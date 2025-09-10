I used to love the show South Park. I thought it was often brilliant satire, and they seemed to be pretty much equal opportunity offenders. They produced some classic episodes, skewering pop culture and primarily utilizing their lead character, antihero Eric Cartman, they featured large doses of political incorrectness.

However, over the past five years or so, South Park has changed dramatically. And not for the better. I looked forward to their take on the COVID psyop. All that irrational hysteria and nonsensical “science” should have added up to comedy gold. But no, instead, they opted to make fun of anti-vaxxers, and seemed to take the “pandemic” all too seriously. And at that point, they really lit into Donald Trump. In fact, during the Biden presidency, the doddering codger was not once depicted on the show. He should have inspired some incredible laughs. Cackling Kamala Harris was missing as well. I didn’t really contemplate this too much at the time. Yes, it was disappointing to see the supposedly iconoclastic show peddle the party line on COVID, but it wasn’t until just a few months ago, with the debut of season 27, that it became clear that South Park was now little more than a cartoon version of Saturday Night Live.

First, Donald Trump is shown having an affair with Satan himself. The cartoon reveals them in bed together, and a great emphasis has been placed on Trump’s penis, which of course is portrayed as very tiny. You can’t mention Trump in Hollywood without referencing his micro-penis. It was bad enough to show Trump’s cartoon penis, but the episode I saw the other day, one blasphemously titled “Sermon on the Mount,” quite possibly represents the absolute nadir of our decadent culture. At one point, a very realistic looking Trump is striding through the desert, and begins to strip off all his clothes. There are long, luxurious glimpses of his very real looking big bare ass, and then he lays down on his back, and the audience is treated to a closeup of an utterly lifelike AI small penis. No public figure has ever been subjected to this kind of vitriol. Just picture that being Biden, or Obama. Or any female celebrity in the world.

What is most amazing is how Trump, who is renowned for responding in kind to any perceived slight, has totally ignored this truly pornographic attack on him. Why haven’t his sons, or the princess Ivanka, publicly taken South Park to task? Total silence. Why isn’t Trump threatening to sue, which he normally loves to do? And the alt right seems to think that this sacrilegious episode, and others starring Satan, school counselor Jesus, and Trump’s micro-penis, are hilarious. This is beyond when NYPD Blue started showing Dennis Franz’s sagging naked ass on television. This was a literal assault upon the sensibilities of the viewing audience. And judging from the tepid negative response, the viewing audience has been desensitized to such a degree that there hasn’t been a whimper of protest. The Republicuck reaction from the MAGA crowd was best expressed when J.D. Vance chuckled that he had “finally made it,” after being depicted as carrying the baby oil to lovers Trump and Satan.

South Park has been written and produced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone from its inception. Randolph Severn “Trey” Parker III came from a “comfortable” family, as the “III” in his name suggests. Outside of all the Black football players now using fantasy “III” and “IV” tags at the end of their names, only those from the upper crust boast this distinction. Matt Stone is, not surprisingly, Jewish. I don’t think you can have a successful entertainment product without a Jew playing a significant role. Parker’s first marriage, to a Japanese woman, was officiated by Norman Lear, the godfather of liberal television propaganda. That’s a decidedly odd choice for a supposed “libertarian” who loves to blast the Left. Stone is married to a Black woman. Parker and Stone’s longtime attorney Kevin Morris has financially supported and also represented Hunter Biden. Parker and Stone just happen to have received an incomprehensible $1.5 billion from Paramount directly prior to the 27th season.

So it obviously pays to play along with our thoroughly evil elite. If you can explain the business model for giving people who oversee a cartoon that kind of money, let me know- I am just a humble community college dropout. This figurative flagellation of Trump is merely the latest in a series of male humiliation rituals, which have been with us for a very long time. Think of all those male comedians who wound up in drag at some point. Pretty much every one donned a dress during their careers. And for unexplainable reasons, this is considered humorous. From “Uncle Miltie” Berle to “Tootsie” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” this has been an ironclad entertainment industry trope. They say that in Shakespeare’s day, all the female roles were played by male actors at the Globe Theatre. Of course, they say a lot of things, most of them untrue. So people wanted to see men snuggling with males in drag, doing love scenes? In the seventeenth century? Maybe the transgender agenda is older than we think.

Although producing some undeniably classic work, Parker and Stone were always careful to stay within politically safe boundaries. Before Donald Trump seduced him, Satan was portrayed in a sexual relationship with Saddam Hussein. There was no spoof of “weapons of mass destruction,” and no damnation of Zionism. Zero criticism of Israel. South Park had a show that blasted 9/11 “Truthers” as well, and in the commentary for the DVD collection of their shows, they admitted that they thought anyone who believed 9/11 was an inside job was “retarded.” Bill Clinton was never lampooned on the show. Neither was Obama. No “Big Mike” jokes here, thank you. Dubya Bush was, but it was almost done fondly. Only Trump got this kind of special attention. Kanye West was raked over the coals in an earlier show; is it possible that his disdain for Jews dominating the industry was already known to Parker and Stone? No other Black figure was ever treated quite this disrespectfully on the cartoon.

A few years ago, at the Academy Awards (I think it was the Oscars, might have been the Emmys- it’s easy to confuse these shameless shows), former ‘rassler turned actor John Cena came onstage naked. For no reason. Now, he was holding a large placard in front of him, so no one saw anything. It wasn’t as bad as Trump’s AI penis in the desert. But who thought this was a good idea? Who thought this was relevant to a film awards show? Cena has little talent, and yet has been rewarded handsomely for it. So if he’s ordered to perform a humiliation ritual, he’s going to do it. Another good example was the 1981 movie Modern Problems, starring Chevy Chase. The lovely Patti D’Arbanville was the leading lady (she is at least somewhat of a fan of my work- maybe she’s reading this) and Mary Kay Place was in the cast. They kept their clothes on, but in one excruciating scene, Dabney Coleman just walks into an office stark naked. Struts around so the audience has a great view of his ass. No penises were allowed yet.

In the “comedy” Old School, the almost supernaturally unfunny Will Ferrell suddenly decides to strip in the middle of a road, and then starts running wildly, with his bare ass onscreen for far too long a time. There was as little reason for him to do this as there was for Dabney Coleman to be naked in an office around fully clothed women. They were humiliation rituals, and they are always reserved for males. Just picture say, Tina Fey, suddenly deciding to strip and run down the road naked. Do you think there would ever be the slightest chance of that? The audience doesn’t question it when a male decides to suddenly get naked. They don’t wonder why no females ever decide to do that. In The Simpsons Movie, Homer dared his ten year old son Bart to get naked and skateboard through town. Naturally, the makers of the film treated us to that, and included a groundbreaking shot of a ten year old cartoon penis. What would the reaction be if Marge dared Lisa to do the same thing? Cartoon child porn?

The nudity in adult cartoons is, and always has been 99% male. This includes male children, as in the frequently naked Bart Simpson. These are more symbolic humiliation rituals, which the public learns from. When male nudity occurs, it’s so that the audience can laugh at it. It’s never because someone in the audience might want to see it. When female nudity was far more common, in the 1970s, it was always done in a way that was respectful to the woman. Male nudity is never respectful. Old Jack Nicholson bared his ass for absolutely no reason in one of his last films. In his posthumously released film finale, Robin Williams was show walking along in one of those handy patient gowns that open in the back, the better to see male (but never female) patients’ asses with. It was a way of showing that even big stars have to undergo a ritual humiliation if ordered to. What was macho athlete Bruce Jenner’s “transitioning” into “Caitlin” supposed to be, other than the ultimate humiliation?

Why did Rudy Giuliani pose for that ridiculous video with Donald Trump, several years ago, where he was dressed in drag? Rudy and Trump seemingly became a bit too cozy, but Rudy was a made man by that point. Why denigrate himself like that? How many conservative Republicans have been outed as gay themselves over the past few decades? The conclusion is inescapable that public officials, and celebrities, are “installed” because they have such skeletons in their closet. If you have something that you want to remain hidden, you’re more likely to listen to orders, and be easier to control. Put on this dress and makeup- it will be good for a lot of laughs. Get naked. Now. This humiliation ritual stuff has spawned its own subsets of pornography. There’s the whole naked men/clothed women thing. And, of course, the ever popular White man being cuckolded by his wife, usually with a Black man.

But Donald Trump is the first national politician to undergo a ritual humiliation. Now, I think it’s just a very ugly part of the Trumpenstein Project, and he’s almost certainly in on the “joke.” Regardless, it represents a new cultural low, even for our Sodom and Gomorrah-like America 2.0. It’s a small step from showing his penis in gratuitous detail to severing his head and playing soccer with it, as our beloved military troops were known to do in Iraq. There have been pinatas and other nude figures based on Trump that have appeared in recent years, including a 43 foot tall naked Trump figure, complete with micro-penis, in Las Vegas. It’s just accepted. Imagine a 43 foot tall naked Hillary Clinton figure going up anywhere without mass opposition, and federal courts ordering it torn down. Can you picture a comedian with enough courage to laughingly suggest Barack Obama had a micro-penis? A proud half-Black man? He would be lucky to escape prosecution.

The cultural examples are endless. Why the running gag with the obnoxious older son on the TV series The Middle walking around the house constantly in just his underpants? You know they wanted him nude, but that may have to wait a few years. Why not his teenage sister, always walking around in bra and panties? Same thing for the son on the cartoon Bob’s Burgers. Just loves to get naked. Funny that his sisters don’t have the same strange impulse. This is just one way in which the cultural matriarchy is enforced. I can go way back to the early, pre-code talkies, when nudity was sometimes permitted. Only it was almost always male bare butts that were exposed. Sure, gays were a power in Hollywood even then, but did no one question this? Nudity is clearly defined as embarrassing and funny for males, but female nudity is never played for laughs. It probably would be funny, for example, if Rosie O’Donnell ran down the street naked. But we’re talking strictly male ritual humiliation here.

This is about public emasculation, and declawing the male persona. The elite want feminized males, soy boys. They want subservience. And they don’t want politicians or other powerful leaders to get any notions of rebellion. That’s where all those skeletons in the closet come in handy. Remember that video we have of you with the male porn star at Bohemian Grove? How’d you like us to publicize your participation in that child sex trafficking ring? You know, the one we run. This is why the truth will never come out about the Epstein trafficking ring. Because it was primarily a blackmail operation, where Epstein was paid by his Israeli handlers in the Mossad, to keep “installed” figures in line. Let me know when someone big is named publicly. That will happen around the same time that a real swamp creature is prosecuted by the Trump administration. Until then, Trumpenstein will just continue to stomp his feet about the Epstein “hoax.” But not mention South Park’s slanderous satire.

I could have come up with many other examples of male humiliation rituals in popular media. Since I consume little of this putrid product now, that would involve research I am not interested in. There are plenty of powerful males that deserve to be publicly held to account for their crimes against the people. The rigged economy, the systemic corruption. If we had a fair justice system, that would be possible. But we don’t have a fair justice system. If you’re going to have prisons, the tyrants who have nearly destroyed this country should be given the first cells. If I had my way, I’d send them to a deserted island- a new kind of penal colony, where they would be too far away from society to further ruin it. But the one thing I wouldn’t do is pull down their pants and make fun of their penises. It doesn’t matter who the person is. I would be appalled if they did this to Joe Biden, or even a truly odious figure like Henry Kissinger.

This is no defense of Trump as a politician. He has proven to be every bit the Trumpenstein character I said he was. But just as his ridiculous lawfare prosecutions will set precedents that may threaten us all in the future, this kind of gratuitous filth sets a dangerous precedent, too. If someone is a thorn in the side of the establishment, or even fake opposition like Trump, now you can safely claim he has a small penis, and then show it, in crystal clarity, on national television. Brilliant comedy! It’s like giving the sixth grade bully a machine gun. Or a couple of “installed” figures, who just happen to share an attorney with Hunter Biden, 1.5 billion dollars. Trump’s AI penis in the desert was not just the pottiest of potty humor, but the ritual humiliation of all of us. As the Supreme Court justice once said, I can’t define obscenity, but I know it when I see it. While this was unmistakably obscene, so is our failure to be outraged.