen” people of God. Every photo coming out of Gaza is like a cold slap repudiating that. They deserve to be called the Unchosen, and our pathetic, compromised leaders should have chosen to cut all aid to them long ago, as JFK threatened to do before he visited Dallas on November 22, 1963. As Caitlin Johnstone wrote recently, the world can either have Israel, or it can have peace. It’s really as simple as that. As long as the Greater Israel Project, not to mention the Samson Option, are being advocated by these perpetual self-proclaimed “victims,” there will not be peace.

Trumpenstein is still acting. As I’ve said, if he were really going mad, as his mind boggling Truth Social posts suggest, then those controlling him would remove him. They don’t want a real loose cannon. Dementia, or whatever a nearly 80 year old man could legitimately have, cannot be accounted for. A senile Trump could easily blurt out “9/11 was an inside job!” at a press conference. He could rant about being “tired of these damn Jews telling me what to do.” They would eliminate any chance of that happening, by taking away his nominal power. I don’t pretend to know what the next act in the Trumpenstein Project is, but I do know that whoever is writing and producing it, they are fervent Zionists. The power of Zionism being acknowledged is a good thing, even though we should question why it’s being acknowledged. The fact they haven’t started WW3 is an even better thing. You have a right to know who has power over you. Time to pull the plug on Israel, and revoke all the dual citizenships.