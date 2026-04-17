The recent adventure of NASA’s Artemis II, which our kept press lauded as an “historic” mission, drummed home just how hoodwinked the American public is. I remember it being “historic” in 1968 when astronauts Borman, Anders, and Lovell accomplished the exact same thing- orbiting the moon, on Apollo 8.

CBS News, now being run by Israeli Firster Bari Weiss, claimed that Aretmis II “set a record” for the “farthest distance humans have ever traveled from our planet.” Except that every one of the six Apollo missions that allegedly landed on the moon traveled a slightly longer distance, to the surface. How do they make such claims with a straight face? I mean, is the moon farther away now than it was in those hallowed years from 1969-1972, when we somehow had the technology to drive a collapsible moon buggy around the lunar surface, and hit golf balls into the non-atmosphere there? Also, we were able to travel this “farthest” distance in less time than we can in the Year of our Lord 2026. It’s a disappearing technology thing, you wouldn’t understand. I’m not sure which CBS I like best, the new ultra-Zionist outfit, or the warm and cuddly “space age” version, presided over by Walter Cronkite- you know, the voice of the owl for decades at the yearly Cremation of Care occult ritual at Bohemian Grove.

We knew that they’d try to reboot manned voyages. Except now it’s more diverse, with a suitably long haired female on board. You need that long hair so that it can stand up on video, B-52s style, during those worthless, kindergarten level “experiments” they do for whatever audience is actually watching. The hair sticking up shows they aren’t in gravity any more, you see. So does them floating around their small craft. Sometimes they do flips. They probably learn that at astronaut school. And now, of course, there is the prerequisite African-American on board. You can’t have a modern fake space mission without an African-American. I’m surprised there was only one. And no transgenders? Yet. Be patient. They may even perform a live “transition” in space at some point. These modern astronauts smile vacuously at the camera, just like the girls on the Today show. If Katie Couric was younger, she’d be perfect for this role. You just know they’re eventually going to fit in some cooking and food tasting.

Really, if they wanted us to believe this was real, why did they launch Artemis II on April 1? April Fools Day? Come on! And they still haven’t figured out a way to CGI in some stars in the endless universe? Does it make any sense that we can see stars from the surface of the Earth, but not the surface of the moon, which has no atmosphere? Being as how this is more than fifty years after we supposedly last bounced up and down on the moon, we had a right to expect some cool selfies on board that craft. And there were selfies. But somehow, none of the four astronauts, not the brave and strapping African-American, not the narcissistic White woman, thought to grin into the camera with the big, blue Earth in the background? I mean, they took selfies as they were orbiting the moon. Talk about remote reception! That’s almost as impressive as President Nixon’s live phone call to the moon in 1969. Using a landline. But no one thought to turn their IPhones towards the biggest thing in the sky?

How could they miss that stupendously large, rapidly spinning globe of ours? Some have told me that you wouldn’t actually see it spinning. Well, I don’t know. It’s not like I’m Galileo. Even if you don’t see the spin, you should see the clouds moving, and the topography changing, shouldn’t you? But since NASA has only produced a handful of photos that aren’t composites or CGI, of our wonderful planet, we can’t really know. Sure, we can look at the Universal Pictures logo, which appeared at the beginning of Universal films starting in the late 1920s. That globe is spinning. Not sure how the Unchosen executives running Universal had such information. But they simply never will show our entire planet. Why? The magnificent Hubble telescope has given us fantastic views of galaxies light years away. But they just can’t figure a way to train a camera from one of their manned or unmanned missions on the sight most of us would really like to see. You know, the place where we live. Our big, beautiful ‘hood.

Now, to be fair, the selfie taking astronauts also failed to try and capture any of the moon landing sites. That would have been cool. That would have shut up all the crazy, irresponsible “conspiracy theorists.” The ones who “deny” the greatest accomplishment in the history of the world. The one which was so historic that they lost the original video of the first mission, Apollo 11. I didn’t get a good look at the Artemis II craft, so I don’t know if they lined it with more than two inches of very Earthly aluminum, as they did with the Apollo pieces of junk. Maybe they used four inches this time. And they apparently made it safely through the deadly Van Allen radiation belt. Remember a few years back, when NASA panicked at the Space Shuttle coming without a few thousand miles of Van Allen? The same dangerous radiation belt that the Apollo astronauts cruised through with no problem. So at least we have a hearty, diverse crew that can withstand this belt, unlike the Space Shuttle wimps.

Everything about NASA is a lie. There has never been a “space shuttle.” There has supposedly been craft that orbits the Earth, slightly higher than airplanes. These shuttles have never approached space. Taxpayers primarily fund their kindergarten experiments, and wild hair raising flips to entertain the earthly riff raff. Somebody tell DOGE. One Space Shuttle astronaut was Mark Kelly, who went on to be elected to the Senate by the eminently wise voting public. Kelly is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, whose January 2011 shooting ushered in an era of dubious mass casualty events. So you know he’d never be part of any mass charade. Whether it was the original Apollo missions, the Space Shuttle, or now Artemis, it has never been adequately explained how human waste is disposed of. I mean, even magical African-Americans and self-absorbed White women have to use the bathroom. Except there are no bathrooms on these spacecraft. So where does all the waste go?

We were told that in 2024, some kind of mechanical failure wound up stranding Space Shuttle astronauts in the “station” for nine months. What? Leave aside the question of all those months of human waste material, what about provisions? If they were planning for a short mission, where did the food and water come from, to permit them to survive for all those months? Does Door Dash now deliver to space? You’d need a lot more water than should logically have been on board for such a period of time. Did they find a hidden spring in space? You know, that black emptiness where stars cannot be seen. Only very occasional Earth crescents. And what did they smell like after nine months without a shower? I’m sorry for having to ask these indelicate questions, but someone has to. It comes with the territory when you’re a Thought Criminal. What about the marvelous, empowered female astronauts? How do they handle their monthly visitor in such a situation? Is there any privacy in space?

Maybe if we hadn’t been lied to so much, for so long, then people like me might not pay attention to the little details with the Artemis II expedition. We might even gloss over the repeated references to its “historic” nature. My mind might not go so quickly to questions of bodily functions. I suppose it’s unpatriotic to question it. Maybe even anti-Semitic, since everything is anti-Semitic now. But it’s the same inquisitive perspective one develops after years of observation. Pattern recognition is a chic new term for it. I’m recognizing patterns. Nothing they say adds up. In space, or on the surface of our madly spinning planet. I don’t know what’s really happening in Iran, but I do know they haven’t been killing Americans for 47 years. I do know that renewing FISA would be an awful thing, no matter how many times Trump flip flops on it. I do know men cannot give birth. I do know that in the 1960s, Black women were unlikely to be the best NASA mathematicians, no matter what Hollywood says.

When so much clear fakery is being peddled to the public on a continuous basis, you wind up with Miles Mathis types, who think that everything is fake. When so much is undeniably fake, it becomes natural to develop that frame of mind. As Mark Lane said sixty years ago, in regards to the JFK assassination, when you don’t provide people with reasonable answers, you ensure there will be fertile ground for speculation. In the decades since then, the speculation has grown more and more fertile. “Conspiracy theories” are so common, because all authorities have zero credibility. They’ve been caught lying repeatedly, and are never held accountable. What are we supposed to think about the alleged shooting in Butler? Trump’s miraculously healing ear. The total non-investigation, and Trump’s insistence that there be no investigation. Many people are just as dubious about the seeming murder of Charlie Kirk. How can we tell what’s phony and what’s real, when there is so much obvious phoniness?

Just the other day, I read about a woman named Kelly Hopton-Jones, who is one of those mysterious “influencers.” She accidentally ran over her 23 month old son in the driveway. The story was that she was taking her daughter to a dance recital. So who was watching this less than two year old toddler? Why would he be wandering around alone, to wind up behind her vehicle without her somehow realizing it? The fact that this woman’s “influence” revolves around sharing parenting advice gives the lie to the story. That’s just a bit too ironic. And adding a fake exclamation point, Hopton-Jones is a pediatric nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioners are all the rage now, doing the work of doctors without the title. Someone has to ease the burden of those poor, overworked physicians. It’s no wonder they’re the third leading case of death in America. Fortunately, Hopton-Jones didn’t add to that ignominious total, as her son survived. Well, assuming it even happened. Color me very skeptical.

We are inundated with such incredible stories. Of supernaturally careless parents. Of miraculous acts of heroism, often by persons of color. Just the way they’d cast them in Hollywood. I also heard recently about a cat that traveled 2,500 miles to return to its family after being gone for seven years. Well, maybe it had a really delayed reaction. What did it do for seven years? That leaves a lot of time for catting around. Sounds like a Disney movie to me. Every so often, you’ll hear a story about some new miraculous discovery, which promises either to cure cancer, slow down the aging process, and/or greatly extend human life expectancy. Meanwhile, in the real world, life expectancy continues to fall in this country. My next door neighbor was only one of many recent victims of cancer I’ve known, and childhood cancer rates have exploded. Just watch those St. Jude commercials. And people seem to still be aging as always. So I’m not seeing any progress. Are these stories just planted for sick laughs?

So many of these “true crime” stories don’t ring true. I spent years intensely studying the Natalee Holloway case. Just watch some early interviews with her mother, and her slew of super BFF friends. You’ll see an Erika Kirk level of grieving. Everyone grieves differently, but in almost all these high profile cases, those involved grieve in the same kind of unfathomable way. Speaking of walking psyops, Erika Kirk’s murky background and connections have been expertly exposed by Candace Owens. But if you saw my “I Protest” podcast a few weeks back (and you should be watching- every Friday from 5-7 pm eastern, live streaming on my YouTube channel at My YouTube,) you’d know that my guest Dana from Rotting Jewels, has investigated Candace’s background as well, and found many similar disquieting facts. Candace’s father, for example, was apparently in charge of the cleanup at Sandy Hook Elementary. Wolfgang Halbig tried unsuccessfully to get the name of the cleanup company.

Can we take anything at face value? Secretary of War Pushup Pete just quoted a Biblical verse the other day. Which isn’t in the Bible. But it was a part of the script for the movie Pulp Fiction, so what’s the big deal? The word “rapture” never appears in the Bible, either, but that doesn’t stop millions of “dispensationalists” from obsessing over it, as they quote from their bogus Scofield Bibles. Trumpenstein just displayed his own Hall of Fame fakery credentials again the other day, with an overtly contrived McDonald’s food delivery to the White House, featuring an older woman struggling to make ends meet, so that he could brag about her not paying taxes on tips. Reminded me of his previous effort, with fellow crisis actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, where Trumpenstein “threw him out” of the White House, after giving him a tongue lashing, WWE style. But the U.S. taxpayers never missed a payment to the beloved penis piano playing former comedian. They don’t even need sleight of hand to fool us.

They’re probably planning more space missions. Perhaps to Mars and beyond. They don’t care if all the “awake” people scoff at their amateurish efforts. They enjoy showing off to those of us who are on to them. The crews promise to become more and more Hollywood appropriate. Strong Black females. Proud gays. But no females with short, man-hating hairdos. They must have that Bride of Frankenstein graphic for the rubes. You’re not going to quiet the NASA skeptics, and the Flat Earthers, with these kinds of ridiculous efforts. With so much fakery in this world, what else could you have other than fakery in space? Catholics like me will never accept what Tucker Carlson sagely calls “Christianity without the New Testament.” We’ll also never accept space flight without film and video of that big blue globe. Of course, we’d just say it was fake, because it would be. Like Diogenes, some of us are searching for anything that isn’t phony, misrepresented, or another product of the total corruption.