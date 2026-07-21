"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

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Donald Jeffries
2d

I know I sound like a broken record, but PLEASE click on restack when you click on like. 32 likes against 2 restacks? That's not a great ratio. I would appreciate it. Thanks!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2dEdited

I had not yet considered it that way - from 30+ percent to 8! that is indeed strange... living in a village with 60% black might be the cause. Most cashiers, nurses, supermarket personnel, gardeners, are black people. In the gardening business, we also have quite a few hispanics - same with gas stations and motels. But yes, if the newspaper has a page with 100 thumbnails of criminals, it is very seldom that there are more than one or 2 white people in there. . Almost all black - and a few middle Eastern and Hispanic. If there are shootings in the cities, almost always black people are involved - both shooters and victims. The few young white women I know have children - 1, 2, 5. What shocks me most, is the number of mayors and other government officials in Europe being immigrants. Most are born in that country, but to see Turkish, Maroccan, Indian and other nationalities govern over the original inhabitants is... strange. In a mixed country like the US it is less disturbing but to see the mayor of London... I think that is what you mean - it feels weird.

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