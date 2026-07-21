Years ago, Howard Stern used to have a Grand Wizard of the KKK on his show as a regular guest. They loved to share his signature, “Wake up, Watt people!” This was when Howard was entertaining. I hate referencing a Grand Wizard of the KKK, but White people really do need to wake up. They’ve been turned into the Walking Dead.

If you’ve read my work, you know that I always champion the underdog. I will always be on the side of the weak and the vulnerable. Regardless of color, creed, religion, or gender. I would surely have felt differently during the time of lynching and cross burning. Today, however, the most obvious underdogs are those same Watt people the Grand Wizard tried to awaken in vain. Collectively, we are going extinct. Whites meet every qualification for an endangered species. No one is concerned about that, least of all Watt people. Young White women today are opting out of marriage and childbirth, to such an extent that for the first time in recorded history, more thirty year old females are single rather than married. Corporations are funding special baseball clinics to bring more Blacks back into Major League Baseball. No corporation is funding any program to bring more Whites back into anything. Affirmative Action, DEI, mass self-hatred- the total package. The influence of Whites is disappearing.

The new movie The Odyssey illustrates the woeful state of the formerly White West. Director Christopher Nolan utilized every “Woke” element possible. There are Asian soldiers in this ancient Greece. A real life Black rapper, wearing the dreadlocks that all Greeks of that era were noted for, was cast, as was former cute and plucky actress Ellen Page. Who has transitioned into a very angry and sad little “man” named Elliott Page. He/she/they/them is cast as a warrior. A really small warrior. And Helen of Troy, with such a beautiful face that it could launch a thousand ships, is now a very dark African. Those of us who noticed all this (an astonishing percentage of Whites literally don’t notice it), have been counseled by “Woke” keyboard warriors, that there were Africans in ancient Greece. Yes, and I’m sure they were in leadership roles as well. Launching ships and all that. I’m surprised that they didn’t have the real life rapper rapping onscreen. It’s well known that there were rappers in ancient Greece.

We all know this cultural appropriation only works one way. The simple equation is: less Whites. Whites are being replaced, in the real world, and in the culture. There are countless Black “celebrities” I’ve never heard of. There has to be more famous Black people than White people at this point. Which is hard to happen organically when Blacks are only 12-13 percent of the population. They’ve kind of become a special underclass, disproportionately poor and prone to violent crime, but also featuring a disproportionate number of wealthy athletes, entertainers, and “influencers.” I suffer from Black Fatigue, but I’m especially fatigued with famous Black people I’ve never heard of. Black Fatigue is at the heart of the Great Replacement. I’m Fatigued with endless videos, providing clear cut evidence of the ghetto pathological behavior that is largely unknown in any other racial group. They feel “disrespected.” Well, I feel disrespected, too. Whites as a whole didn’t do anything to warrant being replaced.

Canada, as you may know, has this especially Orwellian law whereby a depressed person can simply call a hotline, and someone from the government will come to their home and suicide them. The kind of ghoulish house calls that doctors stopped making decades ago. If it can be believed, suicide is now the leading cause of death among young Canadians. Talk about a successful government program! This Medically Assisted Dying program has the support of as much as 90 percent of Canadians. This meshes nicely with those who actually use this program being 95.6 percent White. Who, you know, kill themselves. As of 2024, White males in America commit the most suicides, at 26.4 percent, with White females at 6.5 percent. There is also a category for “non-Hispanic Latinos,” which I’m guessing are Whites, at 15.9 percent. So, we seem to be pretty far ahead in the suicide sweepstakes. And judging by the poll numbers, public support for assisted suicide assures even more aborted White lives.

Considering the level of self-hatred we see in so many Whites, especially White females, it’s not surprising that many would feel suicidal. After all, if you’re part of this horrific cancer on the overall population, whether you include yourself or not (they rarely do), then I imagine it would be hard to go on. And with an assisted suicide hotline, you don’t need to think about it too much. Just do it, as Nike used to say. Is your chronic pain especially bad today? There’s a solution only a phone call away. Did you just get dumped by someone you loved? Fired from your job? I can relate to artistic types, whose work was just rejected in some particularly nasty way. Someone close to you die? The bereavement process can easily turn suicidal. The possibilities go on and on. Now, if you’re having a bad day, you can make it your last day. With ease and convenience. No messy cleanup for others, from that gunshot to the mouth. No terrifying hanging figure for loved ones to discover. It’s clean, quick, and paid for.

The cultural conditioning we each experience everyday, and have experienced all our lives, is primarily directed at White people. Especially White females. Don’t have children until you can afford them. Or until you’re “ready,” whatever that means. An unexpected pregnancy is an unwanted pregnancy. My body, my choice (except for vaccines). Unless the birth is scrupulously planned, every White pregnancy is cause for worry, not joy. Compare that to the Hispanic community, which largely considers every pregnancy a blessing, regardless of the circumstances. When you cease to value the miracle of birth, you start to dwindle as a population. Whites are dwindling. In 1900, 36 percent of the world’s population was White. Today, it is 8 percent. That would be cause for alarm if we were talking about the White rhino, or the White tiger. But not for the White human being. The dreaded Caucasion. Whites actually cheer when a Jimmy Fallon announces they’ll be a minority soon. Wake up Watt people.

I would feel the same way if any other racial group was on the way towards extinction. I still feel sad over the loss of the Dodo bird. All life is precious. And yet, because of nonstop propaganda doled out to the last several generations, Whites have devolved into largely weak, cucked males, and angry, aggressive females. The hardest thing for young White people to do nowadays is form a romantic relationship. Unless they’re both “transitioned” to some new imaginary gender. In which case, they can’t have biological children. And that’s the goal. The goal of the eugenicists who loom large in this story. Yes, the hand of the non-Irish is front and center, too. How many quotes do we have to read from rabbis about eliminating the White race? I’ve yet to read a quote from a Catholic priest, fantasizing about ridding the world of a particular race or religion. Our leaders are like the distasteful half non-Irish “comedian” Bill Maher, who once proudly proclaimed that he was pro-death. Pro-death of Whites, that is.

No less an establishment source than Bloomberg News reported, in a September 25, 2023 article, that of the 300,000 jobs added by the S & P 100 after the BLM protests, 94 percent went to nonwhites. Just six percent to White workers? And this was announced gleefully by the state controlled media. You know, what pretty much every Black person calls the “racist” media. Run by invisible White Supremacists. Who are so bad at Supremacing that they can’t stop themselves from hiring those they supposedly hate. I find that to be an incomprehensible, frightening statistic. DEI gone wild. But I suspect most Watt people wouldn’t agree. As long as they had jobs, I guess. If you can curtail Whites from reproducing, and don’t hire them for whatever rare employment opportunities are left in this rigged economy, you’re orchestrating a soft genocide. Yes, I know the non-Irish invented that term, and claim ownership of it. They’d undoubtedly condemn me as “anti-Semitic” for saying such a thing. So be it.

No one with a large public platform will touch this issue. Tucker Carlson has nibbled around the edges, as have some successful podcasters in our alt media world. But they never go as far as I do. Every White is afraid to grieve for the potential loss of the White race. Why? Can you imagine the Chinese being afraid to address, or even acknowledge, being an endangered species? Species has become yet another controversial word recently. Controversial as in “racist.” WNBA mediocre “influencer” Angel Reese accused a White coach, who comes from Australia, of calling her a “protected species.” Which she most assuredly is. As the hapless coach explained, this is a common term in Australia, and has nothing to do with race. Doesn’t matter. An angry Black complained about something a White said, and the White issued the obligatory apology. As they always do. Apologizing their way towards extinction. Have you ever heard a famous Black apologize to a White person?

Apologizing, like cuckoldry, is a White thing. I think of White people the way Homer Simpson thought of beer, in an early classic Simpsons episode: the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems. I’ve certainly spent a lot of time writing about, and talking about, the corruption and criminality of famous White people. Rich, greedy White people. But I don’t think we should be allowed to go extinct. When a species of animal is endangered, zoos forcefully couple them, in an attempt to increase the numbers. If only some zoo would couple young White people, and force them to procreate, we might be able to save the race. Those who look like us. That’s not a bad thing to want to do. I won’t apologize for advocating the preservation of a race that produced Shakespeare, and Michelangelo, and Da Vinci, and Thomas Jefferson. A race responsible for the Enlightenment. For the great inventions like the light bulb and the computer chip. But these accomplishments are scorned, not celebrated.

The 1965 Immigration Reform Act flipped our immigration policy on its ear, as we went from mandating 90 percent of immigrants to be from Europe, to mandating 90 percent come from places other than Europe. A very blatant darkening of the population, which subsequently spread to England, France, Australia, and other majority White nations. Nonwhite migrants and immigrants inserted into White societies. But never nonwhite societies. No migrants for China. Or India. Or Saudi Arabia. Not exactly subtle. It’s so obvious they might as well be hitting you over the head with it. And yet there has been little resistance to what is by any definition a Great Replacement. The protests in Ireland provide a little hope. But the hour is late. There’s a reason London has become Londonistan. Most Whites still won’t admit that this is a problem. For the very survival of their race. And too many approve of it.

How many Whites have been murdered by Black criminals in this country, and now in England and other nations undergoing the joys of diversity? To the near silence of the state controlled media. To such an extent that we are now learning that the police and justice department are rigging the numbers on race and crime. They are literally categorizing obvious Blacks and other nonwhites as “White” on official criminal reports. Look at the photo below. How overt does this agenda have to be? Again, conservatives; the police are not your friends. Despite this rigging of reality, the FBI claims Blacks- at just 12-13 percent of the population- commit some 38 percent of all murders. Some sources list a higher figure. As for interracial crimes, Blacks commit 90 percent of them. Yet in every Hollywood production, the situation is reversed, with evil White criminals, and innocent Black victims. This is the definition of indoctrination. Why do they want you to believe such lies? And the lies are working.

I shouldn’t be the one to have to defend the right of White people to exist. Don’t they have the same right to exist that Israel is always telling us they have? And yet, who is defending this right to exist? The Great Replacement extends back into history. Retroactive virtue signaling. If they did ever make that big budget film about the fight for American independence, you know Sally Hemings would be heavily featured. They’d probably have her coming up with key phrases in the Declaration, which Jefferson just culturally appropriated from her. George Washington would have some hip Black aide, who was his real second in command. To advise him and correct him, just like so many magical Black actors do in all those commercials. There would be Asians at Valley Forge. And Hispanics. Perhaps Abigail Adams would have a clandestine lesbian affair. Overall, the Founders would be depicted as racist dunces, fortunate just to have nonwhites and gender fluids there to guide them.

Our society is not now, and never has been color blind. I don’t know if that is even possible. But if you create a society where the majority race is castigated as incompetent yet “supremacist,” and those within it discouraged from even mentioning their skin color unless it is to apologize for it, you’ll eventually wind up on the road to extinction. You can’t have all other groups encouraged to be proud of their skin color, and wildly exaggerate their accomplishments, while forcing the majority race to apologize on cue for things it never did, and expect racial harmony. We are either all free to speak our mind, or no one is. The word “racist” has lost all meaning and become beyond redundant. If you value your ancestors, you’ll want descendants. If you value life, you’ll want to bring new life into the world. All men/women/they/thems are created equal. We all have the same inalienable rights that come from God, not any government. That includes Watt people.