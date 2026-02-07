"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
12h

This is some new stage of the totalitarianism; where they don't bother to hide what evil they are up to, but we have to pretend we don't know, because we can't do anything about it.

It is getting to be the same about the clotshot; they are admitting that it's a bioweapon, because they know we can't do anything about it.

Same with the global warming, they admit now that it was not true; once we have played into the "people are the enemy of the planet" ruse.

Reply
Share
14 replies by Donald Jeffries and others
Bill Beeby's avatar
Bill Beeby
13h

Some of the vile stuff you quote is new to me and totally shocking but we all know there will be zero accountability .

How can Pam Bondi remain in post when she first said the files were on her desk but then denied they existed ? Kash Patel is equally guilty of misleading the public in his unique boss-eyed way .

Reply
Share
2 replies
164 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Donald Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture