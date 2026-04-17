"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Donald Jeffries
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Please remember to restack when you "like." The numbers do help. Thanks.

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Wade Garrett's avatar
Wade Garrett
1dEdited

They supposedly went around the moon ...

"AI Overview

What is the temperature of the moon? - The Planets Temperatures on the dark (unlit) side of the Moon plummet to around -208°F to -298°F (-133°C to -183°C), as the Moon has no atmosphere to retain heat."

If they went around the moon, anyway you add it up they were on the dark side, how well insulated was that thing?

Another odd thing I read was the deployment of parachutes... do we have the ability to make parachutes that can deploy and slow down a vehicle travelling 24,000 miles an hour...?

I'm slowly getting to MM's view, where IT IS ALL BULLSHIT (even the stuff I agree with)!

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