I’ve only just begun looking through some of the estimated six million files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which have been released. Boy, that six million figure comes up everywhere, doesn’t it? As has been the case so often, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to renowned researcher Peter Secosh for combing through this massive labyrinth.

The first thing one notices about these files, which are primarily email exchanges between Epstein and usually redacted names, is their overt Jewish nature. Epstein wears his Jewishness on his sleeve. We learn that he has a Talmud in his office. The “conspiracy theorists” report that he had lovingly named one of his bank accounts “Baal,” but the inimitable Fact Checkers now assure us that this was due to a simple scanning error. Epstein mentioned “Goyim” quite a bit in his correspondence. This is a kindler, gentler term for “cattle,” and it is used to identity all non-Jews. In one email, Epstein matter-of-factly states: “Goyim were born only to serve us, without that, they have no place in the world, only to serve the people of Israel.” Well, nothing says “chosen” people clearer than that. Epstein also urged his fellow non-Irish to only hire those who could prove Jewish ancestry. Epstein sagely advises us that, "A Jewish soul has a very different structure...has different higher levels…” That is some religion.

There is a decided emphasis on the culpability of Donald Trump in several accusations by anonymous individuals. Trump is accused of having “calendar girls” parties at Mar-a-lago, where he auctioned off the minor girls after measuring the tightness of their vaginas. Figures such as Ghislaine Maxwell, Elon Musk, Alan Dershowitz, and O.J. Simpson attorney Robert Shapiro were said to be in attendance at these parties. Among other allegations against Trump is one from a redacted name, who claimed she was a victim of a sex trafficking ring at the Trump golf course in Palos Verdes, California, during 1995-1996. She reported that girls went missing and was warned by Trump’s head of security that she would “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other cunts” if she talked. She also related witnessing Robin Leach, host of the TV series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, strangling a young girl to death at one party. Leach actually dedicated an episode to Epstein and his lifestyle.

We learn that Bill Gates caught an STD from Russian girls, and asked for antibiotics to secretly give to his wife Melinda. Perhaps most unbelievable of all was the allegation by a redacted individual who witnessed George H.W. Bush rape a young boy on a yacht, and saw people eating children on the same boat. There are photos of Jeffrey Epstein with strange sores on his mouth and tongue, which are supposedly from engaging in cannibalism. Bill Clinton is rumored to have had the same kinds of telltale sores. Now I have never eaten a single human in my life. Never even nibbled on a toe. So I have no idea if this is a real thing, or just another juicy conspiratorial tidbit. But there is no question that cannibalism in high places is more than just an irresponsible rumor. As readers of my book Hidden History may recall, Bush was seen by witnesses at a party back in the 1980s, in the company of a Black male minor, in connection with the Franklin Credit child sex scandal out of Nebraska.

In the August 28, 2019 email recounting this allegation, in which the names of both sender and recipient have been redacted, the “SSA, FBI New York” responds with, “Thanks, (redacted), I didn’t realize Bush raped him too.” Just how many boys did Bush the Elder rape, anyhow? This same unnamed victim recounted seeing Black males having violent sex with blonde females on this very busy yacht, and witnessed babies being dismembered, while feces from their intestines was eaten. And, he too charged that he’d been raped by George H.W. Bush. Sounds like a good time was had by all. Except for those being eaten or raped. An October 2, 2020 email from Bryan Miller, to a redacted party, relates how in the ‘90s, Ghislaine Maxwell recruited a model as a sex slave, who was later tortured by Prince Andrew, who then ordered her murder. Miller is apparently a Wyoming Republican Party chair who advocated for the release of the Epstein files, but maintains that Trump engaged in no wrongdoing.

A payment of $25 million to Jeffrey Epstein by a Rothschild outfit is recounted. And Epstein brags to J.D. Vance mentor Peter Thiel that “As you probably know I represent the Rothschilds.” When Epstein crony, former Israeli President Ehud Barak couldn’t set up a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Epstein arranged it. Another email informs us that Epstein was able to set up a meeting between Andres Serrano, the “artist” who created the blasphemous work “Piss Christ,” and the Pope. Just exactly who was Jeffrey Epstein? A man who has both the president of Russia and the Pope at his beck and call? The only math teacher in history without a college diploma? The name “Rothschild” appears some 12,000 times in the Epstein files. I guess the “conspiracy theorists” were right. In a 2014 email, Epstein tells Ariane de Rothschild: “The coup in Ukraine should provide many opportunities, many.” In another, Ariane de Rothschild asked Epstein if he got her video “with the girls.”

As was the case with the Podesta emails leaked by Wikileaks, the word “pizza” comes up an inordinate amount of time in these files. Depending on the source, 859-911 references to “pizza” have been discovered in the Epstein files. Boy, do the elite love their pizza! We were assured that “Pizzagate” had been debunked. I’m confident these incomprehensible numbers of “pizza” references will be debunked, too. One 2012 email from a redacted person asks Epstein, “Would it be possible for Brice and I to go over to red hook and have a quick pizza meal?” Well, to be fair, who else are you going to call, if you want a “quick pizza meal?” I mean, the guy had a direct line to both Putin and the Pope. In a September 2015 email where neither name is redacted, Lesley Groff tells Valdson Cotrin, “Thank you for the pizza today! Really good! xo.” Who says these evil Satanists aren’t polite? In an email from a redacted sender to Epstein, he was told, “Let’s go for pizza and grape soda again. No one else can understand.” Continuing down this strange grape soda path, in another email exchange with his urologist, after he is prescribed a drug for erectile dysfunction, the good doctor tells Epstein, “After you use them, wash your hands, and let’s go get pizza and grape soda.”

I won’t make any racist jokes about grape soda, but seriously how bizarre are these messages? “No one can understand?” If I remember my sexual underground code words correctly, “pizza” means little girls, and “pasta” means little boys. I think “hot dogs” means little boys, too, for obvious reasons. So what is “grape soda” code for? I mean, no elitist worth their salt is going to drink grape soda in public. This reminds me of the “pizza related map” some elitist left behind, as noted in the Podesta emails. Which have been thoroughly explained by the indubitable Fact Checkers. No one likes pizza more than I do, but if you searched the history of all my email exchanges, I don’t think you’d find the word very often. The media will ignore or ridicule this. That’s what they do. A truly free press would be licking their chops at all this material. The Epstein files are like a Pentagon Papers that fully illustrate the depravity of those who misrule us. They reveal a systemic immorality. A world of souls sold to the Devil.

A 2017 email from Epstein to former Trump attorney Michael Wolff reveals Epstein as saying that the original funder of the laughably bogus Steele Memorandum was none other than Marco Rubio. “Little Marco,” who is now Trumpenstein’s Secretary of State. It’s a Machiavellian thing, you wouldn’t understand. Ghislaine Maxwell’s bank statements in the files seemingly suggest that they were using Disney Cruise lines stops at St. Thomas to traffic children. Other emails between Epstein and Peter Thiel discuss the advantages of a system crash and a “return to tribalism.” New Age guru Deepak Chopra is quoted as declaring, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Well, everybody loves cute girls, I guess. Except for actor Kevin Spacey, whose predilliction for abusing young boys until they screamed offended others on the island. You know you’re a special class of pervert when sex traffickers are offended by you. Spacey has been accused of other similar activities, but has prevailed in court. They always do.

Spacey wasn’t the only Epstein acquaintance who liked boys instead of girls. Our beloved former President Barack Obama fell into that category, too. The late Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s highest profile victim, claimed that Obama was “one of the worst,” and she reportedly saw him regularly on Epstein Island, along with his pals George Clooney and Tom Hanks. Giuffre concluded that these elitists “think they are gods.” The files show that Epstein and Bill Gates were planning a “strain pandemic simulation” in 2017. I wonder if this was before Gates got an STD from Russian girls? Well, Gates was always planning some kind of virus simulation, as I recounted in Masking the Truth, the most shadow banned book in the world. Deepak Chopra shows up again, when Epstein asked, in an August 11, 2016 email: “Should we bring together Woody and Oprah?” The Woody in question is Woody Allen, who is seen in too many photos with Epstein. And I really loved Woody Allen’s films.

An August 2009 email from someone whose name is redacted, informs Epstein, “I loved the torture video.” What did modeling executive Jean Luc Brunel mean, when he mentioned to Epstein that they weren’t allowed to film the “eating of cats?” Brunel went on allegedly kill himself under suspicious circumstances. Showing that he had influence everywhere, Epstein advised Steve Bannon to “Start talking to Cruz and Cotton for Kavanaugh.” Bannon replied, “That’s HUGE.” Three days later, Trumpenstein chose Kavanaugh, best remembered for leading Kenneth Starr’s coverup of Vince Foster’s death, for the Supreme Court. In a 2015 email, there is a reference to Epstein at one time “living with Pope John Paul the Second in Vatican.” What? Epstein lived at the Vatican? You can be a non-Irish, obviously non-Catholic sex trafficker, and the Vatican will take you in? Were all Epstein’s mansions being refurbished? Were they hosing off, and destroying all the evidence on Lolita Island?

There is a 2016 affidavit from a “Tiffany Doe” stating, “I personally witnessed defendant Trump telling the plaintiff that she shouldn’t ever say anything if she didn’t want to disappear like the 12-year-old female Maria, and that he was capable of having her whole family killed.” “Tiffany” also swore that “After leaving the employment of Mr. Epstein in the year 2000, I was personally threatened by Mr. Epstein that I would killed and my family would be killed as well if I ever disclosed any of the physical and sexual abuse of minor females that I had personally witnessed by Mr. Epstein or any of his guests.” What stands out in the files is the fact that while other famous names seem to have been redacted, Trump’s never is. Outside of George H.W. Bush, Robin Leach and Prince Andrew, only Trump is directly accused of a specific offense. Where are the unnamed victims claiming Bill Clinton raped them, or ate a baby in front of them? Are these file releases politically partisan?

What about the $105,000 that Epstein spent on tunnels underneath his home office? Or the “Whoops” response from Epstein to a notification about RFK Jr’s ex-wife being found hanged in a barn? Apparently, Epstein routinely used “Whoops” to describe unnatural deaths. In another email reply from a redacted party, Epstein is told, “No one will lie to you and get away with it from me. No one. Whoops is correct.” So perhaps “Whoops” was an elitist insider term for silencing someone? Epstein also sent this veiled threat to New York Times reporter Nathan Myhrvold: “Careful- we don’t want Trayvon Myhrvold.” Some redacted fiend told Epstein on June 30, 2014: “I give you permission to kill him…he lied to you and he lied to me.” These are some truly upstanding leaders we have, aren’t they? This kind of language is beyond theatrical. Why would anyone put something so damning out there in an email? Did they know it would go public one day? Do they want the public to know?

Humble and loveable FBI director Kash Patel has assured Congress that, “Any allegations that I am a part of a cover-up to protect child sexual trafficking and victims of human trafficking and sexual crimes is patently and categorically false.” Well, okay, not sure who alleged that specifically, but you’re going to get people speculating when you say something as ridiculous as Epstein killed himself. And to our perpetually underage Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Epstein files don’t exist. All six million of them don’t exist. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche recently declared that “horrible photographs” and troubling emails don’t “allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.” From a strictly legal standpoint, he’s right. However, when some non-elite, common riffraff is caught in a police online sting and tells an undercover agent that he wants to meet what he thinks is a 12 year old girl, that is sufficient to prosecute. Even though there really is no 12 year old girl.

There are lots of Epstein survivors out there. As Deepak Chopra might say, they are very real, even though some may no longer be cute. Virginia Giuffre directly accused former Israeli President Ehud Barak of violently raping her. Barak was Epstein’s close chum. I’m guessing that, if Ehud Barak was an incredibly rare non-Irish janitor, that there would be “sufficient evidence” to prosecute. Almost all rapes are he said/she said. In the case of Epstein, many of these sexual encounters were video recorded. It’s just that the government “lost” that evidence. Don’t you hate when that happens? You know, like the original Apollo 11 footage. Or JFK’s brain. I don’t expect anyone to be held accountable for what seems to be satanically diabolical behavior. They will be held accountable at the Final Judgment. But until then, they’re above our corrupt, wildly inconsistent law. Free to enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and hot dogs they want, just as long as they wash it all down with grape soda.