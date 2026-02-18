This is part two of my look at the “highlights” from the massive number of documents related to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that have been released thus far. Once again, the great researcher Peter Secosh deserves much of the credit here, as he has been combing through these files more thoroughly than anyone else.

According to a Confidential Human Source (CHS), reporting to the FBI in 2020, both Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his brother Josh were students of high profile attorney Alan Dershowitz. The CHS stated that he believed Dershowitz had been coopted by the Mossad. The CHS source claimed to have heard Dershowitz tell then- Florida U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta that Epstein worked for both U.S. and Israeli intelligence. Acosta would give Epstein a “sweetheart deal” when he was prosecuted in 2008, and was then named Secretary of Labor by Donald Trump during his first presidential term. The CHS heard Dershowitz tell the Kushner brothers that, if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as a Mossad agent. The CHS declared that the real story was that “Trump has been compromised by Israel, and Kushner is the real brains behind his organization and his presidency.”

Trump’s present Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seems to be in the center of all this. Lutnick had previously been next-door neighbors to Jeffrey Epstein in New York, and was the former head of Cantor Fitzgerald, which occupied floors 101-105 of World Trade Center Building 1. Cantor Fitzgerald lost some 658 employees on 9/11, making it the organization with the greatest loss of life on that day. Just like Larry Silverstein, notorious for saying, “Pull it,” in regard to Building 7, on the morning of September 11, Lutnick just happened to be conveniently running behind, claiming later that he had to drive his child to kindergarten. If only we had real journalists, it might be interesting to see if Lutnick regularly was late to work because of his child’s kindergarten class. Lutnick was such close friends with Epstein, that he had even been the trustee of his Manhattan property. “Jeffrey, I’m home!” Think Fred Mertz, if he weren’t a lowly goy with his pants pulled up to his nipples.

As Fox Business reported: “Some executives at Cantor Fitzgerald are steaming mad at their boss, chief executive Howard Lutnick for quietly pocketing a chunk of a $135 million settlement the company received from American Airlines…Cantor accused the airline of failing to prevent hijackers from taking the plane that crashed into the firm’s headquarters in the north tower of the World Trade Center. After years of legal wrangling, American agreed to $135 million settlement in December 2013. Some people inside Cantor believed the money would be distributed to families of company employees who died in the attacks, or put into the firm’s general coffers. But during a conference call in March, Lutnick told senior executives ‘The bulk’ of the money would be distributed among the firm’s partners, according to one person on the call. Further, the person said each partner would receive $2 for each partnership unit. The source also said Lutnick is widely believed to own the biggest piece of the firm’s partnership shares, thus entitling him to possibly tens of millions of dollars from the settlement. ‘I have no idea how much he made from this but he is the biggest partner,’ the source said.” Speculation was that Lutnick netted from $15 million to $25 million.

Much as Donald Trump claimed to have thrown Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago once he discovered what he was doing, Lutnick swore that after encountering Epstein in 2005, he would “never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.” But files show that he was associating with Epstein in 2012, well after his conviction. Lutnick would explain to a congressional committee recently that he took his wife and children with him to Epstein’s Little St. James Island in 2012. Yet another email shows that Lutnick invited Epstein to a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton at his house in 2015. How could Epstein not go? He lived next door. Like so many other Trumpenstein cabinet members, Lutnick was actively campaigning for his supposed arch enemy. In 2017, Epstein gave $50,000 to a dinner honoring his “close friend” Howard Lutnick. When Trump was asked about the Epstein files, Lutnick was standing next to him, and could be seen smiling and laughing inappropriately. Like a witness to a mass shooting.

The name of the person who told Epstein, in a 2009 email, that “I loved the torture video,” has been revealed as UAE’s Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Bin Sulayem was the chairman and CEO of DP World, a state-linked Emirati global ports and logistics company, who recently attended the World Economic Forum. He resigned from his position, following release of the Epstein files. In an even more sensational 2013 email to Epstein, Sulayem wrote, “The penises are often dipped in soy or hot sauce. For women, eating penises is supposed to be good for the skin.” Well, we all want women to have nice skin, but just how do they get the penises to eat? In a 2016 email to attorney Katheryn H. Ruemmler, then-White House Counsel to President Barack Obama, Epstein asks her advice on handling the allegation by an underage girl that Trump had sex with her in 1993 at Epstein’s place. Epstein was obviously friendly with her. The Obama White House seems like a strange place to get legal advice for Trump.

Ruemmler was accused of having an affair with Epstein’s personal attorney Reid Weingarten. She resigned from Goldman Sachs recently after the emails were published. She gushed that “I adore him” and called him “Uncle Jeffrey.” In the above email exchange between Epstein and Ruemmler, a “Pottinger” is mentioned. This is very probably attorney John Stanley Pottinger, who represented over twenty of Epstein’s abuse victims. Contradicting the notion that he had already been “kicked out” of Mar-a-Lago by Trump, a 2012 email in which both sender and recipient are redacted tells us, “What does JE think of going to Mar-a-Lago after xmas instead of his island?” Epstein tells Bill Gates, in a December 2016 email, “Come to visit the island. New administration people visiting.” Then there is the 2017 email, in which former Minister of Information of Kuwait Anas al-Rasheed tells Jeffrey Epstein: “I don’t want to come early and find Trump in your house.” A 2019 email from Epstein to Andy Farkas asks, “can we do a coffee with don jr.?” Epstein had a relationship with Trump, right up until he “killed himself.” And Hollywood’s Brett Ratner, director of the documentary Melania, is seen in photos with Epstein and his young victims.

There are mentions of “jerky” some 380 times in the Epstein files. Being a non-billionaire and non-sex trafficker, my knowledge of jerky is limited to the cheap stuff that’s sold at convenience stores, and is pretty much the bottom of the food chain. In one email, Epstein’s last known girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, asks renowned Chef Francis Derby: “JE is asking to bring him more beef jerky on Fri. Are you also flying on Fri? If not, I would like to collect it from you and take with me on the plane.” In another email, a redacted sender writes, “Jerky will be with me when I get to LSJ [Little Saint James]. I can come tomorrow and take care of white tuna if you’d like.” Boy, these elitists love their jerky and grape soda! And here I was imagining them enjoying lobster and filet mignon. In another, Derby states, “I gave you all the jerky we had (roughly 2 pounds) and it lasted only half the amount of time it was meant to. I felt it was more important for you to have the jerky to eat during my time off.”

Obviously, “jerky” is code for something. Like grape soda. And pizza. And pasta. And hot dogs. And apparently “white tuna.” Why does Epstein crony Steve Hanson, founder and president of BR Guest, ask him, “Did we analyze the jerky?” Getting even stranger, in an email where both names are redacted, someone announces, “Jojo is here and will walk the jerky over to Jeffrey.” Just what would the innocent explanation for walking jerky be? In an October, 2012 email, to a redacted recipient, renowned chef Francis Derby writes, “Just wanted to touch base about jerky. JE said he was gonna start eating regular food again so he might be eating less jerky… he has 6 bags of it in the downstairs freezer for his next trip.” This is some fantastic “jerky” the elites are obsessed with. It can walk, and it’s such a delicacy that those who can afford to eat whatever they want freeze it for future consumption. Just how obvious does the cannibalism, the occultism, the Satanism, have to be?

Until 2017, Francis Derby was the executive chef of the small, exclusive restaurant The Cannibal. Yes, you read that correctly. There were two “The Cannibal” locations in New York City, and another in Culver City, California. Where I’m sure that no celebrities ever secretly eat. The Fact Checkers explain that there is nothing nefarious about the name. It’s not even unappetizing. Apparently, it was named in honor of some competitive bicyclist who was famed for “eating up” the competition. Sure, that sounds logical. There is a 2015 email from Dr. Peter Attia, who was just hired by Israeli firster Bari Weiss at CBS News, in which he complains to Epstein that the hardest thing about being his friend is not being able to brag to others about his lifestyle. Whoops, as Epstein liked to say in reference to unnatural deaths. In a 2014 email, Epstein asked Harvard professor Martin Nowak the simple question: “Did you torture her?” I don’t know how many times I’ve asked somebody that in emails.

The documents also reveal that an FBI agent removed the hard drive from the jail’s camera system, wiping clean all footage from the night Epstein allegedly hanged himself in his cell. We learn from the files that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries solicited funds from Epstein in 2013, years after he’d been convicted of sex crimes. There is another email from chum Andres Serrano, who advises Epstein on how to decorate his staircase with body fluids. The sacrilegious “artist” boasts, “Two of these, Semen, Blood and the Piss picture were used by Metallica as album cover.” Again, supporting theories that Epstein is alive, government emails from 2021 discuss scheduling a call with him, and mention that he is presently living in Colorado. A YouTuber claimed to have flown a drone over Epstein’s island recently, and saw him driving a golf cart. Upon seeing the drone, Epstein took off into an entrance in the side of a mountain. Think Bat Cave. Is Epstein the Rape Crusader? By the way, why is Simpsons creator Matt Groening listed at least ten times in the Epstein files?

When I interviewed Cathy O’Brien some years back, the most amazing thing she told me is that the elites engage in a twisted form of “The Most Dangerous Game,” where in her case, Dick Cheney and others would “hunt” children. In a 2016 email, Epstein’s close confidante Ariane de Rothschild notified him: “Thanks. Thrilling hunt…” There are references to “Amazing old male and amazing hunt! My bankers should be careful.” And Epstein himself writes, “Guess what? They’re n….rs,” only the actual “n” word appears. Maybe they considered Blacks more of a challenge? Made them feel more like an NFL-style real plantation owner? Sex trafficking and cannibalism are one thing, but Epstein being a racist would be considered his greatest crime. On the same day the FBI opened a child sex trafficking case against him in 2018, Epstein ordered six 55 gallon containers of sulfuric acid to his private island. Steve Bannon supposedly had a bathroom in his Florida home destroyed by sulfuric acid. Outside of horror movies, or comic book super villains using it to destroy all traces of a body, why would anyone ever have any need for such a dangerous substance?

In a 2009 email, Epstein wrote, to a redacted recipient, “there are millions of babies, very little good vegetable cream cheese.” Well, who doesn’t compare babies to cream cheese? The redacted party replies, “Lol, I don't know if cream cheese and baby are on the same level.” Hollywood producer Barry Josephson referenced Epstein’s strange question to Bill Gates about “How do we get rid of poor people as a whole?” by telling him, “I have an answer/comment regarding that for you.” Noam Chomsky, who hates JFK and believes the official 9/11 fairy tale, received $20,000 from Epstein. Well, that figures, since he got a grant from the Pentagon to write his first few books. The FBI was concerned about magician David Copperfield giving show tickets to Epstein victims, but the Bureau closed the case because they “were intimidated by the financial resources of Copperfield.” And then there’s the press release announcing Epstein’s death on August 9, a day before it supposedly happened.

If you watched our beloved Attorney General Pam Bondi’s recent congressional testimony, you see what happens when you have an aging Barbie Doll installed in a position she’s not remotely qualified for. Dan Goldman, normally one of the worst Democrats in Congress, suddenly sounded like Huey Long as he grilled Bondi about not taking the testimony of several alleged victims, who were seated behind her. Bondi’s response was to angrily declare that “The stock market is at 50,000. That’s what we should be talking about!” She didn’t even turn around when they raised their hands in solidarity. Donald Trump, Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Dan Bongino should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. They have conspired to make Trump look as guilty as possible, which he may well be. And the apologists tell us that Francis Derby was “noted” for his work with jerky. I’ve only been to “exclusive” restaurants a few times, but I’ve never seen any restaurant with jerky on the menu.

In a JFK assassination connection, we find lone nut author Edward Jay Epstein in the files, suggesting Ghislaine Maxwell as a member of a proposed “shadow” 9/11 Commission. Why are Epstein’s emails from 1999 to just after September 11, 2001 missing? Why did Donald Barr, father of William Barr, and the man who hired college dropout Jeffrey Epstein as a math teacher, write a science fiction novel about child sex trafficking? It is said that we have only seen two percent of these files so far. Now Pam Bondi has released a list of 300 names- and says that fulfills her obligation. Rep. Ro Khanna accused her of “purposefully muddying the waters,” with figures like Janis Joplin on the same list as convicted sex offender Larry Nassar “with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files is absurd.” Why are they letting us see any of this? The files reveal a seemingly satanic elite with a taste for human flesh. Is this simply saying, “Yeah, okay, we showed you. Now what are you gonna do about it?”